Syracuse hosts Wagner in search of first 5-0 start since 1987
After heart-thumping wins in each of the last two weeks, Syracuse wouldn't mind a more relaxing victory Saturday when FCS foe Wagner comes to town.
The Orange are trying to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1987. They trounced Louisville and UConn in their first two games before slipping past Purdue in the final seconds and then getting by Virginia 22-20 in the waning minutes last Friday.
Looking forward, this could be a "trap game" for the Orange, as they face ranked opponents in five of their next six games. The only matchup in that stretch against a non-ranked foe comes against Notre Dame, which was ranked as high as No. 5 earlier in the season.
"This game is, to me, a tricky game for us. Our team has to really stay locked in," Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said.
He especially wants his team to focus on cleaning up its offensive execution. The Orange were thrilled to win against the Cavaliers despite committing four turnovers.
"We're really fortunate to come out with the win. We're excited about that," Babers said after defeating Virginia. "The play was not perfect, that's for sure. But the record is."
The Seahawks' record, meanwhile, is far from perfect. Wagner has lost its first three games by a combined 96 points. They have scored a total of 14 points in their last two games and are coming off a 27-7 loss to St. Francis (Pa.).
But the Seahawks are coming off a bye week, so coach Tom Masella is hoping the extra rest gives his team an advantage.
"I thought we had a good week of practice last week," Masella said on the Wagner College TD Club Coaches Show. "We got some young kids some reps, but we had to get better fundamentally, and I thought our kids had a good week last week."
The Orange, on the other hand, are averaging 33.3 points per game behind quarterback Garrett Shrader (eight touchdowns, one interception) and wideout Oronde Gadsden II (19 catches, 300 yards, three TDs).
That said, Syracuse already has lost four starters to season-ending injuries, so their depth could be challenged as the season moves along.
"We're averaging losing a starter per game," Babers said. "Backups who are now starters have done a really, really good job based off the people we're playing, but starting with this week, if we're gonna continue losing one a game, I don't know how that's gonna look. I don't know how that crystal ball looks in the end."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|23
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|1
|14
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|4-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|48
|589
|Total Plays
|35
|47
|Avg Gain
|1.4
|12.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|29
|351
|Rush Attempts
|29
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|11.7
|Yards Passing
|19
|238
|Comp. - Att.
|2-6
|17-17
|Yards Per Pass
|-1.1
|14.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|8-75
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-36.3
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|47
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|19
|PASS YDS
|238
|
|
|29
|RUSH YDS
|351
|
|
|48
|TOTAL YDS
|589
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Kraft 7 QB
|R. Kraft
|2/6
|19
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Palmer-Smith 40 RB
|Z. Palmer-Smith
|7
|29
|0
|11
|
R. Spruill 36 RB
|R. Spruill
|9
|18
|0
|6
|
B. Rankins 24 RB
|B. Rankins
|3
|3
|0
|5
|
R. Kraft 7 QB
|R. Kraft
|10
|-21
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jordan 6 WR
|J. Jordan
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Stafford 10 TE
|C. Stafford
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Zeze 0 WR
|J. Zeze
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Laster 2 DB
|T. Laster
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vallar 25 LB
|T. Vallar
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 29 DB
|J. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reilly 45 DB
|J. Reilly
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calvin 7 DB
|C. Calvin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gioia 5 LB
|J. Gioia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Smith 23 DB
|F. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leo 1 LB
|T. Leo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thornton 12 DB
|A. Thornton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Karika 51 DL
|N. Karika
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gadson 44 DL
|N. Gadson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wily 42 LB
|J. Wily
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Passmore 0 DL
|T. Passmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Auguste 26 DB
|R. Auguste
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Hach 95 K
|D. Hach
|8
|36.3
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Murrell 15 WR
|J. Murrell
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|
J. Little 3 WR
|J. Little
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|17/17
|238
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|23
|232
|3
|60
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|4
|112
|1
|90
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|2
|7
|1
|6
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|4
|4
|66
|0
|32
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|4
|4
|64
|1
|22
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|3
|3
|42
|0
|18
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
U. Hatcher 17 WR
|U. Hatcher
|1
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
A. Queeley 14 WR
|A. Queeley
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Lowery 16 LB
|L. Lowery
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 21 DB
|B. Oliver
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 17 DL
|S. Linton
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Roon 42 LB
|A. Roon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Darton 45 DL
|K. Darton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 46 LB
|K. Bailey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Geer 54 DL
|J. Geer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sparrow 12 LB
|A. Sparrow
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Carter 1 DB
|J. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clark 10 DB
|A. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 8 DB
|G. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chestnut 0 DB
|D. Chestnut
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Folk 27 DB
|M. Folk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|3
|6.3
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - WAG 49(0:19 - 3rd) D.Hach punts 45 yards to SYR 4 Center-WAG. Downed by B.Noonan.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - WAG 45(0:40 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to SYR 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Bailey at SYR 49. PENALTY on WAG-M.Mazza Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - WAG 47(1:27 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at WAG 45.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 50(2:11 - 3rd) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery; M.Folk at WAG 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WAG 49(2:51 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to SYR 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Roon at SYR 50.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - WAG 41(3:32 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Bailey at WAG 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 40(4:12 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Geer at WAG 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - WAG 29(4:52 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at WAG 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(5:34 - 3rd) Z.Palmer-Smith rushed to WAG 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bailey; B.Oliver at WAG 29.
