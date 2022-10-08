Drive Chart
GAS
6 Pass
7 Rush
40 YDS
4:09 POS
GASO
Eagles

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 17 - GAS 45
(6:11 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 45. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 46.
+3 YD
1 & 20 - GAS 42
(6:49 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 45.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 48
(7:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 48. Catch made by J.Singleton at GST 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by GST at GST 38. PENALTY on GSO-D.Burgess Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39
(7:28 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 48.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 37
(7:49 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 39.
+12 YD
2 & 13 - GAS 25
(8:23 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 37.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28
(8:48 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 28. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 25.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 25
(8:58 - 2nd) M.Stampley rushed to GSO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 28.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 16
(9:12 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 16. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 16. Gain of yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 26. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 16. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 25.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 16
(9:28 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 16
(9:56 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 16.
Kickoff
(10:02 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 61 yards from GST 35 to the GSO 4. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by GST at GSO 30. PENALTY on GSO-R.Dedman Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:02 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+6 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 6
(10:09 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO End Zone for 6 yards. J.Williams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 9
(10:52 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 6.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 13
(11:27 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 9.
+15 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 28
(11:51 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 13.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33
(12:20 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(12:44 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 33 for 42 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 33.
Kickoff
(12:48 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the GST End Zone. Fair catch by T.Williams.

GASO
Eagles
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 57 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAS 25
(12:48 - 2nd) A.Raynor 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
+6 YD
3 & 12 - GAS 24
(13:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 24. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 18.
No Gain
2 & 12 - GAS 24
(13:30 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 22
(14:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease rushed to GST 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 24.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40
(14:30 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by D.Burgess at GST 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 22.
+15 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 30
(15:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 30. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 45. PENALTY on GST-J.Crawford Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 27
(0:20 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 30.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(0:52 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 27.
Kickoff
(0:52 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAST 31
(0:56 - 1st) M.Hayes 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GST Holder-GST.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 26
(1:30 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by J.Williams at GSO 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 24.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 25
(1:55 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Credle at GSO 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 26.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 28
(2:30 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to GSO 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 25.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 31
(3:05 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(3:36 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 31.

GASO
Eagles
 - Interception (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 10 - GAS 30
(3:45 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at GSO 37. Intercepted by J.Muhammad at GSO 37. Tackled by GSO at GSO 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 30
(3:54 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
Kickoff
(4:00 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 59 yards from GST 35 to the GSO 6. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by GST at GSO 30.

GAST
Panthers
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 63 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAST 13
(4:05 - 1st) M.Hayes 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GST Holder-GST.
-1 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 5
(4:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 5. Catch made by J.Credle at GSO 5. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 6.
-1 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 4
(4:50 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 6
(5:25 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 4.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 11
(6:00 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 6.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 18
(6:25 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 11.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34
(7:00 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 34. Catch made by J.Credle at GSO 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 18.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 43
(7:20 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 1 for yards. M.Carroll FUMBLES forced by C.Kelly. Fumble RECOVERED by GSO-S.Robertson at GSO End Zone. Tackled by GST at GST 43. PENALTY on GSO-W.Free Defensive Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 43
(7:30 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 23
(7:50 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 43 for 20 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 43.

GASO
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - GAS 31
(8:01 - 1st) A.Beck punts 46 yards to GST 23 Center-GSO. Downed by GSO.
Penalty
4 & 6 - GAS 36
(8:01 - 1st) PENALTY on GSO-GSO False Start 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 6 - GAS 36
(8:07 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 36
(8:13 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(8:41 - 1st) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 36.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - GAST 29
(8:50 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 41 yards to GSO 30 Center-GST. W.Free returned punt from the GSO 30. Tackled by GST at GSO 32.
No Gain
3 & 14 - GAST 29
(8:59 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
+1 YD
2 & 15 - GAST 28
(9:36 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 29.
Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 33
(9:55 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 28 for -5 yards (K.Smith)

GASO
Eagles
 - Interception (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 8 - GAS 42
(10:02 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at GST 40. Intercepted by Q.White at GST 40. Tackled by GSO at GST 33.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40
(10:34 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 42.
+12 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 28
(10:59 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 40.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(11:27 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.White at GSO 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 28.
Kickoff
(11:27 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 76 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:27 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+14 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 14
(11:33 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 14. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 14. Gain of 14 yards. R.Lewis for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 15
(12:01 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 15
(12:03 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 28
(12:21 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 15 for 13 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 28
(12:33 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
+25 YD
2 & 14 - GAST 47
(12:47 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 28 for 25 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 44
(11:27 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to GSO 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35. PENALTY on GST-M.Sumter Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(13:22 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 44.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(13:42 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 49.
Kickoff
(13:42 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.

GASO
Eagles
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:42 - 1st) A.Raynor extra point is good.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 4
(13:48 - 1st) J.White rushed to GST End Zone for 4 yards. J.White for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 10
(14:19 - 1st) J.White rushed to GST 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 4.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 10
(14:25 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
+65 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 25. Gain of 65 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 10.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
