No. 9 Ole Miss walking tall into meeting with Vanderbilt
Quinshon Judkins and No. 9 Ole Miss will aim to continue their fast start to the season on Saturday when they visit Vanderbilt at Nashville, Tenn.
Judkins was named Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday, two days after rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Rebels' 22-19 victory over then-No. 7 Kentucky.
Judkins has rushed for 535 yards and six TDs this season for Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0), which has won its first five games of a season for the first time since 2014.
Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said he isn't concerned with Judkins' workload at this point in the season.
"He's great. He was really struggling early in the week physically from all the pounding two weeks ago, but he was better by the end of the week," Kiffin said. "... He didn't take the pounding that he took the week before. He's doing a phenomenal job."
Micah Pettus helped pave the way for Judkins, and in doing so was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday. Pettus played at right tackle in lieu of the team's injuries along the line.
"He did play great for a first start; he played great whether it was his first start or not," Kiffin said. "Really physical, how we talk about straining to finish, finishing people with a violent attitude, and that was awesome to see. So we pointed him out today in film, told our players again, this is how you're supposed to do (it) in this program."
While applauding Pettus' effort, Kiffin also said Ole Miss needs to put the Kentucky game in the past and focus on Vanderbilt.
"Just like last week, we said, you've got to prepare the same regardless," Kiffin said. "Last week, everybody built up the game and everything. Told them, it's a faceless opponent. It's not just when you play a team that's not ranked and you're heavily favored with. It's both ways. That way you avoid playing like this. Hopefully they listened."
The Rebels' defense has allowed an average of just 11.8 points per game and has held nine of its last 10 opponents to 21 points or less.
Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) has been idle since being steamrolled by then-No. 2 Alabama 55-3 on Sept. 24. The Crimson Tide had a decisive 628-129 advantage in total yards.
Commodores coach Clark Lea plans to make adjustments following the one-sided setback.
"It's just about improvement," Lea said. "We've pinpointed some areas we want to strengthen from the performance (against Alabama), and we're just going to pull that learning forward. And as we go, I think also these (bye) weeks give you a chance to kind of make adjustments and adaptations, not in big ways, but in subtle ways that kind of equip you schematically, so we'll look at that, too."
AJ Swann struggled mightily in his second career start, completing just 13 of 26 passes for 115 yards in the loss to the Crimson Tide.
Will Sheppard leads the team in catches (26), receiving yards (365) and receiving touchdowns (seven) this season. He had two catches for 13 yards in Vanderbilt's 31-17 setback to Ole Miss last season.
--Field Level Media
J. Dart
2 QB
357 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 15 RuYds
R. Davis
2 RB
91 RuYds, RuTD, 16 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|17
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-9
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|475
|298
|Total Plays
|51
|64
|Avg Gain
|9.3
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|118
|103
|Rush Attempts
|22
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|357
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|22-29
|19-28
|Yards Per Pass
|12.3
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-85
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|3-38.7
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|357
|PASS YDS
|195
|118
|RUSH YDS
|103
|475
|TOTAL YDS
|298
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|11
|80
|1
|24
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|9
|23
|2
|6
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|2
|15
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|8
|7
|166
|1
|71
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|7
|7
|117
|1
|61
M. Trigg 0 TE
|M. Trigg
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|4
|3
|16
|0
|9
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
M. Brown 28 CB
|M. Brown
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Johnson 0 S
|T. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 2 DE
|C. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
D. Prince 7 CB
|D. Prince
|4-2
|0.0
|0
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|3-3
|0.0
|0
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|3-6
|0.0
|0
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Igbinosun 20 CB
|D. Igbinosun
|2-1
|0.0
|0
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Keys 11 LB
|A. Keys
|1-5
|0.0
|0
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Hill 38 DT
|K. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|1/1
|35
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|3
|25.0
|38
|0
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|19/28
|195
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|24
|91
|1
|10
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|5
|17
|0
|9
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|3
|13
|0
|6
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|2
|-8
|0
|2
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|2
|-10
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|6
|5
|65
|1
|36
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|10
|6
|65
|0
|23
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
G. Carter 83 WR
|G. Carter
|4
|2
|17
|0
|11
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|4
|3
|16
|0
|11
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
Q. Skinner Jr. 3 WR
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
A. Orji 0 LB
|A. Orji
|5-2
|0.0
|0
J. Lucien 25 CB
|J. Lucien
|4-0
|0.0
|0
M. Worship 21 S
|M. Worship
|4-0
|0.0
|0
D. Wright 43 LB
|D. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Mahoney 23 DB
|J. Mahoney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
K. Patterson 19 LB
|K. Patterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
N. Clifton 90 DL
|N. Clifton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Russell 8 CB
|T. Russell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Owusu 88 DE
|M. Owusu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. James 91 DL
|C. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. McAllister 1 DL
|E. McAllister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Anderson 26 CB
|B. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Cecil 58 DL
|M. Cecil
|1-1
|0.0
|0
E. Barr 32 LB
|E. Barr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Sannieniola 28 S
|S. Sannieniola
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Agu 92 DE
|D. Agu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|2/2
|34
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|3
|38.7
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|3
|22.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(10:58 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by Q.Skinner at MIS 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 43.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 38(11:31 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 38. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at MIS 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 36(11:56 - 4th) J.McGowan rushed to VAN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at VAN 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(12:30 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to VAN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; C.Johnson at VAN 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 25(13:04 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to VAN 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Keys at VAN 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 17(13:43 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 17. Catch made by P.Smith at VAN 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at VAN 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 14(14:24 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; T.Robinson at VAN 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 9(15:00 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; A.Keys at VAN 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 5(0:36 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hill; A.Keys at VAN 9.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - MISS 16(0:41 - 3rd) J.Dart pass INTERCEPTED at VAN 5. Intercepted by D.Wright at VAN 5. Tackled by MIS at VAN 5.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 18(1:00 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to VAN 18. Catch made by J.Watkins at VAN 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 26(1:43 - 3rd) J.Dart scrambles to VAN 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Patterson at VAN 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 27(2:06 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to VAN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 26.
