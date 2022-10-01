Drive Chart
|
|
|UAB
|RICE
Preview not available
Preview not available
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:43
T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Awe at UAB 26.
PAT Good
Kickoff
7:43
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
UAB
0 Pass
1 Rush
-21 YDS
0:18 POS
-21 YD
2ND & 10 UAB 25
7:55
D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 4 for -21 yards. J.Brown FUMBLES forced by RICE. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-T.Chamberlain at UAB 4. T.Chamberlain for yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UAB 25
8:01
D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
Kickoff
Kickoff
8:01
T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
RICE
1 Pass
127 Rush
48 YDS
4:19 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
8:01
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
+3 YD
3RD & Goal UAB 3
8:04
A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 3 yards. A.Broussard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
2ND & Goal UAB 7
8:46
T.McMahon scrambles to UAB 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Key; T.Taylor at UAB 3.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 12
9:26
A.Broussard rushed to UAB 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key; J.Bratton at UAB 7.
+11 YD
3RD & 8 UAB 23
10:08
T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 23. Catch made by I.Esdale at UAB 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 12.
Touchdown 7:43
D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 4 for -21 yards. J.Brown FUMBLES forced by RICE. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-T.Chamberlain at UAB 4. T.Chamberlain for yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
-21
yds
00:18
pos
17
20
Touchdown 8:01
A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 3 yards. A.Broussard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
48
yds
4:19
pos
17
13
Touchdown 4:58
D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by S.Rudolph at RICE 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Rudolph for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
100
yds
4:08
pos
16
7
Field Goal 12:25
M.Quinn 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-X.Echols Holder-C.Long.
5
plays
21
yds
2:37
pos
10
7
Touchdown 1:21
D.McBride rushed to RICE End Zone for 3 yards. D.McBride for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
3
yds
00:07
pos
6
7
Touchdown 9:06
A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. A.Broussard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
11
plays
60
yds
5:54
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|8
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|198
|123
|Total Plays
|38
|36
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|55
|Rush Attempts
|22
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|159
|68
|Comp. - Att.
|11-16
|7-13
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-70
|5-44
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|4-46.3
|Return Yards
|-2
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|68
|
|
|39
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|198
|TOTAL YDS
|123
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|10/13
|152
|1
|1
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|1/3
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|16
|54
|1
|12
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|3
|-30
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|1
|71
|0
|71
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|2
|34
|0
|21
|
R. Davis 6 WR
|R. Davis
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|4
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 7 LB
|T. Taylor
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bratton 6 LB
|J. Bratton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Forte 44 DL
|I. Forte
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 0 S
|K. Swoopes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sanders 2 LB
|K. Sanders
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Penn 92 DL
|K. Penn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Eason Jr. 10 LB
|N. Eason Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 25 LB
|R. Ellis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|1/1
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|3
|43.0
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|7/13
|68
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|11
|22
|2
|5
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|8
|21
|0
|20
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|2
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|5
|3
|14
|0
|10
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Groen 85 TE
|B. Groen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 33 LB
|M. Morrison
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|1-5
|0.0
|1
|
J. Dunbar 3 CB
|J. Dunbar
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siano 44 LB
|A. Siano
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nyakwol 20 S
|G. Nyakwol
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DL
|K. Orji
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Floyd 50 DL
|I. Floyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Titre 92 DL
|Q. Titre
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boenisch 75 DL
|B. Boenisch
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|4
|46.3
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Otoviano 8 RB
|J. Otoviano
|2
|24.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 3rd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|-21 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 25(7:55 - 3rd) D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 4 for -21 yards. J.Brown FUMBLES forced by RICE. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-T.Chamberlain at UAB 4. T.Chamberlain for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25(8:01 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 3rd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - RICE 3(8:04 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 3 yards. A.Broussard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 7(8:46 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to UAB 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Key; T.Taylor at UAB 3.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 12(9:26 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key; J.Bratton at UAB 7.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 23(10:08 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 23. Catch made by I.Esdale at UAB 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 23(10:24 - 3rd) T.McMahon rushed to UAB 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders; N.Eason at UAB 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(10:42 - 3rd) U.West rushed to UAB 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; M.Fairbanks at UAB 23.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 45(11:57 - 3rd) T.McMahon rushed to UAB 25 for 20 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; J.Key at UAB 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48(12:20 - 3rd) U.West rushed to UAB 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; N.Wilder at UAB 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - UAB 14(13:01 - 3rd) K.Greenwell punts 42 yards to RICE 44 Center-X.Echols. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 44. Tackled by X.Lanier at UAB 48.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UAB 14(13:36 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; G.Taylor at UAB 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 13(14:18 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UAB 14.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 14(14:26 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at UAB 23. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 13(15:00 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; Q.Titre at UAB 14.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on UAB-R.Collier Personal Foul / Offense 12 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - UAB 46(0:13 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 27 yards to RICE 19 Center-X.Echols. Downed by UAB.
|+4 YD
3 & 31 - UAB 50(0:20 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; K.Orji at RICE 46.
|Penalty
3 & 21 - UAB 40(0:30 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by T.Palmer at RICE 40. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at RICE 19. PENALTY on UAB-S.Wells Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UAB 30(0:35 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 18 for yards. D.McBride ran out of bounds. PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 29(0:42 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; I.Enechukwu at RICE 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 29(0:47 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for D.McBride.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 32(1:01 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at RICE 29.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UAB 32(1:14 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40(1:38 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; G.Taylor at RICE 32.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - UAB 49(1:43 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire. PENALTY on RICE-S.Fresch Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 44(2:34 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 49 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49(2:50 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20(3:20 - 2nd) T.Jones rushed to UAB 34 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Taylor at UAB 34. PENALTY on RICE-G.Taylor Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 29(3:31 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 49 yards to UAB 22 Center-J.Wilson. S.Thomas returned punt from the UAB 22. Tackled by G.Nyakwol; K.Campbell at UAB 20.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 29(3:40 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 28(4:16 - 2nd) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Penn; D.Tuazama at RICE 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27(4:51 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; K.Sanders at RICE 28.
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE 2. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Eason at RICE 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:58 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 8(5:03 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by S.Rudolph at RICE 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Rudolph for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 9(5:16 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 9. Catch made by T.Jones at RICE 9. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; G.Taylor at RICE 8.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 12(6:10 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 9.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 23(6:36 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 23. Catch made by R.Davis at RICE 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar; G.Nyakwol at RICE 12.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UAB 23(6:45 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for D.McBride.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27(6:54 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 23 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Enechukwu at RICE 23.
|+71 YD
3 & 11 - UAB 2(7:33 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 2. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 2. Gain of 71 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at RICE 27.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UAB 4(7:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB Delay of Game 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 4(8:44 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; G.Nyakwol at UAB 4.
|+2 YD
1 & 11 - UAB 2(9:06 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Floyd; A.Siano at UAB 4.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 3(9:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - RICE 40(9:19 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 57 yards to UAB 3 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - RICE 44(10:01 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 40 for -4 yards (T.Taylor; K.Sanders)
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 35(10:33 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at RICE 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 35(10:42 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner (S.Thomas).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 33(10:58 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at RICE 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 27(11:37 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 27. Catch made by C.Montgomery at RICE 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; J.Key at RICE 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 24(12:17 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 24. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes; N.Wilder at RICE 27.
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 64 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE 1. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bratton at RICE 24.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - UAB 33(12:29 - 2nd) M.Quinn 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-X.Echols Holder-C.Long.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UAB 25(13:06 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by T.Jones at RICE 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 25.
|Sack
2 & 7 - UAB 22(13:52 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at RICE 25 for -3 yards (T.Schuman)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(14:28 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; G.Taylor at RICE 22.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 46(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by J.Brown at RICE 46. Gain of 21 yards. J.Brown ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - RICE 10(0:13 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 36 yards to RICE 46 Center-J.Wilson. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 15 - RICE 20(0:15 - 1st) C.Hunt punts yards to UAB 25 Center-J.Wilson. Downed by RICE. PENALTY on RICE-A.Broussard Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - RICE 20(0:29 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|Sack
2 & 10 - RICE 25(1:04 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 20 for -5 yards (D.Tuazama)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25(1:21 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey (M.McWilliams).
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UAB 39(1:37 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 60 yards to RICE 1 Center-X.Echols. Downed by UAB. PENALTY on RICE-K.Lockhart Personal Foul / Defense 0 yards accepted.
|-6 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 45(2:12 - 1st) D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 39 for -6 yards. Downed by UAB.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 37(3:07 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by R.Davis at UAB 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at UAB 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(3:53 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; T.Chamberlain at UAB 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24(4:06 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; C.Conti at UAB 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 11(4:34 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 11. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 11. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UAB 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 26 - RICE 46(4:51 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 43 yards to UAB 11 Center-J.Wilson. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - RICE 47(5:10 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 46 for -7 yards (F.McWilliams; R.Ellis)
|No Gain
3 & 9 - RICE 37(5:57 - 1st) T.McMahon scrambles to UAB 36 for yards. T.McMahon ran out of bounds. PENALTY on RICE-C.Servin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - RICE 37(6:01 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley (N.Wilder).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38(6:37 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders at UAB 37.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - UAB 41(6:39 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 40. Intercepted by G.Taylor at UAB 40. Tackled by UAB at UAB 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 34(7:17 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Siano at UAB 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 20(7:50 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at UAB 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 15(8:54 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol; G.Taylor at UAB 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25(9:06 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 25 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at UAB 25. PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 1st) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - RICE 1(9:21 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. A.Broussard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - RICE 2(9:57 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; F.McWilliams at UAB 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 3(10:42 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 3. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at UAB 3. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 5(11:22 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Forte; K.Sanders at UAB 3.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - RICE 20(11:28 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner. PENALTY on UAB-S.Thomas Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 20(12:13 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; N.Wilder at UAB 20.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 32(12:42 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to UAB 20 for 12 yards. T.McMahon ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 32(12:49 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 32(13:25 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Forte at UAB 32.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40(14:00 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 40. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by G.Cash J.Key at UAB 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 30(14:26 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at RICE 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at RICE 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
3rd 2:08 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
27
21
4th 7:56 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
38
4th 6:49 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
3rd 0:01 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
27
20
4th 9:05 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
21
3rd 11:06 BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
10
20
3rd 9:35 ABC
-
SJST
WYO
26
10
3rd 9:26 CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
17
21
3rd 7:36 ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
9
19
3rd 4:31 SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
10
28
3rd 0:00
-
WVU
TEXAS
7
35
3rd 6:25 FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
3rd 13:08 FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
6
7
3rd 12:15 ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
7
1st 8:00 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
063 O/U
-17.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3