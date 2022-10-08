Drive Chart
|
|
|CSTCAR
|LAMON
PAT Good
Kickoff
12:46
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
LAMON
5 Pass
0 Rush
90 YDS
2:14 POS
+42 YD
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 42
12:46
C.Rogers pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by T.Howell at CC 42. Gain of 42 yards. T.Howell for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CC-L.Boykin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
+10 YD
2ND & 4 LAMON 48
13:20
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
+21 YD
1ST & 25 LAMON 27
13:53
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 27. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 27. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 48.
Penalty
1ST & 15 LAMON 37
14:01
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett. PENALTY on ULM-S.Wilkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1ST & 10 LAMON 42
14:02
PENALTY on ULM-S.Wilkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
2ND & 4 LAMON 31
14:24
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 42.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 25
15:00
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 31.
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 1. Fair catch by A.Luke.
LAMON
2 Pass
1 Rush
15 YDS
0:25 POS
+2 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 38
0:13
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 38. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 40.
Touchdown 12:46
C.Rogers pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by T.Howell at CC 42. Gain of 42 yards. T.Howell for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CC-L.Boykin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
5
plays
90
yds
2:14
pos
28
20
Touchdown 0:25
M.Balthazar rushed to ULM End Zone for 2 yards. M.Balthazar for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
71
yds
3:45
pos
27
14
Touchdown 12:25
G.McCall pass complete to CC 44. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 44. Gain of 56 yards. J.Brown for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
78
yds
00:45
pos
20
14
Touchdown 13:10
C.Rogers pass complete to CC 5. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at CC 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Rasmussen for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
5:58
pos
14
13
Touchdown 4:08
C.Beasley rushed to ULM End Zone for 1 yards. C.Beasley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
4:10
pos
13
7
Touchdown 8:18
M.Jackson rushed to CC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Jackson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
60
yds
2:47
pos
7
6
Touchdown 11:06
C.Beasley rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. C.Beasley for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
90
yds
3:55
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|17
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-7
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|323
|310
|Total Plays
|33
|36
|Avg Gain
|9.8
|8.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|133
|124
|Rush Attempts
|14
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.5
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|190
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|14-19
|16-16
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|186
|
|
|133
|RUSH YDS
|124
|
|
|323
|TOTAL YDS
|310
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|14/19
|190
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|7
|88
|2
|37
|
M. Balthazar 13 RB
|M. Balthazar
|2
|24
|1
|22
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|5
|21
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|5
|4
|83
|1
|56
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|7
|6
|80
|0
|29
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
X. Gravette 85 TE
|X. Gravette
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Rhone 6 WR
|C. Rhone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|
L. Gray 31 K
|L. Gray
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Crenshaw 28 P
|E. Crenshaw
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McDoom 16 CB
|M. McDoom
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|16/16
|186
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|5
|47
|1
|27
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|2
|29
|0
|15
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|6
|27
|0
|12
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|6
|10
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|3
|3
|73
|1
|42
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|5
|5
|44
|0
|21
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|3
|3
|35
|0
|17
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
F. Lloyd Jr. 0 WR
|F. Lloyd Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Rasmussen 82 TE
|Z. Rasmussen
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 1 CB
|D. Mayberry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:46 - 3rd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(12:46 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by T.Howell at CC 42. Gain of 42 yards. T.Howell for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CC-L.Boykin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 48(13:20 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
|+21 YD
1 & 25 - LAMON 27(13:53 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 27. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 27. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 48.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - LAMON 37(14:01 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett. PENALTY on ULM-S.Wilkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(14:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on ULM-S.Wilkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 31(14:24 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 1. Fair catch by A.Luke.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(0:13 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 38. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - LAMON 34(0:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 34. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CC at ULM 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(0:25 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 34.
