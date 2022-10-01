Drive Chart
UAB
RICE

Kickoff
Kickoff
7:43
T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Awe at UAB 26.
PAT Good
Kickoff
7:43
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
UAB
0 Pass
1 Rush
-21 YDS
0:18 POS
-21 YD
2ND & 10 UAB 25
7:55
D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 4 for -21 yards. J.Brown FUMBLES forced by RICE. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-T.Chamberlain at UAB 4. T.Chamberlain for yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UAB 25
8:01
D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
Kickoff
Kickoff
8:01
T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
RICE
1 Pass
127 Rush
48 YDS
4:19 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
8:01
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
+3 YD
3RD & Goal UAB 3
8:04
A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 3 yards. A.Broussard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
2ND & Goal UAB 7
8:46
T.McMahon scrambles to UAB 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Key; T.Taylor at UAB 3.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 12
9:26
A.Broussard rushed to UAB 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key; J.Bratton at UAB 7.
+11 YD
3RD & 8 UAB 23
10:08
T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 23. Catch made by I.Esdale at UAB 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 12.
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 8
Rushing 4 4
Passing 5 3
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 5-9 4-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 198 123
Total Plays 38 36
Avg Gain 5.2 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 39 55
Rush Attempts 22 23
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 2.4
Yards Passing 159 68
Comp. - Att. 11-16 7-13
Yards Per Pass 9.2 3.3
Penalties - Yards 8-70 5-44
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-43.0 4-46.3
Return Yards -2 10
Punts - Returns 1--2 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UAB 2-1 7100-17
Rice 2-2 7014-21
Rice Stadium Houston, TX
 159 PASS YDS 68
39 RUSH YDS 55
198 TOTAL YDS 123
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hopkins  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 152 1 1 185.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 430 2 0 149.5
D. Hopkins 10/13 152 1 1
J. Zeno  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 7 0 0 52.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 56 1 1 122.3
J. Zeno 1/3 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McBride  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 400 5
D. McBride 16 54 1 12
T. Jones  3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Jones 1 14 0 14
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 247 2
J. Brown Jr. 2 1 0 1
D. Hopkins  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -12 1
D. Hopkins 3 -30 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Palmer  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 0
T. Palmer 1 1 71 0 71
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
J. Brown Jr. 2 2 34 0 21
R. Davis  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
R. Davis 2 2 19 0 11
T. Shropshire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 56 0
T. Shropshire 3 1 14 0 14
T. Jones  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 91 0
T. Jones 4 4 13 0 7
S. Rudolph  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
S. Rudolph 1 1 8 1 8
D. McBride  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. McBride 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Cash  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
G. Cash 2-3 0.0 0
T. Taylor  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Taylor 2-4 0.5 0
N. Wilder  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
N. Wilder 1-4 0.0 0
J. Bratton  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bratton 1-1 0.0 0
I. Forte  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Forte 1-1 0.0 0
K. Swoopes  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Swoopes 1-1 0.0 0
S. Thomas V  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Thomas V 1-0 0.0 0
K. Sanders  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.5
K. Sanders 1-4 0.5 0
F. McWilliams  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
F. McWilliams 1-2 0.5 0
D. Tuazama  15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Tuazama 1-1 1.0 0
K. Penn  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Penn 0-1 0.0 0
J. Key  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Key 0-5 0.0 0
N. Eason Jr.  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Eason Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
R. Ellis  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
R. Ellis 0-1 0.5 0
M. Fairbanks II  93 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Fairbanks II 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Quinn  19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/3 13/13
M. Quinn 1/1 43 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell  98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
K. Greenwell 3 43.0 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
J. Brown Jr. 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Thomas V 4 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 33 0
S. Thomas V 1 -2.0 -2 0
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McMahon  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 68 0 0 97.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 976 8 7 143.2
T. McMahon 7/13 68 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Broussard  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 22 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 160 6
A. Broussard 11 22 2 5
T. McMahon  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 25 1
T. McMahon 8 21 0 20
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 152 0
C. Montgomery 2 7 0 6
U. West  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 52 0
U. West 2 5 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Rozner  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 278 3
B. Rozner 2 1 28 0 28
I. Esdale  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 219 0
I. Esdale 2 2 20 0 11
L. McCaffrey  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 323 3
L. McCaffrey 5 3 14 0 10
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Montgomery 1 1 6 0 6
J. Bradley  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 83 1
J. Bradley 2 0 0 0 0
B. Groen  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Groen 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Chamberlain  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Chamberlain 3-1 0.0 0
M. Morrison  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Morrison 3-2 0.0 0
I. Enechukwu  91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
I. Enechukwu 2-3 0.0 0
T. Schuman  7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Schuman 1-0 1.0 0
G. Taylor  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Taylor 1-5 0.0 1
J. Dunbar  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Dunbar 1-1 0.0 0
M. Williams  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
A. Siano  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Siano 1-1 0.0 0
G. Nyakwol  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Nyakwol 0-3 0.0 0
K. Orji  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Orji 0-1 0.0 0
I. Floyd  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Floyd 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Titre  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
Q. Titre 0-3 0.0 0
C. Conti  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Conti 0-2 0.0 0
B. Boenisch  75 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Boenisch 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. VanSickle  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/5 13/13
C. VanSickle 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Hunt  18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
C. Hunt 4 46.3 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Otoviano  8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
J. Otoviano 2 24.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Fresch 1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 55 0
S. Fresch 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:06 UAB 25 2:29 4 16 INT
4:34 UAB 11 3:00 5 28 Punt
1:28 RICE 3 0:07 1 3 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 46 2:37 5 21 FG
9:06 UAB 2 4:08 9 98 TD
3:20 UAB 20 3:17 9 34 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 13 2:40 4 1 Punt
8:01 UAB 25 0:18 2 -21 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 25 5:54 11 75 TD
6:37 UAB 38 2:03 3 -16 Punt
1:34 RICE 1 0:06 1 2 Fumble
1:21 RICE 25 1:21 3 -5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 RICE 24 3:17 6 16 Punt
4:58 RICE 27 1:38 3 2 Punt
0:03 RICE 19 0:03 1 6 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 RICE 50 4:19 8 48 TD

