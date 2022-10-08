Drive Chart
Key Players
C. Steele 33 RB
160 RuYds, ReYd, 2 RECs
L. Nichols III 7 RB
97 RuYds, RuTD, 9 ReYds, REC
BALLST
0 Pass
3 Rush
-2 YDS
0:32 POS
No Gain
2ND & 11 BALLST 39
0:25
J.Paddock kneels at the BALL 38.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 40
0:53
J.Paddock kneels at the BALL 39.
CMICH
1 Pass
0 Rush
6 YDS
0:30 POS
No Gain
4TH & 4 BALLST 40
0:56
D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
No Gain
3RD & 4 BALLST 40
1:00
D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Bailey.
+6 YD
2ND & 10 BALLST 46
1:20
D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by J.McGaughy at BALL 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 40.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BALLST 46
1:23
D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
BALLST
0 Pass
31 Rush
22 YDS
1:50 POS
Punt
4TH & 12 BALLST 19
1:32
L.Borrow punts 41 yards to CMC 40 Center-D.Seiler. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 40. Tackled by B.Hunt at BALL 46.
+4 YD
3RD & 16 BALLST 15
2:21
C.Steele rushed to BALL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at BALL 19.
+1 YD
2ND & 17 BALLST 14
3:00
C.Steele rushed to BALL 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at BALL 15.
Penalty
2ND & 12 BALLST 19
3:00
PENALTY on BALL-S.Schmidt False Start 5 yards accepted.
4th Quarter
Field Goal 12:14
B.VonGunten 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
8
plays
51
yds
2:49
pos
17
16
3rd Quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:07
M.Meeder extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
14
16
Touchdown 3:07
D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 17. Catch made by C.Carriere at BALL 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.Carriere for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
72
yds
3:36
pos
14
16
Point After TD 6:43
B.VonGunten extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 6:43
M.Bailey rushed to CMC 4 for -7 yards. M.Bailey FUMBLES forced by BALL. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-S.Houston at CMC 6. S.Houston for yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
3
yds
1:00
pos
13
10
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 5:01
B.VonGunten extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 5:00
J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 2. Catch made by B.Hunt at CMC 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Hunt for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
40
yds
1:58
pos
6
10
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:00
M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 0:03
L.Nichols rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. L.Nichols for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
3
yds
00:40
pos
0
9
Field Goal 6:09
M.Meeder 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-F.Lama Holder-L.Elzinga.
14
plays
57
yds
5:18
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 18
Rushing 7 6
Passing 8 12
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-14 5-20
4th Down Conv 1-2 3-6
Total Net Yards 332 340
Total Plays 64 89
Avg Gain 5.2 3.8
Net Yards Rushing 210 130
Rush Attempts 37 49
Avg Rush Yards 5.7 2.7
Yards Passing 122 210
Comp. - Att. 15-27 19-40
Yards Per Pass 4.1 4.5
Penalties - Yards 3-34 5-38
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 9-45.6 7-39.0
Return Yards 0 31
Punts - Returns 1-0 3-31
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ball St. 2-3 077317
C. Michigan 1-4 1006016
Kelly/Shorts Stadium Mount Pleasant, MI
 122 PASS YDS 210
210 RUSH YDS 130
332 TOTAL YDS 340
Ball St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Paddock  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 105 1 0 100.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.8% 1538 11 6 130.7
J. Paddock 14/26 105 1 0
C. Blazek  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 242.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 242.8
C. Blazek 1/1 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Steele  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 160 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 501 5
C. Steele 27 160 0 38
V. Pemberton  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 64 0
V. Pemberton 2 60 0 54
J. Jackson  12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 50 0
J. Jackson 1 4 0 4
J. Paddock  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -6 0
J. Paddock 5 -12 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Jackson  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 447 2
J. Jackson 10 4 49 0 20
Y. Tyler  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 298 1
Y. Tyler 7 5 46 0 17
B. Hunt  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 198 2
B. Hunt 3 2 18 1 16
N. Presley  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
N. Presley 2 1 6 0 6
T. Koziol  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 225 5
T. Koziol 3 1 2 0 2
C. Steele  33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 67 0
C. Steele 2 2 1 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Coll  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
C. Coll 11-1 0.0 0
C. Pearce  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
C. Pearce 10-0 0.0 0
J. Riley-Scott  18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Riley-Scott 7-2 0.0 0
J. Sape  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Sape 5-0 1.0 0
S. Houston Jr.  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Houston Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
T. Woodard  6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
T. Woodard 4-0 1.0 0
J. Amos  16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Amos 3-0 0.0 0
L. Strickland  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
L. Strickland 3-2 0.0 0
A. Uzodinma II  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Uzodinma II 3-0 0.0 0
M. Lee  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Lee 3-2 0.0 0
T. Potts  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Potts 2-2 0.0 0
K. King  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. King 1-0 1.0 0
B. Berger  13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Berger 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
N. Reichert  57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Reichert 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. VonGunten  14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/11 15/15
B. VonGunten 1/2 22 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Borrow  15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 45.6 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
L. Borrow 9 45.6 4 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Uzodinma II  3 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
A. Uzodinma II 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jackson 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.0 30 0
J. Jackson 1 0.0 0 0
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Richardson  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.5% 210 1 0 99.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 1376 11 4 122.9
D. Richardson 19/40 210 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Nichols III  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 357 5
L. Nichols III 31 97 1 17
M. Bailey  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 111 0
M. Bailey 9 43 0 32
M. Lukes  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 95 1
M. Lukes 4 4 0 2
B. Guberinich  73 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Guberinich 1 1 0 1
V. Bailey  78 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
V. Bailey 1 1 0 1
D. Richardson  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -18 0
D. Richardson 5 -14 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Carriere  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 6 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 309 1
C. Carriere 12 6 70 1 17
J. Wilson  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 267 4
J. Wilson 8 6 52 0 21
F. Hogan  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 78 1
F. Hogan 5 2 30 0 25
N. Koenigsknecht  25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 112 1
N. Koenigsknecht 5 2 27 0 15
C. Conley  48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
C. Conley 1 1 16 0 16
L. Nichols III  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 119 0
L. Nichols III 2 1 9 0 9
J. McGaughy  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 200 2
J. McGaughy 3 1 6 0 6
I. Jackson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Jackson 2 0 0 0 0
M. Bailey  26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 75 1
M. Bailey 1 0 0 0 0
K. Brewer III  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
K. Brewer III 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Moretti  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Moretti 7-1 0.0 0
R. Stuart  71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
R. Stuart 6-0 0.0 0
D. Kent  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
D. Kent 6-0 1.0 0
T. Incoom  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
T. Incoom 4-2 1.0 0
J. Bristol  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bristol 3-0 0.0 0
M. Heldman  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Heldman 2-0 0.0 0
D. Stepney  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Stepney 2-0 0.0 0
T. Jones  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jones 2-3 0.0 0
J. Whiteside  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
J. Whiteside 2-4 0.0 0
J. Williams  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
J. Wesley Whiteside  13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wesley Whiteside 1-0 0.0 0
N. Apsey  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Apsey 1-0 0.0 0
T. Davis  19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sims  8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sims 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Davis 0-2 0.0 0
Q. Lee  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Lee 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Meeder  64 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
2/6 7/8
M. Meeder 1/2 44 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Elzinga  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
L. Elzinga 7 39.0 4 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Jackson  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
I. Jackson 2 9.0 18 0
C. Brown  36 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
C. Brown 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 6.5 72 0
J. Williams 2 8.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 25 0:42 3 5 Punt
13:18 CMICH 30 1:50 4 8 FG Miss
6:10 BALLST 25 1:24 5 -13 Punt
0:47 BALLST 22 0:07 1 0 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 BALLST 19 26:16 3 1 Punt
11:10 BALLST 20 2:32 8 30 Punt
6:59 CMICH 40 1:58 5 40 TD
1:53 BALLST 13 0:56 3 3 Punt
0:40 BALLST 14 0:30 4 13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 BALLST 45 4:46 9 130 Downs
3:07 BALLST 25 1:48 4 27 Punt
0:03 BALLST 45 2:49 8 51 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:42 BALLST 31 1:24 3 8 Punt
3:13 BALLST 2 1:50 5 17 Punt
0:53 BALLST 40 0:32 2 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 CMICH 8 1:00 4 22 Fumble
11:28 CMICH 22 5:18 14 52 FG
5:05 CMICH 41 3:59 10 37 Downs
0:40 BALLST 3 0:40 2 3 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 CMICH 43 1:24 3 -3 Punt
12:21 BALLST 17 1:11 4 2 FG Miss
8:38 CMICH 12 1:39 3 0 Punt
5:01 CMICH 20 3:08 7 22 Punt
0:57 CMICH 38 0:17 3 6 Punt
0:10 CMICH 39 0:10 1 1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 35 2:31 7 20 Downs
7:43 CMICH 1 1:00 4 3 Fumble
6:43 CMICH 38 3:36 7 62 TD
1:19 CMICH 4 1:16 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 CMICH 11 3:32 7 23 Punt
7:18 CMICH 2 4:05 8 59 Punt
1:23 BALLST 46 0:30 4 6 Downs

BALL
Cardinals

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 11 - BALLST 39
(0:25 - 4th) J.Paddock kneels at the BALL 38.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(0:53 - 4th) J.Paddock kneels at the BALL 39.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - CMICH 40
(0:56 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 40
(1:00 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Bailey.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 46
(1:20 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by J.McGaughy at BALL 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(1:23 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - BALLST 19
(1:32 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 41 yards to CMC 40 Center-D.Seiler. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 40. Tackled by B.Hunt at BALL 46.