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 45(2:44 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 45. Catch made by M.Trigg at MIS 45. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by D.Wright at VAN 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(3:01 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 44. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at MIS 45.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 27(3:15 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 44 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at MIS 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - VANDY 39(3:24 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 34 yards to MIS 27 Center-W.Schelling. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - VANDY 39(3:28 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 36(4:01 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 36. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 36. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Johnson; D.Prince at VAN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(4:08 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Penalty
4 & 15 - VANDY 21(4:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIS-T.White Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 19 - VANDY 16(5:05 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues at VAN 20.
|-10 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 26(5:51 - 3rd) J.McGowan rushed to VAN 16 for -10 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; A.Finley at VAN 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(6:30 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at VAN 26.
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN End Zone. Fair catch by J.McGowan.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - VANDY 32(6:46 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 39 yards to MIS 29 Center-W.Schelling. Fair catch by J.Mingo.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - VANDY 23(7:29 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 23. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at VAN 32.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - VANDY 33(7:47 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 33. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by MIS at VAN 47. PENALTY on VAN-J.Uzebu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - VANDY 33(7:53 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(8:29 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; C.Johnson at VAN 33.
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on MIS-T.Banks Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-9 YD
2 & 16 - VANDY 19(8:42 - 3rd) A.Swann rushed to VAN 10 for -9 yards. A.Swann FUMBLES forced by MIS. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-L.Tennison at VAN 11. Tackled by VAN at VAN 6. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 19 - VANDY 16(9:30 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; A.Cistrunk at VAN 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:57 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MIS at VAN 29. PENALTY on VAN-B.Bresnahan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:57 - 3rd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 24(10:05 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to VAN End Zone for 24 yards. Z.Evans for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 34(10:07 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to VAN 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at VAN 24. PENALTY on VAN-VAN Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards declined.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 41(10:33 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to VAN 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at VAN 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 48(10:51 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 48. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.James at VAN 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 40(11:08 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 40. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Sannieniola; J.Mahoney at MIS 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 34(11:21 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 34. Catch made by Z.Evans at MIS 34. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Owusu at MIS 40.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 17(11:38 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 17. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 17. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by VAN at MIS 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - VANDY 40(11:50 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 43 yards to MIS 17 Center-W.Schelling. J.Robinson returned punt from the MIS 17. Tackled by A.Orji at MIS 17.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - VANDY 38(12:31 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 38. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at VAN 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 20 - VANDY 27(13:11 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 27. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 27. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Brown at VAN 38.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 37(13:37 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 43 for yards. Tackled by MIS at VAN 43. PENALTY on VAN-J.Brammer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(14:15 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at VAN 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(14:50 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; A.Finley at VAN 37.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIS-L.Tennison Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:55 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 63 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN 2. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIS at VAN 25.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(0:14 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at VAN 27.
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 64 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN 1. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.White at VAN 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 2(0:27 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to VAN End Zone for 2 yards. Q.Judkins for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 1(0:31 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to VAN 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Patterson at VAN 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 3(0:52 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to VAN 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Wright at VAN 1.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 49(1:01 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 49. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 3.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 47(1:09 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at MIS 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 38(1:17 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 38. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 38. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Owusu at MIS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 38(1:24 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 2nd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the MIS End Zone. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bulovas; J.Lucien at MIS 38.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 2nd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - VANDY 5(1:36 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS End Zone for 5 yards. R.Davis for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - VANDY 9(2:16 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to MIS 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - VANDY 9(2:20 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 12(3:03 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to MIS 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; J.Pegues at MIS 9.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 14(3:39 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues at MIS 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 20(4:24 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 20. Catch made by J.McGowan at MIS 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MIS 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(5:04 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 20.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - VANDY 33(5:42 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 33. Catch made by G.Carter at MIS 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - VANDY 36(6:27 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; T.Robinson at MIS 33.