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:34 - 3rd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 8(5:39 - 3rd) L.Allen rushed to WAG End Zone for 8 yards. L.Allen for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(6:11 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 20. Catch made by A.Queeley at WAG 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at WAG 8.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(6:44 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 35. Catch made by D.Cooper at WAG 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Auguste at WAG 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 46(7:05 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 46. Catch made by O.Gadsden at WAG 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at WAG 35.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - CUSE 44(7:43 - 3rd) L.Allen rushed to WAG 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Vallar at WAG 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 40(8:14 - 3rd) L.Allen rushed to SYR 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at SYR 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(8:26 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at SYR 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WAG 36(8:34 - 3rd) D.Hach punts 29 yards to SYR 35 Center-WAG. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAG 36(8:33 - 3rd) R.Kraft steps back to pass. R.Kraft pass incomplete intended for J.Jordan.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - WAG 31(9:37 - 3rd) B.Rankins rushed to WAG 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Geer; A.Sparrow at WAG 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 33(9:53 - 3rd) B.Rankins rushed to WAG 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at WAG 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAG 18(9:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on SYR-R.Hanna Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. J.Murrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Hanna at WAG 18.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 36(0:14 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 36. Catch made by O.Gadsden at WAG 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Vallar at WAG 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(0:33 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Calvin at WAG 36.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 39(0:53 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 45 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Calvin at WAG 45.
|+18 YD
1 & 19 - CUSE 21(1:14 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 39 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at SYR 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(1:20 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Vallar at SYR 31. PENALTY on SYR-K.Ellis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - WAG 32(1:27 - 2nd) D.Hach punts 38 yards to SYR 30 Center-WAG. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - WAG 29(1:40 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Darton L.Lowery at WAG 32.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAG 29(2:21 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver L.Lowery at WAG 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(3:01 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at WAG 29.
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 6(3:07 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG End Zone for 6 yards. S.Tucker for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 18(3:57 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Calvin at WAG 6.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 13(3:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-SYR Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 34(4:39 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 13 for 21 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at WAG 13.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(5:11 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at WAG 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - WAG 17(5:19 - 2nd) D.Hach punts 24 yards to WAG 41 Center-WAG. Downed by N.Cartwright-Atkins.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WAG 26(5:41 - 2nd) R.Kraft steps back to pass. R.Kraft sacked at WAG 17 for -9 yards (S.Linton)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAG 26(5:50 - 2nd) R.Kraft steps back to pass. R.Kraft pass incomplete intended for J.Jordan.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 26(6:26 - 2nd) B.Rankins rushed to WAG 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at WAG 26.
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 70 yards from SYR 20 to the WAG 10. J.Murrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Coley at WAG 26.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(6:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-SYR Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(6:33 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Int
2 & 9 - WAG 26(6:50 - 2nd) R.Kraft pass INTERCEPTED at WAG 28. Intercepted by D.Chestnut at WAG 28. D.Chestnut for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(7:03 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at WAG 26.
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 64 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG 1. Fair catch by J.Murrell.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+22 YD
1 & 20 - CUSE 22(7:12 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 22. Catch made by D.Cooper at WAG 22. Gain of 22 yards. D.Cooper for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(7:25 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 2 for yards. Tackled by B.Coleman at WAG 2. PENALTY on SYR-M.Mang Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(7:59 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 12 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at WAG 12.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(8:34 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 35. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at WAG 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WAG 28(8:41 - 2nd) D.Hach punts 37 yards to SYR 35 Center-WAG. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - WAG 23(9:27 - 2nd) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at WAG 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - WAG 22(10:09 - 2nd) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Roon at WAG 23.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(10:42 - 2nd) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at WAG 22.
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:42 - 2nd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - CUSE 16(10:50 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 16. Catch made by U.Hatcher at WAG 16. Gain of 16 yards. U.Hatcher for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(11:58 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 8 for 23 yards. Tackled by WAG at WAG 8. PENALTY on SYR-O.Gadsden Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 45(12:20 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 45. Catch made by O.Gadsden at WAG 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Thornton at WAG 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(12:49 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at WAG 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 25 - WAG 25(13:02 - 2nd) D.Hach punts 35 yards to SYR 40 Center-WAG. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 40. Tackled by T.Passmore at SYR 50.
|Sack
3 & 9 - WAG 41(13:37 - 2nd) R.Kraft steps back to pass. R.Kraft sacked at WAG 25 for -16 yards (S.Linton)
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - WAG 37(14:27 - 2nd) R.Kraft pass complete to WAG 37. Catch made by C.Stafford at WAG 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at WAG 41.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 40(15:00 - 2nd) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at WAG 37.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(0:48 - 1st) R.Kraft pass complete to WAG 25. Catch made by J.Jordan at WAG 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by G.Williams at WAG 40.
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 4(0:56 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG End Zone for 4 yards. S.Tucker for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - CUSE 7(1:11 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wily at WAG 4.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 8(1:43 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Reilly at WAG 7.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 14(2:21 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 14. Catch made by S.Tucker at WAG 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at WAG 8.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 21(2:47 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 21. Catch made by D.Cooper at WAG 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at WAG 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(2:47 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Vettorello False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(3:32 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 33. Catch made by D.Alford at WAG 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Laster; J.Smith at WAG 16.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(3:47 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 49. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at WAG 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - WAG 17(3:58 - 1st) D.Hach punts 39 yards to SYR 44 Center-WAG. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 44. Tackled by J.Wily; T.Passmore at SYR 49.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - WAG 17(4:07 - 1st) R.Kraft steps back to pass. R.Kraft pass incomplete intended for WAG.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - WAG 22(4:12 - 1st) PENALTY on WAG-M.Mazza False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - WAG 21(4:53 - 1st) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at WAG 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAG 25(5:32 - 1st) R.Kraft steps back to pass. R.Kraft sacked at WAG 21 for -4 yards (C.Okechukwu; A.Sparrow)
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+60 YD
3 & 1 - CUSE 40(5:44 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG End Zone for 60 yards. S.Tucker for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 37(6:18 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia at SYR 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(6:41 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Leo at SYR 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 25(7:01 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at SYR 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(7:25 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 16. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Vallar at SYR 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - WAG 45(7:36 - 1st) D.Hach punts 43 yards to SYR 12 Center-WAG. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 12. Tackled by R.Auguste at SYR 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - WAG 43(8:19 - 1st) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at WAG 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WAG 42(9:01 - 1st) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at WAG 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 37(9:40 - 1st) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Darton; M.Wax at WAG 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WAG 34(10:17 - 1st) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at WAG 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WAG 31(10:53 - 1st) R.Kraft rushed to WAG 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at WAG 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAG 25(11:23 - 1st) R.Spruill rushed to WAG 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at WAG 31.
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WAG End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 1(11:33 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to WAG End Zone for 1 yards. G.Shrader for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CUSE 1(12:08 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Karika at WAG 1.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 8(12:50 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at WAG 1.
|+20 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 28(13:17 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 28. Catch made by D.Cooper at WAG 28. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Gioia at WAG 8.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(13:18 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Bleich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 31(13:48 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WAG 31. Catch made by C.Jackson at WAG 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at WAG 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(14:06 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WAG 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Vallar at WAG 31.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 49(14:34 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 49. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at WAG 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(14:55 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Laster at SYR 49.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Hosier kicks 58 yards from WAG 35 to the SYR 7. T.Pena returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Francois at SYR 30. PENALTY on WAG-WAG Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
