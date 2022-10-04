|
|
|OREG
|ARIZ
Upward-trending Arizona attempts to shoot down 12th-ranked Ducks
No. 12 Oregon will be going for its fifth consecutive win Saturday in Tucson, Ariz., but the Ducks have reason to be wary of an Arizona team that went 1-11 last season.
The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) have remade themselves into having one of the hottest passing games in the conference, led by Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura and a trio of playmaking receivers. De Laura has thrown for more than 400 yards in each of his first two Pac-12 games at Arizona, including 484 yards and a school-record-tying six touchdowns in last week's 43-20 win over Colorado.
"He throws lasers," Oregon coach Dan Lanning. "He throws the ball on rhythm on a dart and he doesn't need a big window to be able to attack. He's able to extend play with his feet. This is a really good challenge for us. There haven't been a lot of teams that have really slowed them down offensively. They've only maybe hurt themselves a couple of times to be honest."
De Laura has thrown for 13 touchdowns with just one interception in Arizona's three victories. He has three touchdown passes, five interceptions and a lost fumble in the two losses (Mississippi State and Cal).
His favorite target is another transfer, wide receiver Jacob Cowing from UTEP. Cowing, usually lining up in the slot, has 40 catches for 566 yards and seven touchdowns, often turning short passes into long gains.
"He's fast. He's twitchy," said Arizona coach Jedd Fisch. "Football is a big game of geometry ... and I think he can understand what angle a defender is coming at him, and he does a nice job of avoiding."
Other weapons on Arizona's receiving corps are Dorian Singer (32 receptions for 450 yards) and Tetairoa McMillan (three TDs , 18.1 yards per catch).
Oregon has the firepower - and more - to match.
The Ducks, after a season-opening flop at Georgia, have scored at least 41 points in each of the past four games.
Auburn transfer QB Bo Nix has thrown only interception since the Georgia game (when he was picked twice) and has completed 111 of 161 passes for 1,261 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has added five rushing touchdowns to go with 261 yards on the ground.
"He's really talented. He's probably as fast a quarterback as there is," Lanning said. "No surprise for anybody in our building."
The Ducks are averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 228.8 rushing yards per game (10th in the county). They will be taking aim at one of the nation's worst rushing defenses; Arizona gives up 213.4 yards per game on the ground (125 nationally).
Oregon could get back a key defender this week - linebacker Justin Flowe, who sat out last week due to an undisclosed injury.
"I think things are trending in the right direction for Justin," Lanning said Monday.
--Field Level Media
Things might not be trending in the right direction for the Wildcats after this week. Their next five games are against ranked teams - Oregon, at No. 21 Washington, No. 6 USC, at No. 11 Utah, at No. 18 UCLA - followed by Washington State (first among others receiving votes this week).
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|8
|Rushing
|5
|1
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|185
|115
|Total Plays
|17
|29
|Avg Gain
|10.9
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|18
|Rush Attempts
|10
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|10.7
|1.3
|Yards Passing
|78
|97
|Comp. - Att.
|6-7
|10-15
|Yards Per Pass
|11.1
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-34.0
|2-46.5
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|78
|PASS YDS
|97
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|18
|
|
|185
|TOTAL YDS
|115
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|6/7
|78
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|2
|70
|1
|55
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|5
|23
|0
|7
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|3
|14
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. James 92 P
|R. James
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|10/15
|97
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|5
|13
|0
|7
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|6
|10
|0
|3
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|2
|-1
|0
|6
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|4
|4
|58
|0
|37
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|2
|2
|13
|0
|16
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|1/1
|38
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 9 - ARIZ 41(9:53 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 34 for -7 yards (J.Bassa)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARIZ 41(10:02 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(10:30 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 41.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - ARIZ 24(10:52 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 24. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 24. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 40.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 27(11:33 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(12:01 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 27.
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 2(12:04 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to ARI End Zone for 2 yards. B.Nix for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44(12:31 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by K.Hutson at ARI 44. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 2.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 41(12:51 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ARI 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 33(13:19 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 33. Catch made by S.Dollars at ORE 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 26(13:56 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 26. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 19(14:28 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10(15:00 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to ORE 19 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at ORE 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARIZ 49(0:01 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 39 yards to ORE 10 Center-ARI. Downed by D.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ARIZ 49(0:08 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 46(0:55 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 46. Catch made by M.Wiley at ORE 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(1:01 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 50(1:35 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 50. Catch made by J.Cowing at ORE 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 48(2:11 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ORE 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(2:44 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 43. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 48.
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 61 yards from ORE 35 to the ARI 4. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ARI 43.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:53 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 45(3:04 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ARI End Zone for 55 yards. N.Whittington for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(3:49 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 35. Catch made by M.Matavao at ORE 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - OREG 32(4:09 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 30(4:48 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(5:13 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 30.
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARIZ 28(5:22 - 1st) T.Loop 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARI Holder-ARI.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARIZ 21(6:01 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 21. Catch made by D.Singer at ORE 21. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 28(6:13 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ORE 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(6:20 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Williams.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZ 34(6:50 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 34. Catch made by T.McMillan at ORE 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 40(7:33 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to ORE 34 for 6 yards. J.De Laura ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(8:00 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ORE 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(8:04 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer. PENALTY on ORE-T.Bridges Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 43(8:28 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ARI 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(8:53 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 35. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - OREG 31(9:19 - 1st) R.James punts 34 yards to ARI 35 Center-ORE. Downed by B.Williams.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - OREG 25(9:48 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at ORE 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 22(9:57 - 1st) B.Nix rushed to ORE 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 22(10:22 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 16(10:45 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 11(11:05 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 11. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ORE 16.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 7(11:09 - 1st) J.Cowing rushed to ORE 11 for -4 yards. J.Cowing FUMBLES forced by ORE. Fumble RECOVERED by ORE-D.Johnson at ORE 11. Tackled by ARI at ORE 11.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZ 16(11:48 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ORE 16. Catch made by J.Cowing at ORE 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 7.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 17(12:19 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ORE 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(12:38 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ORE 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 17.
|+37 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZ 43(13:03 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 43. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 43. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 20.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZ 43(13:36 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(14:20 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 43.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:54 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ORE at ARI 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
-
AF
UTAHST
24
34
4th 7:00 FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
18
33
4th 6:05 ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
35
20
4th 8:37 NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
26
12
4th 3:21 ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
4th 1:50 ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
17
30
4th 11:26 ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
17
14
4th 12:54 CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
38
4th 15:00
-
16BYU
ND
20
25
4th 13:13 NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
17
3
3rd 9:01 ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
6
3rd 6:02 BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
7
9
4th 14:42 ESPU
-
SC
13UK
17
7
4th 12:37 SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
17
3rd 10:01 FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
3rd 12:46 ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
14
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
3
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
14
3
2nd 9:53 PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+