2 & 13 - VANDY(6:45 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 36. Catch made by R.Davis at MIS 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 18. PENALTY on VAN-G.Pitchford Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 27(7:05 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS 20 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIS at MIS 20. PENALTY on VAN-G.Pitchford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(7:49 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to MIS 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MIS 27.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - VANDY 48(7:49 - 2nd) R.Davis steps back to pass. R.Davis pass incomplete intended for M.Wright. PENALTY on MIS-I.Young Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - VANDY 47(8:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIS-J.Gordon Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(8:47 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to VAN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at VAN 47.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 29(9:14 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 29. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at VAN 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:41 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIS at VAN 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(10:26 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at VAN 25.
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|+61 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 39(10:38 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 39. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 39. Gain of 61 yards. J.Watkins for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 37(11:04 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 37. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at MIS 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(11:22 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Cecil; A.Orji at MIS 37.
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 2nd) J.Bulovas kicks 62 yards from VAN 35 to the MIS 3. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - VANDY 24(11:28 - 2nd) J.Bulovas 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Schelling Holder-M.Hayball.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - VANDY 16(11:33 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for VAN.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 20(12:11 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(12:15 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 38(12:45 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 38. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at MIS 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(13:15 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 44. Catch made by G.Carter at MIS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Igbinosun at MIS 38.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - MISS 19(13:29 - 2nd) J.Dart pass INTERCEPTED at MIS 50. Intercepted by D.Wright at MIS 50. Tackled by M.Heath at MIS 44.
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 2nd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the MIS End Zone. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Edwards at MIS 19.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:35 - 2nd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|+36 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 36(13:46 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 36. Catch made by J.McGowan at MIS 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.McGowan for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(14:25 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to MIS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Young; A.Keys at MIS 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - VANDY 50(15:00 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 50. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 48(0:11 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; O.Reese at VAN 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(0:55 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 44. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at VAN 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 35(1:33 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at VAN 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(2:09 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; T.Brown at VAN 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - MISS 32(2:12 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISS 32(2:39 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to VAN 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Barr at VAN 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 35(2:56 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to VAN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister at VAN 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39(3:30 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to VAN 39. Catch made by J.Watkins at VAN 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MIS at VAN 35.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 47(3:53 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 47. Catch made by Q.Judkins at MIS 47. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Anderson; M.Owusu at VAN 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45(4:12 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Cecil at MIS 47.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 29(4:27 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 29. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at MIS 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 26(4:57 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at MIS 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 26(5:00 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 23(5:15 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 23. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at MIS 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 17(5:33 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at MIS 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 16(5:59 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 16. Catch made by J.Robinson at MIS 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Wright at MIS 17.
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 59 yards from VAN 35 to the MIS 6. J.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by VAN at MIS 26. PENALTY on MIS-J.Porchivina Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - VANDY 13(6:12 - 1st) J.Bulovas 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Schelling Holder-M.Hayball.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - VANDY 5(6:18 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 4(6:54 - 1st) A.Swann scrambles to MIS 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 6(7:35 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to MIS 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at MIS 4.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 16(8:12 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 16. Catch made by J.McGowan at MIS 16. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 6.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 21(8:48 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to MIS 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MIS 16.
|+23 YD
4 & 3 - VANDY 44(9:16 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to MIS 44. Catch made by W.Sheppard at MIS 44. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 21.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 43(9:51 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to MIS 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at MIS 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 49(10:31 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to MIS 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Prince; A.Finley at MIS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(10:35 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(11:11 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at VAN 49.
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 62 yards from MIS 20 to the VAN 18. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Evans; M.Jones at VAN 39.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:17 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MISS 25(11:22 - 1st) J.Cruz 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Lawrence Holder-K.Dent.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISS 17(11:28 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 18(11:49 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to VAN 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Clifton at VAN 17.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISS 8(11:58 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to VAN 8 for yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 8. PENALTY on MIS-M.Trigg Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 17(12:24 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to VAN 17. Catch made by J.Watkins at VAN 17. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lucien at VAN 8.
|+23 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 40(12:38 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to VAN 40. Catch made by J.Watkins at VAN 40. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 17.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39(12:59 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to VAN 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 49(13:12 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to VAN 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 39.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - MISS 44(13:19 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 47(13:41 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 47. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Agu; A.Orji at VAN 44.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 36(14:04 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by VAN at MIS 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31(14:13 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 31. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at MIS 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 28(14:28 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Clifton at MIS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MISS 28(14:36 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for MIS.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 19(14:56 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 19. Catch made by Z.Evans at MIS 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at MIS 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 64 yards from VAN 35 to the MIS 1. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by VAN at MIS 19.
