Key Players
M. Washington 27 RB
155 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, REC
M. McDonald 3 QB
280 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 14 RuYds
BGREEN
0 Pass
7 Rush
18 YDS
0:58 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 6 BUFF 30
2:18
N.Mosley rushed to BUF 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 29.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BUFF 34
3:03
N.Mosley rushed to BUF 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Weitz at BUF 30.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 38
3:10
N.Mosley rushed to BUF 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 49. PENALTY on BUF-K.Cobb Defensive penalty 15 yards accepted.
BUFF
0 Pass
63 Rush
18 YDS
4:42 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 BUFF 25
3:19
A.Venneri punts 38 yards to BGN 37 Center-BUF. J.Rogers returned punt from the BGN 37. Tackled by D.Grant at BGN 38.
+4 YD
3RD & 7 BUFF 21
4:07
A.Henderson rushed to BUF 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Horne; D.Daniels at BUF 25.
+3 YD
2ND & 10 BUFF 18
4:53
A.Henderson rushed to BUF 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Saad; N.Pabst at BUF 21.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BUFF 18
5:40
A.Henderson rushed to BUF 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at BUF 18.
+3 YD
3RD & 2 BUFF 15
6:27
A.Henderson rushed to BUF 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lorfils at BUF 18.
+2 YD
2ND & 4 BUFF 13
7:09
M.Washington rushed to BUF 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Howell; K.Tau at BUF 15.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 BUFF 7
7:52
M.Washington rushed to BUF 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sipp at BUF 13.
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 5:57
M.Lawler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
7
Touchdown 5:56
M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 11. Catch made by T.Keith at BUF 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Keith for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
2:36
pos
38
6
Point After TD 8:33
A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
0
Touchdown 8:24
J.Johnson rushed to BUF 3 for 0 yards. J.Johnson FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-J.Patterson at BUF 3. J.Patterson for yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
78
yds
3:25
pos
37
0
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:14
A.McNulty extra point is good. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
31
0
Touchdown 0:19
M.Washington rushed to BGN End Zone for 1 yards. M.Washington for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
9
plays
48
yds
1:31
pos
30
0
Point After TD 2:43
A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
0
Touchdown 2:43
M.Washington rushed to BGN End Zone for 92 yards. M.Washington for 92 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
99
yds
1:00
pos
23
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:42
A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 4:42
R.Cook rushed to BGN End Zone for 1 yards. R.Cook for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
48
yds
00:26
pos
16
0
Field Goal 6:27
A.McNulty 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
7
plays
32
yds
3:09
pos
10
0
Point After TD 11:23
A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:23
R.Cook rushed to BGN End Zone for 2 yards. R.Cook for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
3:37
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 19
Rushing 11 5
Passing 7 12
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-14 3-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 469 385
Total Plays 70 71
Avg Gain 6.7 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 283 105
Rush Attempts 50 28
Avg Rush Yards 5.7 3.8
Yards Passing 186 280
Comp. - Att. 13-20 22-43
Yards Per Pass 7.9 5.7
Penalties - Yards 9-97 12-117
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 4-3
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-43.8 6-40.5
Return Yards 30 52
Punts - Returns 1-10 3-52
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-20 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Buffalo 2-3 17147038
Bowling Green 2-3 00707
Doyt L. Perry Stadium Bowling Green, OH
 186 PASS YDS 280
283 RUSH YDS 105
469 TOTAL YDS 385
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Snyder  15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 171 0 0 138.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 1214 8 3 127.8
C. Snyder 12/19 171 0 0
Q. Williams  3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
Q. Williams 1/1 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Washington  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 155 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 254 4
M. Washington 16 155 2 92
R. Cook Jr.  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 89 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 246 0
R. Cook Jr. 17 89 2 28
A. Henderson  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 58 1
A. Henderson 7 24 0 5
C. Snyder  15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 85 3
C. Snyder 8 20 0 18
R. Mangas  21 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Mangas 1 5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Gassett  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 135 1
J. Gassett 2 2 49 0 47
J. Marshall  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 353 4
J. Marshall 3 3 43 0 21
Q. Williams  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 371 3
Q. Williams 1 1 33 0 33
B. Curry  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
B. Curry 1 1 20 0 20
R. Cook Jr.  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 96 0
R. Cook Jr. 2 2 18 0 10
C. Snyder  15 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
C. Snyder 2 1 15 0 15
C. Harrity  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
C. Harrity 1 1 6 0 6
A. Henderson  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Henderson 1 1 2 0 2
R. Mangas  21 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
R. Mangas 3 0 0 0 0
M. Johnson  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 79 0
M. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0
M. Washington  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 0
M. Washington 1 1 0 0 0
T. Borland  34 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
T. Borland 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Dolac  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
S. Dolac 12-0 0.0 0
M. Fuqua  10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Fuqua 5-1 0.0 1
K. Murdock  26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Murdock 4-0 0.0 0
J. Patterson  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Patterson 3-1 0.0 0
J. Muse  11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Muse 3-1 0.5 0
K. Cobb  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Cobb 2-0 0.0 0
E. Blades  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Blades 2-0 0.0 0
M. Michel  6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Michel 1-0 1.0 0
F. Weitz  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Weitz 1-0 0.0 0
C. Offord  5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Offord 1-0 0.0 0
D. Williams  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bass  0 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bass 1-0 0.0 0
I. Kante  18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Kante 1-0 1.0 0
D. Folsom  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Folsom 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty  16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
10/11 15/16
A. McNulty 1/1 26 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Venneri  94 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
A. Venneri 5 43.8 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Mangas  21 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
R. Mangas 1 3.0 3 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.2% 280 1 1 108.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 937 13 1 138.3
M. McDonald 22/43 280 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Patterson  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 149 1
J. Patterson 3 42 0 32
J. Johnson  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 115 0
J. Johnson 9 36 0 23
N. Mosley  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 40 0
N. Mosley 3 18 0 13
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 89 1
M. McDonald 11 14 0 11
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 79 0
T. Keith 1 4 0 4
M. Lawler  93 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
M. Lawler 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Lewis  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 180 2
C. Lewis 8 4 82 0 26
C. Sims  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 116 2
C. Sims 7 4 53 0 35
T. Broden  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 159 2
T. Broden 6 2 39 0 23
A. Bench  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 1
A. Bench 2 2 38 0 27
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 128 2
T. Keith 3 3 32 1 12
C. Croom  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 79 1
C. Croom 6 3 26 0 12
O. Hiliare  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 243 4
O. Hiliare 5 3 10 0 4
Z. Russell  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Russell 1 0 0 0 0
L. Gazarek  10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Gazarek 2 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Johnson 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Bacon  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Bacon 6-1 0.0 0
J. Burton  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Burton 4-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Brooks 3-1 0.0 0
T. Simms  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Simms 3-2 0.0 0
D. Anders  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Anders 2-2 0.0 0
J. Anderson  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Horne  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
B. Horne 2-3 0.0 0
A. Hawkins  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Hawkins 2-1 1.0 0
C. Rosser  13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rosser 1-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor  17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Taylor 1-2 1.0 0
D. Lorfils  19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lorfils 1-0 0.0 0
B. Roberts  35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Roberts 1-2 0.0 0
J. Sipp Jr.  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Sipp Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Oladokun  10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Oladokun 1-0 0.0 0
B. Spires  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Spires 1-1 0.0 0
K. Tau  53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Tau 1-1 0.0 0
A. Wilson  34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Porter  33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Porter 1-1 0.0 0
J. Brown  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
J. Huskey  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Huskey 1-1 0.0 0
D. Daniels  26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Daniels 0-1 0.0 0
B. Brand  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Brand 0-2 0.0 0
N. Pabst  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Pabst 0-1 0.0 0
A. Saad  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Saad 0-1 0.0 0
D. Hardamon  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hardamon 0-1 0.0 0
D. Kelly  38 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Kelly 0-2 0.0 0
