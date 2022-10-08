Drive Chart
|
|
|GAS
|GAST
GAS
6 Pass
7 Rush
40 YDS
4:09 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 17 GAS 45
6:11
K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 45. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 46.
+3 YD
1ST & 20 GAS 42
6:49
K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 45.
Penalty
1ST & 10 GAST 48
7:00
K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 48. Catch made by J.Singleton at GST 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by GST at GST 38. PENALTY on GSO-D.Burgess Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 39
7:28
K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 48.
+2 YD
3RD & 1 GAS 37
7:49
J.White rushed to GSO 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 39.
+12 YD
2ND & 13 GAS 25
8:23
K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 37.
-3 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 28
8:48
K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 28. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 25.
+3 YD
4TH & 1 GAS 25
8:58
M.Stampley rushed to GSO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 28.
+9 YD
3RD & 10 GAS 16
9:12
K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 16. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 16. Gain of yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 26. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 16. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 25.
No Gain
2ND & 10 GAS 16
9:28
K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
Touchdown 10:03
J.Williams rushed to GSO End Zone for 6 yards. J.Williams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
2:46
pos
10
19
Field Goal 12:48
A.Raynor 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
8
plays
42
yds
3:04
pos
10
13
Field Goal 0:56
M.Hayes 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GST Holder-GST.
6
plays
14
yds
2:44
pos
7
13
Field Goal 4:05
M.Hayes 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GST Holder-GST.
9
plays
48
yds
3:50
pos
7
10
Touchdown 11:24
D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 14. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 14. Gain of 14 yards. R.Lewis for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
85
yds
2:15
pos
7
6
Touchdown 13:43
J.White rushed to GST End Zone for 4 yards. J.White for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:18
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|11
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|178
|218
|Total Plays
|30
|31
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|157
|Rush Attempts
|11
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|7.9
|Yards Passing
|142
|61
|Comp. - Att.
|11-19
|7-11
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|2-24
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|2
|-8
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2--8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|142
|PASS YDS
|61
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|178
|TOTAL YDS
|218
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|11/19
|142
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|5
|26
|1
|12
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Stampley II 22 DB
|M. Stampley II
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Singleton 1 WR
|J. Singleton
|6
|4
|81
|0
|65
|
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|3
|2
|33
|0
|18
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|5
|3
|16
|0
|13
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Johnson 11 TE
|B. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 19 K
|A. Raynor
|1/1
|35
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|2
|25.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Free 5 DB
|W. Free
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|7/11
|61
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|7
|76
|1
|42
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|7
|32
|0
|13
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|5
|29
|0
|25
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|1
|20
|0
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Lewis 14 WR
|R. Lewis
|4
|3
|45
|1
|26
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|4
|3
|14
|0
|16
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Muhammad 9 LB
|J. Muhammad
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|2/2
|41
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
2 & 17 - GAS 45(6:11 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 45. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - GAS 42(6:49 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 48(7:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 48. Catch made by J.Singleton at GST 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by GST at GST 38. PENALTY on GSO-D.Burgess Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39(7:28 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 37(7:49 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - GAS 25(8:23 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28(8:48 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 28. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 25.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 25(8:58 - 2nd) M.Stampley rushed to GSO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 28.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 16(9:12 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 16. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 16. Gain of yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 26. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 16. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 16(9:28 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 16(9:56 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 16.
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 61 yards from GST 35 to the GSO 4. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by GST at GSO 30. PENALTY on GSO-R.Dedman Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 6(10:09 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO End Zone for 6 yards. J.Williams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 9(10:52 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 6.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 13(11:27 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 9.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 28(11:51 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(12:20 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(12:44 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 33 for 42 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 33.
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the GST End Zone. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAS 25(12:48 - 2nd) A.Raynor 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - GAS 24(13:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 24. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 18.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - GAS 24(13:30 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 22(14:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease rushed to GST 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 24.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(14:30 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by D.Burgess at GST 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 22.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 30(15:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 30. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 45. PENALTY on GST-J.Crawford Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 27(0:20 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:52 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 27.
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAST 31(0:56 - 1st) M.Hayes 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GST Holder-GST.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 26(1:30 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by J.Williams at GSO 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 25(1:55 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Credle at GSO 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 28(2:30 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to GSO 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 31(3:05 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(3:36 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 31.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - GAS 30(3:45 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at GSO 37. Intercepted by J.Muhammad at GSO 37. Tackled by GSO at GSO 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 30(3:54 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 59 yards from GST 35 to the GSO 6. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by GST at GSO 30.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAST 13(4:05 - 1st) M.Hayes 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GST Holder-GST.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 5(4:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 5. Catch made by J.Credle at GSO 5. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 6.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 4(4:50 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 6(5:25 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 4.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 11(6:00 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 6.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 18(6:25 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 11.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34(7:00 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 34. Catch made by J.Credle at GSO 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 18.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 43(7:20 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 1 for yards. M.Carroll FUMBLES forced by C.Kelly. Fumble RECOVERED by GSO-S.Robertson at GSO End Zone. Tackled by GST at GST 43. PENALTY on GSO-W.Free Defensive Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 43(7:30 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 23(7:50 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 43 for 20 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - GAS 31(8:01 - 1st) A.Beck punts 46 yards to GST 23 Center-GSO. Downed by GSO.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - GAS 36(8:01 - 1st) PENALTY on GSO-GSO False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAS 36(8:07 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 36(8:13 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32(8:41 - 1st) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - GAST 29(8:50 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 41 yards to GSO 30 Center-GST. W.Free returned punt from the GSO 30. Tackled by GST at GSO 32.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - GAST 29(8:59 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - GAST 28(9:36 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 33(9:55 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 28 for -5 yards (K.Smith)
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 8 - GAS 42(10:02 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at GST 40. Intercepted by Q.White at GST 40. Tackled by GSO at GST 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(10:34 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 28(10:59 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(11:27 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.White at GSO 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 28.
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 14(11:33 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 14. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 14. Gain of 14 yards. R.Lewis for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 15(12:01 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 15(12:03 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 28(12:21 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 15 for 13 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 28(12:33 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+25 YD
2 & 14 - GAST 47(12:47 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 28 for 25 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 44(11:27 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to GSO 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35. PENALTY on GST-M.Sumter Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49(13:22 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 44.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(13:42 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 49.
|Kickoff
|(13:42 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:42 - 1st) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 4(13:48 - 1st) J.White rushed to GST End Zone for 4 yards. J.White for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 10(14:19 - 1st) J.White rushed to GST 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 4.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 10(14:25 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+65 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 25. Gain of 65 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 10.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
4th 3:59 SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
4th 0:59 ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
16
4th 6:48 CBSSN
-
4MICH
IND
24
10
4th 8:40 FOX
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
4th 0:35 BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
4th 0:46 FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
4th 1:58 ESPN
-
AKRON
OHIO
13
21
2nd 0:12 ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
10
20
2nd 6:11 ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
10
14
2nd 10:27 ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
0
049.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
056.5 O/U
+5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
0
045.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
0
053 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
059 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
046 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
0
065.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
0
042 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
0
044.5 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm
-
9MISS
VANDY
0
060 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
0
064 O/U
+27
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
0
056 O/U
+13.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
0
072 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
053.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
047 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
037 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
065.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
048.5 O/U
+21
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
046 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
064.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+12.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
048 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-8
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
048.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC