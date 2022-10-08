Drive Chart
FRESNO
BOISE

Key Players
L. Fife 10 QB
128 PaYds, INT, 23 RuYds, RuTD
G. Holani 24 RB
148 RuYds
BOISE
0 Pass
63 Rush
41 YDS
4:17 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 4 FRESNO 23
9:56
J.Dalmas 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
+11 YD
3RD & 15 FRESNO 27
10:37
G.Holani rushed to FRE 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 16.
Sack
2ND & 13 FRESNO 25
10:55
T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green sacked at FRE 27 for -2 yards (B.Lux)
Penalty
2ND & 8 FRESNO 20
11:13
PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 22
11:52
A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 20.
+3 YD
3RD & 2 FRESNO 25
12:21
G.Holani rushed to FRE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 22.
+5 YD
2ND & 7 FRESNO 30
12:55
T.Green rushed to FRE 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 25.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 33
13:38
A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 30.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 48
14:09
A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 33 for 19 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 33.
FRESNO
1 Pass
1 Rush
-11 YDS
1:37 POS
Punt
4TH & 21 FRESNO 14
14:20
C.King punts 46 yards to BOISE 40 Center-N.D'Ambra. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 40. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at BOISE 47.
4th Quarter
Field Goal 9:52
J.Dalmas 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
8
plays
41
yds
4:17
pos
20
30
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 0:46
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
27
Touchdown 0:46
T.Green pass complete to FRE 5. Catch made by G.Holani at FRE 5. Gain of 5 yards. G.Holani for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
63
yds
4:49
pos
20
26
Field Goal 8:57
A.Montano 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
8
plays
40
yds
3:53
pos
20
20
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
A.Montano 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
14
plays
66
yds
2:58
pos
17
20
Point After TD 2:58
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 2:58
A.Jeanty rushed to FRE End Zone for 13 yards. A.Jeanty for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
78
yds
1:01
pos
14
19
Point After TD 3:59
A.Montano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 3:59
N.Remigio rushed to BOISE End Zone for 5 yards. N.Remigio for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
72
yds
5:59
pos
13
13
Field Goal 9:58
J.Dalmas 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
4
plays
5
yds
1:27
pos
7
13
Field Goal 13:33
J.Dalmas 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
15
plays
68
yds
7:00
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:33
A.Montano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:33
L.Fife rushed to BOISE End Zone for 1 yards. L.Fife for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
11
yds
1:58
pos
6
7
Point After TD 10:58
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:58
T.Green pass complete to FRE 9. Catch made by B.Bowens at FRE 9. Gain of 9 yards. B.Bowens for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
6
plays
54
yds
2:14
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 16
Rushing 8 10
Passing 7 6
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 8-13 8-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 222 334
Total Plays 54 54
Avg Gain 4.1 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 94 242
Rush Attempts 34 37
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 6.5
Yards Passing 128 92
Comp. - Att. 13-20 9-17
Yards Per Pass 5.4 4.6
Penalties - Yards 1-5 2-20
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-36.5 2-35.5
Return Yards 5 22
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-5 1-15
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Fresno State 1-3 7103020
Boise State 3-2 7137330
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 128 PASS YDS 92
94 RUSH YDS 242
222 TOTAL YDS 334
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Fife  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 128 0 1 114.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.4% 297 0 2 141.0
L. Fife 13/19 128 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mims  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 348 5
J. Mims 21 61 0 7
L. Fife  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -21 0
L. Fife 10 23 1 6
N. Remigio  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 27 1
N. Remigio 1 5 1 5
M. Sherrod  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 134 1
M. Sherrod 1 3 0 3
J. Henderson  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Henderson 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Pauwels Jr.  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 1
R. Pauwels Jr. 2 2 42 0 29
N. Remigio  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 242 0
N. Remigio 2 2 23 0 21
J. Moreno-Cropper  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 284 0
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 2 23 0 16
J. Mims  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 1
J. Mims 4 4 20 0 14
E. Brooks  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 158 2
E. Brooks 3 2 15 0 15
E. Gates  2 DB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
E. Gates 1 1 5 0 5
Z. Pope  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 104 0
Z. Pope 1 1 5 0 5
T. Watson  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
T. Watson 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Sanders Jr.  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sanders Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
B. Lux  33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Lux 1-0 1.0 0
D. Perales  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Perales 0-1 0.5 0
M. Langley  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Langley 0-0 0.0 1
J. Hudson Jr.  17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Hudson Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Montano  48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/9 11/12
A. Montano 2/2 35 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. King  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
C. King 4 36.5 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Remigio  1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
N. Remigio 2 7.0 15 0
M. Sherrod  22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 37 0
M. Sherrod 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Remigio 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 40.3 121 1
N. Remigio 1 0.0 0 0
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 92 2 1 125.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 203 0 2 97.5
T. Green 9/17 92 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 148 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 392 3
G. Holani 16 148 0 59
A. Jeanty  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 201 1
A. Jeanty 11 75 1 19
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 207 4
T. Green 10 19 0 13
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Caples  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 132 2
L. Caples 4 3 39 0 25
S. Cobbs  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 114 2
S. Cobbs 4 2 30 0 17
R. Smith  3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 46 0
R. Smith 1 1 9 0 9
B. Bowens  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 147 0
B. Bowens 4 1 9 1 9
S. Whiting  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
S. Whiting 1 1 0 0 0
B. Ford  29 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Ford 1 0 0 0 0
T. Hopper  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 0
T. Hopper 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Noa  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
E. Noa 2-0 1.0 1
D. Washington  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Washington 0-1 0.5 0
D. Obichere  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Obichere 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dalmas  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/8 15/15
J. Dalmas 3/3 33 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Ferrin  45 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 35.5 0
W. Ferrin 2 35.5 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wright  83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.7 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
C. Wright 3 21.7 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 8.4 84 0
G. Holani 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 25 1:48 3 5 Punt
10:58 FRESNO 35 1:57 4 18 Punt
7:31 BOISE 11 1:58 4 11 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 FRESNO 1 2:08 5 11 INT
9:58 FRESNO 28 5:59 12 72 TD
2:58 FRESNO 17 2:58 14 66 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 FRESNO 49 3:53 8 40 FG
7:01 FRESNO 22 1:26 3 5 Punt
0:46 FRESNO 25 1:37 3 -11 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 BOISE 45 2:14 6 54 TD
9:01 BOISE 7 1:30 3 1 INT
5:33 BOISE 25 7:00 15 68 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 FRESNO 9 1:27 4 5 FG
3:59 BOISE 22 1:01 3 78 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 25 2:10 3 5 Punt
8:57 BOISE 24 1:56 4 19 Punt
5:35 BOISE 37 4:49 11 63 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 BOISE 47 4:17 8 36 FG

