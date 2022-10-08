Drive Chart
|
|
|BALLST
|CMICH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
C. Steele
33 RB
160 RuYds, ReYd, 2 RECs
|
L. Nichols III
7 RB
97 RuYds, RuTD, 9 ReYds, REC
BALLST
0 Pass
3 Rush
-2 YDS
0:32 POS
No Gain
2ND & 11 BALLST 39
0:25
J.Paddock kneels at the BALL 38.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 40
0:53
J.Paddock kneels at the BALL 39.
CMICH
1 Pass
0 Rush
6 YDS
0:30 POS
No Gain
4TH & 4 BALLST 40
0:56
D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
No Gain
3RD & 4 BALLST 40
1:00
D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Bailey.
+6 YD
2ND & 10 BALLST 46
1:20
D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by J.McGaughy at BALL 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 40.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BALLST 46
1:23
D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
BALLST
0 Pass
31 Rush
22 YDS
1:50 POS
Punt
4TH & 12 BALLST 19
1:32
L.Borrow punts 41 yards to CMC 40 Center-D.Seiler. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 40. Tackled by B.Hunt at BALL 46.
+4 YD
3RD & 16 BALLST 15
2:21
C.Steele rushed to BALL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at BALL 19.
+1 YD
2ND & 17 BALLST 14
3:00
C.Steele rushed to BALL 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at BALL 15.
Penalty
2ND & 12 BALLST 19
3:00
PENALTY on BALL-S.Schmidt False Start 5 yards accepted.
Field Goal 12:14
B.VonGunten 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
8
plays
51
yds
2:49
pos
17
16
Touchdown 3:07
D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 17. Catch made by C.Carriere at BALL 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.Carriere for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
72
yds
3:36
pos
14
16
Touchdown 6:43
M.Bailey rushed to CMC 4 for -7 yards. M.Bailey FUMBLES forced by BALL. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-S.Houston at CMC 6. S.Houston for yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
3
yds
1:00
pos
13
10
Touchdown 5:00
J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 2. Catch made by B.Hunt at CMC 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Hunt for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
40
yds
1:58
pos
6
10
Touchdown 0:03
L.Nichols rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. L.Nichols for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
3
yds
00:40
pos
0
9
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|18
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-14
|5-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-6
|Total Net Yards
|332
|340
|Total Plays
|64
|89
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|210
|130
|Rush Attempts
|37
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|122
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|15-27
|19-40
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-34
|5-38
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-45.6
|7-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|31
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|122
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|
|210
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|332
|TOTAL YDS
|340
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|14/26
|105
|1
|0
|
C. Blazek 16 QB
|C. Blazek
|1/1
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|27
|160
|0
|38
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|2
|60
|0
|54
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|5
|-12
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|10
|4
|49
|0
|20
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|7
|5
|46
|0
|17
|
B. Hunt 80 TE
|B. Hunt
|3
|2
|18
|1
|16
|
N. Presley 19 WR
|N. Presley
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pearce 40 LB
|C. Pearce
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley-Scott 18 S
|J. Riley-Scott
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Houston Jr. 36 LB
|S. Houston Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woodard 6 DL
|T. Woodard
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Amos 16 S
|J. Amos
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Strickland 23 S
|L. Strickland
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 2 S
|M. Lee
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Potts 4 CB
|T. Potts
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 54 DL
|K. King
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Berger 13 LB
|B. Berger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reichert 57 DL
|N. Reichert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. VonGunten 14 K
|B. VonGunten
|1/2
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|9
|45.6
|4
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|19/40
|210
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|31
|97
|1
|17
|
M. Bailey 26 RB
|M. Bailey
|9
|43
|0
|32
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|4
|4
|0
|2
|
B. Guberinich 73 OL
|B. Guberinich
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
V. Bailey 78 OL
|V. Bailey
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|5
|-14
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Carriere 2 WR
|C. Carriere
|12
|6
|70
|1
|17
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|8
|6
|52
|0
|21
|
F. Hogan 17 WR
|F. Hogan
|5
|2
|30
|0
|25
|
N. Koenigsknecht 25 WR
|N. Koenigsknecht
|5
|2
|27
|0
|15
|
C. Conley 48 TE
|C. Conley
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Jackson 15 WR
|I. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bailey 26 RB
|M. Bailey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Brewer III 84 WR
|K. Brewer III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Moretti 22 LB
|K. Moretti
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kent 4 DB
|D. Kent
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Incoom 9 DL
|T. Incoom
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 10 DL
|J. Bristol
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Heldman 97 DL
|M. Heldman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 3 DB
|T. Jones
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whiteside 45 LB
|J. Whiteside
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 94 DL
|J. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wesley Whiteside 13 DL
|J. Wesley Whiteside
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Apsey 32 LB
|N. Apsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 19 WR
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sims 8 DB
|J. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 29 DB
|J. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lee 99 DL
|Q. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|1/2
|44
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|7
|39.0
|4
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Jackson 15 WR
|I. Jackson
|2
|9.0
|18
|0
|