D. Jones Jr.  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Jones Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
D. Brown  60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
C. Howell  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Howell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lawler  93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/4 18/18
M. Lawler 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Sir  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
S. Sir 6 40.5 2 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.7 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 43 0
T. Keith 3 21.7 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Rogers 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 26 0
J. Rogers 2 5.0 9 0
J. Embry 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 42.0 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.7 17 0
J. Embry 1 42.0 42 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 25 3:37 8 75 TD
9:52 BGREEN 40 3:09 7 32 FG
5:08 BGREEN 48 0:26 2 48 TD
3:53 BGREEN 47 0:56 3 13 Fumble
0:33 BUFF 15 5:48 15 84 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:27 BUFF 35 1:33 3 -5 Punt
3:43 BUFF 1 1:00 3 99 TD
1:45 BUFF 46 1:31 9 54 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 BUFF 40 1:09 4 -7 Punt
5:57 BUFF 25 3:37 6 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 BUFF 24 3:38 5 32 Punt
7:52 BUFF 7 4:42 6 18 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 BGREEN 25 1:31 6 19 INT
6:43 BGREEN 22 1:35 3 -3 Punt
4:42 BGREEN 13 0:49 3 5 Punt
2:57 BUFF 46 2:24 6 40 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:45 BGREEN 1 4:18 6 33 Punt
3:54 BUFF 33 0:11 1 32 Fumble
2:43 BGREEN 25 0:58 3 -17 Punt
0:14 BGREEN 25 0:14 3 23 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 26 1:53 3 5 Punt
11:58 BGREEN 19 3:25 9 78 Fumble
8:33 BGREEN 25 2:36 7 75 TD
2:20 BGREEN 19 3:57 13 57 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:45 BGREEN 20 1:53 4 4 Punt
3:10 BGREEN 38 0:58 3 33

BGSU
Falcons

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 30
(2:18 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to BUF 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 29.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34
(3:03 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to BUF 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Weitz at BUF 30.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(3:10 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to BUF 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 49. PENALTY on BUF-K.Cobb Defensive penalty 15 yards accepted.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 4:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - BUFF 25
(3:19 - 4th) A.Venneri punts 38 yards to BGN 37 Center-BUF. J.Rogers returned punt from the BGN 37. Tackled by D.Grant at BGN 38.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - BUFF 21
(4:07 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Horne; D.Daniels at BUF 25.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 18
(4:53 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Saad; N.Pabst at BUF 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 18
(5:40 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at BUF 18.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 15
(6:27 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lorfils at BUF 18.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 13
(7:09 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BUF 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Howell; K.Tau at BUF 15.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 7
(7:52 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BUF 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sipp at BUF 13.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - BGREEN 25
(7:52 - 4th) S.Sir punts 63 yards to BUF 12 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN. PENALTY on BUF-J.Capo Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BGREEN 25
(8:10 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
+12 YD
2 & 17 - BGREEN 13
(8:48 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 13. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 25.
Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(9:34 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 13 for -7 yards (M.Michel)
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(9:45 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 20. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BGN 29. PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (5 plays, 32 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - BUFF 44
(9:52 - 4th) A.Venneri punts 44 yards to BGN End Zone Center-BUF. Touchback.
+4 YD
3 & 11 - BUFF 48
(10:38 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BGN 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sipp; D.Kelly at BGN 44.
Sack
2 & 9 - BUFF 46
(11:06 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BGN 48 for -2 yards (D.Taylor)
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47
(11:56 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to BGN 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Porter; A.Hawkins at BGN 46.
+28 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 25
(12:39 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to BGN 47 for 28 yards. Tackled by J.Huskey; T.Simms at BGN 47.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 24
(13:23 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to BUF 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at BUF 25.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Downs (13 plays, 57 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
4 & 19 - BGREEN 32
(13:34 - 4th) M.McDonald rushed to BUF 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 24.
