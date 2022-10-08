Drive Chart
CSTCAR
LAMON

PAT Good
Kickoff
12:46
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
LAMON
5 Pass
0 Rush
90 YDS
2:14 POS
+42 YD
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 42
12:46
C.Rogers pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by T.Howell at CC 42. Gain of 42 yards. T.Howell for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CC-L.Boykin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
+10 YD
2ND & 4 LAMON 48
13:20
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
+21 YD
1ST & 25 LAMON 27
13:53
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 27. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 27. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 48.
Penalty
1ST & 15 LAMON 37
14:01
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett. PENALTY on ULM-S.Wilkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1ST & 10 LAMON 42
14:02
PENALTY on ULM-S.Wilkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
2ND & 4 LAMON 31
14:24
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 42.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 25
15:00
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 31.
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 1. Fair catch by A.Luke.
LAMON
2 Pass
1 Rush
15 YDS
0:25 POS
+2 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 38
0:13
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 38. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 40.
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 17
Rushing 6 8
Passing 8 8
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-7 2-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 323 310
Total Plays 33 36
Avg Gain 9.8 8.6
Net Yards Rushing 133 124
Rush Attempts 14 20
Avg Rush Yards 9.5 6.2
Yards Passing 190 186
Comp. - Att. 14-19 16-16
Yards Per Pass 9.3 9.8
Penalties - Yards 5-35 4-40
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-36.0 1-44.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Carolina 5-0 14140-28
UL-Monroe 2-3 777-21
JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium Monroe, LA
 190 PASS YDS 186
133 RUSH YDS 124
323 TOTAL YDS 310
C. Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. McCall  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 190 1 0 175.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 1336 14 1 188.2
G. McCall 14/19 190 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Beasley  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 88 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 409 2
C. Beasley 7 88 2 37
M. Balthazar  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 65 0
M. Balthazar 2 24 1 22
G. McCall  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 125 3
G. McCall 5 21 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Brown  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 392 3
J. Brown 5 4 83 1 56
S. Pinckney  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 377 1
S. Pinckney 7 6 80 0 29
C. Beasley  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 129 1
C. Beasley 2 2 11 0 7
T. Mobley  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 171 3
T. Mobley 2 1 10 0 10
X. Gravette  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 1
X. Gravette 1 1 6 0 6
C. Rhone  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Rhone 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Killen  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Killen 1-0 1.0 0
A. Henry  52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Henry 0-1 0.5 0
A. Hope  81 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Hope 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Hensley  25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/7 23/23
K. Hensley 0/0 0 4/4 4
L. Gray  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
L. Gray 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Crenshaw  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
E. Crenshaw 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. McDoom  16 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 95 1
M. McDoom 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 186 2 0 238.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.0% 787 4 3 130.0
C. Rogers 16/16 186 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 240 4
M. Jackson 5 47 1 27
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
A. Luke 2 29 0 15
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 181 2
A. Henry 6 27 0 12
B. Mortimer  16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 31 0
B. Mortimer 1 11 0 11
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 162 3
C. Rogers 6 10 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Howell  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 184 0
T. Howell 3 3 73 1 42
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 162 1
A. Luke 5 5 44 0 21
J. Frett  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 1
J. Frett 3 3 35 0 17
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 10 0
M. Jackson 1 1 12 0 12
F. Lloyd Jr.  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 70 0
F. Lloyd Jr. 1 1 7 0 7
Z. Jackson  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
Z. Jackson 1 1 6 0 6
Z. Rasmussen  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 53 2
Z. Rasmussen 1 1 5 1 5
B. Mortimer  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
B. Mortimer 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Woodard  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Z. Woodard 2-0 1.0 0
D. Mayberry  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mayberry 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sutherland  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 14/14
C. Sutherland 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. McCormick  34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
D. McCormick 1 44.0 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 21 0
A. Luke 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:46 - 3rd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 42
(12:46 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by T.Howell at CC 42. Gain of 42 yards. T.Howell for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CC-L.Boykin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
+10 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 48
(13:20 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
+21 YD
1 & 25 - LAMON 27
(13:53 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 27. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 27. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 48.
Penalty
1 & 15 - LAMON 37
(14:01 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett. PENALTY on ULM-S.Wilkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 42
(14:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on ULM-S.Wilkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 31
(14:24 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 42.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 31.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 1. Fair catch by A.Luke.

