Drive Chart
|AF
|UTAHST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
B. Roberts
20 RB
136 RuYds, RuTD
C. Legas
5 QB
215 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 66 RuYds, RuTD
AF
0 Pass
1 Rush
2 YDS
0:16 POS
+2 YD
1ST & 10 AF 25
7:00
J.Eldridge rushed to AF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; A.Vongphachanh at AF 27.
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:00
E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
UTAHST
0 Pass
7 Rush
56 YDS
1:09 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
7:00
C.Coles extra point is good.
+32 YD
2ND & 2 AF 32
7:20
C.Legas rushed to AF End Zone for 32 yards. C.Legas for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 AF 40
7:36
C.Tyler rushed to AF 32 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Goff at AF 32.
+16 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 44
8:09
C.Legas rushed to AF 40 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at AF 40.
AF
0 Pass
7 Rush
22 YDS
2:06 POS
+21 YD
1ST & 10 AF 34
8:21
J.Johnson rushed to UTS 45 for 21 yards. J.Johnson FUMBLES forced by A.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-A.Grayson at UTS 44. Tackled by AF at UTS 44.
Penalty
3RD & 9 UTAHST 26
8:55
H.Daniels pass complete to AF 26. Catch made by D.Cormier at AF 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Grayson at AF 34. PENALTY on UTS-A.Grayson Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 9 AF 26
9:35
B.Roberts rushed to AF 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at AF 26.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 AF 25
10:15
B.Roberts rushed to AF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman at AF 26.
Touchdown 7:00
C.Legas rushed to AF End Zone for 32 yards. C.Legas for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
56
yds
1:09
pos
24
33
Touchdown 10:27
C.Legas pass complete to AF 34. Catch made by T.Vaughn at AF 34. Gain of 34 yards. T.Vaughn for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
75
yds
3:18
pos
24
26
Touchdown 13:33
H.Daniels pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by A.Terry at UTS 40. Gain of 40 yards. A.Terry for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
80
yds
3:12
pos
23
20
Touchdown 1:45
C.Tyler rushed to AF End Zone for 21 yards. C.Tyler for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
85
yds
6:14
pos
17
19
Field Goal 7:59
M.Dapore 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
10
plays
34
yds
5:32
pos
17
13
Field Goal 2:37
C.Coles 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
7
plays
54
yds
4:21
pos
14
13
Touchdown 7:02
H.Daniels rushed to UTS End Zone for 1 yards. H.Daniels for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
16
plays
65
yds
9:16
pos
13
10
Field Goal 1:18
C.Coles 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
9
plays
57
yds
3:33
pos
7
10
Touchdown 4:51
B.Roberts rushed to UTS End Zone for 1 yards. B.Roberts for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
64
yds
3:56
pos
6
7
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|21
|Rushing
|12
|13
|Passing
|2
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|289
|416
|Total Plays
|55
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|238
|201
|Rush Attempts
|50
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|51
|215
|Comp. - Att.