+4 YD
3 & 16 - BALLST 15
(2:21 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at BALL 19.
+1 YD
2 & 17 - BALLST 14
(3:00 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at BALL 15.
Penalty
2 & 12 - BALLST 19
(3:00 - 4th) PENALTY on BALL-S.Schmidt False Start 5 yards accepted.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 21
(3:03 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside; T.Jones at BALL 19.
+15 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 6
(3:10 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 21 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at BALL 21.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 2
(3:13 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti; T.Jones at BALL 6.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (8 plays, 59 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - CMICH 39
(3:23 - 4th) L.Elzinga punts 37 yards to BALL 2 Center-F.Lama. Downed by R.Kent.
Sack
3 & 11 - CMICH 31
(4:07 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at BALL 39 for -8 yards (T.Woodard)
No Gain
2 & 11 - CMICH 31
(4:17 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30
(4:56 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to BALL 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Strickland at BALL 31.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(5:19 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by C.Carriere at BALL 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by L.Strickland at BALL 30.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 46
(5:52 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 46. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 46.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 43
(6:32 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 43. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coll; J.Riley at CMC 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(7:03 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at CMC 43.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 2
(7:18 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 2. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 2. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at CMC 27. PENALTY on BALL-D.Moorehead Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - BALLST 39
(7:35 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 59 yards to CMC 2 Center-D.Seiler. Downed by BALL.
Penalty
4 & 7 - BALLST 34
(7:35 - 4th) PENALTY on CMC-CMC Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 34
(7:42 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 35
(8:14 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom at BALL 34.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(8:42 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at BALL 35.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (7 plays, 23 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - CMICH 34
(8:48 - 4th) L.Elzinga punts 35 yards to BALL 31 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 9 - CMICH 34
(8:53 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 33
(9:31 - 4th) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at CMC 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 33
(10:04 - 4th) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; L.Strickland at CMC 33.
+21 YD
2 & 20 - CMICH 12
(10:29 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 12. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 12. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by L.Strickland at CMC 33.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 22
(10:46 - 4th) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 24 for yards. Tackled by T.Potts at CMC 24. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 22
(11:17 - 4th) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at CMC 22.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 12
(11:38 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 12. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at CMC 22.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 11
(12:11 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at CMC 12.
Kickoff
(12:14 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 54 yards from BALL 35 to the CMC 11. I.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at CMC 11.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 51 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - BALLST 12
(12:17 - 4th) B.VonGunten 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BALLST 4
(12:22 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 7
(13:03 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to CMC 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Heldman at CMC 4.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 12
(13:32 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to CMC 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom at CMC 7.
+16 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 28
(14:04 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 28. Catch made by B.Hunt at CMC 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Stepney at CMC 12.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(14:37 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to CMC 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 28.
+13 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 49
(15:00 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to CMC 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(0:03 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 49.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - CMICH 11
(0:09 - 3rd) L.Elzinga punts 44 yards to BALL 45 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 3 - CMICH 11
(0:18 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 10
(0:56 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at CMC 11.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 4
(1:19 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Lee; L.Strickland at CMC 10.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - BALLST 48
(1:31 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 44 yards to CMC 4 Center-D.Seiler. Downed by T.Potts.
No Gain
3 & 3 - BALLST 48
(1:37 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 48
(2:16 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to CMC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at CMC 48.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(2:40 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; J.Whiteside at BALL 48.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(3:07 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at BALL 45.
Kickoff
(3:07 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 62 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(3:07 - 3rd) M.Meeder extra point is no good.
+17 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 17
(3:15 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 17. Catch made by C.Carriere at BALL 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.Carriere for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 18
(3:54 - 3rd) M.Bailey rushed to BALL 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Reichert at BALL 17.
