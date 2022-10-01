Drive Chart
TROY
WKY

TROY
3 Pass
15 Rush
47 YDS
4:56 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 10 WKY 25
8:08
B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Westfelt Holder-TRY.
-1 YD
3RD & 9 WKY 17
8:44
G.Watson rushed to WKY 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 18.
No Gain
2ND & 9 WKY 17
8:50
G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for K.Vidal.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 WKY 18
9:26
K.Vidal rushed to WKY 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 17.
+14 YD
4TH & 7 WKY 32
10:04
G.Watson pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at WKY 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 18.
No Gain
3RD & 7 WKY 32
10:10
G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
No Gain
2ND & 7 WKY 32
10:15
G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 WKY 35
10:56
D.Billingsley rushed to WKY 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 32.
+10 YD
3RD & 3 WKY 45
11:26
G.Watson pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by J.Barber at WKY 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 35.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 TROY 48
11:53
G.Watson pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 45.
1st Quarter
Field Goal 8:02
B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Westfelt Holder-TRY.
12
plays
47
yds
4:54
pos
3
7
Point After TD 12:58
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:58
A.Reed pass complete to TRY 13. Catch made by J.Simon at TRY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Simon for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
2:02
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 3 4
Rushing 1 0
Passing 2 4
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-3 0-0
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 47 75
Total Plays 11 6
Avg Gain 4.3 12.5
Net Yards Rushing 16 0
Rush Attempts 4 1
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 0.0
Yards Passing 31 75
Comp. - Att. 3-7 5-5
Yards Per Pass 4.4 15.0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 0-0
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Troy 2-2 3---3
W. Kentucky 3-1 7---7
Houchens-Smith Stadium Bowling Green, KY
 31 PASS YDS 75
16 RUSH YDS 0
47 TOTAL YDS 75
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 31 0 0 80.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 1249 5 5 144.4
G. Watson 3/7 31 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Billingsley  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 162 1
D. Billingsley 2 16 0 13
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 149 1
K. Vidal 1 1 0 1
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 -75 2
G. Watson 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Stoudemire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 162 1
D. Stoudemire 2 2 21 0 14
J. Barber  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 308 1
J. Barber 1 1 10 0 10
T. Johnson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 200 0
T. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0
M. Rogers  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 161 0
M. Rogers 1 0 0 0 0
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 64 0
K. Vidal 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Buce  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/6 10/10
B. Buce 1/1 35 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 75 1 0 292.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.2% 1257 14 3 175.9
A. Reed 5/5 75 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Robichaux  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 265 1
K. Robichaux 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Davis  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 354 3
D. Davis 3 3 54 0 33
J. Simon  6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 119 1
J. Simon 1 1 13 1 13
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 112 0
M. Mathison 1 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson  44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/8 25/25
B. Narveson 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 TROY 35 4:56 12 47 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 25 2:02 6 75 TD

TROY
Trojans
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 47 yards, 4:56 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - TROY 25
(8:08 - 1st) B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Westfelt Holder-TRY.
-1 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 17
(8:44 - 1st) G.Watson rushed to WKY 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 18.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 17
(8:50 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for K.Vidal.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18
(9:26 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to WKY 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 17.
+14 YD
4 & 7 - TROY 32
(10:04 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at WKY 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 18.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TROY 32
(10:10 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 32
(10:15 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(10:56 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to WKY 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 32.
+10 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 45
(11:26 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by J.Barber at WKY 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 35.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 48
(11:53 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(12:43 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(12:51 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 48.
Kickoff
(12:58 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 45 yards from WKY 35 to the TRY 20. TRY returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at TRY 35.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:58 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 13
(12:41 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to TRY 13. Catch made by J.Simon at TRY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Simon for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31
(13:02 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to TRY 31. Catch made by D.Davis at TRY 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 13.
+33 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 36
(13:46 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 36. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(14:18 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 36.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 33
(14:41 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 33. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 36.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(15:00 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 33.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
