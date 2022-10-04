|
|
|SFLA
|CINCY
Led by its defense, No. 24 Cincinnati meets USF
No. 24 Cincinnati will continue to rely on its aggressive defense, which leads the country in several categories, when it hosts South Florida for its homecoming game Saturday.
The Bearcats (4-1, 1-0 AAC) have 23 sacks, 50 tackles for loss and four defensive touchdowns this season, more than any other Football Bowl Subdivision program in each category.
Cincinnati can thank a stellar performance against Tulsa last week, in which the Bearcats recorded 11 sacks to open conference play with a 31-21 road victory.
That tied the AAC record for most sacks in a game. No FBS team has eclipsed 11 sacks in a contest since 2019.
"I know people want to talk about sacks and things like that," Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said, "but it all comes down to our ability to control the line of scrimmage, stop the run game and put ourselves in a lot better situation than we were in the last two years, to be honest with you."
What's more impressive is that the Bearcats weren't all-out blitzing on every play. They dominated the line while sometimes sending just three or four rushers.
"I believe that gives everybody a lot of freedom and comfortability, especially with the linebackers," said defensive lineman Jabari Taylor, who led the attack against Tulsa with 2 1/2 sacks as part of 3 1/2 TFLs. "With them knowing that we're eating up blocks and such like that and consistently bringing pressure, that puts an ease on the guys in the back end who've got to run 40, 50, 60 yards every play."
Running back Corey Kiner had his best game since transferring from LSU. He ran for a season-high 106 yards on 12 carries against Tulsa and scored a touchdown for the fifth straight game.
Meanwhile, the Bulls (1-4, 0-1) have only one win this season, against FCS opponent Howard in Week 2. They've lost to then-No. 25 BYU, then-No. 18 Florida (by three), Louisville and East Carolina (last week).
South Florida coach Jeff Scott insisted his team is better than its record says.
"We could've played some of the teams that other teams played in the nonconference, and we would have the exact same team we have right now, and we would be 3-2," Scott said Tuesday. "But the message would be that we're so much better, we turned the corner and here we go, we're ready to go."
The Bulls lost last week's AAC opener to East Carolina 48-28 in a game that was moved from Tampa to Boca Raton, Fla., due to Hurricane Ian. South Florida trailed 41-7 at halftime, but Scott wanted to focus on his team's attempts to make the game close.
"We gave up four touchdowns versus man coverage," he said. ... "If we can defend one of those better than we did, that's one less touchdown they have, so that's one play.
"And then let's take the two series that we have inside the 5-yard line. There in the first half, first-and-goal at the 5, Gerry (Bohanon) is going in to score, the guy comes around, knocks the ball out, we fumble it. We get no points there.
"The last drive offensively, we're going down to score, get five plays inside the 5, we think we get over the pylon, we don't -- we don't score there. Well, that's 14 points. So take away seven of theirs and add 14 of ours, and all of a sudden we're leading the game by one with eight minutes to go."
Cincinnati has won the past four meetings between the former Big East foes and leads the all-time series 12-7.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|6
|Rushing
|5
|1
|Passing
|3
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|137
|125
|Total Plays
|26
|13
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|9.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|28
|Rush Attempts
|18
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|43
|97
|Comp. - Att.
|4-8
|7-8
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|12.1
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-21
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-31.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|43
|PASS YDS
|97
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|28
|
|
|137
|TOTAL YDS
|125
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|4/8
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|9
|48
|1
|22
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|5
|28
|0
|15
|
K. Powell 22 RB
|K. Powell
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Y. Terry 19 WR
|Y. Terry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Simpson 33 CB
|T. Simpson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cheney 90 DL
|R. Cheney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gordon IV 8 LB
|D. Gordon IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 4 S
|C. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown DB
|A. Brown
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hansford 28 DE
|J. Hansford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Curry 15 DB
|J. Curry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|1/1
|21
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. McCreary 41 P
|C. McCreary
|1
|31.0
|0
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|7/8
|97
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|5
|28
|0
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|4
|4
|38
|0
|19
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Anderson Jr. 11 CB
|S. Anderson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Corleone 58 DL
|D. Corleone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dingle 29 S
|J. Dingle
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DL
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 5 S
|J. Sheppard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 LB
|J. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:27 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(10:36 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 14. Catch made by N.Mardner at USF 14. Gain of 14 yards. N.Mardner for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 31(10:57 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by J.Whyle at USF 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 14.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CINCY 26(11:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-T.Scott False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - CINCY 33(11:58 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to USF 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles; D.Gordon at USF 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(12:24 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 32. Catch made by T.Tucker at USF 32. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 43(12:57 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 43. Catch made by T.Tucker at USF 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(13:27 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to USF 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Cheney at USF 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SFLA 14(13:35 - 2nd) C.McCreary punts 31 yards to USF 45 Center-A.Beardall. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 15(14:15 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at USF 14.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 16(15:00 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Anderson at USF 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 9(0:36 - 1st) K.Powell rushed to USF 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Huber; D.Pace at USF 16.
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 64 yards from CIN 35 to the USF 1. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Smith; J.Dingle at USF 9.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 1st) R.Coe extra point is good.
|+28 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 28(0:55 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 28. Catch made by J.Thompson at USF 28. Gain of 28 yards. J.Thompson for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(1:21 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to USF 37. Catch made by T.Tucker at USF 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Williams; J.Curry at USF 28.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 46(1:47 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to USF 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(2:15 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles; R.Cheney at CIN 46.
|+19 YD
2 & 13 - CINCY 22(2:42 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 22. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 22. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at CIN 41.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:16 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles; J.Hansford at CIN 22.
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SFLA 11(3:19 - 1st) S.Shrader 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Beardall Holder-C.McCreary.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SFLA 5(4:02 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to CIN 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Huber; I.Pace at CIN 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SFLA 5(4:11 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 4(4:53 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to CIN 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Pace; T.Van Fossen at CIN 5.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 12(5:33 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to CIN 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; J.Taylor at CIN 4.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 14(6:11 - 1st) K.Powell rushed to CIN 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; J.Thomas at CIN 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(6:55 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to CIN 14 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Van Fossen at CIN 14.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - SFLA 46(7:25 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 46. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 46. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks; J.Dingle at CIN 36. PENALTY on CIN-J.Dingle Personal Foul / Defense 16 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 42(8:05 - 1st) K.Powell rushed to USF 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; T.Van Fossen at USF 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(8:11 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for B.Battie.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 32(8:43 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at USF 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(9:16 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by B.Battie at USF 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle at USF 32.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 1st) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(9:32 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to CIN End Zone for 22 yards. B.Battie for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 30(10:12 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to CIN 30. Catch made by O.Dollison at CIN 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Bush at CIN 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(10:50 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to CIN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Huber; J.Dingle at CIN 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 41(11:35 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to CIN 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; J.Dingle at CIN 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SFLA 41(11:41 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(12:20 - 1st) J.Horn rushed to CIN 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Briggs at CIN 41.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - SFLA 38(13:05 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 38. Catch made by K.Brown at USF 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Sheppard at CIN 46.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SFLA 38(13:11 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for Y.Terry.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(13:53 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at USF 38.
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - SFLA 21(14:34 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 36 for 15 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Sheppard at USF 36.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; T.Ward at USF 21.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
