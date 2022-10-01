Drive Chart
|
|
|TROY
|WKY
TROY
3 Pass
15 Rush
47 YDS
4:56 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 10 WKY 25
8:08
B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Westfelt Holder-TRY.
-1 YD
3RD & 9 WKY 17
8:44
G.Watson rushed to WKY 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 18.
No Gain
2ND & 9 WKY 17
8:50
G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for K.Vidal.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 WKY 18
9:26
K.Vidal rushed to WKY 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 17.
+14 YD
4TH & 7 WKY 32
10:04
G.Watson pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at WKY 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 18.
No Gain
3RD & 7 WKY 32
10:10
G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
No Gain
2ND & 7 WKY 32
10:15
G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 WKY 35
10:56
D.Billingsley rushed to WKY 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 32.
+10 YD
3RD & 3 WKY 45
11:26
G.Watson pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by J.Barber at WKY 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 35.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 TROY 48
11:53
G.Watson pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 45.
Field Goal 8:02
B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Westfelt Holder-TRY.
12
plays
47
yds
4:54
pos
3
7
Touchdown 12:58
A.Reed pass complete to TRY 13. Catch made by J.Simon at TRY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Simon for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
2:02
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|4
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|2
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|47
|75
|Total Plays
|11
|6
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|12.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|0
|Rush Attempts
|4
|1
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|0.0
|Yards Passing
|31
|75
|Comp. - Att.
|3-7
|5-5
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|15.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|31
|PASS YDS
|75
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|47
|TOTAL YDS
|75
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|3/7
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|2
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
J. Barber 5 WR
|J. Barber
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Rogers 4 WR
|M. Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|1/1
|35
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|5/5
|75
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|3
|54
|0
|33
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TROY 25(8:08 - 1st) B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Westfelt Holder-TRY.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 17(8:44 - 1st) G.Watson rushed to WKY 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 18.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 17(8:50 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for K.Vidal.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18(9:26 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to WKY 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 17.
|+14 YD
4 & 7 - TROY 32(10:04 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at WKY 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 18.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TROY 32(10:10 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 32(10:15 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35(10:56 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to WKY 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 45(11:26 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by J.Barber at WKY 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 48(11:53 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 48(12:43 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35(12:51 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at TRY 48.
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 45 yards from WKY 35 to the TRY 20. TRY returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at TRY 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 13(12:41 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to TRY 13. Catch made by J.Simon at TRY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Simon for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31(13:02 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to TRY 31. Catch made by D.Davis at TRY 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 13.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 36(13:46 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 36. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 36(14:18 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 33(14:41 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 33. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at WKY 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