Sack
3 & 10 - BGREEN 23
(14:13 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BUF 32 for -9 yards (I.Kante)
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 23
(14:18 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23
(14:25 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
+3 YD
2 & 25 - BGREEN 41
(14:32 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 41. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BUF 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at BUF 38. PENALTY on BUF-D.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26
(14:32 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Croom. PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 35
(15:00 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 35. Catch made by C.Croom at BUF 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 26.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40
(0:15 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 40. Catch made by C.Croom at BUF 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 35.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45
(0:44 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 45. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 40.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - BGREEN 39
(1:21 - 3rd) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 45 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Dolac at BGN 45.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31
(1:52 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 31. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at BGN 39.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 19
(2:16 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 19. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at BGN 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19
(2:20 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - BUFF 47
(2:29 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 43 yards to BGN 10 Center-BUF. J.Rogers returned punt from the BGN 10. Tackled by D.Grant; E.Davis at BGN 19.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BUFF 47
(2:34 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
+10 YD
2 & 20 - BUFF 37
(3:16 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 37. Catch made by R.Cook at BUF 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BUF 47.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BUFF 47
(3:27 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 47. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by BGN at BUF 47. PENALTY on BUF-D.Bessent Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 47
(4:05 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 47 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at BUF 47.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 39
(4:44 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brand; A.Wilson at BUF 47.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 33
(5:24 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms; B.Roberts at BUF 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30
(5:57 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Huskey at BUF 33.
Kickoff
(5:57 - 3rd) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on BGN-T.Johnson Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:57 - 3rd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - BGREEN 11
(6:04 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 11. Catch made by T.Keith at BUF 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Keith for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & 6 - BGREEN 11
(6:13 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15
(6:41 - 3rd) T.Keith rushed to BUF 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; M.Fuqua at BUF 11.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 20
(7:09 - 3rd) M.McDonald rushed to BUF 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 15.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(7:42 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by C.Sims at BUF 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Murdock at BUF 20.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(8:11 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by C.Lewis at BUF 49. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Murdock at BUF 25.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(8:33 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Murdock at BUF 49.
Kickoff
(8:33 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Fumble (9 plays, 78 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:33 - 3rd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BGREEN 3
(8:52 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BUF 3 for 0 yards. J.Johnson FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-J.Patterson at BUF 3. J.Patterson for yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - BGREEN 6
(9:22 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BUF 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at BUF 3.
No Gain
1 & Goal - BGREEN 6
(9:26 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(9:58 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 22. Catch made by T.Broden at BUF 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at BUF 6.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(10:00 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
+17 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 39
(10:28 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 39. Catch made by C.Lewis at BUF 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 22.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 43
(11:03 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 43. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BUF 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Blades at BUF 39.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30
(11:27 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 30. Catch made by A.Bench at BGN 30. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 43.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19
(11:58 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 19. Catch made by A.Bench at BGN 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BGN 30.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - BUFF 33
(12:08 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 48 yards to BGN 19 Center-BUF. Downed by BUF.
No Gain
3 & 17 - BUFF 33
(12:13 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Mangas.
No Gain
2 & 17 - BUFF 33
(12:17 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Mangas.
+11 YD
1 & 28 - BUFF 22
(12:55 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Spires at BUF 33.
No Gain
1 & 18 - BUFF 32
(12:55 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at BUF 40. PENALTY on BUF-T.Doty Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40
(13:07 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 40. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 40. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BGN at BUF 42. PENALTY on BUF-J.Marshall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - BGREEN 31
(13:46 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 29 yards to BUF 40 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BGREEN 31
(13:50 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Croom.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 30
(14:25 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bass at BGN 31.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26
(14:56 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at BGN 30.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to the BGN 4. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 26.

BGSU
Falcons
 - End of Half (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 31
(0:05 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to BUF 46 for 23 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at BUF 46.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(0:09 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(0:14 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
Kickoff
(0:14 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 34 yards from BUF 35 to the BGN 31. Fair catch by R.Hicks.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 54 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:14 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 1
(0:19 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BGN End Zone for 1 yards. M.Washington for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
+20 YD
2 & 20 - BUFF 21
(0:23 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by B.Curry at BGN 21. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bacon at BGN 1.
Sack
1 & 10 - BUFF 11
(0:40 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BGN 21 for -10 yards (A.Hawkins)
Penalty
2 & 6 - BUFF 22
(0:40 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Gassett. PENALTY on BGN-B.Horne Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26
(0:46 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to BGN 22 for 4 yards. C.Snyder ran out of bounds.
+11 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 37
(1:01 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BGN 37. Catch made by J.Marshall at BGN 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 26.
Penalty
2 & 8 - BUFF 42
(1:05 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on BGN-A.Saad Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44
(1:10 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BGN 44. Catch made by A.Henderson at BGN 44. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Burton at BGN 42.
+11 YD
2 & 11 - BUFF 45
(1:23 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 44.
+5 YD
1 & 16 - BUFF 40
(1:39 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BUF 45.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 46
(1:45 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BGN 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 47. PENALTY on BUF-J.Gassett Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, -17 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - BGREEN 18
(1:54 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 36 yards to BUF 46 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN.
+3 YD
3 & 20 - BGREEN 15
(2:02 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 15. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at BGN 18.
No Gain
2 & 20 - BGREEN 15
(2:15 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
-10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(2:43 - 2nd) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 25 for -10 yards. M.McDonald FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-BGN at BGN 25. Tackled by BUF at BGN 15.
Kickoff
(2:43 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 49 yards from BUF 50 to the BGN 1. Fair catch by T.Keith.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 99 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(2:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-BGN Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
PAT Good
(2:43 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
+92 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 8
(2:55 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BGN End Zone for 92 yards. M.Washington for 92 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 3
(3:03 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Horne at BUF 8.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 1
(3:43 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at BUF 3.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Fumble (1 plays, 32 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
+32 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 33
(3:54 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BUF 1 for 32 yards. J.Patterson FUMBLES forced by J.Muse. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-M.Fuqua at BUF 1. Tackled by BGN at BUF 1.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - BUFF 29
(4:08 - 2nd) A.Venneri punts 46 yards to BGN 25 Center-BUF. J.Embry returned punt from the BGN 25. Tackled by A.Venneri at BUF 33.
+5 YD
3 & 21 - BUFF 24
(4:42 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; K.Brooks at BUF 29.
No Gain
2 & 21 - BUFF 24
(4:45 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
-10 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 34
(5:27 - 2nd) BUF rushed to BUF 24 for -10 yards. BUF FUMBLES forced by BGN. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-A.Henderson at BUF 24. Tackled by BGN at BUF 24.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - BGREEN 34
(5:27 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 47 yards to BUF 19 Center-BGN. Fair catch by Q.Williams. PENALTY on BGN-P.Wimberly Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 30
(6:10 - 2nd) M.McDonald scrambles to BGN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 34.
3 & 5 - BGREEN
(6:38 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 30. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 30. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BGN 45. PENALTY on BGN-T.Fatukasi Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(6:59 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BGN 30.
Penalty
2 & 5 - BGREEN 30
(7:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-B.Warner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(7:30 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BGN 30.
Penalty
3 & 7 - BGREEN 15
(7:38 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare. PENALTY on BUF-K.Cobb Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - BGREEN 11
(8:21 - 2nd) M.McDonald scrambles to BGN 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Murdock at BGN 15.
+5 YD
1 & 16 - BGREEN 6
(9:04 - 2nd) M.McDonald scrambles to BGN 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 11.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 12
(9:17 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 15 for yards. Tackled by BUF at BGN 15. PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant Personal Foul / Offense 6 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 1
(9:45 - 2nd) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 12.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Downs (15 plays, 84 yards, 5:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & Goal - BUFF 1
(9:51 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BGN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; D.Hardamon at BGN 1.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BUFF 1
(9:56 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for T.Borland.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BUFF 1
(10:17 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BGN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks B.Roberts at BGN 1.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 6
(10:44 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BGN 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Horne; C.Bacon at BGN 1.
+21 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 27
(11:19 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BGN 27. Catch made by J.Marshall at BGN 27. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Anderson at BGN 6.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 28
(11:58 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BGN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 27.
+15 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 43
(12:35 - 2nd) Q.Williams pass complete to BGN 43. Catch made by C.Snyder at BGN 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 28. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44
(13:07 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BGN 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts at BGN 43.
+5 YD
4 & 3 - BUFF 49
(13:32 - 2nd) R.Mangas rushed to BGN 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Rosser at BGN 44.
No Gain
3 & 3 - BUFF 49
(13:36 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for C.Snyder.
+8 YD
2 & 11 - BUFF 43
(14:10 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 43. Catch made by R.Cook at BUF 43. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Anders at BGN 49.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44
(14:49 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 43 for -1 yards. R.Cook FUMBLES forced by BGN. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-R.Cook at BUF 43. Tackled by BGN at BUF 43.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36
(15:00 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Horne D.Jones at BUF 44.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30
(0:23 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by C.Harrity at BUF 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Burton at BUF 36.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 15
(0:33 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 30 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BUF 30.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Fumble (6 plays, 40 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
-9 YD
4 & Goal - BGREEN 7
(0:48 - 1st) M.Lawler rushed to BUF 16 for -9 yards. M.Lawler FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-K.Cobb at BUF 16. K.Cobb for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BGREEN 7
(1:09 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for L.Gazarek.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BGREEN 8
(1:16 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 6
(1:57 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BUF 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 7.
+35 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 41
(2:42 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 41. Catch made by C.Sims at BUF 41. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Fuqua at BUF 6.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46
(2:57 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BUF 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Blades at BUF 41.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Fumble (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 12 - BUFF 49
(3:07 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BGN 49. Catch made by M.Washington at BGN 49. Gain of 0 yards. M.Washington FUMBLES forced by K.Tau. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-J.Oladokun at BGN 48. Tackled by BUF at BGN 31. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 12 - BUFF 49
(3:11 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Mangas.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47
(3:53 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BGN 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at BGN 49.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - BGREEN 18
(3:59 - 1st) S.Sir punts 29 yards to BGN 47 Center-BGN. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BGREEN 18
(4:02 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 13
(4:32 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at BGN 18.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13
(4:36 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
Kickoff
(4:42 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 62 yards from BUF 35 to the BGN 3. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Tate; J.Patterson at BGN 29. PENALTY on BGN-C.Rosser Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 48 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:42 - 1st) A.McNulty extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 1
(4:42 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BGN End Zone for 1 yards. R.Cook for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+47 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 48
(5:08 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by J.Gassett at BGN 48. Gain of 47 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Simms at BGN 1.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - BGREEN 19
(5:08 - 1st) S.Sir punts 39 yards to BUF 42 Center-BGN. BUF returned punt from the BUF 42. BUF ran out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 13 - BGREEN 19
(5:22 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(6:00 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 19 for -3 yards (J.Muse; D.Folsom)
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(6:37 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 22.
Kickoff
(6:43 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 60 yards from BUF 35 to the BGN 5. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Tate at BGN 22.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 32 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BUFF 16
(6:43 - 1st) A.McNulty 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
-2 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 6
(7:15 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BGN 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at BGN 8.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 11
(7:32 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BGN 6 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Oladokun at BGN 6.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 14
(7:54 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BGN 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly; J.Brown at BGN 11.
+20 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 34
(8:41 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BGN 14 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 14.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 35
(9:23 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BGN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 34.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40
(9:52 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BGN 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 35.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Interception (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 15 - BGREEN 44
(10:08 - 1st) M.McDonald pass INTERCEPTED at BUF 40. Intercepted by M.Fuqua at BUF 40. M.Fuqua ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 15 - BGREEN 44
(10:12 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
No Gain
1 & 15 - BGREEN 44
(10:16 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for L.Gazarek.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(10:22 - 1st) PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+23 YD
3 & 9 - BGREEN 26
(10:42 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 26. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 26. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 49.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(11:20 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Offord at BGN 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(11:23 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Croom.
Kickoff
(11:23 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:23 - 1st) A.McNulty extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 2
(11:28 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BGN End Zone for 2 yards. R.Cook for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(11:47 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BGN 2 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Burton at BGN 2.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 22
(12:16 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BGN 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Horne; D.Anders at BGN 20.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 28
(12:52 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BGN 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Burton at BGN 22.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 31
(13:31 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BGN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 28.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36
(13:59 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 36. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 31.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 28
(14:33 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brand; D.Taylor at BUF 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(14:59 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Anders; B.Spires at BUF 28.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 43 yards from BGN 35 to the BUF 22. R.Mangas returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at BUF 25.
