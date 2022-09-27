|
No. 7 Kentucky gets Chris Rodriguez back vs. No. 14 Ole Miss
In a matchup of ranked Southeastern Conference teams on Saturday, No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Ole Miss will try to shake off last weekend's sluggishness when they meet in Oxford, Miss.
The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) ultimately took care of their non-conference business with Northern Illinois -- a 26-point underdog -- but it wasn't easy. The Mid-American Conference's Huskies tied the game at 14 just before halftime.
In the first minute of the second half, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis found Barion Brown for a 70-yard touchdown, and the Wildcats held on to win at home in Lexington, 31-23. Levis went 18-for-26 for 303 yards with a career-high four touchdowns.
The 300-yard game was the senior's third this season, but he was pressured by the Huskies most of the game and was sacked five times. He connected for plays of 40, 69 and 70 yards, all for touchdowns.
"Overall, just a sluggish game," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. "Good to get it behind us. ... We knew it wasn't going to be easy, and I thought we did some good things."
The Wildcats will need better things -- starting with pass protection -- against the Rebels, whose defense was suffocating through its first three games before showing a few cracks in a 35-27 home win over Tulsa on Saturday.
Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0) couldn't put away Tulsa, which arrived on the Oxford campus as a three-touchdown underdog.
The Golden Hurricane played most of the game without outstanding quarterback Davis Brin, who left in the second quarter with an injury, yet nearly matched the SEC school in yardage (462-457).
Ole Miss scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 35-17 halftime lead, but the Rebels went scoreless in the second half.
"You would've thought after watching the first half of that game there's no way we're not going to score in the second half," coach Lane Kiffin said. "Like anything here, we try to take negatives and turn them into teaching lessons. That was a really good one.
"You cannot expect, just because you score 35 points and have a bunch of yards in the first half, that the second half is going to go that way."
The Rebels and Wildcats last met in 2020, when the game went to overtime, 35-35 in Lexington.
After Kentucky scored with its first possession, kicker Matt Ruffolo missed the PAT, and the Rebels took advantage as Elijah Moore caught a TD pass from Matt Corral and Luke Logan booted the extra point for a 42-41 Ole Miss victory.
Kentucky will welcome back top returning rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr., who has finished serving a four-game suspension. In his absence, Kentucky has averaged just 81.5 yards rushing -- a 2.4-yard average. Kavosiey Smoke has averaged 5.2 yards on his 51 carries with one touchdown.
Last season, Rodriguez totaled 1,379 rushing yards on 225 carries with nine TDs and scored three more times with pass receptions. Against Ole Miss in 2020, he posted 133 yards and two touchdowns.
For the Rebels, true freshman Quinshon Judkins earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors after gaining a career-high 140 yards on 27 rushes against Tulsa. A native of Pikeville Road, Ala., the 5-foot-11, 210-pound rusher has reached 100 all-purpose yards in three of his first four outings.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|5
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|64
|132
|Total Plays
|14
|16
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|28
|58
|Rush Attempts
|9
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|36
|74
|Comp. - Att.
|2-5
|3-5
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|14.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-50.0
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|36
|PASS YDS
|74
|
|
|28
|RUSH YDS
|58
|
|
|64
|TOTAL YDS
|132
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|2/5
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|4
|24
|0
|8
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|3
|-2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
B. Bates 80 TE
|B. Bates
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jones 10 LB
|J. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 6 DB
|T. Ajian
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 1 DB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|1
|50.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|3/5
|74
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
J. Henry 86 WR
|J. Henry
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|4
|13
|1
|7
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|3
|2
|36
|0
|25
|
J. Henry 86 WR
|J. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Johnson 0 S
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 38 DT
|K. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mack 9 DE
|B. Mack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Keys 11 LB
|A. Keys
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 20 CB
|D. Igbinosun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 92 P
|F. Masin
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 45(1:46 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to KEN 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 45(1:49 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|+25 YD
3 & 11 - MISS 20(2:04 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 20. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MIS 45.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 23(2:24 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Square at MIS 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 21(2:44 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at MIS 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - UK 29(2:51 - 1st) M.Ruffolo 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KEN Holder-KEN.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UK 21(2:55 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.McClain.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UK 21(3:12 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for K.Smoke.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 22(4:19 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to MIS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; T.Robinson at MIS 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - UK 30(4:34 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIS 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; D.Igbinosun at MIS 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 37(5:12 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIS 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hill at MIS 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 2 - UK 33(5:46 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 33. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 33. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UK 30(6:26 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at KEN 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(7:09 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at KEN 30.
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 4(7:10 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to KEN End Zone for 4 yards. Z.Evans for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(7:25 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by J.Watkins at KEN 42. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 4.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(7:58 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to KEN 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 42(8:05 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MIS 46.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MISS 42(8:26 - 1st) J.Mingo rushed to MIS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MIS 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(8:49 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at MIS 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - UK 15(9:13 - 1st) C.Goodfellow punts 50 yards to MIS 35 Center-KEN. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 4 - UK 23(9:43 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 15 for -8 yards (A.Keys)
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UK 17(10:29 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 17. Catch made by B.Bates at KEN 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at KEN 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 17(10:48 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UK 14(11:37 - 1st) W.Levis rushed to KEN 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at KEN 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UK 11(12:15 - 1st) W.Levis rushed to KEN 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Mack at KEN 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 5(12:42 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at KEN 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - MISS 46(13:09 - 1st) F.Masin punts 41 yards to KEN 5 Center-MIS. Downed by A.Cistrunk.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MISS 41(13:33 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - MISS 48(13:49 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 48. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at KEN 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 50(14:13 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at MIS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 50(14:18 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Henry.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 29(14:33 - 1st) J.Henry rushed to KEN 50 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 23(14:59 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to MIS 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at MIS 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) KEN kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MIS End Zone. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wade at MIS 23.