+10 YD
1 & 20 - CMICH 28
(4:27 - 3rd) M.Bailey rushed to BALL 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 18.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 18
(4:47 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 18. Catch made by M.Bailey at BALL 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 25. PENALTY on CMC-D.Heinzen Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50
(5:20 - 3rd) M.Bailey rushed to BALL 18 for 32 yards. Tackled by T.Potts; J.Riley at BALL 18.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 41
(5:52 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at CMC 50.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 38
(6:30 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at CMC 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 38
(6:35 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for I.Jackson.
Kickoff
(6:43 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 44 yards from BALL 35 to the CMC 21. C.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Egenolf at CMC 38.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Fumble (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:43 - 3rd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
-7 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 11
(6:46 - 3rd) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 4 for -7 yards. M.Bailey FUMBLES forced by BALL. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-S.Houston at CMC 6. S.Houston for yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 11
(6:52 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 10
(7:08 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 11.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 1
(7:43 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 1. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 1. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at CMC 10.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Downs (9 plays, 130 yards, 4:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & Goal - BALLST 1
(7:48 - 3rd) J.Paddock rushed to CMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at CMC 1.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BALLST 1
(8:19 - 3rd) J.Paddock rushed to CMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at CMC 1.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 3
(10:01 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at CMC 1.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 2
(10:28 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Apsey at CMC 3.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 10
(11:11 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 10. Catch made by Y.Tyler at CMC 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at CMC 2.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 16
(11:29 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to CMC 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 10.
+54 YD
3 & 25 - BALLST 30
(11:53 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to CMC 16 for 54 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 16.
+38 YD
2 & 23 - BALLST 32
(12:03 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 30 for 38 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at CMC 30.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(12:29 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 32 for 23 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Davis at CMC 32.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Downs (7 plays, 20 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - CMICH 45
(12:36 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 45.
No Gain
3 & 1 - CMICH 45
(13:15 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 45.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 46
(13:46 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 45.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(14:11 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 46.
+12 YD
3 & 11 - CMICH 34
(14:39 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 34. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 46.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 35
(14:57 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at CMC 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(15:00 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 45 yards from BALL 35 to the CMC 20. Out of bounds.

CMU
Chippewas
 - End of Half (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(0:10 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at CMC 40.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - BALLST 27
(0:16 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 34 yards to CMC 39 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by J.Williams.
Sack
3 & 7 - BALLST 34
(0:22 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 27 for -7 yards (T.Incoom)
No Gain
2 & 7 - BALLST 34
(0:27 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(0:35 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at BALL 34.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14
(0:40 - 2nd) BALL pass complete to BALL 14. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 14. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at BALL 31.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 43
(0:46 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 43 yards to BALL 14 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CMICH 43
(0:49 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Brewer.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 37
(0:53 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 37. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at CMC 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(0:57 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - BALLST 17
(1:05 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 47 yards to CMC 36 Center-D.Seiler. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 36. Tackled by M.Lee at CMC 38.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 17
(1:10 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 19
(1:29 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 19. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 19. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at BALL 17.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14
(1:53 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 14. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at BALL 19.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - CMICH 42
(2:01 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 44 yards to BALL 14 Center-F.Lama. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 16 - CMICH 42
(2:05 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
Sack
2 & 9 - CMICH 49
(2:12 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at CMC 42 for -7 yards (J.Sape)
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48
(2:55 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at CMC 49.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(3:21 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 48 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at CMC 48.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 26
(3:48 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 26. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at CMC 31.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 25
(4:25 - 2nd) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at CMC 26.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(4:55 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to CMC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at CMC 25.
Kickoff
(5:01 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the CMC 2. I.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Egenolf; J.Stemler at CMC 20.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 40 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:01 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 2
(5:04 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 2. Catch made by B.Hunt at CMC 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Hunt for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14
(5:31 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 14. Catch made by Y.Tyler at CMC 14. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 2.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 27
(6:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 27. Catch made by J.Jackson at CMC 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 14.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29
(6:41 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom; J.Whiteside at CMC 27.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(6:59 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 40. Catch made by J.Jackson at CMC 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 29.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - CMICH 12
(7:08 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 28 yards to CMC 40 Center-F.Lama. Downed by F.Lama.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 12
(7:14 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for I.Jackson.
+3 YD
2 & 13 - CMICH 9
(7:47 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 12.
