Drive Chart
|
|
|TOLEDO
|NILL
Key Players
|
D. Finn
7 QB
167 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 33 RuYds
|
E. Hampton
2 QB
284 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 4 INTs, RuYd
NILL
6 Pass
31 Rush
75 YDS
3:14 POS
+2 YD
0 TOLEDO 2
0:48
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Waylee rushed to TOL 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
+4 YD
3RD & Goal TOLEDO 4
0:51
E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 4. Catch made by D.Cassens at TOL 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Cassens for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2ND & Goal TOLEDO 4
0:55
E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
No Gain
1ST & Goal TOLEDO 4
1:14
E.Hampton scrambles to TOL 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Butler; M.Poynter at TOL 4.
+16 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 20
1:28
E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 20. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller at TOL 4.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 33
1:41
E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 33. Catch made by C.Tucker at TOL 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at TOL 20.
+6 YD
2ND & 3 TOLEDO 39
1:56
E.Hampton scrambles to TOL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 33.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 46
2:25
E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 46. Catch made by A.Brown at TOL 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 39.
+11 YD
4TH & 2 NILL 43
2:48
E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 43. Catch made by G.Gumbs at NIL 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 46.
+2 YD
3RD & 4 NILL 41
3:10
A.Brown rushed to NIL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at NIL 43.
Two Point Conversion 0:48
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Waylee rushed to TOL 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
52
32
Touchdown 0:48
E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 4. Catch made by D.Cassens at TOL 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Cassens for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
75
yds
3:14
pos
52
30
Touchdown 4:02
D.Finn pass complete to NIL 8. Catch made by L.Kuhl at NIL 8. Gain of 8 yards. L.Kuhl for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
40
yds
2:18
pos
51
24
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:20
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Buss rushed to TOL 3 for yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
45
24
Touchdown 6:20
E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 3. Catch made by M.Travis at TOL 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Travis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
52
yds
3:43
pos
45
24
Field Goal 10:03
J.Richardson 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
9
plays
27
yds
4:53
pos
45
18
Two Point Conversion 14:56
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Hampton steps back to pass. Catch made by L.Soraghan at TOL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
45
15
Touchdown 14:56
A.Brown rushed to TOL End Zone for 5 yards. A.Brown for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
3:49
pos
45
13
Touchdown 3:45
T.Gleason pass complete to NIL 15. Catch made by J.Turner at NIL 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Turner for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
60
yds
1:41
pos
44
7
Field Goal 7:03
T.Cluckey 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TOL Holder-TOL.
8
plays
40
yds
3:37
pos
38
7
Touchdown 3:27
E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 20. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at NIL 20. Q.Mitchell for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
7
Touchdown 13:57
J.Stuart rushed to NIL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Stuart for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
55
yds
2:45
pos
27
7
Touchdown 3:46
D.Finn pass complete to NIL 11. Catch made by J.Newton at NIL 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Newton for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
58
yds
1:11
pos
20
7
Touchdown 4:57
J.Lynch rushed to TOL End Zone for 15 yards. J.Lynch for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
64
yds
6:25
pos
14
6
Touchdown 11:22
E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 25. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at NIL 25. Q.Mitchell for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|29
|Rushing
|9
|14
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|352
|424
|Total Plays
|56
|90
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|162
|140
|Rush Attempts
|35
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|190
|284
|Comp. - Att.