|2-5
|18-23
|Yards Per Pass
|10.2
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-48
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.5
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|14
|15
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|51
|PASS YDS
|215
|238
|RUSH YDS
|201
|289
|TOTAL YDS
|416
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|2/5
|51
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|29
|136
|1
|30
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|8
|44
|0
|16
J. Johnson 10 RB
|J. Johnson
|1
|21
|0
|21
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|7
|18
|1
|8
E. Michel 28 FB
|E. Michel
|3
|12
|0
|5
O. Fattah 44 FB
|O. Fattah
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Terry 2 WR
|A. Terry
|2
|1
|40
|1
|40
B. Engel 87 WR
|B. Engel
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
B. Jefferson 27 WR
|B. Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Cormier 7 WR
|D. Cormier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Bellamy 25 DB
|J. Bellamy
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Blackmon 27 LB
|T. Blackmon
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 7 S
|T. Taylor
|3-5
|0.0
|0
C. Goff 11 S
|C. Goff
|3-3
|0.0
|0
V. Sanford 26 LB
|V. Sanford
|2-6
|0.0
|0
E. Castonguay 2 CB
|E. Castonguay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Mock 40 LB
|A. Mock
|1-4
|0.0
|0
B. Richter 8 LB
|B. Richter
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Thiergood 48 DE
|J. Thiergood
|1-2
|0.0
|0
C. Herrera 49 DE
|C. Herrera
|0-3
|0.0
|0
P. Zdroik 96 DL
|P. Zdroik
|0-1
|0.0
|0
P. Ramsey 13 LB
|P. Ramsey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
J. Youngblood 35 LB
|J. Youngblood
|0-3
|0.0
|0
J. Goodwin 16 S
|J. Goodwin
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|1/1
|40
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Bay 95 P
|C. Bay
|2
|44.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Terry 2 WR
|A. Terry
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|18/23
|215
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|18
|118
|1
|26
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|11
|66
|1
|32
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|1
|15
|0
|15
R. Briggs 22 RB
|R. Briggs
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|8
|8
|136
|1
|36
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|4
|4
|52
|1
|34
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|4
|3
|20
|0
|11
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Tafisi 2 LB
|M. Tafisi
|4-8
|0.0
|0
H. Reynolds 27 S
|H. Reynolds
|3-3
|0.0
|0
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
T. Coleman 94 DT
|T. Coleman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
B. Vaughns 11 DE
|B. Vaughns
|3-2
|0.0
|0
D. Tatum 4 S
|D. Tatum
|2-2
|0.0
|0
A. Carter 12 CB
|A. Carter
|2-3
|0.0
|0
O. Okeke 5 LB
|O. Okeke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Maile 44 DT
|B. Maile
|1-0
|0.0
|0
P. Joyner Jr. 0 DE
|P. Joyner Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
G. Hall Jr. 6 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|0-12
|0.0
|0
S. Alofipo 34 S
|S. Alofipo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
E. Migao 73 OL
|E. Migao
|0-1
|0.0
|0
H. Motu'apuaka 8 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|0-2
|0.0
|0
D. Grzesiak 9 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|0-3
|0.0
|0
P. Vakauta 96 DT
|P. Vakauta
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|2/2
|30
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|3
|17.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Jones 31 RB
|C. Jones
|2
|7.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 4th) C.Coles extra point is good.
|+32 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 32(7:20 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to AF End Zone for 32 yards. C.Legas for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(7:36 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to AF 32 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Goff at AF 32.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(8:09 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to AF 40 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at AF 40.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - AF 34(8:21 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to UTS 45 for 21 yards. J.Johnson FUMBLES forced by A.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-A.Grayson at UTS 44. Tackled by AF at UTS 44.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - AF 26(8:55 - 4th) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 26. Catch made by D.Cormier at AF 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Grayson at AF 34. PENALTY on UTS-A.Grayson Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - AF 26(9:35 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at AF 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(10:15 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman at AF 26.
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 4th) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 4th) C.Coles extra point is good.
|+34 YD
4 & 4 - UTAHST 34(10:39 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to AF 34. Catch made by T.Vaughn at AF 34. Gain of 34 yards. T.Vaughn for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UTAHST 34(10:41 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 39(11:08 - 4th) C.Legas scrambles to AF 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy; V.Sanford at AF 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(11:31 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to AF 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; J.Thiergood at AF 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 47(11:52 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to AF 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; J.Youngblood at AF 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(12:08 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 48. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 44(12:20 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to UTS 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; J.Youngblood at UTS 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(12:44 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 36. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood; T.Taylor at UTS 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 29(12:52 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at UTS 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(13:33 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin; C.Goff at UTS 29.
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 4th) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:33 - 4th) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - AF 40(13:39 - 4th) H.Daniels pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by A.Terry at UTS 40. Gain of 40 yards. A.Terry for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AF 50(14:10 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at UTS 40.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - AF 34(14:29 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to UTS 50 for 16 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; A.Vongphachanh at UTS 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - AF 31(15:00 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson at AF 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 36(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on AF-K.Holcomb False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - AF 29(0:30 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; G.Hall at AF 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - AF 21(1:11 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman at AF 29.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(1:45 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns; P.Joyner at AF 21.