No Gain
2 & 5 - CMICH 17
(8:07 - 2nd) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 17 for yards. Tackled by S.Houston at CMC 17. PENALTY on CMC-J.Kimbrough Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 12
(8:38 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 17.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - BALLST 50
(8:44 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 38 yards to CMC 12 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by J.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 11 - BALLST 50
(8:50 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+1 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 49
(9:30 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at BALL 50.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49
(10:03 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom at BALL 49.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 49
(10:27 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 49.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - BALLST 40
(10:46 - 2nd) J.Paddock rushed to BALL 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at BALL 49.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 40
(10:50 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(10:53 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for N.Presley.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(11:10 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 20. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 20. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Stepney at BALL 40.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Missed FG (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 8 - CMICH 23
(11:15 - 2nd) M.Meeder 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-F.Lama Holder-L.Elzinga.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CMICH 15
(11:22 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Koenigsknecht.
+5 YD
2 & 13 - CMICH 20
(11:46 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 15.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 17
(12:21 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to BALL 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 20.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - CMICH 40
(12:24 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 42 yards to BALL 18 Center-F.Lama. J.Jackson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by CMC-N.Apsey at BALL 17. Tackled by BALL at BALL 17.
Sack
3 & 12 - CMICH 41
(13:09 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at CMC 40 for -1 yards (K.King)
No Gain
2 & 12 - CMICH 41
(13:14 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 43
(13:45 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at CMC 41.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 26:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - BALLST 20
(13:51 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 52 yards to CMC 28 Center-D.Seiler. CMC returned punt from the CMC 28. CMC ran out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 20
(14:19 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
+2 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 18
(14:49 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom; Q.Lee at BALL 20.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 19
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Heldman at BALL 18.
Kickoff
(0:01 - 2nd) J.Rolston kicks 64 yards from CMC 35 to the BALL 1. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Sims at BALL 19.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:00 - 1st) M.Meeder extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - CMICH 1
(0:06 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. L.Nichols for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 3
(0:40 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at BALL 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Fumble (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - BALLST 3
(0:47 - 1st) L.Nichols steps back to pass. J.Paddock FUMBLES forced by D.Kent. sacked at BALL 3 for 0 yards (D.Kent) Fumble RECOVERED by CMC-T.Incoom at BALL 3. Tackled by BALL at BALL 3.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Downs (10 plays, 37 yards, 3:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - CMICH 22
(0:53 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 22.
No Gain
3 & 1 - CMICH 22
(1:00 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Koenigsknecht.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 29
(1:36 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 22.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(2:10 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 29.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 46
(2:40 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at BALL 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at BALL 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(2:49 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
+6 YD
4 & 3 - CMICH 48
(3:16 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 46.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 46
(3:48 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 46. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Potts; M.Lee at CMC 48.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 43
(4:22 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at CMC 46.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 41
(4:46 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at CMC 43.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (5 plays, -13 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - BALLST 26
(5:15 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 33 yards to CMC 41 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by J.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 40
(5:20 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. PENALTY on BALL-J.Paddock Intentional Grounding 14 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 40
(5:33 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(5:37 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 36. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at BALL 40.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 30
(5:49 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by N.Presley at BALL 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sims at BALL 36.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(6:10 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at BALL 30.
Kickoff
(6:10 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Field Goal (14 plays, 52 yards, 5:18 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - CMICH 34
(6:14 - 1st) M.Meeder 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-F.Lama Holder-L.Elzinga.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 26
(6:19 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 26
(6:22 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 26
(6:28 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 29
(7:00 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at BALL 26.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 30
(7:32 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Berger at BALL 29.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 32
(8:23 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at BALL 30.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38
(8:44 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 32.
+12 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 50
(8:57 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 50. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at CMC 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 38.
No Gain
3 & 1 - CMICH 50
(9:29 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at CMC 50.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 41
(10:02 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by L.Nichols at CMC 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 50.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - CMICH 36
(10:29 - 1st) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 41.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 41
(10:41 - 1st) PENALTY on CMC-B.Swartout False Start 5 yards accepted.
+16 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 25
(11:00 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 25. Catch made by C.Conley at CMC 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at CMC 41.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 22
(11:28 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 25.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Missed FG (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 2 - BALLST 29
(11:32 - 1st) B.VonGunten 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 24
(12:18 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 24. Catch made by T.Koziol at CMC 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 22.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 25
(12:49 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to CMC 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at CMC 24.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30
(13:18 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to CMC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside; J.Davis at CMC 25.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Fumble (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 21
(13:23 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 21. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 21. Gain of 9 yards. C.Carriere FUMBLES forced by C.Coll. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-M.Lee at CMC 30. Tackled by CMC at CMC 30.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 19
(13:50 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at CMC 21.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 8
(14:15 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at CMC 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 8
(14:18 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Koenigsknecht.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 30
(14:32 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 62 yards to CMC 8 Center-D.Seiler. Downed by D.Seiler.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 30
(14:35 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 30
(14:39 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at BALL 30.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
