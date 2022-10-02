Drive Chart
|
|
|EWASH
|FLA
Preview not available
Preview not available
FLA
2 Pass
1 Rush
41 YDS
1:07 POS
+18 YD
1ST & 10 FLA 34
12:43
A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 34. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 34. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EW at EW 48.
+21 YD
3RD & 8 FLA 13
13:03
A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 13. Catch made by K.Zipperer at FLA 13. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by EW at FLA 34.
No Gain
2ND & 8 FLA 13
13:15
A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Wright.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 FLA 11
13:44
N.Wright rushed to FLA 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by EW at FLA 13.
EWASH
2 Pass
7 Rush
13 YDS
2:29 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 EWASH 43
13:53
N.Kokich punts 46 yards to FLA 11 Center-C.Clements. Fair catch by X.Henderson.
No Gain
3RD & 7 EWASH 43
14:12
G.Talkington pass complete to EW 43. Catch made by T.Altahir at EW 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Wingo at EW 43.
+1 YD
2ND & 8 EWASH 42
15:00
T.Altahir rushed to EW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 43.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 EWASH 40
0:09
T.Altahir rushed to EW 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 42.
+5 YD
2ND & 5 EWASH 35
0:35
G.Talkington pass complete to EW 35. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 40.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 EWASH 30
1:04
T.Altahir rushed to EW 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at EW 35.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 1:13
M.Johnson rushed to EW End Zone for 3 yards. M.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
82
yds
1:54
pos
3
13
Touchdown 7:53
A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.Shorter for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
75
yds
00:11
pos
3
6
Field Goal 8:04
S.Harrison 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Clements Holder-G.Talkington.
13
plays
44
yds
6:56
pos
3
0
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|5
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|114
|198
|Total Plays
|28
|9
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|22.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|57
|Rush Attempts
|19
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|14.3
|Yards Passing
|77
|141
|Comp. - Att.
|8-9
|4-5
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|28.2
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|77
|PASS YDS
|141
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|114
|TOTAL YDS
|198
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Talkington 2 QB
|G. Talkington
|8/9
|77
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
|J. Jackson
|6
|22
|0
|11
|
M. Smith 23 RB
|M. Smith
|7
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Altahir 32 RB
|T. Altahir
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
G. Talkington 2 QB
|G. Talkington
|3
|-6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Chism III 89 WR
|E. Chism III
|4
|4
|43
|0
|14
|
N. Ulm 17 WR
|N. Ulm
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. James 11 WR
|J. James
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Perreiah 24 RB
|S. Perreiah
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Altahir 32 RB
|T. Altahir
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Roberson 1 WR
|F. Roberson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. O'Farrell 46 LB
|C. O'Farrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 4 DB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Harrison 83 K
|S. Harrison
|1/1
|43
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Kokich 49 K
|N. Kokich
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Chism III 89 WR
|E. Chism III
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|4/5
|141
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|2
|10
|1
|7
|
N. Wright 5 RB
|N. Wright
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter 4 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|1
|75
|1
|75
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|2
|2
|48
|0
|27
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
N. Wright 5 RB
|N. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 S
|R. Torrence II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter Sr. 9 DL
|G. Dexter Sr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 5 S
|K. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 CB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Mitchell 10 S
|M. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wingo 15 LB
|D. Wingo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 34(12:43 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 34. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 34. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EW at EW 48.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - FLA 13(13:03 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 13. Catch made by K.Zipperer at FLA 13. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by EW at FLA 34.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FLA 13(13:15 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Wright.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 11(13:44 - 2nd) N.Wright rushed to FLA 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by EW at FLA 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - EWASH 43(13:53 - 2nd) N.Kokich punts 46 yards to FLA 11 Center-C.Clements. Fair catch by X.Henderson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - EWASH 43(14:12 - 2nd) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 43. Catch made by T.Altahir at EW 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Wingo at EW 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - EWASH 42(15:00 - 2nd) T.Altahir rushed to EW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 40(0:09 - 1st) T.Altahir rushed to EW 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - EWASH 35(0:35 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 35. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 30(1:04 - 1st) T.Altahir rushed to EW 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at EW 35.
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the EW End Zone. E.Chism returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pyburn at EW 15. PENALTY on FLA-J.Pyburn Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 3(1:14 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to EW End Zone for 3 yards. M.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+27 YD
2 & 3 - FLA 30(1:43 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to EW 30. Catch made by K.Zipperer at EW 30. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by C.O'Farrell at EW 3.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 37(2:23 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to EW 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at EW 30.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18(3:07 - 1st) A.Richardson scrambles to EW 37 for 45 yards. A.Richardson ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - EWASH 18(3:14 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 18.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - EWASH 20(3:46 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 18.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - EWASH 20(4:21 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 27(4:52 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 20.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 41(5:24 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to FLA 41. Catch made by E.Chism at FLA 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - EWASH 43(5:56 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - EWASH 43(6:35 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FLA 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 49(7:04 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 43.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 36(7:20 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 36. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 25(7:46 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EW 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at EW 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(7:53 - 1st) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington pass incomplete intended for F.Roberson.
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:53 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(8:04 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.Shorter for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) J.Cleaver kicks 65 yards from EW 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - EWASH 33(8:12 - 1st) S.Harrison 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Clements Holder-G.Talkington.
|+3 YD
3 & 22 - EWASH 29(8:45 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 26.
|Sack
2 & 17 - EWASH 24(9:20 - 1st) G.Talkington steps back to pass. G.Talkington sacked at FLA 29 for -5 yards (A.Burney)
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 17(9:55 - 1st) G.Talkington rushed to FLA 24 for -7 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at FLA 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 31(10:20 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to FLA 31. Catch made by N.Ulm at FLA 31. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FLA at FLA 17.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - EWASH 37(10:55 - 1st) G.Talkington rushed to FLA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - EWASH 40(11:29 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FLA 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - EWASH 40(12:03 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to FLA 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 46(12:38 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to FLA 46. Catch made by S.Perreiah at FLA 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 40.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - EWASH 40(13:13 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 40. Catch made by J.James at EW 40. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hill at FLA 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - EWASH 39(13:50 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to EW 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Mitchell at EW 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - EWASH 41(14:20 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to EW 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at EW 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 36(14:37 - 1st) M.Smith rushed to EW 38 for yards. Tackled by FLA at EW 38. PENALTY on FLA-J.Boone Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Talkington pass complete to EW 25. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at EW 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
-
EWASH
FLA
3
14
2nd 12:43 ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
30
34
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
45
Final ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
Final ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
34
27
Final ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
35
Final BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
20
30
Final ABC
-
SJST
WYO
33
16
Final CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
24
28
Final ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
26
22
Final SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
17
38
Final
-
WVU
TEXAS
20
38
Final FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
Final FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
26
21
Final ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
20
43
Final PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
25
42
Final ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
27
45
Final FS1