ULM
Warhawks
 - End of Half (3 plays, 15 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 38
(0:13 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 38. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 40.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - LAMON 34
(0:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 34. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CC at ULM 38.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(0:25 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 34.
Kickoff
(0:25 - 2nd) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 1. Fair catch by T.Howell.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 96 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:25 - 2nd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 2
(0:29 - 2nd) M.Balthazar rushed to ULM End Zone for 2 yards. M.Balthazar for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 2
(0:36 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for C.Beasley.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11
(0:48 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to ULM 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 2.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 28
(1:16 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to ULM 28. Catch made by C.Beasley at ULM 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 21. PENALTY on ULM-T.Black Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 28
(1:22 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(1:48 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 28.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46
(2:12 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 46. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 44. PENALTY on ULM-L.Tillery Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28
(2:35 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 28. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 28. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULM at CC 46.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18
(3:12 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 28.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 12
(3:42 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 18.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 4
(4:10 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 4. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 4. Gain of 8 yards. S.Pinckney ran out of bounds.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - LAMON 48
(4:20 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 44 yards to CC 4 Center-T.Corley. Downed by D.Mayberry.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 45
(5:04 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 48.
+7 YD
2 & 17 - LAMON 38
(5:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 45.
Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 45
(6:26 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 38 for -7 yards (J.Killen)

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 19
(6:33 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 36 yards to ULM 45 Center-P.Bunch. Fair catch by T.Howell.
Penalty
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 24
(6:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-E.Crenshaw Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 20
(7:21 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 20. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at CC 24.
Sack
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 24
(8:04 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 20 for -4 yards (Z.Woodard)
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15
(8:34 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 15. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 24.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Fumble (8 plays, 63 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 13
(8:35 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to CC 15 for -2 yards. C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-CC at CC 15. Tackled by ULM at CC 15.
+16 YD
3 & 9 - LAMON 29
(9:03 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 29. Catch made by J.Frett at CC 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 13.
-2 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 27
(9:44 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to CC 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 29.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30
(10:13 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to CC 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 27.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47
(10:33 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 47. Catch made by J.Frett at CC 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 30.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32
(11:09 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 47.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 25
(11:39 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 22
(12:17 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 25.
Kickoff
(12:25 - 2nd) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 1. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at ULM 22.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 78 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:25 - 2nd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
+56 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44
(12:34 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 44. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 44. Gain of 56 yards. J.Brown for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22
(13:05 - 2nd) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 44 for 22 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 44.
Kickoff
(13:10 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the CC End Zone. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULM at CC 22.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:58 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:10 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 5
(13:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 5. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at CC 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Rasmussen for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 7
(13:50 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to CC 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 5.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 18
(14:31 - 2nd) D.Mortimer rushed to CC 7 for 11 yards. D.Mortimer ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 22
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to CC 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 18.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 34
(0:14 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to CC 22 for 12 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 22.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 42
(0:51 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to CC 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 44
(1:32 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to CC 44. Catch made by A.Luke at CC 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
+12 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 44
(2:04 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 44. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 44.
+6 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 38
(2:56 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 38. Catch made by Z.Jackson at ULM 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 40
(3:39 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 38 for -2 yards (A.Henry; A.Hope)
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(4:08 - 1st) A.Luke rushed to ULM 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 40.
Kickoff
(4:08 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:08 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 1
(4:12 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ULM End Zone for 1 yards. C.Beasley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+31 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 32
(4:53 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 1 for 31 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 1.
No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 32
(4:59 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for C.Rhone. Coastal Carolina challenged the pass completion and the play was upheld. Timeout #2 by CC.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33
(5:40 - 1st) G.McCall scrambles to ULM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 32.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38
(6:23 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 38. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 38. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 33.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 32
(6:58 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 32. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 38.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28
(7:36 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to CC 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(8:18 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 28.
Kickoff
(8:18 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:18 - 1st) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 1
(8:25 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to CC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Jackson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - LAMON 1
(8:52 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to CC 1 for yards. Tackled by CC at CC 1. PENALTY on CC-CC Illegal Substitution 0 yards accepted. No Play.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 28
(9:30 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to CC 1 for 27 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 1.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 42
(9:51 - 1st) A.Luke rushed to CC 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 28.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36
(10:00 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 43 for yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 43. PENALTY on CC-J.Darboe Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 43. PENALTY on CC-T.Fletcher Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 29
(10:37 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(11:05 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by D.Mortimer at ULM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CC at ULM 29.
Kickoff
(11:05 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 61 yards from CC 35 to the ULM 4. Fair catch by A.Luke.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:05 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 9
(11:11 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. C.Beasley for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+16 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(11:47 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by J.Brown at ULM 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 9.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(12:31 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by J.Brown at ULM 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(12:35 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
+11 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 35
(11:51 - 1st) G.McCall scrambles to ULM 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 25.
+6 YD
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 41
(12:40 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to ULM 41. Catch made by S.Pinckney at ULM 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 35.
No Gain
1 & 15 - CSTCAR 41
(13:00 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46
(14:00 - 1st) PENALTY on CC-X.Gravette False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+37 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37
(11:05 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to ULM 26 for 37 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 26. PENALTY on CC-T.Mobley Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(15:00 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ULM at CC 36.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