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 3rd) C.Coles extra point is good.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21(1:52 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to AF End Zone for 21 yards. C.Tyler for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 24(2:13 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to AF 24. Catch made by B.Cobbs at AF 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at AF 21.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - UTAHST 35(2:43 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to AF 35. Catch made by T.Vaughn at AF 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at AF 24. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|Sack
2 & 4 - UTAHST 27(3:26 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at AF 35 for -8 yards (T.Blackmon)
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(3:50 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to AF 33. Catch made by B.Cobbs at AF 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at AF 27.
|+16 YD
3 & 15 - UTAHST 49(4:10 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to AF 49. Catch made by B.Cobbs at AF 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at AF 33. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|-7 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 42(4:32 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to AF 49 for -7 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at AF 49.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - UTAHST 37(5:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTS-J.McGriff False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(5:35 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to AF 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Goff; T.Blackmon at AF 37.
|+22 YD
3 & 9 - UTAHST 34(5:56 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 34. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 34. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at AF 44. PENALTY on AF-AF Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|-5 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 39(6:28 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 34 for -5 yards. Tackled by B.Richter; J.Bellamy at UTS 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(7:12 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 33. Catch made by C.Tyler at UTS 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Goff; E.Castonguay at UTS 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 26(7:45 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at UTS 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(7:53 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 20. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at UTS 26.
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 3rd) M.Dapore kicks 60 yards from AF 35 to the UTS 5. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Roberts at UTS 20.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - AF 30(8:05 - 3rd) M.Dapore 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - AF 26(8:46 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Maile at UTS 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - AF 26(8:50 - 3rd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Jefferson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 27(9:19 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to UTS 26 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Carter at UTS 26.
|+8 YD
4 & 4 - AF 35(9:55 - 3rd) O.Fattah rushed to UTS 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at UTS 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - AF 40(10:34 - 3rd) H.Daniels scrambles to UTS 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 35.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - AF 35(10:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on AF-D.Cormier False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - AF 37(11:36 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41(12:19 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; A.Vongphachanh at UTS 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - AF 46(12:49 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; S.Alofipo at UTS 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48(13:31 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at UTS 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - UTAHST 8(13:35 - 3rd) S.Kotsanlee punts 44 yards to AF 48 Center-UTS. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - UTAHST 8(14:00 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UTAHST 8(14:14 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UTS 8.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UTAHST 15(14:29 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 15. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 15. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin; C.Goff at UTS 28. PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho Illegal Blindside Block 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(14:54 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy; V.Sanford at UTS 15.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Dapore kicks 58 yards from AF 35 to the UTS 7. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Roberts; R.Beers at UTS 24. PENALTY on UTS-Q.Hadnot Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 11 - UTAHST 42(0:15 - 2nd) C.Legas pass INTERCEPTED at AF 4. Intercepted by J.Goodwin at AF 4. J.Goodwin ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(0:21 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to AF 41. Catch made by T.Vaughn at AF 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at AF 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 48(0:39 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 48. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at AF 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(1:10 - 2nd) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Herrera; J.Thiergood at UTS 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - AF 17(1:37 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 40 yards to UTS 43 Center-AF. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 43. Tackled by B.Richter at UTS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - AF 17(1:58 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; A.Grayson at AF 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - AF 15(2:19 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at AF 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 12(2:41 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at AF 15.
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 59 yards from UTS 35 to the AF 6. Fair catch by A.Terry. PENALTY on AF-AF Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 13 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UTAHST 20(2:46 - 2nd) C.Coles 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
|+15 YD
3 & 21 - UTAHST 28(3:36 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to AF 28. Catch made by B.Cobbs at AF 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay T.Blackmon at AF 13.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - UTAHST 28(4:16 - 2nd) C.Legas rushed to AF 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; B.Richter at AF 28.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - UTAHST 23(4:44 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to AF 23. Catch made by B.Cobbs at AF 23. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at AF 7. PENALTY on UTS-J.South Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17(5:27 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to AF 23 for -6 yards. Tackled by B.Richter at AF 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32(5:29 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn. PENALTY on AF-C.Goff Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+36 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 32(5:51 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 32. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 32. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at AF 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 25(6:32 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy; V.Sanford at UTS 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(6:55 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford; P.Ramsey at UTS 25.
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 2nd) M.Dapore kicks 62 yards from AF 35 to the UTS 3. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Roberts; C.Breier at UTS 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:02 - 2nd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - AF 1(7:07 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to UTS End Zone for 1 yards. H.Daniels for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - AF 3(7:44 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson; P.Vakauta at UTS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - AF 4(8:15 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; E.Migao at UTS 3.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - AF 8(8:50 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; M.Tafisi at UTS 4.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - AF 16(9:21 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson at UTS 8.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 21(10:01 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns; H.Reynolds at UTS 16.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - AF 28(10:33 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka; T.Coleman at UTS 21.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - AF 28(11:07 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak; M.Tafisi at UTS 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 36(11:50 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to UTS 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - AF 42(12:27 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to UTS 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at UTS 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - AF 46(13:05 - 2nd) E.Michel rushed to UTS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at UTS 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48(13:37 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Okeke at UTS 46.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - AF 42(13:47 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier. PENALTY on UTS-D.Grzesiak Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - AF 38(14:25 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at AF 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 36(15:00 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak; D.Tatum at AF 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - AF 28(0:43 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at AF 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(1:18 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; A.Vongphachanh at AF 28.
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 57 yards from UTS 35 to the AF 8. Fair catch by B.Jefferson.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UTAHST 20(1:25 - 1st) C.Coles 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
|-5 YD
3 & Goal - UTAHST 8(2:03 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to AF 8. Catch made by C.Tyler at AF 8. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at AF 13.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UTAHST 8(2:35 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - UTAHST 12(2:52 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to AF 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford; A.Mock at AF 8.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17(3:03 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff. PENALTY on AF-AF Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 31(3:15 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to AF 17 for 14 yards. Tackled by P.Ramsey; J.Goodwin at AF 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 33(3:59 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to AF 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Herrera; P.Zdroik at AF 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34(4:19 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to AF 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thiergood at AF 33.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(4:30 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to AF 34 for 26 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; A.Mock at AF 34.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(4:51 - 1st) T.Vaughn rushed to UTS 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford at UTS 40.
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - AF 1(4:56 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to UTS End Zone for 1 yards. B.Roberts for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - AF 4(5:29 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; D.Tatum at UTS 1.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - AF 8(5:58 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson at UTS 4.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - AF 11(6:34 - 1st) E.Michel rushed to UTS 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; D.Grzesiak at UTS 8.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 16(7:08 - 1st) E.Michel rushed to UTS 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; A.Vongphachanh at UTS 11.
|+30 YD
2 & 3 - AF 46(8:12 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 16 for 30 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47(8:34 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to UTS 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at UTS 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - AF 44(8:42 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Joyner at AF 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 36(8:59 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; H.Reynolds at AF 44.
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 67 yards from UTS 20 to the AF 13. A.Terry returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.Tia; J.Ward at AF 36.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:29 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-C.Motes Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(9:37 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to AF 31. Catch made by B.Cobbs at AF 31. Gain of 31 yards. B.Cobbs for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 41(10:02 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to AF 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Mock at AF 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(10:04 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 45(10:26 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to AF 41 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Blackmon at AF 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 44(11:00 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford; C.Herrera at UTS 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42(11:26 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford at UTS 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 32(11:34 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Mock; J.Goodwin at UTS 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(11:59 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Mock; T.Taylor at UTS 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - AF 38(12:11 - 1st) C.Bay punts 49 yards to UTS 13 Center-AF. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 13. Tackled by O.Fattah at UTS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AF 38(12:16 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for A.Terry.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - AF 43(12:34 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-C.Rillos False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - AF 43(13:17 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman at AF 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37(13:50 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to AF 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; P.Joyner at AF 43.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - AF 26(14:18 - 1st) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 26. Catch made by B.Engel at AF 26. Gain of 11 yards. B.Engel ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - AF 26(14:28 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to AF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; A.Vongphachanh at AF 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 62 yards from UTS 35 to the AF 3. Fair catch by A.Terry.
