|
|
|PURDUE
|MD
Opportunity looms for Purdue in matchup at Maryland
Opportunity looms for Purdue in matchup at Maryland
The pillow fight is on in the Big Ten West, where every team has at least one conference loss, no team is ranked and identifying a frontrunner is risky business.
Amid this morass of mediocrity, why not Purdue? The Boilermakers visit Maryland at College Park on Saturday, where they will try to distinguish themselves in a division that's up for grabs.
While Maryland (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) is a member of the Big Ten East, beating the Terappins would be a quality win. Maryland threw a scare into Michigan two weeks ago in a 34-27 loss and then handled Michigan State 27-13 last weekend.
Meanwhile Purdue (3-2, 1-1) helped throw the Big Ten West race into a tizzy with a 20-10 upset of then-No. 21 Minnesota. The result left six of the division's seven teams tied for first place.
"It's not like we've done anything special," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "There's a long way to go. We're not going to look down the road ever. That's a no-no for us."
Purdue last won a Big Ten title in 2000, doing it as a co-champion under Joe Tiller. The Boilermakers' last outright title came in 1929. But this year in a balanced division, Purdue can think big, if only it dared to.
With quarterback Aidan O'Connell missing one game with an injury and nursing the ailment last week at Minnesota, Purdue has discovered a running attack.
In the last two weeks, former walk-on backs Devin Mockobee (112 vs. Minnesota) and Dylan Dunning (113 against Florida Atlantic) each have impressed. It was a welcome departure from a 35-31 loss to Penn State in the season opener when Purdue showed little rushing prowess and O'Connell threw 59 times.
While O'Connell ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten in passing yards per game with 299.8, his Maryland counterpart Taulia Tagovailoa ranks No. 3 with 283.2 per outing.
The Terps enter in fine form. In snapping their four-game skid against the Spartans on Saturday, they outgained the visitors 489-321 as Tagovailoa completed 32 of 41 passes for 314 yards and a touchdown and emerging force Antwain Littleton II carried 19 times for 120 yards and a score.
"It's the best we've played in all three phases," Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. "But what excites me most is that we still have so much room to grow as a team."
This is the first meeting between the teams since Locksley's debut season when Purdue rolled to a 40-14 victory in 2019.
Purdue hopes for the return of its best defensive player, hybrid safety/linebacker Jalen Graham, who went down with a tibia impact fracture against Penn State on Sept. 1.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
A. O'Connell
16 QB
360 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -25 RuYds
|
T. Tagovailoa
3 QB
315 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -4 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|18
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|17
|12
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|374
|387
|Total Plays
|74
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|14
|72
|Rush Attempts
|33
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.4
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|360
|315
|Comp. - Att.
|30-41
|26-38
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.3
|5-40.4
|Return Yards
|16
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|3-2
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|360
|PASS YDS
|315
|
|
|14
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|
|374
|TOTAL YDS
|387
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|30/41
|360
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|13
|26
|1
|5
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|8
|13
|1
|9
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|9
|-25
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|8
|7
|109
|1
|56
|
M. Rice 9 WR
|M. Rice
|5
|5
|54
|1
|20
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|3
|3
|48
|0
|32
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|3
|3
|37
|0
|19
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|5
|3
|30
|0
|11
|
B. Furtney 41 LB
|B. Furtney
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|2
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|7
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
P. Piferi 89 TE
|P. Piferi
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Sowinski 26 WR
|A. Sowinski
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Graham 6 LB
|J. Graham
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 CB
|C. Trice
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Allen 10 S
|C. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sydnor 96 DE
|K. Sydnor
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 LB
|S. Fakasiieiki
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Washington 42 LB
|C. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahlberg 37 LB
|J. Wahlberg
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DT
|B. Deen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DT
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 7 CB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Boyd Jr. 93 DT
|P. Boyd Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brevard 91 DT
|C. Brevard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hampton 0 CB
|B. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 1 DB
|R. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 44 DE
|K. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|1/1
|39
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|4
|40.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|3
|23.7
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|3
|0.7
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|26/38
|315
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|6
|30
|0
|13
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|7
|26
|0
|8
|
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|5
|19
|0
|8
|
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|6
|-4
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|5
|4
|106
|2
|68
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|5
|5
|63
|1
|24
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|4
|4
|44
|0
|25
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|5
|2
|40
|0
|35
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|5
|4
|28
|0
|13
|
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|3
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
C. Dippre 18 TE
|C. Dippre
|3
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Knotts 4 WR
|S. Knotts
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Gotay 9 LB
|F. Gotay
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Finau 54 DL
|A. Finau
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barham 1 LB
|J. Barham
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 3 DB
|D. Banks
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Fuller 5 DL
|Q. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hazel 14 DB
|I. Hazel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Akingbesote 99 DL
|T. Akingbesote
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baylor 10 DL
|T. Baylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nasili-Kite 33 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bunyun 57 DL
|I. Bunyun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 92 DL
|H. Chibueze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wheatland 44 LB
|C. Wheatland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Teague 91 DL
|C. Teague
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coley Jr. 6 DB
|C. Coley Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Spraggins 21 LB
|G. Spraggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|1/2
|46
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|5
|40.4
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|2
|18.5
|20
|0
|
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|2
|21.5