|15-21
|30-49
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|5-61
|Touchdowns
|7
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|4
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.0
|4-36.0
|Return Yards
|45
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|4-45
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|284
|
|
|162
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|352
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|13/19
|167
|3
|0
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|2/2
|23
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|11
|72
|1
|35
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|8
|36
|0
|12
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|8
|33
|0
|25
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Culpepper 95 DT
|J. Culpepper
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|5
|5
|89
|2
|43
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|7
|4
|46
|0
|28
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|3
|2
|26
|1
|15
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Kuhl 40 TE
|L. Kuhl
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
M. Barkley 14 WR
|M. Barkley
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Zsiros 84 WR
|T. Zsiros
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|8-6
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|
J. Barrow 42 LB
|J. Barrow
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fuller 20 CB
|A. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Delancy III 11 CB
|R. Delancy III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Butler 52 DT
|C. Butler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 LB
|J. Hines
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Freeburg 47 LB
|R. Freeburg
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woliver 85 LB
|A. Woliver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mitchell 27 CB
|Q. Mitchell
|1-2
|0.0
|4
|
M. Poynter 59 DT
|M. Poynter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holt 35 LB
|D. Holt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|1/1
|33
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|2
|41.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|30/49
|284
|2
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|17
|84
|1
|16
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|13
|27
|0
|10
|
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|4
|12
|1
|15
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Credle 21 RB
|J. Credle
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|5
|1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|10
|9
|80
|0
|25
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|8
|4
|56
|0
|25
|
M. Travis 11 WR
|M. Travis
|7
|6
|47
|1
|12
|
G. Gumbs 84 WR
|G. Gumbs
|7
|3
|31
|0
|14
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|7
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
D. Cassens 47 TE
|D. Cassens
|3
|3
|19
|1
|13
|
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. White 23 S
|J. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 12 CB
|E. Rogers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dolphin 26 LB
|J. Dolphin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Green-May 15 DE
|I. Green-May
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor Jr. 10 DT
|D. Taylor Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Prophete 24 S
|J. Prophete
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Valcarcel 19 S
|N. Valcarcel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Malley 95 DT
|D. O'Malley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|46
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|4
|36.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Credle 21 RB
|J. Credle
|3
|19.7
|24
|0
|
B. Dozier 10 RB
|B. Dozier
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
F. McCray 7 WR
|F. McCray
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(0:48 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Waylee rushed to TOL 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - NILL 4(0:51 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 4. Catch made by D.Cassens at TOL 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Cassens for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NILL 4(0:55 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 4(1:14 - 4th) E.Hampton scrambles to TOL 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Butler; M.Poynter at TOL 4.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20(1:28 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 20. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller at TOL 4.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 33(1:41 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 33. Catch made by C.Tucker at TOL 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at TOL 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 39(1:56 - 4th) E.Hampton scrambles to TOL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(2:25 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 46. Catch made by A.Brown at TOL 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 39.
|+11 YD
4 & 2 - NILL 43(2:48 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 43. Catch made by G.Gumbs at NIL 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 41(3:10 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at NIL 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 35(3:31 - 4th) E.Hampton scrambles to NIL 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at NIL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 35(3:36 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for M.Travis.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(3:56 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at NIL 35.
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 60 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 5. F.McCray returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Holley at NIL 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - TOLEDO 8(4:07 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 8. Catch made by L.Kuhl at NIL 8. Gain of 8 yards. L.Kuhl for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 9(4:13 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 8.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14(4:20 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; J.Dolphin at NIL 9.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 26(4:51 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at NIL 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(5:01 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley; I.Green-May at NIL 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 36(5:39 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at NIL 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(6:18 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin; N.Valcarcel at NIL 36.
|Kickoff
|(6:20 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks onside 5 from NIL 35 to NIL 40. Z.Ford returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at NIL 40.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(6:20 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Buss rushed to TOL 3 for yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 3(6:24 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 3. Catch made by M.Travis at TOL 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Travis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 3(6:29 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 16(6:48 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 16. Catch made by D.Cassens at TOL 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 3.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(7:13 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 16.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 29(7:41 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to TOL 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 30(8:22 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to TOL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 29.
|+18 YD
2 & 20 - NILL 48(8:45 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 48. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 30.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NILL 38(9:21 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton sacked at TOL 48 for -10 yards (J.Hines)
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 48(9:53 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by G.Gumbs at NIL 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 48(9:58 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks onside from NIL 35 to NIL 48. RECOVERED by M.Kennedy.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - NILL 36(10:08 - 4th) J.Richardson 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NILL 28(10:16 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NILL 27(10:52 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton sacked at TOL 28 for -1 yards (D.Johnson)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 27(11:29 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TOL 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford; J.Barrow at TOL 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 29(12:07 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to TOL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - NILL 41(12:50 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by C.Tucker at TOL 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 29.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NILL 36(12:59 - 4th) PENALTY on NIL-P.Nygra False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38(13:49 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by D.Cassens at TOL 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 48(14:18 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TOL 38 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at TOL 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50(14:52 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TOL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Woliver at TOL 48.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks onside from NIL 35 to TOL 50. RECOVERED by N.Valcarcel.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(14:56 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Hampton steps back to pass. Catch made by L.Soraghan at TOL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 5(15:00 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TOL End Zone for 5 yards. A.Brown for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 14(0:09 - 3rd) K.Rutkiewicz rushed to TOL 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 5.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 23(0:49 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to TOL 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 29(1:30 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 29. Catch made by C.Tucker at TOL 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 23.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(2:04 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 46. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 29.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36(2:32 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; R.Freeburg at NIL 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(3:09 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Freeburg at NIL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(3:45 - 3rd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at NIL 25.
