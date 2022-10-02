Drive Chart
EWASH
FLA

No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:13
A.Mihalek extra point is good.
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 5
Rushing 3 1
Passing 6 4
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-6 1-1
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 114 198
Total Plays 28 9
Avg Gain 4.1 22.0
Net Yards Rushing 37 57
Rush Attempts 19 4
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 14.3
Yards Passing 77 141
Comp. - Att. 8-9 4-5
Yards Per Pass 7.2 28.2
Penalties - Yards 0-0 2-20
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-46.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
E. Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Talkington  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 77 0 0 160.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 636 10 3 147.8
G. Talkington 8/9 77 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jackson  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 60 0
J. Jackson 6 22 0 11
M. Smith  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 162 2
M. Smith 7 13 0 7
T. Altahir  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 23 0
T. Altahir 3 8 0 5
G. Talkington  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 79 0
G. Talkington 3 -6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Chism III  89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 125 3
E. Chism III 4 4 43 0 14
N. Ulm  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 2
N. Ulm 1 1 14 0 14
J. James  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 53 0
J. James 1 1 14 0 14
S. Perreiah  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Perreiah 1 1 6 0 6
T. Altahir  32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Altahir 1 1 0 0 0
F. Roberson  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 214 2
F. Roberson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. O'Farrell  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. O'Farrell 1-0 0.0 0
A. Smith  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Harrison  83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/6
S. Harrison 1/1 43 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Kokich  49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
N. Kokich 1 46.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Chism III  89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 47 0
E. Chism III 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Richardson  15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 141 1 0 382.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.7% 876 2 5 111.7
A. Richardson 4/5 141 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Richardson  15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 196 5
A. Richardson 1 45 0 45
M. Johnson Jr.  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 258 3
M. Johnson Jr. 2 10 1 7
N. Wright  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 126 1
N. Wright 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Shorter  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 239 0
J. Shorter 1 1 75 1 75
K. Zipperer  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 119 1
K. Zipperer 2 2 48 0 27
X. Henderson  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 162 0
X. Henderson 1 1 18 0 18
N. Wright  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Wright 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Miller  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
V. Miller 6-0 0.0 0
R. Torrence II  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Torrence II 3-0 0.0 0
B. Cox Jr.  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Cox Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
G. Dexter Sr.  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Dexter Sr. 1-0 0.0 0
K. Wilson  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hill  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
A. Burney  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Burney 1-0 1.0 0
M. Mitchell  10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wingo  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wingo 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Mihalek  49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 10/10
A. Mihalek 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EWASH 25 6:56 13 49 FG
7:53 EWASH 25 4:46 11 57 Downs
1:13 EWASH 30 2:29 5 13 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:04 FLA 25 0:11 1 75 TD
3:07 FLA 18 1:54 4 82 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 FLA 11 1:07 4 41

FLA
Gators

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 34
(12:43 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 34. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 34. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EW at EW 48.
+21 YD
3 & 8 - FLA 13
(13:03 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 13. Catch made by K.Zipperer at FLA 13. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by EW at FLA 34.
No Gain
2 & 8 - FLA 13
(13:15 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Wright.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 11
(13:44 - 2nd) N.Wright rushed to FLA 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by EW at FLA 13.

EWASH
Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - EWASH 43
(13:53 - 2nd) N.Kokich punts 46 yards to FLA 11 Center-C.Clements. Fair catch by X.Henderson.
No Gain
3 & 7 - EWASH 43
(14:12 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 43. Catch made by T.Altahir at EW 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Wingo at EW 43.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - EWASH 42
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Altahir rushed to EW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 43.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 40
(0:09 - 1st) T.Altahir rushed to EW 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 42.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - EWASH 35
(0:35 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 35. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 40.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 30
(1:04 - 1st) T.Altahir rushed to EW 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at EW 35.
Kickoff
(1:13 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the EW End Zone. E.Chism returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pyburn at EW 15. PENALTY on FLA-J.Pyburn Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.

FLA
Gators
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 82 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:13 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 3
(1:14 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to EW End Zone for 3 yards. M.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+27 YD
2 & 3 - FLA 30
(1:43 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to EW 30. Catch made by K.Zipperer at EW 30. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by C.O'Farrell at EW 3.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 37
(2:23 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to EW 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at EW 30.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18
(3:07 - 1st) A.Richardson scrambles to EW 37 for 45 yards. A.Richardson ran out of bounds.

EWASH
Eagles
 - Downs (11 plays, 57 yards, 4:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - EWASH 18
(3:14 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 18.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - EWASH 20
(3:46 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 18.
No Gain
2 & 3 - EWASH 20
(4:21 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 20.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 27
(4:52 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 20.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 41
(5:24 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to FLA 41. Catch made by E.Chism at FLA 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 27.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - EWASH 43
(5:56 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 41.
No Gain
2 & 2 - EWASH 43
(6:35 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FLA 43.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 49
(7:04 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 43.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 36
(7:20 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 36. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 49.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 25
(7:46 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EW 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at EW 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 25
(7:53 - 1st) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for F.Roberson.
Kickoff
(7:53 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.

FLA
Gators
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:53 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
+75 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(8:04 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.Shorter for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Kickoff
(8:04 - 1st) J.Cleaver kicks 65 yards from EW 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.

EWASH
Eagles
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 49 yards, 6:56 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 19 - EWASH 33
(8:12 - 1st) S.Harrison 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Clements Holder-G.Talkington.
+3 YD
3 & 22 - EWASH 29
(8:45 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 26.
Sack
2 & 17 - EWASH 24
(9:20 - 1st) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington sacked at FLA 29 for -5 yards (A.Burney)
-7 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 17
(9:55 - 1st) G.Talkington rushed to FLA 24 for -7 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at FLA 24.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 31
(10:20 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to FLA 31. Catch made by N.Ulm at FLA 31. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FLA at FLA 17.
+6 YD
4 & 1 - EWASH 37
(10:55 - 1st) G.Talkington rushed to FLA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 31.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - EWASH 40
(11:29 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 37.
No Gain
2 & 4 - EWASH 40
(12:03 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 40.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 46
(12:38 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to FLA 46. Catch made by S.Perreiah at FLA 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 40.
+14 YD
3 & 6 - EWASH 40
(13:13 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 40. Catch made by J.James at EW 40. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hill at FLA 46.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - EWASH 39
(13:50 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to EW 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Mitchell at EW 40.
-2 YD
1 & 5 - EWASH 41
(14:20 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to EW 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at EW 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 36
(14:37 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to EW 38 for yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 38. PENALTY on FLA-J.Boone Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 25
(15:00 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 25. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at EW 36.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
NCAA FB Scores