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(0:35 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. Catch made by R.Jarrett at PUR 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MD 18(0:40 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to PUR 18. Catch made by C.Dyches at PUR 18. Gain of 18 yards. C.Dyches for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 34(0:49 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to PUR 34. Catch made by R.Hemby at PUR 34. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Trice at PUR 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 49(0:57 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus. PENALTY on PUR-C.Allen Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - MD 40(1:09 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 40. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Washington at PUR 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 32(1:14 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 32. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 32. Gain of 8 yards. R.Hemby ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 63 yards from PUR 35 to the MAR 2. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Grigsby at MAR 32.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PURDUE 1(1:23 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MAR End Zone for 1 yards. D.Mockobee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PURDUE 1(2:08 - 4th) A.O'Connell rushed to MAR 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 2(2:13 - 4th) A.O'Connell rushed to MAR 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 1.
|+56 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 42(2:25 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 42. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 42. Gain of 56 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett; D.Banks at MAR 2.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(2:30 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite at PUR 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MD 17(2:36 - 4th) C.Spangler punts 43 yards to PUR 40 Center-J.Foggia. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MD 17(2:44 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 17(2:52 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 17(3:14 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Boyd at MAR 17.
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 61 yards from PUR 35 to the MAR 4. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Lewis at MAR 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:19 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 4(3:29 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 4. Catch made by P.Durham at MAR 4. Gain of 4 yards. P.Durham for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 1(3:59 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MAR 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 4.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 12(4:21 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 12. Catch made by T.Sheffield at MAR 12. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 1.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(4:50 - 4th) A.O'Connell scrambles to MAR 12 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Fuller at MAR 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(5:18 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 26. Catch made by M.Rice at MAR 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 14.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 38(5:52 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 38. Catch made by P.Piferi at MAR 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at MAR 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(6:27 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MAR 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Akingbesote at MAR 38.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 42(6:50 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 42. Catch made by B.Furtney at PUR 42. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 34(7:34 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 34. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at PUR 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34(7:40 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the PUR End Zone. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Felton at PUR 34.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(7:47 - 4th) C.Ryland extra point is blocked. B.Hampton recovers the blocked kick. PENALTY on PUR-B.Hampton Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards declined.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MD 11(7:54 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to PUR 11. Catch made by R.Hemby at PUR 11. Gain of 11 yards. R.Hemby for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 11(8:03 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for MAR.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MD 11(8:32 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at PUR 11 for 0 yards (J.Brown)
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MD 13(8:35 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa rushed to PUR 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MD 19(8:57 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to PUR 19. Catch made by R.Jarrett at PUR 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 22(9:32 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to PUR 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 19.
|+24 YD
3 & 7 - MD 46(10:12 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to PUR 46. Catch made by R.Hemby at PUR 46. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at PUR 22.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MD 46(10:16 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 49(10:57 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to PUR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Washington at PUR 46.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - MD 37(11:17 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 37. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 37. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Taylor at PUR 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MD 31(11:59 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 31. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at MAR 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 31(12:06 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 25 - PURDUE 19(12:17 - 4th) J.Ansell punts 49 yards to MAR 32 Center-N.Zecchino. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 32. Tackled by S.Kane at MAR 31.
|Sack
3 & 20 - PURDUE 24(13:03 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 19 for -5 yards (J.Barham)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - PURDUE 24(13:09 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 34(13:33 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 38 for yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at PUR 38. PENALTY on PUR-M.Mbow Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34(13:40 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 4 - MD 42(13:46 - 4th) C.Ryland 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Foggia Holder-C.Spangler.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - MD 43(14:26 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to PUR 43. Catch made by C.Dyches at PUR 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 34.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - MD 40(15:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to PUR 40. Catch made by R.Jarrett at PUR 40. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 40(0:42 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to PUR 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at PUR 40.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(0:56 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 40. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 40. Gain of 5 yards. T.Tracy FUMBLES forced by J.Barham. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-D.Banks at PUR 40. Tackled by PUR at PUR 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(1:05 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones. PENALTY on MAR-T.Still Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 14(1:35 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 14. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at PUR 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 9(2:07 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 9. Catch made by D.Downing at PUR 9. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by F.Gotay at PUR 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 8(2:41 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barham; B.Brade at PUR 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MD 44(2:53 - 3rd) C.Spangler punts 50 yards to PUR 6 Center-J.Foggia. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 6. Tackled by B.Brade at PUR 8.
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - MD 37(3:33 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 37. Catch made by R.Brown at MAR 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at MAR 44.
|Sack
2 & 9 - MD 45(4:14 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 37 for -8 yards (K.Sydnor)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 44(4:53 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to MAR 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at MAR 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - MD 39(5:21 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 39. Catch made by R.Brown at MAR 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at MAR 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 34(5:54 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 34. Catch made by D.Demus at MAR 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at MAR 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MD 33(6:50 - 3rd) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at MAR 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MD 32(7:10 - 3rd) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Brevard at MAR 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24(7:36 - 3rd) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at MAR 32.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - PURDUE 26(7:41 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at MAR 24. Intercepted by J.Bennett at MAR 24. Tackled by PUR at MAR 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(7:47 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Sowinski.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 46(8:24 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 46. Catch made by M.Rice at MAR 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Banks; D.Trader at MAR 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 46(8:28 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(9:02 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to MAR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze at MAR 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MD 48(9:06 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka at MAR 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - MD 41(9:55 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 41. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by PUR at MAR 48. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - MD 38(10:37 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 38. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Sydnor at MAR 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 39(11:08 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 39. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 39. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at MAR 38.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
2 & 14 - PURDUE 26(11:16 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at MAR 39 for -13 yards (D.Nchami) A.O'Connell FUMBLES forced by D.Nchami. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-A.Fontaine at MAR 39.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(11:42 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 22. Catch made by C.Jones at MAR 22. Gain of -4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Nchami at MAR 26.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(12:19 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 46. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 46. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 42(12:50 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at PUR 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(13:24 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at PUR 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - MD 27(13:34 - 3rd) C.Spangler punts 40 yards to PUR 33 Center-J.Foggia. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 33. Tackled by O.Smith at PUR 33.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MD 27(13:40 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MD 32(12:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on MAR-S.Anderson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MD 27(14:36 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at MAR 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg; B.Deen at MAR 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(0:09 - 2nd) A.O'Connell kneels at the PUR 14.
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the PUR End Zone. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.Smith at PUR 15.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|+68 YD
1 & 25 - MD 32(0:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 32. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 32. Gain of 68 yards. C.Dyches for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 47(0:41 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 47. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Trice at MAR 49. PENALTY on MAR-M.Lunsford Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - PURDUE 16(0:50 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 37 yards to MAR 47 Center-N.Zecchino. Downed by A.Stevens.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - PURDUE 21(0:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on PUR-A.Stevens False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PURDUE 21(0:55 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 18(1:03 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Fuller at PUR 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16(1:08 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at PUR 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - MD 36(1:12 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 38 yards to PUR 26 Center-J.Foggia. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 26. Tackled by D.Trader at PUR 26. PENALTY on PUR-C.Washington Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
3 & 18 - MD 24(1:27 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 24. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at MAR 36.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MD 32(1:48 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 24 for -8 yards (K.Sydnor)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 32(1:53 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - MD 19(2:18 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 32 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at MAR 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MD 17(3:16 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at MAR 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 10(3:30 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at MAR 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - PURDUE 40(3:40 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 30 yards to MAR 10 Center-N.Zecchino. Downed by S.Kane.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PURDUE 40(3:52 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+11 YD
2 & 18 - PURDUE 49(4:32 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 49. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(4:52 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 49 for -8 yards (D.Nchami)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - MD 12(5:06 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 31 yards to MAR 43 Center-J.Foggia. Downed by E.Gough.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - MD 12(5:13 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - MD 12(5:19 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dippre.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - MD 17(5:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on MAR-J.Duncan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 19(6:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 19. Catch made by S.Knotts at MAR 19. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at MAR 17.
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 63 yards from PUR 35 to the MAR 2. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Downing at MAR 19.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 2nd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 4(6:23 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 4. Catch made by M.Rice at MAR 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Rice for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 6(6:51 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to MAR 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 4.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(7:21 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 14. Catch made by C.Jones at MAR 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 6.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - PURDUE 32(7:47 - 2nd) A.O'Connell scrambles to MAR 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 29. PENALTY on MAR-A.McCullough Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 14 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(8:23 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at MAR 32 for -5 yards (J.Barham)
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(8:38 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 39. Catch made by P.Durham at MAR 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at MAR 27.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 42(8:58 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 42. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 42. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Coley at MAR 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(9:30 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at PUR 42.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 30(9:47 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 30. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at PUR 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:22 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Teague at PUR 30.
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MD 36(10:28 - 2nd) C.Ryland 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Foggia Holder-C.Spangler.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - MD 23(10:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on MAR-A.Fontaine False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - MD 24(11:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to PUR 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at PUR 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MD 28(11:41 - 2nd) C.McDonald rushed to PUR 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 28(11:48 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for MAR.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - MD 37(12:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by R.Brown at PUR 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42(12:54 - 2nd) C.McDonald rushed to PUR 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan at PUR 37.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MD 33(13:25 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 33. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 33. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MD 20(13:57 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 20. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at MAR 33.
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MAR End Zone. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by PUR at MAR 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:04 - 2nd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PURDUE 1(14:12 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to MAR End Zone for 1 yards. D.Downing for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MAR-D.Nchami Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - PURDUE 2(14:11 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Illegal Substitution 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 8(15:00 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 8. Catch made by M.Rice at MAR 8. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at MAR 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PURDUE 8(0:14 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at MAR 8 for 0 yards (F.Gotay; D.Banks)
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 20(0:52 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 20. Catch made by M.Rice at MAR 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 8.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(1:29 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to MAR 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Bunyun at MAR 20.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 34(1:41 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 34. Catch made by C.Jones at MAR 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at MAR 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(2:13 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to MAR 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 48(2:35 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by T.Sheffield at MAR 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 37.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PURDUE 48(2:42 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(3:18 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to MAR 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Baylor at MAR 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(3:52 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by D.Downing at PUR 35. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Wheatland at PUR 47.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 5 - MD 30(4:08 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass INTERCEPTED at MAR 49. Intercepted by C.Trice at MAR 49. Tackled by C.Dyches at MAR 35. PENALTY on PUR-S.Fakasiieiki Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MD 25(4:42 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at MAR 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 25(4:50 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for S.Knotts.
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - PURDUE 29(4:55 - 1st) M.Fineran 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Zecchino Holder-J.Albers.
4 & 9 - PURDUE(5:00 - 1st) M.Fineran yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Zecchino Holder-J.Albers. PENALTY on PUR-P.Durham Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PURDUE 12(5:12 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PURDUE 12(5:15 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(5:50 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to MAR 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 12.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 24(6:22 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 24. Catch made by D.Mockobee at MAR 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 13.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 23(7:04 - 1st) K.Lewis rushed to MAR 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(7:28 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 30. Catch made by A.Sowinski at MAR 30. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Brade at MAR 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 35(8:01 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to MAR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MAR 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(8:37 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by D.Mockobee at MAR 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MAR 35.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 41(9:11 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 39(9:50 - 1st) T.Tracy rushed to PUR 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Still at PUR 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(10:25 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Nchami at PUR 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(9:24 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Tracy. PENALTY on MAR-T.Still Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:31 - 1st) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - MD 9(10:34 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa rushed to PUR End Zone for 9 yards. T.Tagovailoa for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 17(11:13 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to PUR 9 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 9.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - MD 25(11:44 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to PUR 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at PUR 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 30(12:07 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to PUR 30. Catch made by T.Felton at PUR 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 25.
|+35 YD
2 & 6 - MD 35(12:29 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 35. Catch made by D.Demus at MAR 35. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Allen at PUR 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 31(12:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 31. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan at MAR 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - PURDUE 24(13:04 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 45 yards to MAR 31 Center-PUR. Fair catch by T.Still.
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - PURDUE 16(13:39 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 16. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at PUR 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 23 - PURDUE 9(14:12 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 9. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at PUR 16.
|-13 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(14:53 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 9 for -13 yards. D.Downing FUMBLES forced by MAR. Fumble RECOVERED by PUR-D.Downing at PUR 9. Tackled by MAR at PUR 9.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the PUR End Zone. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by MAR at PUR 22.
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
4th 3:59 SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
4th 2:18 ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
16
4th 6:54 CBSSN
-
4MICH
IND
24
10
4th 8:40 FOX
-
PURDUE
MD
31
31
4th 0:35 BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
4th 0:48 FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
4th 2:39 ESPN
-
AKRON
OHIO
13
21
2nd 0:08 ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
10
20
2nd 7:00 ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
10
14
2nd 10:27 ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
0
049.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
056.5 O/U
+5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
0
045.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
0
053 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
059 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
046 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
0
065.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
0
042 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
0
044.5 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm
-
9MISS
VANDY
0
060 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
0
064 O/U
+27
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
0
056 O/U
+13.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
0
072 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
053.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
047 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
037 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
065.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
048.5 O/U
+21
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
046 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
064.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+12.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
048 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-8
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
048.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC