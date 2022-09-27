|
No. 25 K-State, Texas Tech try to sustain high notes
Kansas State has been ranked in each of the past three seasons, and in four of five. But in each of those seasons, the Wildcats have been short-time visitors in the AP Top 25, ultimately finishing out of the rankings.
Now they hope last week's victory over sixth-ranked Oklahoma will give them the boost for sustained success.
Kansas State (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) arrived in the AP poll this week at No. 25 after defeating the Sooners on Saturday for the third time in four years, 41-34 in Norman, Okla.
Now the Wildcats will host Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0 Big 12), which is coming off a thrilling 37-34 overtime victory over Texas.
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 234 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
"Without a doubt, this is No. 1," said Martinez, who transferred from Nebraska before the season. "It's still registering with me right now, just coming to that realization that it's real. We played to the best of our abilities, and we took it to them. It's without a doubt my favorite game of all time."
Oklahoma is 28-2 at home since mid-2017, with both losses coming to K-State. The Wildcats are 4-2 in Norman dating to 2012 and a stunning 6-5 back to their last Big Eight Conference meeting in 1994.
The 41 points were the most Kansas State has ever scored in Norman. It was quite a turnaround after the Wildcats' lackluster effort in a 17-10 home loss to Tulane the week before.
"What a great effort for four quarters," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said after the game. "We didn't have a letdown. We knew there were going to be some ups and downs, but we talked about putting the foot on the gas, and believing we were a better football team, and believing in each other."
In 2021, the Wildcats debuted in the polls in the fourth week with a 3-0 record, then lost their next three games. In 2020, they reached No. 16 with a 4-1 record and lost their last five games. In 2019, they made their first appearance once they got to 3-0, then lost their next two games; and again after beating Oklahoma they were ranked again -- only to fall out with successive losses.
The Red Raiders also are looking for a sustained rise. A week ago, they were coming off a 27-14 loss to NC State before turning in the outstanding performance against Texas.
Tech trailed Texas 31-17 late in the third quarter before rallying to tie the score at 31. When they capped their comeback with Trey Wolff's 45-yard field goal and an apparent 34-31 victory with 21 seconds remaining, their emotional fortitude was tested when Texas tied it on the final play of regulation.
But the Raiders forced a fumble by Bijan Robinson on the Longhorns' possession in overtime, and soon after, Wolff won it with a 20-yard field goal.
"I'm really proud of our guys," first-year Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. "It was 31-17, and they could have given up at any point. They didn't. We asked them, coming out of the half, to keep fighting and good things would happen. These guys believe. When you have results like this, it just fires that belief up even more.
"What this means to us is that we are 1-0 in the Big 12. I'm fired up to beat Texas, but I'm more fired up to be 1-0 in the Big 12. Our guys will enjoy this, but this is not the end. We are going to refocus after enjoying this for the next 24 hours. We'll build off this. We'll find out how we respond to success."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|8
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|0
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|22
|177
|Total Plays
|10
|20
|Avg Gain
|2.2
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|6
|110
|Rush Attempts
|5
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|9.2
|Yards Passing
|16
|67
|Comp. - Att.
|5-5
|7-8
|Yards Per Pass
|1.5
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-34.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|16
|PASS YDS
|67
|
|
|6
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|22
|TOTAL YDS
|177
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|5/5
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|3
|-3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sparkman 6 WR
|J. Sparkman
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 LB
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rodriguez 13 LB
|J. Rodriguez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adedire 43 DL
|J. Adedire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|2
|23.5
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|7/8
|67
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|4
|81
|1
|57
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|7
|23
|0
|18
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|3
|2
|31
|0
|20
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|3
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 S
|T. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|2/2
|29
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(0:19 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to TT 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; K.Duke at TT 22.
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 62 yards from KST 35 to the TT 3. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Maschmeier at TT 17.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - KSTATE 16(0:39 - 1st) C.Tennant 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KSTATE 9(1:08 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 8.
|+13 YD
2 & 21 - KSTATE 22(1:42 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to TT 9 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 9.
|-6 YD
1 & 15 - KSTATE 16(2:18 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 22 for -6 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 11(2:37 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-C.Duffie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 31(3:02 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to TT 31. Catch made by K.Warner at TT 31. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(3:25 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Adedire at TT 31.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - TXTECH 34(3:31 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to TT 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TT 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 32(4:09 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by S.Thompson at TT 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TT 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(4:40 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 31. Catch made by M.Price at TT 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at TT 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:57 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at TT 31.
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - KSTATE 19(5:08 - 1st) C.Tennant 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - KSTATE 12(5:41 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to TT 12. Catch made by P.Brooks at TT 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 11.
|Sack
2 & Goal - KSTATE 5(6:25 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at TT 12 for -7 yards (T.Bradford)
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 7(7:01 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at TT 5.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 10(7:41 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to TT 10. Catch made by S.Wheeler at TT 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 7.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(8:00 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to TT 19. Catch made by P.Brooks at TT 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 10.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(8:24 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TT 19 for 18 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 19.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 50(8:52 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 50. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(9:26 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi at KST 50.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 36(9:48 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 36. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TT at KST 46.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KSTATE 36(9:55 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(10:18 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by TT at KST 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 23(10:50 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 23. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at KST 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 17(11:16 - 1st) P.Brooks rushed to KST 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KST 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXTECH 49(11:25 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 34 yards to KST 17 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|+5 YD
3 & 18 - TXTECH 44(12:04 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 44. Catch made by S.Thompson at TT 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TT 49.
|Sack
2 & 11 - TXTECH 49(12:45 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TT 44 for -7 yards (K.Duke)
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(13:17 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to KST 48. Catch made by T.Brooks at KST 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 49(13:47 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to KST 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(14:14 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 40. Catch made by J.Sparkman at TT 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at TT 49.
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 58 yards from KST 35 to the TT 7. X.White returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Zentner at TT 40.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 18(14:33 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to TT End Zone for 18 yards. A.Martinez for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to TT 18 for 57 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Eldridge at TT 18.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
