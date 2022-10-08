Drive Chart
HAWAII
SDGST
2 Pass
1 Rush
30 YDS
1:56 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 HAWAII 45
6:36
J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
+25 YD
3RD & 5 SDGST 30
7:10
J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 30. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 45.
+8 YD
2ND & 13 SDGST 22
7:52
J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 22. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 30.
-3 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 25
8:27
K.Christon rushed to SDSU 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 22.
Kickoff
Kickoff
8:27
K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
HAWAII
2 Pass
7 Rush
81 YDS
2:31 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
8:27
M.Shipley extra point is good.
+66 YD
3RD & 13 HAWAII 34
8:40
B.Schager pass complete to HAW 34. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 34. Gain of 66 yards. Z.Bowens for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
2ND & 12 HAWAII 35
8:56
HAW pass complete to HAW 35. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 34. PENALTY on HAW-S.Bernal-Wendt Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
Penalty
2ND & 7 HAWAII 40
9:18
PENALTY on HAW-S.Bernal-Wendt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 37
9:52
D.Parson rushed to HAW 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 40.
Hawaii
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Schager  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 127 1 0 118.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 659 1 4 105.2
B. Schager 11/21 127 1 0
N. Cambra  37 DB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -1 0 0 91.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -1 0 0 91.6
N. Cambra 1/1 -1 0 0
D. Boyd II  26 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -1 0 0 91.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -1 0 0 91.6
D. Boyd II 1/1 -1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Hines  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 120 1
T. Hines 5 35 0 12
D. Parson  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 266 6
D. Parson 10 26 0 8
B. Schager  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 9 0
B. Schager 1 9 0 9
R. Wilson  6 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Wilson 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Z. Bowens  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Z. Bowens 6 5 79 1 66
K. Nishigaya  27 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Nishigaya 1 1 15 0 15
T. Mokiao-Atimalala  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 1 1 9 0 9
D. Parson  31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 52 0
D. Parson 2 1 8 0 8
J. Walthall  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 135 1
J. Walthall 1 1 8 0 8
C. Phillips  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 168 0
C. Phillips 4 2 6 0 4
T. Hines  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
T. Hines 1 1 1 0 1
C. Hines  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
C. Hines 2 0 0 0 0
J. Phillips  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 148 0
J. Phillips 1 0 0 0 0
N. Cenacle  89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Cenacle 1 0 0 0 0
J. Murray  7 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 0
J. Murray 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Jones  43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
K. Wyatt  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Wyatt 1-0 0.0 0
H. Nelson II  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Nelson II 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Shipley  2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/7 9/9
M. Shipley 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Shipley  2 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 0 0
M. Shipley 5 45.0 3 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Hines  84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.7 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
C. Hines 3 17.7 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Cenacle 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 2 0
N. Cenacle 3 0.0 2 0
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Mayden  18 S
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 163 1 0 140.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 163 1 0 140.9
J. Mayden 14/22 163 1 0
B. Burmeister  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 0 0 192.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 263 2 3 81.5
B. Burmeister 1/1 11 0 0
D. Ralph  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
D. Ralph 1/1 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Bell  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 52 0
C. Bell 6 38 0 16
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 285 3
J. Byrd 9 22 0 7
K. Christon  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 84 0
K. Christon 3 4 0 6
D. Ralph  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Ralph 1 1 0 1
J. Mayden  18 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
J. Mayden 4 -1 0 7
B. Burmeister  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 185 1
B. Burmeister 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Matthews  45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 94 0
J. Matthews 6 6 68 0 25
T. Shavers  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 65 2
T. Shavers 7 4 46 0 18
B. Penny  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
B. Penny 3 1 15 0 15
M. Shaw  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
M. Shaw 1 1 11 0 11
M. Redman  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 38 0
M. Redman 1 1 8 0 8
G. McGee  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. McGee 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/6 11/11
J. Browning 1/1 45 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 0 0
J. Browning 4 45.3 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 15.1 106 1
J. Byrd 1 10.0 10 0
SDSU
Aztecs

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 45
(6:36 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
+25 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 30
(7:10 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 30. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 45.
+8 YD
2 & 13 - SDGST 22
(7:52 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 22. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 30.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(8:27 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 22.
Kickoff
(8:27 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 76 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:27 - 3rd) M.Shipley extra point is good.
+66 YD
3 & 13 - HAWAII 34
(8:40 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 34. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 34. Gain of 66 yards. Z.Bowens for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
2 & 12 - HAWAII 35
(8:56 - 3rd) HAW pass complete to HAW 35. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 34. PENALTY on HAW-S.Bernal-Wendt Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
Penalty
2 & 7 - HAWAII 40
(9:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on HAW-S.Bernal-Wendt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37
(9:52 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 40.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - HAWAII 32
(10:24 - 3rd) T.Hines rushed to HAW 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 37.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24
(10:52 - 3rd) T.Hines rushed to HAW 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 32.
Kickoff
(10:58 - 3rd) J.Browning kicks 58 yards from SDSU 35 to the HAW 7. C.Hines returns the kickoff. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 24.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 65 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:58 - 3rd) J.Browning extra point is good.
+15 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 15
(11:05 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to HAW 15. Catch made by J.Byrd at HAW 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Byrd for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(11:46 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to HAW 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 15.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 35
(12:30 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to HAW 19 for 16 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(12:39 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for G.McGee.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 47
(13:40 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 47. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 47. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 42
(14:10 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 47.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 42.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen kicks 41 yards from HAW 35 to the SDSU 24. Out of bounds.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22
(0:34 - 2nd) B.Schager kneels at the HAW 21.
Kickoff
(0:38 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 60 yards from SDSU 35 to the HAW 5. C.Hines returns the kickoff. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 22.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 36 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - SDGST 35
(0:43 - 2nd) J.Browning 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SDGST 28
(0:45 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 28
(0:50 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 28
(0:56 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 39
(1:06 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to HAW 39. Catch made by J.Matthews at HAW 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 28.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 47
(1:13 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 47. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 39.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(1:24 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 36. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 47.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - HAWAII 23
(1:33 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 51 yards to SDSU 26 Center-HAW. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 26. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 36.
No Gain
3 & 6 - HAWAII 23
(1:38 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for HAW.
No Gain
2 & 6 - HAWAII 23
(1:54 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Parson.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 19
(2:10 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 23.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (9 plays, 27 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - SDGST 32
(2:20 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 49 yards to HAW 19 Center-SDSU. N.Cenacle returned punt from the HAW 19. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 19.
+7 YD
3 & 20 - SDGST 25
(2:34 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 25. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 32.
Sack
2 & 10 - SDGST 35
(3:11 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 25 for -10 yards (T.Jones)
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(3:20 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
+15 YD
3 & 9 - SDGST 20
(3:51 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 20. Catch made by B.Penny at SDSU 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 35.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 19
(4:12 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(4:18 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - SDGST 12
(4:51 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 12. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 12. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 19.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 11
(5:31 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 12.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 5
(6:03 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Nelson at SDSU 11.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (12 plays, 52 yards, 4:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
3 & 16 - HAWAII 40
(6:14 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 35 yards to SDSU 5 Center-HAW. Fair catch by SDSU.
No Gain
3 & 15 - HAWAII 40
(6:24 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for N.Cenacle.
+1 YD
2 & 16 - HAWAII 40
(6:08 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to SDSU 40. Catch made by T.Hines at SDSU 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 39.
-6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 34
(7:15 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to SDSU 40 for -6 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 40.
+15 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 49
(7:43 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to SDSU 49. Catch made by K.Nishigaya at SDSU 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49
(8:23 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to SDSU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 49.
+9 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 40
(8:47 - 2nd) B.Schager rushed to HAW 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 49.
No Gain
2 & 2 - HAWAII 40
(8:55 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Murray.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 32
(9:18 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to HAW 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 40.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(9:52 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to HAW 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 32. PENALTY on SDSU-J.Tavai Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(9:56 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Hines.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - HAWAII 17
(10:33 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 20.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 9
(10:47 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 17.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (9 plays, 37 yards, 5:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - SDGST 43
(11:20 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 34 yards to HAW 9 Center-SDSU. Fair catch by N.Cenacle.
No Gain
3 & 4 - SDGST 43
(11:35 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
No Gain
2 & 4 - SDGST 43
(12:19 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to HAW 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 43.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49
(12:58 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to HAW 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 43.
+12 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 39
(13:36 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to HAW 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 49.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30
(14:06 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 30. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 39.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 29
(14:26 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 30.
No Gain
3 & 1 - SDGST 29
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 29.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 22
(0:16 - 1st) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(0:50 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wyatt at SDSU 22.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 41
(0:58 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 59 yards to SDSU End Zone Center-HAW. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 41
(1:03 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Hines.
No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 41
(1:09 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41
(1:15 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - SDGST 12
(1:22 - 1st) J.Browning punts 45 yards to HAW 43 Center-SDSU. N.Cenacle returned punt from the HAW 43. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 41.
+4 YD
3 & 14 - SDGST 8
(1:53 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 12.
Penalty
3 & 6 - SDGST 16
(2:06 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 16. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 16. Gain of yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 28. PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 16
(2:53 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 16.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 12
(3:42 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 12. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 16.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - HAWAII 45
(3:49 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 33 yards to SDSU 12 Center-HAW. Fair catch by J.Matthews.
No Gain
3 & 2 - HAWAII 45
(4:30 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to SDSU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 45.
No Gain
2 & 2 - HAWAII 45
(4:32 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Phillips.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47
(5:11 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 47. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 45.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 38
(5:35 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 38. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 47.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33
(6:12 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 33. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 38.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 25
(6:33 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Walthall at HAW 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 33.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21
(7:01 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 21. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 25.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - SDGST 28
(7:06 - 1st) J.Browning punts 53 yards to HAW 19 Center-SDSU. N.Cenacle returned punt from the HAW 19. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 21.
No Gain
3 & 2 - SDGST 28
(7:53 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 28.
+10 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 18
(8:38 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 18. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 28.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(9:21 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 18.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - SDGST 11
(10:03 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 11. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 20.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 6
(10:40 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 11.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 5
(11:12 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at SDSU 6.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - HAWAII 48
(11:23 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 47 yards to SDSU 5 Center-HAW. Downed by HAW.
No Gain
3 & 8 - HAWAII 48
(11:27 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
No Gain
2 & 8 - HAWAII 48
(12:00 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 48. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 48.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 46
(12:16 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to HAW 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 48.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 40
(13:03 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 46.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35
(13:33 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 40.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 26
(13:50 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 26. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at HAW 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 35.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - HAWAII 24
(14:24 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 24. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 26.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23
(14:55 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 24.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 61 yards from SDSU 35 to the HAW 4. C.Hines returns the kickoff. Tackled by SDSU at HAW 23.
NCAA FB Scores