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 2nd) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 1. Fair catch by T.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 2nd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 2(0:29 - 2nd) M.Balthazar rushed to ULM End Zone for 2 yards. M.Balthazar for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 2(0:36 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for C.Beasley.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11(0:48 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to ULM 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 2.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 28(1:16 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to ULM 28. Catch made by C.Beasley at ULM 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 21. PENALTY on ULM-T.Black Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 28(1:22 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(1:48 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(2:12 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 46. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 44. PENALTY on ULM-L.Tillery Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(2:35 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 28. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 28. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULM at CC 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(3:12 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 12(3:42 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 4(4:10 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 4. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 4. Gain of 8 yards. S.Pinckney ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAMON 48(4:20 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 44 yards to CC 4 Center-T.Corley. Downed by D.Mayberry.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 45(5:04 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 17 - LAMON 38(5:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(6:26 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 38 for -7 yards (J.Killen)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 19(6:33 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 36 yards to ULM 45 Center-P.Bunch. Fair catch by T.Howell.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 24(6:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-E.Crenshaw Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 20(7:21 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 20. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at CC 24.
|Sack
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 24(8:04 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 20 for -4 yards (Z.Woodard)
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(8:34 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 15. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 24.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 13(8:35 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to CC 15 for -2 yards. C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-CC at CC 15. Tackled by ULM at CC 15.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - LAMON 29(9:03 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 29. Catch made by J.Frett at CC 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 13.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 27(9:44 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to CC 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(10:13 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to CC 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 27.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(10:33 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 47. Catch made by J.Frett at CC 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 30.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(11:09 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 25(11:39 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 22(12:17 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 25.
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 2nd) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 1. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at ULM 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:25 - 2nd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(12:34 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 44. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 44. Gain of 56 yards. J.Brown for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(13:05 - 2nd) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 44 for 22 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 44.
|Kickoff
|(13:10 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the CC End Zone. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at CC 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:10 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 5(13:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 5. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at CC 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Rasmussen for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 7(13:50 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to CC 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 5.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 18(14:31 - 2nd) D.Mortimer rushed to CC 7 for 11 yards. D.Mortimer ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 22(15:00 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to CC 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 18.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(0:14 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to CC 22 for 12 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 42(0:51 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to CC 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 44(1:32 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 44. Catch made by A.Luke at CC 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 44(2:04 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 44. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 38(2:56 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 38. Catch made by Z.Jackson at ULM 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(3:39 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 38 for -2 yards (A.Henry; A.Hope)
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:08 - 1st) A.Luke rushed to ULM 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 40.
|Kickoff
|(4:08 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:08 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 1(4:12 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ULM End Zone for 1 yards. C.Beasley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+31 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 32(4:53 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 1 for 31 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 1.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 32(4:59 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for C.Rhone. Coastal Carolina challenged the pass completion and the play was upheld. Timeout #2 by CC.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(5:40 - 1st) G.McCall scrambles to ULM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 32.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(6:23 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 38. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 38. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 32(6:58 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 32. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(7:36 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to CC 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(8:18 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 28.
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:18 - 1st) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 1(8:25 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to CC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Jackson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAMON 1(8:52 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to CC 1 for yards. Tackled by CC at CC 1. PENALTY on CC-CC Illegal Substitution 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 28(9:30 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to CC 1 for 27 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 1.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(9:51 - 1st) A.Luke rushed to CC 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(10:00 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 43 for yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 43. PENALTY on CC-J.Darboe Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 43. PENALTY on CC-T.Fletcher Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 29(10:37 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(11:05 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by D.Mortimer at ULM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 29.
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 61 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 4. Fair catch by A.Luke.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 9(11:11 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. C.Beasley for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:47 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by J.Brown at ULM 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 9.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:31 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by J.Brown at ULM 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:35 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 35(11:51 - 1st) G.McCall scrambles to ULM 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 41(12:40 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to ULM 41. Catch made by S.Pinckney at ULM 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CSTCAR 41(13:00 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(14:00 - 1st) PENALTY on CC-X.Gravette False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(11:05 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 26 for 37 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 26. PENALTY on CC-T.Mobley Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
-
AF
UTAHST
24
34
4th 7:00 FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
18
33
4th 6:05 ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
35
20
4th 8:37 NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
26
12
4th 3:21 ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
4th 1:50 ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
17
30
4th 11:26 ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
17
14
4th 12:54 CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
38
4th 15:00
-
16BYU
ND
20
25
4th 13:13 NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
17
3
3rd 9:01 ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
6
3rd 6:02 BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
7
9
4th 14:42 ESPU
-
SC
13UK
17
7
4th 12:37 SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
17
3rd 10:01 FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
3rd 12:46 ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
14
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
3
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
14
3
2nd 9:53 PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+