RICE
Owls

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:43 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Awe at UAB 26.

UAB
Blazers
 - Fumble (2 plays, -21 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:43 - 3rd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
-21 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 25
(7:55 - 3rd) D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 4 for -21 yards. J.Brown FUMBLES forced by RICE. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-T.Chamberlain at UAB 4. T.Chamberlain for yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(8:01 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
Kickoff
(8:01 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 48 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:01 - 3rd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - RICE 3
(8:04 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 3 yards. A.Broussard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 7
(8:46 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to UAB 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Key; T.Taylor at UAB 3.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 12
(9:26 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key; J.Bratton at UAB 7.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 23
(10:08 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 23. Catch made by I.Esdale at UAB 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 12.
No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 23
(10:24 - 3rd) T.McMahon rushed to UAB 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders; N.Eason at UAB 23.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(10:42 - 3rd) U.West rushed to UAB 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; M.Fairbanks at UAB 23.
+20 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 45
(11:57 - 3rd) T.McMahon rushed to UAB 25 for 20 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; J.Key at UAB 25.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48
(12:20 - 3rd) U.West rushed to UAB 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; N.Wilder at UAB 45.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - UAB 14
(13:01 - 3rd) K.Greenwell punts 42 yards to RICE 44 Center-X.Echols. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 44. Tackled by X.Lanier at UAB 48.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UAB 14
(13:36 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; G.Taylor at UAB 14.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 13
(14:18 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UAB 14.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 14
(14:26 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at UAB 23. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 13
(15:00 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; Q.Titre at UAB 14.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on UAB-R.Collier Personal Foul / Offense 12 yards accepted.

RICE
Owls
 - End of Half (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:03 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 19
(0:03 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton at RICE 25.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 27 - UAB 46
(0:13 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 27 yards to RICE 19 Center-X.Echols. Downed by UAB.
+4 YD
3 & 31 - UAB 50
(0:20 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; K.Orji at RICE 46.
Penalty
3 & 21 - UAB 40
(0:30 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by T.Palmer at RICE 40. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at RICE 19. PENALTY on UAB-S.Wells Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - UAB 30
(0:35 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 18 for yards. D.McBride ran out of bounds. PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 29
(0:42 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; I.Enechukwu at RICE 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 29
(0:47 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for D.McBride.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 32
(1:01 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at RICE 29.
No Gain
2 & 2 - UAB 32
(1:14 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40
(1:38 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; G.Taylor at RICE 32.
Penalty
3 & 8 - UAB 49
(1:43 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire. PENALTY on RICE-S.Fresch Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
-5 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 44
(2:34 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 49 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 49.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49
(2:50 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 44.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(3:20 - 2nd) T.Jones rushed to UAB 34 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Taylor at UAB 34. PENALTY on RICE-G.Taylor Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 29
(3:31 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 49 yards to UAB 22 Center-J.Wilson. S.Thomas returned punt from the UAB 22. Tackled by G.Nyakwol; K.Campbell at UAB 20.
No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 29
(3:40 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 28
(4:16 - 2nd) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Penn; D.Tuazama at RICE 29.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27
(4:51 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; K.Sanders at RICE 28.
Kickoff
(4:58 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE 2. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Eason at RICE 27.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 98 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:58 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
+8 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 8
(5:03 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by S.Rudolph at RICE 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Rudolph for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 9
(5:16 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 9. Catch made by T.Jones at RICE 9. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; G.Taylor at RICE 8.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 12
(6:10 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 9.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 23
(6:36 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 23. Catch made by R.Davis at RICE 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar; G.Nyakwol at RICE 12.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UAB 23
(6:45 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for D.McBride.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27
(6:54 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 23 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Enechukwu at RICE 23.
+71 YD
3 & 11 - UAB 2
(7:33 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 2. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 2. Gain of 71 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at RICE 27.
Penalty
3 & 9 - UAB 4
(7:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB Delay of Game 2 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 4
(8:44 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; G.Nyakwol at UAB 4.
+2 YD
1 & 11 - UAB 2
(9:06 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Floyd; A.Siano at UAB 4.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 3
(9:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 5 - RICE 40
(9:19 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 57 yards to UAB 3 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 1 - RICE 44
(10:01 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 40 for -4 yards (T.Taylor; K.Sanders)
+9 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 35
(10:33 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at RICE 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(10:42 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner (S.Thomas).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 33
(10:58 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at RICE 35.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 27
(11:37 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 27. Catch made by C.Montgomery at RICE 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; J.Key at RICE 33.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 24
(12:17 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 24. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes; N.Wilder at RICE 27.
Kickoff
(12:23 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 64 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE 1. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bratton at RICE 24.

UAB
Blazers
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - UAB 33
(12:29 - 2nd) M.Quinn 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-X.Echols Holder-C.Long.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UAB 25
(13:06 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by T.Jones at RICE 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 25.
Sack
2 & 7 - UAB 22
(13:52 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at RICE 25 for -3 yards (T.Schuman)
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(14:28 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to RICE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; G.Taylor at RICE 22.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 46
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by J.Brown at RICE 46. Gain of 21 yards. J.Brown ran out of bounds.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - RICE 10
(0:13 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 36 yards to RICE 46 Center-J.Wilson. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
Punt
4 & 15 - RICE 20
(0:15 - 1st) C.Hunt punts yards to UAB 25 Center-J.Wilson. Downed by RICE. PENALTY on RICE-A.Broussard Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - RICE 20
(0:29 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
Sack
2 & 10 - RICE 25
(1:04 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 20 for -5 yards (D.Tuazama)
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(1:21 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey (M.McWilliams).
Kickoff
(1:21 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:21 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 3
(1:28 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to RICE End Zone for 3 yards. D.McBride for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.

RICE
Owls
 - Fumble (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 1
(1:34 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 3 for 2 yards. A.Broussard FUMBLES forced by N.Wilder. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-K.Sanders at RICE 3. Tackled by RICE at RICE 3.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UAB 39
(1:37 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 60 yards to RICE 1 Center-X.Echols. Downed by UAB. PENALTY on RICE-K.Lockhart Personal Foul / Defense 0 yards accepted.
-6 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 45
(2:12 - 1st) D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 39 for -6 yards. Downed by UAB.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 37
(3:07 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by R.Davis at UAB 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at UAB 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(3:53 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; T.Chamberlain at UAB 37.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24
(4:06 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; C.Conti at UAB 36.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 11
(4:34 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 11. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 11. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UAB 24.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -16 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 26 - RICE 46
(4:51 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 43 yards to UAB 11 Center-J.Wilson. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
No Gain
3 & 19 - RICE 47
(5:10 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 46 for -7 yards (F.McWilliams; R.Ellis)
No Gain
3 & 9 - RICE 37
(5:57 - 1st) T.McMahon scrambles to UAB 36 for yards. T.McMahon ran out of bounds. PENALTY on RICE-C.Servin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 9 - RICE 37
(6:01 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley (N.Wilder).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(6:37 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders at UAB 37.

UAB
Blazers
 - Interception (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - UAB 41
(6:39 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 40. Intercepted by G.Taylor at UAB 40. Tackled by UAB at UAB 38.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 34
(7:17 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Siano at UAB 41.
+14 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 20
(7:50 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at UAB 34.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 15
(8:54 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol; G.Taylor at UAB 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(9:06 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 25 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at UAB 25. PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(9:06 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:54 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:06 - 1st) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
+1 YD
4 & Goal - RICE 1
(9:21 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. A.Broussard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - RICE 2
(9:57 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; F.McWilliams at UAB 1.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 3
(10:42 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to UAB 3. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at UAB 3. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 5
(11:22 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Forte; K.Sanders at UAB 3.
Penalty
2 & 10 - RICE 20
(11:28 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner. PENALTY on UAB-S.Thomas Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 20
(12:13 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; N.Wilder at UAB 20.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 32
(12:42 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to UAB 20 for 12 yards. T.McMahon ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 32
(12:49 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 32
(13:25 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to UAB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Forte at UAB 32.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40
(14:00 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 40. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by G.Cash J.Key at UAB 32.
+10 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 30
(14:26 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at RICE 40.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(15:00 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at RICE 30.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