C. Brown 36 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|8.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - CMICH 40(0:56 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 40(1:00 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Bailey.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 46(1:20 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by J.McGaughy at BALL 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(1:23 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - BALLST 19(1:32 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 41 yards to CMC 40 Center-D.Seiler. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 40. Tackled by B.Hunt at BALL 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - BALLST 15(2:21 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at BALL 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 17 - BALLST 14(3:00 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at BALL 15.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - BALLST 19(3:00 - 4th) PENALTY on BALL-S.Schmidt False Start 5 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 21(3:03 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside; T.Jones at BALL 19.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 6(3:10 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 21 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at BALL 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 2(3:13 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti; T.Jones at BALL 6.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - CMICH 39(3:23 - 4th) L.Elzinga punts 37 yards to BALL 2 Center-F.Lama. Downed by R.Kent.
|Sack
3 & 11 - CMICH 31(4:07 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at BALL 39 for -8 yards (T.Woodard)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CMICH 31(4:17 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(4:56 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to BALL 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Strickland at BALL 31.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(5:19 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by C.Carriere at BALL 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by L.Strickland at BALL 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 46(5:52 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 46. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 43(6:32 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 43. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coll; J.Riley at CMC 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(7:03 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at CMC 43.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 2(7:18 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 2. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 2. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at CMC 27. PENALTY on BALL-D.Moorehead Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - BALLST 39(7:35 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 59 yards to CMC 2 Center-D.Seiler. Downed by BALL.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - BALLST 34(7:35 - 4th) PENALTY on CMC-CMC Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 34(7:42 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 35(8:14 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom at BALL 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(8:42 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at BALL 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - CMICH 34(8:48 - 4th) L.Elzinga punts 35 yards to BALL 31 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CMICH 34(8:53 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 33(9:31 - 4th) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at CMC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(10:04 - 4th) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; L.Strickland at CMC 33.
|+21 YD
2 & 20 - CMICH 12(10:29 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 12. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 12. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by L.Strickland at CMC 33.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 22(10:46 - 4th) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 24 for yards. Tackled by T.Potts at CMC 24. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(11:17 - 4th) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at CMC 22.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 12(11:38 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 12. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at CMC 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(12:11 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at CMC 12.
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 54 yards from BALL 35 to the CMC 11. I.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at CMC 11.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BALLST 12(12:17 - 4th) B.VonGunten 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BALLST 4(12:22 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 7(13:03 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to CMC 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Heldman at CMC 4.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 12(13:32 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to CMC 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom at CMC 7.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 28(14:04 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 28. Catch made by B.Hunt at CMC 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Stepney at CMC 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(14:37 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to CMC 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 49(15:00 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to CMC 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(0:03 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - CMICH 11(0:09 - 3rd) L.Elzinga punts 44 yards to BALL 45 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CMICH 11(0:18 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 10(0:56 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at CMC 11.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 4(1:19 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Lee; L.Strickland at CMC 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - BALLST 48(1:31 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 44 yards to CMC 4 Center-D.Seiler. Downed by T.Potts.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BALLST 48(1:37 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 48(2:16 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to CMC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at CMC 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(2:40 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; J.Whiteside at BALL 48.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(3:07 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at BALL 45.
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(3:07 - 3rd) M.Meeder extra point is no good.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 17(3:15 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 17. Catch made by C.Carriere at BALL 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.Carriere for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 18(3:54 - 3rd) M.Bailey rushed to BALL 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Reichert at BALL 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - CMICH 28(4:27 - 3rd) M.Bailey rushed to BALL 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 18(4:47 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 18. Catch made by M.Bailey at BALL 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 25. PENALTY on CMC-D.Heinzen Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(5:20 - 3rd) M.Bailey rushed to BALL 18 for 32 yards. Tackled by T.Potts; J.Riley at BALL 18.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 41(5:52 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at CMC 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 38(6:30 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at CMC 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(6:35 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for I.Jackson.
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 44 yards from BALL 35 to the CMC 21. C.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Egenolf at CMC 38.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:43 - 3rd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 11(6:46 - 3rd) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 4 for -7 yards. M.Bailey FUMBLES forced by BALL. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-S.Houston at CMC 6. S.Houston for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(6:52 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 10(7:08 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 11.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 1(7:43 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 1. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 1. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at CMC 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BALLST 1(7:48 - 3rd) J.Paddock rushed to CMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at CMC 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BALLST 1(8:19 - 3rd) J.Paddock rushed to CMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at CMC 1.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 3(10:01 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at CMC 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 2(10:28 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Apsey at CMC 3.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 10(11:11 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 10. Catch made by Y.Tyler at CMC 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at CMC 2.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 16(11:29 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to CMC 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 10.
|+54 YD
3 & 25 - BALLST 30(11:53 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to CMC 16 for 54 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 16.
|+38 YD
2 & 23 - BALLST 32(12:03 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 30 for 38 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at CMC 30.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(12:29 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 32 for 23 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Davis at CMC 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CMICH 45(12:36 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 45.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CMICH 45(13:15 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 46(13:46 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(14:11 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 46.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - CMICH 34(14:39 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 34. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 46.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 35(14:57 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at CMC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(15:00 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 45 yards from BALL 35 to the CMC 20. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - BALLST 27(0:16 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 34 yards to CMC 39 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|Sack
3 & 7 - BALLST 34(0:22 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 27 for -7 yards (T.Incoom)
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BALLST 34(0:27 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(0:35 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at BALL 34.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14(0:40 - 2nd) BALL pass complete to BALL 14. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 14. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at BALL 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 43(0:46 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 43 yards to BALL 14 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CMICH 43(0:49 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Brewer.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 37(0:53 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 37. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at CMC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(0:57 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - BALLST 17(1:05 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 47 yards to CMC 36 Center-D.Seiler. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 36. Tackled by M.Lee at CMC 38.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 17(1:10 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 19(1:29 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 19. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 19. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at BALL 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14(1:53 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 14. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at BALL 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - CMICH 42(2:01 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 44 yards to BALL 14 Center-F.Lama. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CMICH 42(2:05 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|Sack
2 & 9 - CMICH 49(2:12 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at CMC 42 for -7 yards (J.Sape)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(2:55 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at CMC 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(3:21 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 48 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at CMC 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 26(3:48 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 26. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at CMC 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 25(4:25 - 2nd) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at CMC 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(4:55 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to CMC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at CMC 25.
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the CMC 2. I.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Egenolf; J.Stemler at CMC 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:01 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 2(5:04 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 2. Catch made by B.Hunt at CMC 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Hunt for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14(5:31 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 14. Catch made by Y.Tyler at CMC 14. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 2.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 27(6:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 27. Catch made by J.Jackson at CMC 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(6:41 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom; J.Whiteside at CMC 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(6:59 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 40. Catch made by J.Jackson at CMC 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - CMICH 12(7:08 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 28 yards to CMC 40 Center-F.Lama. Downed by F.Lama.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 12(7:14 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for I.Jackson.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - CMICH 9(7:47 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 12.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CMICH 17(8:07 - 2nd) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 17 for yards. Tackled by S.Houston at CMC 17. PENALTY on CMC-J.Kimbrough Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 12(8:38 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - BALLST 50(8:44 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 38 yards to CMC 12 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BALLST 50(8:50 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 49(9:30 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at BALL 50.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(10:03 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom at BALL 49.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 49(10:27 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to CMC 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - BALLST 40(10:46 - 2nd) J.Paddock rushed to BALL 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at BALL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 40(10:50 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(10:53 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for N.Presley.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(11:10 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 20. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 20. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Stepney at BALL 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 8 - CMICH 23(11:15 - 2nd) M.Meeder 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-F.Lama Holder-L.Elzinga.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CMICH 15(11:22 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Koenigsknecht.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - CMICH 20(11:46 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 15.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 17(12:21 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to BALL 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - CMICH 40(12:24 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 42 yards to BALL 18 Center-F.Lama. J.Jackson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by CMC-N.Apsey at BALL 17. Tackled by BALL at BALL 17.
|Sack
3 & 12 - CMICH 41(13:09 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at CMC 40 for -1 yards (K.King)
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CMICH 41(13:14 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(13:45 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at CMC 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BALLST 20(13:51 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 52 yards to CMC 28 Center-D.Seiler. CMC returned punt from the CMC 28. CMC ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 20(14:19 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 18(14:49 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom; Q.Lee at BALL 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 19(15:00 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Heldman at BALL 18.
|Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) J.Rolston kicks 64 yards from CMC 35 to the BALL 1. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Sims at BALL 19.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CMICH 1(0:06 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. L.Nichols for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 3(0:40 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at BALL 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CMICH 22(0:53 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 22.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CMICH 22(1:00 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Koenigsknecht.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 29(1:36 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(2:10 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 46(2:40 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at BALL 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at BALL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(2:49 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - CMICH 48(3:16 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 46(3:48 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 46. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Potts; M.Lee at CMC 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 43(4:22 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at CMC 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(4:46 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at CMC 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - BALLST 26(5:15 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 33 yards to CMC 41 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 40(5:20 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. PENALTY on BALL-J.Paddock Intentional Grounding 14 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 40(5:33 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(5:37 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 36. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at BALL 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 30(5:49 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by N.Presley at BALL 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sims at BALL 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(6:10 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at BALL 30.
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CMICH 34(6:14 - 1st) M.Meeder 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-F.Lama Holder-L.Elzinga.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 26(6:19 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 26(6:22 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 26(6:28 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 29(7:00 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at BALL 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 30(7:32 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Berger at BALL 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 32(8:23 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at BALL 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(8:44 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BALL 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 32.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 50(8:57 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 50. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at CMC 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 38.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CMICH 50(9:29 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at CMC 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 41(10:02 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by L.Nichols at CMC 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - CMICH 36(10:29 - 1st) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(10:41 - 1st) PENALTY on CMC-B.Swartout False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 25(11:00 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 25. Catch made by C.Conley at CMC 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at CMC 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(11:28 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at CMC 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 2 - BALLST 29(11:32 - 1st) B.VonGunten 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 24(12:18 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to CMC 24. Catch made by T.Koziol at CMC 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 25(12:49 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to CMC 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at CMC 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(13:18 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to CMC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside; J.Davis at CMC 25.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 21(13:23 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 21. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 21. Gain of 9 yards. C.Carriere FUMBLES forced by C.Coll. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-M.Lee at CMC 30. Tackled by CMC at CMC 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 19(13:50 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at CMC 21.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 8(14:15 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at CMC 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 8(14:18 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for N.Koenigsknecht.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 30(14:32 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 62 yards to CMC 8 Center-D.Seiler. Downed by D.Seiler.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 30(14:35 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 30(14:39 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at BALL 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
4th 3:35 CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
4th 0:25 ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
4th 0:27
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
24
4th 0:55 ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
4th 3:52 CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
34
4th 10:16 FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
25
42
4th 6:19 FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
4th 5:50 ACCN
-
DUKE
GATECH
13
20
4th 5:51
-
9MISS
VANDY
38
20
4th 10:58 SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
13
3rd 0:00 ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
24
17
4th 10:55 ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
31
38
3rd 0:00 PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
7
7
2nd 12:24 ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
047 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
037 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
065.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
049 O/U
+21
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
064.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
048 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN