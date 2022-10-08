Drive Chart
|
|
|BUFF
|BGREEN
Key Players
|
M. Washington
27 RB
155 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, REC
|
M. McDonald
3 QB
280 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 14 RuYds
BGREEN
0 Pass
7 Rush
18 YDS
0:58 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 6 BUFF 30
2:18
N.Mosley rushed to BUF 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 29.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BUFF 34
3:03
N.Mosley rushed to BUF 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Weitz at BUF 30.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 38
3:10
N.Mosley rushed to BUF 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 49. PENALTY on BUF-K.Cobb Defensive penalty 15 yards accepted.
BUFF
0 Pass
63 Rush
18 YDS
4:42 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 BUFF 25
3:19
A.Venneri punts 38 yards to BGN 37 Center-BUF. J.Rogers returned punt from the BGN 37. Tackled by D.Grant at BGN 38.
+4 YD
3RD & 7 BUFF 21
4:07
A.Henderson rushed to BUF 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Horne; D.Daniels at BUF 25.
+3 YD
2ND & 10 BUFF 18
4:53
A.Henderson rushed to BUF 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Saad; N.Pabst at BUF 21.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BUFF 18
5:40
A.Henderson rushed to BUF 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at BUF 18.
+3 YD
3RD & 2 BUFF 15
6:27
A.Henderson rushed to BUF 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lorfils at BUF 18.
+2 YD
2ND & 4 BUFF 13
7:09
M.Washington rushed to BUF 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Howell; K.Tau at BUF 15.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 BUFF 7
7:52
M.Washington rushed to BUF 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sipp at BUF 13.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 5:56
M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 11. Catch made by T.Keith at BUF 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Keith for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
2:36
pos
38
6
Touchdown 8:24
J.Johnson rushed to BUF 3 for 0 yards. J.Johnson FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-J.Patterson at BUF 3. J.Patterson for yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
78
yds
3:25
pos
37
0
Point After TD 0:14
A.McNulty extra point is good. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
31
0
Touchdown 0:19
M.Washington rushed to BGN End Zone for 1 yards. M.Washington for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
9
plays
48
yds
1:31
pos
30
0
Touchdown 2:43
M.Washington rushed to BGN End Zone for 92 yards. M.Washington for 92 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
99
yds
1:00
pos
23
0
Touchdown 4:42
R.Cook rushed to BGN End Zone for 1 yards. R.Cook for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
48
yds
00:26
pos
16
0
Field Goal 6:27
A.McNulty 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
7
plays
32
yds
3:09
pos
10
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|469
|385
|Total Plays
|70
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|283
|105
|Rush Attempts
|50
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|186
|280
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|22-43
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-97
|12-117
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.8
|6-40.5
|Return Yards
|30
|52
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|3-52
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|186
|PASS YDS
|280
|
|
|283
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|469
|TOTAL YDS
|385
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|12/19
|171
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|1/1
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|16
|155
|2
|92
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|17
|89
|2
|28
|
A. Henderson 22 RB
|A. Henderson
|7
|24
|0
|5
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|8
|20
|0
|18
|
R. Mangas 21 TE
|R. Mangas
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gassett 18 WR
|J. Gassett
|2
|2
|49
|0
|47
|
J. Marshall 1 WR
|J. Marshall
|3
|3
|43
|0
|21
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
B. Curry 5 WR
|B. Curry
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Harrity 12 WR
|C. Harrity
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Henderson 22 RB
|A. Henderson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Mangas 21 TE
|R. Mangas
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Johnson 11 WR
|M. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Borland 34 TE
|T. Borland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Dolac 52 LB
|S. Dolac
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fuqua 10 S
|M. Fuqua
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Murdock 26 LB
|K. Murdock
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Patterson 8 LB
|J. Patterson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 11 S
|J. Muse
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Cobb 3 S
|K. Cobb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Blades 2 CB
|E. Blades
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Michel 6 DE
|M. Michel
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Weitz 48 LB
|F. Weitz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Offord 5 CB
|C. Offord
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 95 DT
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bass 0 DT
|J. Bass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 18 DE
|I. Kante
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Folsom 98 DT
|D. Folsom
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|1/1
|26
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Venneri 94 K
|A. Venneri
|5
|43.8
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mangas 21 TE
|R. Mangas
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|22/43
|280
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|3
|42
|0
|32
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|9
|36
|0
|23
|
N. Mosley 5 RB
|N. Mosley
|3
|18
|0
|13
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|11
|14
|0
|11
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|8
|4
|82
|0
|26
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|7
|4
|53
|0
|35
|
T. Broden 0 WR
|T. Broden
|6
|2
|39
|0
|23
|
A. Bench 89 TE
|A. Bench
|2
|2
|38
|0
|27
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|3
|3
|32
|1
|12
|
C. Croom 85 WR
|C. Croom
|6
|3
|26
|0
|12
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|5
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
Z. Russell 82 TE
|Z. Russell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Gazarek 10 TE
|L. Gazarek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burton 18 CB
|J. Burton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 11 DL
|K. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simms 8 S
|T. Simms
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anders 23 LB
|D. Anders
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 0 S
|J. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horne 2 LB
|B. Horne
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 54 DL
|A. Hawkins
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Rosser 13 LB
|C. Rosser
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 17 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lorfils 19 CB
|D. Lorfils
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roberts 35 DL
|B. Roberts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sipp Jr. 22 LB
|J. Sipp Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oladokun 10 CB
|J. Oladokun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spires 9 LB
|B. Spires
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tau 53 DL
|K. Tau
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wilson 34 DL
|A. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter 33 DL
|J. Porter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 LB
|J. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Huskey 20 CB
|J. Huskey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 26 S
|D. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brand 6 LB
|B. Brand
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pabst 91 DL
|N. Pabst
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Saad 99 DL
|A. Saad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardamon 14 LB
|D. Hardamon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 38 DL
|D. Kelly
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones Jr. 4 CB
|D. Jones Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 60 DL
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Howell 30 LB
|C. Howell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sir 99 P
|S. Sir
|6
|40.5
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|3
|21.7
|26
|0
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 30(2:18 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to BUF 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34(3:03 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to BUF 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Weitz at BUF 30.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(3:10 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to BUF 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 49. PENALTY on BUF-K.Cobb Defensive penalty 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - BUFF 25(3:19 - 4th) A.Venneri punts 38 yards to BGN 37 Center-BUF. J.Rogers returned punt from the BGN 37. Tackled by D.Grant at BGN 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - BUFF 21(4:07 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Horne; D.Daniels at BUF 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 18(4:53 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Saad; N.Pabst at BUF 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 18(5:40 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at BUF 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 15(6:27 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lorfils at BUF 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 13(7:09 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BUF 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Howell; K.Tau at BUF 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 7(7:52 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BUF 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sipp at BUF 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - BGREEN 25(7:52 - 4th) S.Sir punts 63 yards to BUF 12 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN. PENALTY on BUF-J.Capo Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BGREEN 25(8:10 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|+12 YD
2 & 17 - BGREEN 13(8:48 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 13. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 25.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(9:34 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 13 for -7 yards (M.Michel)
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(9:45 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 20. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BGN 29. PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUFF 44(9:52 - 4th) A.Venneri punts 44 yards to BGN End Zone Center-BUF. Touchback.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - BUFF 48(10:38 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BGN 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sipp; D.Kelly at BGN 44.
|Sack
2 & 9 - BUFF 46(11:06 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BGN 48 for -2 yards (D.Taylor)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(11:56 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to BGN 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Porter; A.Hawkins at BGN 46.
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 25(12:39 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to BGN 47 for 28 yards. Tackled by J.Huskey; T.Simms at BGN 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(13:23 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to BUF 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at BUF 25.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
4 & 19 - BGREEN 32(13:34 - 4th) M.McDonald rushed to BUF 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 24.
|Sack
3 & 10 - BGREEN 23(14:13 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BUF 32 for -9 yards (I.Kante)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 23(14:18 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(14:25 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|+3 YD
2 & 25 - BGREEN 41(14:32 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 41. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BUF 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at BUF 38. PENALTY on BUF-D.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(14:32 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Croom. PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 35(15:00 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 35. Catch made by C.Croom at BUF 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(0:15 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 40. Catch made by C.Croom at BUF 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(0:44 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 45. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BGREEN 39(1:21 - 3rd) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 45 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Dolac at BGN 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31(1:52 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 31. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at BGN 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 19(2:16 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 19. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at BGN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19(2:20 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - BUFF 47(2:29 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 43 yards to BGN 10 Center-BUF. J.Rogers returned punt from the BGN 10. Tackled by D.Grant; E.Davis at BGN 19.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUFF 47(2:34 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|+10 YD
2 & 20 - BUFF 37(3:16 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 37. Catch made by R.Cook at BUF 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BUF 47.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BUFF 47(3:27 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 47. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by BGN at BUF 47. PENALTY on BUF-D.Bessent Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(4:05 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 47 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at BUF 47.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 39(4:44 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brand; A.Wilson at BUF 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 33(5:24 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms; B.Roberts at BUF 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(5:57 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Huskey at BUF 33.
|Kickoff
|(5:57 - 3rd) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on BGN-T.Johnson Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:57 - 3rd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - BGREEN 11(6:04 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 11. Catch made by T.Keith at BUF 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Keith for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BGREEN 11(6:13 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15(6:41 - 3rd) T.Keith rushed to BUF 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; M.Fuqua at BUF 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 20(7:09 - 3rd) M.McDonald rushed to BUF 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(7:42 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by C.Sims at BUF 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Murdock at BUF 20.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(8:11 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by C.Lewis at BUF 49. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Murdock at BUF 25.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(8:33 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Murdock at BUF 49.
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:33 - 3rd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BGREEN 3(8:52 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BUF 3 for 0 yards. J.Johnson FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-J.Patterson at BUF 3. J.Patterson for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BGREEN 6(9:22 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BUF 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at BUF 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BGREEN 6(9:26 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 22(9:58 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 22. Catch made by T.Broden at BUF 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at BUF 6.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22(10:00 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 39(10:28 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 39. Catch made by C.Lewis at BUF 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 43(11:03 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 43. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BUF 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Blades at BUF 39.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30(11:27 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 30. Catch made by A.Bench at BGN 30. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19(11:58 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 19. Catch made by A.Bench at BGN 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BGN 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - BUFF 33(12:08 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 48 yards to BGN 19 Center-BUF. Downed by BUF.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - BUFF 33(12:13 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Mangas.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - BUFF 33(12:17 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Mangas.
|+11 YD
1 & 28 - BUFF 22(12:55 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Spires at BUF 33.
|No Gain
1 & 18 - BUFF 32(12:55 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at BUF 40. PENALTY on BUF-T.Doty Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(13:07 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 40. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 40. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BGN at BUF 42. PENALTY on BUF-J.Marshall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - BGREEN 31(13:46 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 29 yards to BUF 40 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BGREEN 31(13:50 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Croom.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 30(14:25 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bass at BGN 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(14:56 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at BGN 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to the BGN 4. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 26.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 31(0:05 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to BUF 46 for 23 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at BUF 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25(0:09 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(0:14 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 34 yards from BUF 35 to the BGN 31. Fair catch by R.Hicks.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 1(0:19 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BGN End Zone for 1 yards. M.Washington for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+20 YD
2 & 20 - BUFF 21(0:23 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by B.Curry at BGN 21. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bacon at BGN 1.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BUFF 11(0:40 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BGN 21 for -10 yards (A.Hawkins)
|Penalty
2 & 6 - BUFF 22(0:40 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Gassett. PENALTY on BGN-B.Horne Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(0:46 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to BGN 22 for 4 yards. C.Snyder ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - BUFF 37(1:01 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BGN 37. Catch made by J.Marshall at BGN 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 26.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BUFF 42(1:05 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on BGN-A.Saad Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(1:10 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BGN 44. Catch made by A.Henderson at BGN 44. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Burton at BGN 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - BUFF 45(1:23 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 16 - BUFF 40(1:39 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BUF 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(1:45 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BGN 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 47. PENALTY on BUF-J.Gassett Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - BGREEN 18(1:54 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 36 yards to BUF 46 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN.
|+3 YD
3 & 20 - BGREEN 15(2:02 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 15. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at BGN 18.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - BGREEN 15(2:15 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(2:43 - 2nd) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 25 for -10 yards. M.McDonald FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-BGN at BGN 25. Tackled by BUF at BGN 15.
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 49 yards from BUF 50 to the BGN 1. Fair catch by T.Keith.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(2:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-BGN Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+92 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 8(2:55 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BGN End Zone for 92 yards. M.Washington for 92 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 3(3:03 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Horne at BUF 8.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 1(3:43 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at BUF 3.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - BUFF 29(4:08 - 2nd) A.Venneri punts 46 yards to BGN 25 Center-BUF. J.Embry returned punt from the BGN 25. Tackled by A.Venneri at BUF 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - BUFF 24(4:42 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; K.Brooks at BUF 29.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - BUFF 24(4:45 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(5:27 - 2nd) BUF rushed to BUF 24 for -10 yards. BUF FUMBLES forced by BGN. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-A.Henderson at BUF 24. Tackled by BGN at BUF 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - BGREEN 34(5:27 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 47 yards to BUF 19 Center-BGN. Fair catch by Q.Williams. PENALTY on BGN-P.Wimberly Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 30(6:10 - 2nd) M.McDonald scrambles to BGN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 34.
3 & 5 - BGREEN(6:38 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 30. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 30. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BGN 45. PENALTY on BGN-T.Fatukasi Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25(6:59 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BGN 30.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - BGREEN 30(7:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-B.Warner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(7:30 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BGN 30.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - BGREEN 15(7:38 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare. PENALTY on BUF-K.Cobb Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - BGREEN 11(8:21 - 2nd) M.McDonald scrambles to BGN 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Murdock at BGN 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 16 - BGREEN 6(9:04 - 2nd) M.McDonald scrambles to BGN 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 12(9:17 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 15 for yards. Tackled by BUF at BGN 15. PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant Personal Foul / Offense 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 1(9:45 - 2nd) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 12.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BUFF 1(9:51 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BGN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; D.Hardamon at BGN 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BUFF 1(9:56 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for T.Borland.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BUFF 1(10:17 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BGN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks B.Roberts at BGN 1.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 6(10:44 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BGN 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Horne; C.Bacon at BGN 1.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 27(11:19 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BGN 27. Catch made by J.Marshall at BGN 27. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Anderson at BGN 6.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(11:58 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BGN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 43(12:35 - 2nd) Q.Williams pass complete to BGN 43. Catch made by C.Snyder at BGN 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 28. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(13:07 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BGN 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts at BGN 43.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - BUFF 49(13:32 - 2nd) R.Mangas rushed to BGN 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Rosser at BGN 44.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BUFF 49(13:36 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for C.Snyder.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - BUFF 43(14:10 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 43. Catch made by R.Cook at BUF 43. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Anders at BGN 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(14:49 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 43 for -1 yards. R.Cook FUMBLES forced by BGN. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-R.Cook at BUF 43. Tackled by BGN at BUF 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(15:00 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Horne D.Jones at BUF 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(0:23 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by C.Harrity at BUF 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Burton at BUF 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 15(0:33 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 30 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BUF 30.
|Result
|Play
|-9 YD
4 & Goal - BGREEN 7(0:48 - 1st) M.Lawler rushed to BUF 16 for -9 yards. M.Lawler FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-K.Cobb at BUF 16. K.Cobb for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BGREEN 7(1:09 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for L.Gazarek.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BGREEN 8(1:16 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 6(1:57 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BUF 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 7.
|+35 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 41(2:42 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BUF 41. Catch made by C.Sims at BUF 41. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Fuqua at BUF 6.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46(2:57 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BUF 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Blades at BUF 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BUFF 49(3:07 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BGN 49. Catch made by M.Washington at BGN 49. Gain of 0 yards. M.Washington FUMBLES forced by K.Tau. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-J.Oladokun at BGN 48. Tackled by BUF at BGN 31. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BUFF 49(3:11 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Mangas.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(3:53 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BGN 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at BGN 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - BGREEN 18(3:59 - 1st) S.Sir punts 29 yards to BGN 47 Center-BGN. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BGREEN 18(4:02 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 13(4:32 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at BGN 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13(4:36 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 62 yards from BUF 35 to the BGN 3. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Tate; J.Patterson at BGN 29. PENALTY on BGN-C.Rosser Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 1st) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 1(4:42 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BGN End Zone for 1 yards. R.Cook for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(5:08 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by J.Gassett at BGN 48. Gain of 47 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Simms at BGN 1.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - BGREEN 19(5:08 - 1st) S.Sir punts 39 yards to BUF 42 Center-BGN. BUF returned punt from the BUF 42. BUF ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BGREEN 19(5:22 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 22(6:00 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 19 for -3 yards (J.Muse; D.Folsom)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22(6:37 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 22.
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 60 yards from BUF 35 to the BGN 5. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Tate at BGN 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BUFF 16(6:43 - 1st) A.McNulty 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 6(7:15 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BGN 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at BGN 8.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 11(7:32 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BGN 6 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Oladokun at BGN 6.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 14(7:54 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BGN 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly; J.Brown at BGN 11.
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 34(8:41 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BGN 14 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 35(9:23 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BGN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(9:52 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BGN 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 35.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 15 - BGREEN 44(10:08 - 1st) M.McDonald pass INTERCEPTED at BUF 40. Intercepted by M.Fuqua at BUF 40. M.Fuqua ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BGREEN 44(10:12 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BGREEN 44(10:16 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for L.Gazarek.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(10:22 - 1st) PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
3 & 9 - BGREEN 26(10:42 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 26. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 26. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BGN 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25(11:20 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Offord at BGN 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(11:23 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Croom.
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 1st) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 2(11:28 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BGN End Zone for 2 yards. R.Cook for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(11:47 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BGN 2 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Burton at BGN 2.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 22(12:16 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BGN 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Horne; D.Anders at BGN 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 28(12:52 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BGN 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Burton at BGN 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(13:31 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BGN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 28.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(13:59 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 36. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 28(14:33 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brand; D.Taylor at BUF 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(14:59 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Anders; B.Spires at BUF 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 43 yards from BGN 35 to the BUF 22. R.Mangas returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at BUF 25.
