BOISE
0 Pass
63 Rush
41 YDS
4:17 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 4 FRESNO 23
9:56
J.Dalmas 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
+11 YD
3RD & 15 FRESNO 27
10:37
G.Holani rushed to FRE 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 16.
Sack
2ND & 13 FRESNO 25
10:55
T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green sacked at FRE 27 for -2 yards (B.Lux)
Penalty
2ND & 8 FRESNO 20
11:13
PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 22
11:52
A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 20.
+3 YD
3RD & 2 FRESNO 25
12:21
G.Holani rushed to FRE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 22.
+5 YD
2ND & 7 FRESNO 30
12:55
T.Green rushed to FRE 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 25.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 33
13:38
A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 30.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 48
14:09
A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 33 for 19 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 33.
FRESNO
1 Pass
1 Rush
-11 YDS
1:37 POS
Punt
4TH & 21 FRESNO 14
14:20
C.King punts 46 yards to BOISE 40 Center-N.D'Ambra. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 40. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at BOISE 47.
Field Goal 9:52
J.Dalmas 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
8
plays
41
yds
4:17
pos
20
30
Touchdown 0:46
T.Green pass complete to FRE 5. Catch made by G.Holani at FRE 5. Gain of 5 yards. G.Holani for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
63
yds
4:49
pos
20
26
Field Goal 8:57
A.Montano 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
8
plays
40
yds
3:53
pos
20
20
Field Goal 0:00
A.Montano 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
14
plays
66
yds
2:58
pos
17
20
Touchdown 2:58
A.Jeanty rushed to FRE End Zone for 13 yards. A.Jeanty for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
78
yds
1:01
pos
14
19
Touchdown 3:59
N.Remigio rushed to BOISE End Zone for 5 yards. N.Remigio for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
72
yds
5:59
pos
13
13
Field Goal 9:58
J.Dalmas 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
4
plays
5
yds
1:27
pos
7
13
Field Goal 13:33
J.Dalmas 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
15
plays
68
yds
7:00
pos
7
10
Touchdown 5:33
L.Fife rushed to BOISE End Zone for 1 yards. L.Fife for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
11
yds
1:58
pos
6
7
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|16
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|222
|334
|Total Plays
|54
|54
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|242
|Rush Attempts
|34
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|128
|92
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.5
|2-35.5
|Return Yards
|5
|22
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|1-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|128
|PASS YDS
|92
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|242
|
|
|222
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Fife 10 QB
|L. Fife
|13/19
|128
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|21
|61
|0
|7
|
L. Fife 10 QB
|L. Fife
|10
|23
|1
|6
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Henderson 13 QB
|J. Henderson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|2
|2
|42
|0
|29
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|2
|2
|23
|0
|21
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|5
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|4
|4
|20
|0
|14
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|3
|2
|15
|0
|15
|
E. Gates 2 DB
|E. Gates
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Watson 84 TE
|T. Watson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Sanders Jr. 11 DB
|C. Sanders Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lux 33 DB
|B. Lux
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Perales 99 DE
|D. Perales
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hudson Jr. 17 DL
|J. Hudson Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|2/2
|35
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|4
|36.5
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|2
|7.0
|15
|0
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|9/17
|92
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|4
|3
|39
|0
|25
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|4
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|4
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
S. Whiting 9 WR
|S. Whiting
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Ford 29 WR
|B. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 DT
|D. Obichere
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|3/3
|33
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Ferrin 45 K
|W. Ferrin
|2
|35.5
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|3
|21.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BOISE 23(9:56 - 4th) J.Dalmas 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - BOISE 27(10:37 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to FRE 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 16.
|Sack
2 & 13 - BOISE 25(10:55 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green sacked at FRE 27 for -2 yards (B.Lux)
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BOISE 20(11:13 - 4th) PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(11:52 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 25(12:21 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to FRE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 30(12:55 - 4th) T.Green rushed to FRE 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(13:38 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 30.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(14:09 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 33 for 19 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - FRESNO 14(14:20 - 4th) C.King punts 46 yards to BOISE 40 Center-N.D'Ambra. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 40. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at BOISE 47.
|-3 YD
3 & 18 - FRESNO 17(15:00 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 14.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - FRESNO 17(0:03 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 17. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 17.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(0:46 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 17 for -8 yards (E.Noa)
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 5(0:51 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 5. Catch made by G.Holani at FRE 5. Gain of 5 yards. G.Holani for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 7(1:34 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 5.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 12(2:04 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 7.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - BOISE 25(2:56 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by S.Cobbs at FRE 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 12.
|-6 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 19(3:00 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to FRE 25 for -6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(3:24 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 19.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 33(3:51 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 35(4:26 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(4:50 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 35.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 42(5:14 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 40 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(5:35 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - FRESNO 27(5:42 - 3rd) C.King punts 36 yards to BOISE 37 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FRESNO 27(5:46 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FRESNO 27(6:26 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(7:01 - 3rd) L.Fife rushed to FRE 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - BOISE 43(7:07 - 3rd) W.Ferrin punts 35 yards to FRE 22 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 42(7:53 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 37(8:26 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(8:39 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 24(8:50 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 24. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 37.