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 3rd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 15(3:49 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to NIL 15. Catch made by J.Turner at NIL 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Turner for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(4:04 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to NIL 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 15.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 27(4:34 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to NIL 27. Catch made by D.Maddox at NIL 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(4:58 - 3rd) T.Gleason rushed to NIL 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May at NIL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(5:04 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(5:26 - 3rd) D.Finn rushed to NIL 35 for 25 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 20(5:35 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 40 yards to TOL 40 Center-NIL. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 40. A.Beale FUMBLES forced by NIL. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-A.Beale at TOL 40. Tackled by NIL at TOL 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 18(6:22 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 18. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gant; A.Woliver at NIL 20.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 18(6:30 - 3rd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 17(6:58 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at NIL 18.
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 60 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 5. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Vandeross at NIL 17.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 23(7:10 - 3rd) T.Cluckey 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TOL Holder-TOL.
|Sack
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 11(7:46 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at NIL 15 for -4 yards (D.Rayner)
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 14(8:16 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 14. Catch made by M.Kelly at NIL 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at NIL 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(8:40 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to NIL 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at NIL 14.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 42(9:16 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by J.Newton at NIL 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.White at NIL 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(9:51 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to NIL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette; D.Rayner at NIL 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 46(10:19 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to NIL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(10:40 - 3rd) D.Finn scrambles to NIL 46 for 9 yards. D.Finn ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NILL 14(10:47 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 41 yards to TOL 45 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 10(11:25 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 10. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at NIL 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 5(12:08 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 5. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 5. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; D.Holt at NIL 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 5(12:45 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford; D.Johnson at NIL 5.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - TOLEDO 47(13:01 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 48 yards to NIL 5 Center-TOL. Downed by D.Gant.
|Sack
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 46(13:36 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 47 for -7 yards (M.Kennedy)
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(14:05 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(14:14 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 11 - NILL 24(14:20 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 45. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at NIL 45. Tackled by NIL at NIL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NILL 24(14:27 - 3rd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at NIL 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 3 - NILL 3(0:20 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at TOL 3. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at TOL 3. Tackled by NIL at TOL 3. Touchback.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 8(0:30 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 8. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 3.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - NILL 12(0:35 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 12. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 12. Gain of 4 yards. H.Waylee ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 17(0:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-TOL Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27(0:57 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 27. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 17.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 40(1:07 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 40. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at TOL 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 40(1:10 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 48(1:23 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 48(1:28 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 48(1:36 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for NIL.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 44(1:59 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; D.Johnson at NIL 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 35(2:11 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 35. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 35. Gain of 9 yards. M.Travis ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 35(2:18 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for H.Waylee.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 29(2:42 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 29. Catch made by G.Gumbs at NIL 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at NIL 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 23(3:18 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at NIL 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 23(3:21 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 61 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 4. J.Credle returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Zsiros at NIL 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:27 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Int
3 & 14 - NILL 11(3:31 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 20. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at NIL 20. Q.Mitchell for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NILL 11(3:33 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 15(3:59 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow; C.McDonald at NIL 22. PENALTY on NIL-J.Champe Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 11 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 49(4:08 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 34 yards to NIL 15 Center-TOL. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 44(4:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-TOL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 39(4:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-TOL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 46(4:59 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to NIL 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 46(5:09 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(5:36 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner; N.Rattin at NIL 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(5:45 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at NIL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(5:57 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(6:19 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 30. Catch made by J.Stuart at TOL 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.White at TOL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(6:49 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette; J.White at TOL 30.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 29(7:14 - 2nd) J.Culpepper rushed to TOL 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete at TOL 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 28(7:57 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to TOL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at TOL 29. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 28(8:24 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May; N.Rattin at TOL 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(8:42 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 20. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.White at TOL 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - NILL 48(8:48 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 32 yards to TOL 20 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - NILL 46(9:27 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 46. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at NIL 48.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47(10:14 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 46 for -7 yards. J.Lynch FUMBLES forced by TOL. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-A.Brown at NIL 46. Tackled by D.Johnson at NIL 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50(10:58 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to TOL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; A.Woliver at TOL 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 41(11:23 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 41. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at NIL 50.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - NILL 36(11:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-D.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39(12:17 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at NIL 36.
