No. 2 Georgia looks to beat Auburn for sixth straight time
Second-ranked Georgia will look to remain undefeated when it hosts Auburn in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry on Saturday in Athens, Ga.
Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) has defeated the Tigers (3-2, 1-1) five straight times stemming from a win in the 2017 SEC title game, giving the Bulldogs victories in 14 of the teams' past 17 meetings.
The Bulldogs rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to pull out a 26-22 win at Missouri on Saturday night, while Auburn squandered a 17-0 second-quarter lead in a 21-17 loss to visiting LSU.
Auburn committed four turnovers, including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and an interception on LSU's 9-yard line early in the fourth quarter.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 1,536 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.
"(Bennett) is a winner. He makes plays, he's plenty fast enough to run the ball, he's plenty fast enough to scramble around and make plays," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. "He finds the open receivers, he's accurate, and he manages their offense really well."
Bennett's three favorite targets are tight end Brock Bowers (20 receptions 342 yards, two TDs), receiver Ladd McConkey (20 catches, 266 yards, one TD) and running back Kenny McIntosh (22 receptions, 237 yards).
Kendall Milton (44 carries, 271 yards, four TDs) anchors the ground game along with Daijun Edwards (37 carries, 202 yards, one TD).
With Bennett under center the past two meetings, the Bulldogs have outscored Auburn 61-16. The Tigers haven't won at Georgia since 2005.
Auburn, however, features the best running game the Bulldogs have seen so far. Auburn's Tank Bigsby has rushed for 326 yards and four touchdowns on 69 carries and Jarquez Hunter has 139 and four scores on 34 carries.
"(Bigsby's) explosive," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "He is a great guy out of the backfield to catch the ball. He catches screens well. He is vertical on his run game. He is tough."
Quarterback Robby Ashford, who has completed 54.1 percent of his passes for 709 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, is also a threat running the ball. Ashford, who Georgia recruited heavily before he chose Oregon prior to transferring to Auburn before the season, has 50 carries for 223 yards and a score.
"His best plays sometimes are plays that end up being broken plays," Smart said. "The guy can take off and really hurt you, beat with you his arm, especially on scrambles."
Georgia likely will be without defensive tackle Jalen Carter for one to two weeks with a knee injury. Carter, who ranks as a probable top-five selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee when he took a shot to that area against Missouri.
"We don't know how long it's going to be, but it doesn't look good for this week," Smart said.
Auburn edge rusher Eku Leota, who is second on the team with tackles for loss (five) and sacks (two) is out for the season after tearing his pectoral muscle against LSU, Harsin said on Monday.
"Eku is a big loss," Harsin said. "He's an emotional leader and one of the top guys on this team."
Auburn and Georgia have met 126 times, including annually since 1944. Georgia leads the all-time series 62-56-8. The Bulldogs and Tigers have met every season since 1892 except for 1893, 1897, 1917, 1918 and 1943.
--Field Level Media
R. Ashford
9 QB
165 PaYds, PaTD, 52 RuYds
D. Edwards
30 RB
83 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|20
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|258
|470
|Total Plays
|63
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|262
|Rush Attempts
|25
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|7.5
|Yards Passing
|165
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|13-38
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-60
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.7
|5-41.4
|Return Yards
|0
|53
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-53
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|165
|PASS YDS
|208
|93
|RUSH YDS
|262
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|470
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|13/38
|165
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|9
|52
|0
|17
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|5
|20
|0
|9
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|10
|19
|0
|5
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|4
|3
|73
|1
|62
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|8
|5
|32
|0
|13
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|5
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
Z. Capers 80 WR
|Z. Capers
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|4
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
D. Worsham 8 WR
|D. Worsham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Fromm 85 TE
|T. Fromm
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fair 5 WR
|J. Fair
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Steiner 32 LB
|W. Steiner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 10 S
|Z. Puckett
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kaufman 1 S
|D. Kaufman
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 DE
|C. Wooden
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 4 CB
|D. James
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burks 92 DT
|M. Burks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhym 23 CB
|J. Rhym
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riley 13 LB
|C. Riley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bragg 98 DE
|M. Bragg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 CB
|J. Simpson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 99 DL
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bridges 20 S
|C. Bridges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 18 CB
|N. Pritchett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1/1
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|9
|44.7
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|22/32
|208
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|12
|83
|3
|28
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|10
|65
|1
|23
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|3
|64
|1
|64
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|8
|37
|1
|10
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|2
|13
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|6
|5
|47
|0
|21
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|6
|2
|36
|0
|24
|
O. Delp 4 TE
|O. Delp
|4
|3
|29
|0
|18
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|2
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|4
|4
|13
|0
|12
|
J. Meeks 9 WR
|J. Meeks
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 0 LB
|R. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brinson 97 DL
|W. Brinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Sorey Jr. 18 LB
|X. Sorey Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 DB
|T. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 17 DB
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|5
|41.4
|5
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|5
|10.6
|38
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - AUBURN 31(3:58 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 35 yards to UGA 34 Center-AUB. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - AUBURN 31(4:05 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for D.Worsham.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - AUBURN 31(4:14 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Fair.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(4:45 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; T.Smith at AUB 31.
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:45 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 15(4:51 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to AUB End Zone for 15 yards. B.Robinson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
3 & 15 - UGA 33(5:21 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 33. Catch made by O.Delp at AUB 33. Gain of 18 yards. O.Delp ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UGA 23(5:30 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 23. Catch made by D.Edwards at AUB 23. Gain of yards. D.Edwards for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UGA-W.Ericson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UGA 23(5:39 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for O.Delp.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28(6:18 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by O.Delp at AUB 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; J.Rhym at AUB 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 40(6:44 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 40. Catch made by D.Bell at AUB 40. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Puckett at AUB 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 40(7:23 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 40. Catch made by D.Edwards at AUB 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 43(7:55 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to AUB 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at AUB 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 48(8:35 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 48. Catch made by J.Meeks at UGA 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 42(9:10 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 42. Catch made by O.Delp at UGA 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Rhym at UGA 48.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UGA 42(9:17 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Meeks.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 35(9:51 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at UGA 42.
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 4th) A.Carlson kicks 64 yards from AUB 35 to the UGA 1. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 4th) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|+62 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 38(10:04 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 38. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 38. Gain of 62 yards. J.Hunter for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(10:05 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 24(10:32 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 24. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at AUB 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(11:10 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at AUB 24.
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 7(11:16 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to AUB End Zone for 7 yards. D.Edwards for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 12(11:19 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey. PENALTY on AUB-D.Hall Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - UGA 24(11:35 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 24. Catch made by B.Bowers at AUB 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Rhym at AUB 12.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 22(12:18 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to AUB 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Riley; J.Jones at AUB 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(12:51 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Burks at AUB 22.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(13:23 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 25 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at AUB 25.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 37(13:59 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 37. Catch made by D.Blaylock at UGA 37. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:07 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 38 yards to UGA 37 Center-AUB. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:13 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:18 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:49 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 25. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dumas-Johnson at AUB 25.
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - AUBURN 8(0:10 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 56 yards to UGA 36 Center-AUB. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AUBURN 8(0:14 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 8(0:21 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 8(0:30 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass INTERCEPTED at AUB 38. Intercepted by M.Starks at AUB 38. Tackled by AUB at AUB 38. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - UGA 49(0:41 - 3rd) B.Thorson punts 43 yards to AUB 8 Center-UGA. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - UGA 40(1:22 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at UGA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UGA 40(1:31 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - UGA 45(1:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on UGA-L.McConkey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(2:23 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at UGA 45.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(2:39 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 20. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 20. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at UGA 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - AUBURN 47(2:52 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 47 yards to UGA End Zone Center-AUB. Touchback.
|-4 YD
3 & 8 - AUBURN 43(3:29 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to UGA 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at UGA 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 45(4:09 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to UGA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo; N.Stackhouse at UGA 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(4:16 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|+20 YD
3 & 13 - AUBURN 35(4:50 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 35. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 35. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Starks at UGA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - AUBURN 35(5:00 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Fromm.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - AUBURN 33(5:44 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Davis at AUB 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(6:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on AUB-C.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 34(6:34 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 38 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ringo at AUB 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(7:07 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dumas-Johnson at AUB 34.
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 3rd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 2(7:10 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to AUB End Zone for 2 yards. D.Edwards for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 10(7:48 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 2 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.James; D.Kaufman at AUB 2.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 20(8:28 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to AUB 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman; J.Simpson at AUB 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 29(8:48 - 3rd) S.Bennett scrambles to AUB 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 29(9:00 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Meeks.
|+14 YD
1 & 13 - UGA 43(9:11 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 43. Catch made by L.McConkey at AUB 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman; D.James at AUB 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 40(9:34 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 40. Catch made by K.McIntosh at AUB 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at AUB 27. PENALTY on UGA-D.Washington Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 39(9:57 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 39. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 39. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Kaufman at AUB 40. PENALTY on AUB-D.Hall Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 36(10:38 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Scott; C.Wooden at UGA 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 35(11:17 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 35. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Steiner at UGA 36.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 19(11:47 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 19. Catch made by D.Washington at UGA 19. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at UGA 35.
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 3rd) A.Carlson kicks 62 yards from AUB 35 to the UGA 3. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Steiner at UGA 19.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - AUBURN 19(11:57 - 3rd) A.Carlson 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AUB Holder-AUB.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - AUBURN 14(12:33 - 3rd) R.Ashford scrambles to UGA 12 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at UGA 12.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - AUBURN 14(13:10 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to UGA 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue at UGA 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19(13:42 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to UGA 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Davis; J.Bullard at UGA 14.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 7 - UGA 28(13:56 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett sacked at UGA 19 for -9 yards (C.Wooden) S.Bennett FUMBLES forced by C.Wooden. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-C.Wooden at UGA 19. Tackled by UGA at UGA 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 25(14:28 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at UGA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at UGA 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(0:02 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - AUBURN 23(0:10 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 40 for 17 yards. Tackled by UGA at AUB 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 23(0:14 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Fair.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(0:20 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - AUBURN 16(0:25 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 16. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 16. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Davis at AUB 23.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - AUBURN 16(0:30 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 9(0:50 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at AUB 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UGA 46(0:58 - 2nd) B.Thorson punts 45 yards to AUB 9 Center-UGA. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UGA 46(1:04 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Blaylock.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 46(1:10 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 46(1:17 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - AUBURN 6(1:31 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 56 yards to UGA 38 Center-AUB. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 38. Tackled by J.Shenker; J.Levant at UGA 46.
|-12 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 18(1:36 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 6 for -12 yards. R.Ashford FUMBLES forced by UGA. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-K.Zierer at AUB 6. Tackled by UGA at AUB 6.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AUBURN 18(1:43 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - AUBURN 23(1:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-B.Coffey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 14(2:34 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at AUB 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - UGA 47(2:43 - 2nd) B.Thorson punts 39 yards to AUB 14 Center-UGA. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 45(3:26 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 45. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 45. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at UGA 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 40(4:04 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; M.Harris at UGA 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 38(4:42 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at UGA 40.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 41(4:48 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to UGA 38 for 3 yards. R.Ashford FUMBLES forced by UGA. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-Z.Logue at UGA 38. Tackled by AUB at UGA 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 43(5:33 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to UGA 43. Catch made by J.Hunter at UGA 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(5:59 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to UGA 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse at UGA 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 44(6:32 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 44. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 47.
|+16 YD
1 & 20 - AUBURN 28(7:07 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by Z.Capers at AUB 28. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at AUB 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(7:39 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 44 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at AUB 44. PENALTY on AUB-K.Zierer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 25(8:13 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UGA at AUB 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(8:40 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at AUB 25.
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 60 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB 5. K.Scott returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Singletary at AUB 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 1(8:51 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to AUB End Zone for 1 yards. D.Edwards for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 8(9:53 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to AUB 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges at AUB 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 31(10:35 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to AUB 8 for 23 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett at AUB 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - AUBURN 24(10:51 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 45 yards to UGA 31 Center-AUB. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 31. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 31.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - AUBURN 24(10:57 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - AUBURN 24(11:05 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - AUBURN 20(11:42 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; Z.Logue at AUB 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(11:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-AUB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 62 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB 3. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:42 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 1(11:47 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to AUB End Zone for 1 yards. K.McIntosh for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UGA 1(12:27 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; C.Wooden at AUB 1.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 6(13:10 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at AUB 1.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 16(13:50 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 6 for 10 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett; O.Pappoe at AUB 6.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 22(14:26 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 22. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at AUB 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at AUB 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 27(15:00 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to AUB 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at AUB 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(0:25 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to AUB 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett; Z.Puckett at AUB 27.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
4 & 6 - AUBURN 34(0:29 - 1st) J.Shenker rushed to AUB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at AUB 36.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - AUBURN 34(0:36 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Fromm.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 29(1:14 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Brinson at AUB 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - AUBURN 39(1:42 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 39 for yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at AUB 39. PENALTY on AUB-A.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(2:18 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at AUB 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 20 - UGA 37(2:31 - 1st) J.Podlesny 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UGA 31(2:33 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - UGA 36(2:54 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson. PENALTY on AUB-D.Hall Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UGA 21(3:20 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to AUB 13 for yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 13. PENALTY on UGA-D.Washington Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 28(3:31 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by D.Washington at AUB 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at AUB 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 30(4:10 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 42(4:49 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to AUB 30 for 28 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett at AUB 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 33(5:23 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at UGA 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - AUBURN 24(5:33 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 45 yards to UGA 31 Center-AUB. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 31. Tackled by B.Lester at UGA 33.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - AUBURN 29(5:33 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-C.Riley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AUBURN 29(5:40 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson. PENALTY on AUB-A.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 29(5:44 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29(5:47 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - AUBURN 14(6:10 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by UGA at AUB 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 11(6:26 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 11. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at AUB 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 6(6:55 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at AUB 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - UGA 45(7:03 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 39 yards to AUB 6 Center-UGA. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UGA 45(7:08 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 44(7:43 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 44. Catch made by K.McIntosh at AUB 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 44(8:19 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 44. Catch made by K.McIntosh at AUB 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Bragg at AUB 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 49(8:49 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to AUB 49. Catch made by L.McConkey at AUB 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43(9:32 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to AUB 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; C.Riley at AUB 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - AUBURN 17(9:43 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 40 yards to UGA 43 Center-AUB. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 43. Tackled by AUB at UGA 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - AUBURN 10(10:16 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 10. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by X.Sorey at AUB 17.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - AUBURN 15(10:16 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-B.Council False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 15(10:23 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 15(10:29 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - UGA 44(10:37 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 41 yards to AUB 15 Center-UGA. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UGA 38(11:22 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 38. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at UGA 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UGA 38(11:26 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 35(12:01 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; N.Pritchett at UGA 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - AUBURN 30(12:11 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 40 yards to UGA 30 Center-AUB. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 30. Tackled by S.Jackson at UGA 35.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - AUBURN 30(12:18 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - AUBURN 30(12:23 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - AUBURN 35(12:51 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-J.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(13:29 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; R.Davis at AUB 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 29(13:48 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by UGA at AUB 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 28(14:30 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue; N.Stackhouse at AUB 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 25. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lassiter at AUB 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