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE End Zone. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 24.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - FRESNO 19(9:06 - 3rd) A.Montano 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FRESNO 11(9:42 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 11. Catch made by J.Mims at BOISE 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 11.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 11(9:46 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for T.Watson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(10:26 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 11.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(10:57 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 41. Catch made by R.Pauwels at BOISE 41. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 12.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 43(11:28 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 48(12:00 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(12:50 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 30(12:58 - 3rd) W.Ferrin punts 36 yards to FRE 34 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 34. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 34. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BOISE 32(13:42 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green sacked at BOISE 30 for -2 yards (D.Perales; J.Hudson)
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 29(14:23 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
3 & 10 - FRESNO 25(0:01 - 2nd) A.Montano 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 17(0:02 - 2nd) L.Fife spikes the ball.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(0:17 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 17. Catch made by J.Mims at BOISE 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 17.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 32(0:25 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 32. Catch made by E.Brooks at BOISE 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(0:32 - 2nd) L.Fife scrambles to BOISE 32 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 42(0:40 - 2nd) L.Fife scrambles to BOISE 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 48(0:48 - 2nd) L.Fife scrambles to BOISE 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(0:54 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 45(0:59 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 45. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(0:59 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by E.Gates at FRE 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at FRE 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(1:15 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by R.Pauwels at FRE 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 26(1:44 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 24(2:19 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(2:53 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 24.
|Kickoff
|(2:58 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 2. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:58 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 13(3:02 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE End Zone for 13 yards. A.Jeanty for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 19(3:31 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 13.
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(3:54 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 19 for 59 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 19.
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 2nd) A.Montano kicks 62 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE 3. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 5(4:03 - 2nd) N.Remigio rushed to BOISE End Zone for 5 yards. N.Remigio for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 8(4:48 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 5.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11(5:26 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 8.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(6:03 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at BOISE 27. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 11.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 48(6:10 - 2nd) L.Fife pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by N.Remigio at BOISE 48. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - FRESNO 49(6:49 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to BOISE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(7:32 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 49 for -2 yards (D.Washington; D.Obichere)
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 48(7:51 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 47(8:28 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(8:49 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 33(9:20 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(9:52 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 33.
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 58 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 7. M.Sherrod returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 28.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BOISE 11(10:02 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 4(10:04 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 7(10:41 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 9(11:25 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to FRE 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 7.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - FRESNO 12(11:34 - 2nd) L.Fife pass INTERCEPTED at FRE 24. Intercepted by E.Noa at FRE 24. Tackled by FRE at FRE 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(11:35 - 2nd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 7(12:12 - 2nd) L.Fife scrambles to FRE 12 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at FRE 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 3(12:54 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 7.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 1(13:33 - 2nd) L.Fife rushed to FRE 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 3.
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 2. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. N.Remigio FUMBLES forced by BOISE. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-FRE at FRE 1. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 1.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BOISE 14(13:37 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 7(13:44 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Ford.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 8(14:21 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 7.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 13(15:00 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 8.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 22(0:45 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to FRE 22. Catch made by R.Smith at FRE 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 27(1:23 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(1:28 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for T.Hopper.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 38(2:09 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(2:14 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 37(2:50 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 37. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 38.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 37(3:28 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by S.Whiting at BOISE 37. Gain of 0 yards. S.Whiting FUMBLES forced by C.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-BOISE at BOISE 37. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(3:37 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 32(4:08 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 29(4:52 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(5:28 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 29.
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 1st) A.Montano kicks 62 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE 3. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 1st) A.Montano extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 1(5:38 - 1st) L.Fife rushed to BOISE End Zone for 1 yards. L.Fife for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 5(6:05 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 1.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 9(6:46 - 1st) L.Fife rushed to BOISE 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 5.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11(7:31 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to BOISE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 9.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & Goal - BOISE 8(7:37 - 1st) T.Green pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE 16. Intercepted by M.Langley at BOISE 16. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 11.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BOISE 8(8:17 - 1st) T.Green scrambles to BOISE 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 8.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 7(9:01 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - FRESNO 47(9:12 - 1st) C.King punts 40 yards to BOISE 7 Center-N.D'Ambra. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FRESNO 47(9:17 - 1st) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 49(9:57 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(10:39 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(10:58 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 49.
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 55 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 10. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 9(11:04 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to FRE 9. Catch made by B.Bowens at FRE 9. Gain of 9 yards. B.Bowens for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 9(11:10 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(11:48 - 1st) T.Green rushed to FRE 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 9.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(12:16 - 1st) T.Green rushed to FRE 10 for 13 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 10.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(12:44 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to FRE 23 for 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 23.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(13:12 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 46. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - FRESNO 30(13:20 - 1st) C.King punts 24 yards to BOISE 46 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by FRE.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - FRESNO 24(13:50 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 24. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - FRESNO 22(14:18 - 1st) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 24. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 24. Gain of 2 yards. N.Remigio FUMBLES forced by E.Noa. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-FRE at FRE 24. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - FRESNO 20(15:00 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on FRE-FRE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