BSU
Broncos
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 36 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BOISE 23
(9:56 - 4th) J.Dalmas 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
+11 YD
3 & 15 - BOISE 27
(10:37 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to FRE 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 16.
Sack
2 & 13 - BOISE 25
(10:55 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green sacked at FRE 27 for -2 yards (B.Lux)
Penalty
2 & 8 - BOISE 20
(11:13 - 4th) PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(11:52 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 20.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 25
(12:21 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to FRE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 22.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 30
(12:55 - 4th) T.Green rushed to FRE 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 25.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33
(13:38 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 30.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48
(14:09 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 33 for 19 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 33.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - FRESNO 14
(14:20 - 4th) C.King punts 46 yards to BOISE 40 Center-N.D'Ambra. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 40. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at BOISE 47.
-3 YD
3 & 18 - FRESNO 17
(15:00 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 14.
No Gain
2 & 18 - FRESNO 17
(0:03 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 17. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 17.
Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(0:46 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 17 for -8 yards (E.Noa)
Kickoff
(0:46 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 63 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:46 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+5 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 5
(0:51 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 5. Catch made by G.Holani at FRE 5. Gain of 5 yards. G.Holani for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 7
(1:34 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 5.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 12
(2:04 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 7.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - BOISE 25
(2:56 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by S.Cobbs at FRE 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 12.
-6 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 19
(3:00 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to FRE 25 for -6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 25.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26
(3:24 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 19.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 33
(3:51 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 26.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 35
(4:26 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 33.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(4:50 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 35.
+18 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 42
(5:14 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 40 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 40.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(5:35 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 42.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - FRESNO 27
(5:42 - 3rd) C.King punts 36 yards to BOISE 37 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by G.Holani.
No Gain
3 & 5 - FRESNO 27
(5:46 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
No Gain
2 & 5 - FRESNO 27
(6:26 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 27.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22
(7:01 - 3rd) L.Fife rushed to FRE 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 27.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - BOISE 43
(7:07 - 3rd) W.Ferrin punts 35 yards to FRE 22 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 42
(7:53 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 43.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 37
(8:26 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(8:39 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 24
(8:50 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 24. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 37.
Kickoff
(8:57 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE End Zone. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 24.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 40 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - FRESNO 19
(9:06 - 3rd) A.Montano 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
No Gain
3 & 9 - FRESNO 11
(9:42 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 11. Catch made by J.Mims at BOISE 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 11.
No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 11
(9:46 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for T.Watson.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12
(10:26 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 11.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41
(10:57 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 41. Catch made by R.Pauwels at BOISE 41. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 12.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 43
(11:28 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 41.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 48
(12:00 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 43.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49
(12:50 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 48.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 30
(12:58 - 3rd) W.Ferrin punts 36 yards to FRE 34 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 34. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 34. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 3 - BOISE 32
(13:42 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green sacked at BOISE 30 for -2 yards (D.Perales; J.Hudson)
+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 29
(14:23 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 32.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 29.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Field Goal (14 plays, 66 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
3 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(0:01 - 2nd) A.Montano 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 17
(0:02 - 2nd) L.Fife spikes the ball.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17
(0:17 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 17. Catch made by J.Mims at BOISE 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 17.
+15 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 32
(0:25 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 32. Catch made by E.Brooks at BOISE 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 17.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38
(0:32 - 2nd) L.Fife scrambles to BOISE 32 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 32.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 42
(0:40 - 2nd) L.Fife scrambles to BOISE 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 38.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 48
(0:48 - 2nd) L.Fife scrambles to BOISE 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48
(0:54 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 45
(0:59 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 45. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 48.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40
(0:59 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by E.Gates at FRE 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at FRE 45.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27
(1:15 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by R.Pauwels at FRE 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 40.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 26
(1:44 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 27.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 24
(2:19 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 26.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17
(2:53 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 24.
Kickoff
(2:58 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 2. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 17.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 78 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:58 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+13 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 13
(3:02 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE End Zone for 13 yards. A.Jeanty for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 19
(3:31 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 13.
+59 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(3:54 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 19 for 59 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 19.
Kickoff
(3:59 - 2nd) A.Montano kicks 62 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE 3. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 22.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 72 yards, 5:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:59 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
+5 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 5
(4:03 - 2nd) N.Remigio rushed to BOISE End Zone for 5 yards. N.Remigio for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 8
(4:48 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 5.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11
(5:26 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 8.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27
(6:03 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at BOISE 27. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 11.
+21 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 48
(6:10 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by N.Remigio at BOISE 48. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 27.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - FRESNO 49
(6:49 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to BOISE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49
(7:32 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 49 for -2 yards (D.Washington; D.Obichere)
+3 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 48
(7:51 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 47
(8:28 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 48.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40
(8:49 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 47.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 33
(9:20 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 40.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28
(9:52 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 33.
Kickoff
(9:58 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 58 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 7. M.Sherrod returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 28.

BSU
Broncos
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BOISE 11
(10:02 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 4
(10:04 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 7
(10:41 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 4.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 9
(11:25 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to FRE 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 7.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Interception (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 10 - FRESNO 12
(11:34 - 2nd) L.Fife pass INTERCEPTED at FRE 24. Intercepted by E.Noa at FRE 24. Tackled by FRE at FRE 9.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12
(11:35 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 7
(12:12 - 2nd) L.Fife scrambles to FRE 12 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at FRE 12.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 3
(12:54 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 7.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 1
(13:33 - 2nd) L.Fife rushed to FRE 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 3.
Kickoff
(13:33 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 2. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. N.Remigio FUMBLES forced by BOISE. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-FRE at FRE 1. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 1.

BSU
Broncos
 - Field Goal (15 plays, 68 yards, 7:00 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BOISE 14
(13:37 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 7
(13:44 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Ford.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 8
(14:21 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 7.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 13
(15:00 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 8.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 22
(0:45 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to FRE 22. Catch made by R.Smith at FRE 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 13.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 27
(1:23 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 27
(1:28 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for T.Hopper.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 38
(2:09 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 38
(2:14 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
+25 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 37
(2:50 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 37. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 38.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 37
(3:28 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by S.Whiting at BOISE 37. Gain of 0 yards. S.Whiting FUMBLES forced by C.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-BOISE at BOISE 37. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(3:37 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 32
(4:08 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 37.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 29
(4:52 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 32.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(5:28 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 29.
Kickoff
(5:33 - 1st) A.Montano kicks 62 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE 3. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 25.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:33 - 1st) A.Montano extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 1
(5:38 - 1st) L.Fife rushed to BOISE End Zone for 1 yards. L.Fife for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 5
(6:05 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 1.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 9
(6:46 - 1st) L.Fife rushed to BOISE 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 5.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11
(7:31 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to BOISE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 9.

BSU
Broncos
 - Interception (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & Goal - BOISE 8
(7:37 - 1st) T.Green pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE 16. Intercepted by M.Langley at BOISE 16. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 11.
No Gain
2 & 9 - BOISE 8
(8:17 - 1st) T.Green scrambles to BOISE 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 8.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 7
(9:01 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 8.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - FRESNO 47
(9:12 - 1st) C.King punts 40 yards to BOISE 7 Center-N.D'Ambra. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 6 - FRESNO 47
(9:17 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 49
(9:57 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49
(10:39 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(10:58 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 49.
Kickoff
(10:58 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 55 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 10. Out of bounds.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 54 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:58 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+9 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 9
(11:04 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to FRE 9. Catch made by B.Bowens at FRE 9. Gain of 9 yards. B.Bowens for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 9
(11:10 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10
(11:48 - 1st) T.Green rushed to FRE 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 9.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23
(12:16 - 1st) T.Green rushed to FRE 10 for 13 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 10.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(12:44 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to FRE 23 for 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 23.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46
(13:12 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 46. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 37.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - FRESNO 30
(13:20 - 1st) C.King punts 24 yards to BOISE 46 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by FRE.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - FRESNO 24
(13:50 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 24. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 30.
+2 YD
2 & 13 - FRESNO 22
(14:18 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 24. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 24. Gain of 2 yards. N.Remigio FUMBLES forced by E.Noa. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-FRE at FRE 24. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 24.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - FRESNO 20
(15:00 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 22.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on FRE-FRE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