|+25 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 29(12:38 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 29. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller at TOL 46. PENALTY on NIL-F.McCray Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 26(13:17 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow; D.Gant at NIL 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 26(13:52 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; Q.Mitchell at NIL 26.
|Kickoff
|(13:57 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 55 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 10. J.Credle returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.McNeil-Warren at NIL 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:57 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 1(14:02 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to NIL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Stuart for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 19(14:14 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 1 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 1.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(14:51 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to NIL 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.White at NIL 19.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 32(14:55 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 32(15:00 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 32(0:10 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to NIL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy; C.Brown at NIL 32.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(0:50 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 31. Catch made by D.Maddox at NIL 31. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 32.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(0:56 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; J.Dolphin at NIL 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 37(1:16 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 41 for 4 yards. D.Finn ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(1:42 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 30. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at TOL 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NILL 39(1:45 - 1st) T.Foley punts 31 yards to TOL 30 Center-NIL. Downed by NIL.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NILL 39(1:49 - 1st) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NILL 39(1:59 - 1st) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(2:38 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander; D.Gant at NIL 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 30(3:11 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow; N.Bauer at NIL 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(3:46 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; Q.Mitchell at NIL 30.
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11(3:53 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 11. Catch made by J.Newton at NIL 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Newton for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(4:21 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 11 for 35 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 28(4:29 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 28. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at TOL 39. PENALTY on NIL-D.Rayner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(4:51 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; D.Rayner at TOL 28.
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 55 yards from NIL 35 to the TOL 10. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by F.McCray; M.Travis at TOL 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:57 - 1st) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 15(5:02 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to TOL End Zone for 15 yards. J.Lynch for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 22(5:41 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to TOL 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; D.Gant at TOL 15.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NILL 27(6:07 - 1st) PENALTY on TOL-D.Holt Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30(6:51 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to TOL 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gant; D.Johnson at TOL 27.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(7:29 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to TOL 30 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 50(8:05 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to TOL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; D.Johnson at TOL 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 45(8:50 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hines; N.Bauer at NIL 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42(9:29 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; J.Barrow at NIL 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 38(10:05 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at NIL 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 34(10:42 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Butler at NIL 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 31(11:15 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at NIL 34.
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 7. J.Credle returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Stephens at NIL 31.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:22 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Int
2 & 12 - NILL 23(11:22 - 1st) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 25. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at NIL 25. Q.Mitchell for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(11:56 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Butler; D.Gant at NIL 23.
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 62 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 3. Fair catch by K.Rutkiewicz.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - TOLEDO 4(12:00 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 4. Catch made by J.Newton at NIL 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Newton for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 10(12:46 - 1st) D.Maddox rushed to NIL 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; D.O'Malley at NIL 4.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 9(13:17 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 12(13:35 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; R.Thomas at NIL 9.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(14:14 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 45. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 45. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 12.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 37(14:32 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; K.Pugh at TOL 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(14:51 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at TOL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(14:55 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 48 yards from NIL 35 to the TOL 17. J.Newton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Rattin; J.Hansen at TOL 31.
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
4th 3:35 CBS
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
4th 0:16
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
4th 0:48 ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
4th 3:52 CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
34
4th 9:53 FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
25
42
4th 6:19 FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
4th 5:12 ACCN
-
DUKE
GATECH
13
20
4th 5:40
-
9MISS
VANDY
38
20
4th 10:03 SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
13
4th 15:00 ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
24
17
4th 10:55 ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
31
38
3rd 0:00 PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
7
7
2nd 12:24 ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
047 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
037 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
065.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
049 O/U
+21
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
064.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
048 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN