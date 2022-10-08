Drive Chart
TOLEDO
NILL

Key Players
D. Finn 7 QB
167 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 33 RuYds
E. Hampton 2 QB
284 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 4 INTs, RuYd
NILL
6 Pass
31 Rush
75 YDS
3:14 POS
+2 YD
0 TOLEDO 2
0:48
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Waylee rushed to TOL 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
+4 YD
3RD & Goal TOLEDO 4
0:51
E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 4. Catch made by D.Cassens at TOL 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Cassens for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2ND & Goal TOLEDO 4
0:55
E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
No Gain
1ST & Goal TOLEDO 4
1:14
E.Hampton scrambles to TOL 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Butler; M.Poynter at TOL 4.
+16 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 20
1:28
E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 20. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller at TOL 4.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 33
1:41
E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 33. Catch made by C.Tucker at TOL 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at TOL 20.
+6 YD
2ND & 3 TOLEDO 39
1:56
E.Hampton scrambles to TOL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 33.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 46
2:25
E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 46. Catch made by A.Brown at TOL 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 39.
+11 YD
4TH & 2 NILL 43
2:48
E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 43. Catch made by G.Gumbs at NIL 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 46.
+2 YD
3RD & 4 NILL 41
3:10
A.Brown rushed to NIL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at NIL 43.
4th Quarter
Two Point Conversion 0:48
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Waylee rushed to TOL 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
52
32
Touchdown 0:48
E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 4. Catch made by D.Cassens at TOL 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Cassens for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
75
yds
3:14
pos
52
30
Point After TD 4:02
T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
24
Touchdown 4:02
D.Finn pass complete to NIL 8. Catch made by L.Kuhl at NIL 8. Gain of 8 yards. L.Kuhl for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
40
yds
2:18
pos
51
24
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:20
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Buss rushed to TOL 3 for yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
45
24
Touchdown 6:20
E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 3. Catch made by M.Travis at TOL 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Travis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
52
yds
3:43
pos
45
24
Field Goal 10:03
J.Richardson 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
9
plays
27
yds
4:53
pos
45
18
Two Point Conversion 14:56
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Hampton steps back to pass. Catch made by L.Soraghan at TOL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
45
15
Touchdown 14:56
A.Brown rushed to TOL End Zone for 5 yards. A.Brown for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
3:49
pos
45
13
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 3:45
T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
7
Touchdown 3:45
T.Gleason pass complete to NIL 15. Catch made by J.Turner at NIL 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Turner for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
60
yds
1:41
pos
44
7
Field Goal 7:03
T.Cluckey 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TOL Holder-TOL.
8
plays
40
yds
3:37
pos
38
7
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 3:27
T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
7
Touchdown 3:27
E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 20. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at NIL 20. Q.Mitchell for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
7
Point After TD 13:57
T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 13:57
J.Stuart rushed to NIL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Stuart for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
55
yds
2:45
pos
27
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:46
T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 3:46
D.Finn pass complete to NIL 11. Catch made by J.Newton at NIL 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Newton for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
58
yds
1:11
pos
20
7
Point After TD 4:57
J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 4:57
J.Lynch rushed to TOL End Zone for 15 yards. J.Lynch for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
64
yds
6:25
pos
14
6
Point After TD 11:22
T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 11:22
E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 25. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at NIL 25. Q.Mitchell for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:56
T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:56
D.Finn pass complete to NIL 4. Catch made by J.Newton at NIL 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Newton for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
69
yds
3:04
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 29
Rushing 9 14
Passing 11 15
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 3-9 8-16
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 352 424
Total Plays 56 90
Avg Gain 6.3 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 162 140
Rush Attempts 35 41
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 3.4
Yards Passing 190 284
Comp. - Att. 15-21 30-49
Yards Per Pass 7.8 5.4
Penalties - Yards 5-25 5-61
Touchdowns 7 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 2 0
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 4
Punts - Avg 2-41.0 4-36.0
Return Yards 45 0
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 4-45 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Toledo 3-2 211410752
N. Illinois 1-4 7002532
Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium DeKalb, IL
 190 PASS YDS 284
162 RUSH YDS 140
352 TOTAL YDS 424
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Finn  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 167 3 0 194.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 967 8 5 134.3
D. Finn 13/19 167 3 0
T. Gleason  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 1 0 361.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 44 0 0 70.0
T. Gleason 2/2 23 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Stuart  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 277 2
J. Stuart 11 72 1 35
P. Boone  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 127 2
P. Boone 8 36 0 12
D. Finn  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 336 5
D. Finn 8 33 0 25
M. Kelly  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 129 1
M. Kelly 4 9 0 5
T. Gleason  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 0
T. Gleason 1 8 0 8
D. Maddox  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
D. Maddox 1 6 0 6
J. Culpepper  95 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Culpepper 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Newton  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 89 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 251 2
J. Newton 5 5 89 2 43
D. Maddox  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 81 1
D. Maddox 7 4 46 0 28
J. Turner  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 107 3
J. Turner 3 2 26 1 15
J. Stuart  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
J. Stuart 1 1 11 0 11
L. Kuhl  40 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Kuhl 1 1 8 1 8
M. Barkley  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
M. Barkley 1 1 7 0 7
M. Kelly  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
M. Kelly 1 1 3 0 3
T. Zsiros  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 61 1
T. Zsiros 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Gant  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-6 0 0.0
D. Gant 8-6 0.0 0
Z. Ford  7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Ford 5-2 0.0 0
D. Johnson  1 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 1.0
D. Johnson 4-5 1.0 0
J. Barrow  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
J. Barrow 4-5 0.0 0
D. Johnson  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Johnson 4-2 0.0 0
C. McDonald  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. McDonald 3-2 0.0 0
N. Bauer  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-7 0 0.0
N. Bauer 2-7 0.0 0
A. Fuller  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Fuller 2-0 0.0 0
R. Delancy III  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Delancy III 2-0 0.0 0
C. Butler  52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Butler 1-2 0.0 0
J. Hines  91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Hines 1-1 1.0 0
R. Freeburg  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Freeburg 1-1 0.0 0
A. Woliver  85 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Woliver 1-2 0.0 0
Q. Mitchell  27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 4 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 4 0.0
Q. Mitchell 1-2 0.0 4
M. Poynter  59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Poynter 0-1 0.0 0
D. Alexander  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Alexander 0-1 0.0 0
D. Holt  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Holt 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Cluckey  17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
6/8 21/21
T. Cluckey 1/1 33 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Batzke  39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 0 0
J. Batzke 2 41.0 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Stuart  21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
J. Stuart 1 17.0 17 0
J. Newton  1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 3 0
J. Newton 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Beale 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 8.0 80 0
A. Beale 1 0.0 0 0
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Hampton  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 284 2 4 107.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 514 5 2 133.8
E. Hampton 30/49 284 2 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Brown  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 84 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 245 3
A. Brown 17 84 1 16
H. Waylee  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 445 4
H. Waylee 13 27 0 10
J. Lynch  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 110 1
J. Lynch 4 12 1 15
K. Rutkiewicz  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
K. Rutkiewicz 1 9 0 9
J. Credle  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
J. Credle 1 7 0 7
E. Hampton  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -7 0
E. Hampton 5 1 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
H. Waylee  30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 9 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
H. Waylee 10 9 80 0 25
C. Tucker  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 420 3
C. Tucker 8 4 56 0 25
M. Travis  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
M. Travis 7 6 47 1 12
G. Gumbs  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
G. Gumbs 7 3 31 0 14
K. Rutkiewicz  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 214 5
K. Rutkiewicz 7 3 28 0 13
D. Cassens  47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 1
D. Cassens 3 3 19 1 13
A. Brown  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Brown 1 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Rayner  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
D. Rayner 6-3 1.0 0
J. White  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. White 4-1 0.0 0
E. Rogers  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Rogers 3-0 0.0 0
K. Pugh  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Pugh 2-1 0.0 0
J. Gandy  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Gandy 2-1 0.0 0
C. Brown  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Brown 2-5 0.0 0
J. Dolphin  26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Dolphin 2-2 0.0 0
J. Ester  1 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ester 1-0 0.0 0
N. Rattin  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
N. Rattin 1-3 0.0 0
I. Green-May  15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
I. Green-May 1-2 0.0 0
M. Kennedy  5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Kennedy 1-1 1.0 0
R. Thomas  4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
D. Taylor Jr.  10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Prophete  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Prophete 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lafayette  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Lafayette 0-2 0.0 0
N. Valcarcel  19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Valcarcel 0-1 0.0 0
D. O'Malley  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. O'Malley 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/8 20/20
J. Richardson 1/1 46 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Foley  98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 0 0
T. Foley 4 36.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Credle  21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.7 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.7 24 0
J. Credle 3 19.7 24 0
B. Dozier  10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 42 0
B. Dozier 1 12.0 12 0
F. McCray  7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
F. McCray 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TOLEDO 31 3:04 8 69 TD
4:57 TOLEDO 27 1:11 4 73 TD
1:42 TOLEDO 30 2:45 9 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:42 TOLEDO 20 4:43 11 31 Punt
0:16 TOLEDO 20 0:16 1 -3 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 NILL 45 1:29 3 -8 Punt
10:40 TOLEDO 45 3:37 8 40 FG
5:26 TOLEDO 40 1:41 6 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:20 NILL 40 2:18 7 40 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 NILL 25 0:34 2 -2 INT
11:22 NILL 31 6:25 10 69 TD
3:46 NILL 25 2:04 5 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 NILL 26 5:15 8 22 Punt
3:59 NILL 15 0:32 3 -4 INT
3:27 NILL 23 3:11 15 74 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 25 0:46 3 -1 INT
12:45 NILL 5 2:05 3 9 Punt
7:03 NILL 17 1:37 3 3 Punt
3:45 NILL 25 3:49 8 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 NILL 35 4:53 9 32 FG
10:03 NILL 35 3:43 10 52 TD
4:02 NILL 25 3:14 12 75 TD

NIU
Huskies
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 75 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(0:48 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Waylee rushed to TOL 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - NILL 4
(0:51 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 4. Catch made by D.Cassens at TOL 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Cassens for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - NILL 4
(0:55 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 4
(1:14 - 4th) E.Hampton scrambles to TOL 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Butler; M.Poynter at TOL 4.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20
(1:28 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 20. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller at TOL 4.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 33
(1:41 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 33. Catch made by C.Tucker at TOL 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at TOL 20.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 39
(1:56 - 4th) E.Hampton scrambles to TOL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 33.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(2:25 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 46. Catch made by A.Brown at TOL 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 39.
+11 YD
4 & 2 - NILL 43
(2:48 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 43. Catch made by G.Gumbs at NIL 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 46.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 41
(3:10 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at NIL 43.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 35
(3:31 - 4th) E.Hampton scrambles to NIL 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at NIL 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(3:36 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for M.Travis.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(3:56 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at NIL 35.
Kickoff
(4:02 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 60 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 5. F.McCray returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Holley at NIL 25.

TOL
Rockets
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 40 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:02 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+8 YD
3 & Goal - TOLEDO 8
(4:07 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 8. Catch made by L.Kuhl at NIL 8. Gain of 8 yards. L.Kuhl for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 9
(4:13 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 8.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14
(4:20 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; J.Dolphin at NIL 9.
+12 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 26
(4:51 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at NIL 14.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29
(5:01 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley; I.Green-May at NIL 26.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 36
(5:39 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at NIL 29.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40
(6:18 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to NIL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin; N.Valcarcel at NIL 36.
Kickoff
(6:20 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks onside 5 from NIL 35 to NIL 40. Z.Ford returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at NIL 40.

NIU
Huskies
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 52 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(6:20 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Buss rushed to TOL 3 for yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 3
(6:24 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 3. Catch made by M.Travis at TOL 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Travis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 3
(6:29 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
+13 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 16
(6:48 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 16. Catch made by D.Cassens at TOL 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 3.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(7:13 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 16.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 29
(7:41 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to TOL 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 25.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 30
(8:22 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to TOL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 29.
+18 YD
2 & 20 - NILL 48
(8:45 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 48. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 30.
Sack
1 & 10 - NILL 38
(9:21 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton sacked at TOL 48 for -10 yards (J.Hines)
+14 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 48
(9:53 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by G.Gumbs at NIL 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 48
(9:58 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
Kickoff
(10:03 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks onside from NIL 35 to NIL 48. RECOVERED by M.Kennedy.

NIU
Huskies
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 32 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - NILL 36
(10:08 - 4th) J.Richardson 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
No Gain
3 & 11 - NILL 28
(10:16 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
Sack
2 & 10 - NILL 27
(10:52 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton sacked at TOL 28 for -1 yards (D.Johnson)
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 27
(11:29 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TOL 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford; J.Barrow at TOL 27.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 29
(12:07 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to TOL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 27.
+12 YD
2 & 13 - NILL 41
(12:50 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by C.Tucker at TOL 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 29.
Penalty
2 & 8 - NILL 36
(12:59 - 4th) PENALTY on NIL-P.Nygra False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38
(13:49 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by D.Cassens at TOL 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 36.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 48
(14:18 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TOL 38 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at TOL 38.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50
(14:52 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TOL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Woliver at TOL 48.
Kickoff
(14:56 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks onside from NIL 35 to TOL 50. RECOVERED by N.Valcarcel.

NIU
Huskies
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(14:56 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Hampton steps back to pass. Catch made by L.Soraghan at TOL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 5
(15:00 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to TOL End Zone for 5 yards. A.Brown for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 14
(0:09 - 3rd) K.Rutkiewicz rushed to TOL 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 5.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 23
(0:49 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to TOL 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at TOL 14.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 29
(1:30 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 29. Catch made by C.Tucker at TOL 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 23.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(2:04 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 46. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 29.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36
(2:32 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; R.Freeburg at NIL 46.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25
(3:09 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Freeburg at NIL 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(3:45 - 3rd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at NIL 25.
Kickoff
(3:45 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.

TOL
Rockets
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 60 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:45 - 3rd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+15 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 15
(3:49 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to NIL 15. Catch made by J.Turner at NIL 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Turner for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(4:04 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to NIL 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 15.
+8 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 27
(4:34 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to NIL 27. Catch made by D.Maddox at NIL 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 19.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(4:58 - 3rd) T.Gleason rushed to NIL 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May at NIL 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(5:04 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40
(5:26 - 3rd) D.Finn rushed to NIL 35 for 25 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 35.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 20
(5:35 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 40 yards to TOL 40 Center-NIL. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 40. A.Beale FUMBLES forced by NIL. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-A.Beale at TOL 40. Tackled by NIL at TOL 40.
+2 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 18
(6:22 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 18. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gant; A.Woliver at NIL 20.
No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 18
(6:30 - 3rd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 17
(6:58 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow at NIL 18.
Kickoff
(7:03 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 60 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 5. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Vandeross at NIL 17.

TOL
Rockets
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 40 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 23
(7:10 - 3rd) T.Cluckey 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TOL Holder-TOL.
Sack
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 11
(7:46 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at NIL 15 for -4 yards (D.Rayner)
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 14
(8:16 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 14. Catch made by M.Kelly at NIL 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at NIL 11.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(8:40 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to NIL 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at NIL 14.
+23 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 42
(9:16 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by J.Newton at NIL 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.White at NIL 19.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44
(9:51 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to NIL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette; D.Rayner at NIL 42.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 46
(10:19 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to NIL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 44.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(10:40 - 3rd) D.Finn scrambles to NIL 46 for 9 yards. D.Finn ran out of bounds.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - NILL 14
(10:47 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 41 yards to TOL 45 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 10
(11:25 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 10. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at NIL 14.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 5
(12:08 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 5. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 5. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; D.Holt at NIL 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 5
(12:45 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford; D.Johnson at NIL 5.

TOL
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - TOLEDO 47
(13:01 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 48 yards to NIL 5 Center-TOL. Downed by D.Gant.
Sack
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 46
(13:36 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 47 for -7 yards (M.Kennedy)
-1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(14:05 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(14:14 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.

NIU
Huskies
 - Interception (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 11 - NILL 24
(14:20 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 45. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at NIL 45. Tackled by NIL at NIL 45.
No Gain
2 & 11 - NILL 24
(14:27 - 3rd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(15:00 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at NIL 24.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.

TOL
Rockets
 - End of Half (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(0:16 - 2nd) TOL kneels at the TOL 17.

NIU
Huskies
 - Interception (15 plays, 74 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 3 - NILL 3
(0:20 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at TOL 3. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at TOL 3. Tackled by NIL at TOL 3. Touchback.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 8
(0:30 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 8. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 3.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - NILL 12
(0:35 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 12. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 12. Gain of 4 yards. H.Waylee ran out of bounds.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 17
(0:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-TOL Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27
(0:57 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 27. Catch made by H.Waylee at TOL 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 17.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 40
(1:07 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to TOL 40. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at TOL 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 40
(1:10 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 48
(1:23 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 40.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 48
(1:28 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 48
(1:36 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for NIL.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 44
(1:59 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; D.Johnson at NIL 48.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 35
(2:11 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 35. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 35. Gain of 9 yards. M.Travis ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(2:18 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for H.Waylee.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 29
(2:42 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 29. Catch made by G.Gumbs at NIL 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at NIL 35.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 23
(3:18 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at NIL 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 23
(3:21 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
Kickoff
(3:27 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 61 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 4. J.Credle returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Zsiros at NIL 23.

NIU
Huskies
 - Interception (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:27 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
Int
3 & 14 - NILL 11
(3:31 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 20. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at NIL 20. Q.Mitchell for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & 14 - NILL 11
(3:33 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 15
(3:59 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow; C.McDonald at NIL 22. PENALTY on NIL-J.Champe Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 11 yards accepted.

TOL
Rockets
 - Punt (11 plays, 31 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 49
(4:08 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 34 yards to NIL 15 Center-TOL. Out of bounds.
Penalty
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 44
(4:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-TOL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 39
(4:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-TOL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 46
(4:59 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to NIL 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 39.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 46
(5:09 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48
(5:36 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner; N.Rattin at NIL 46.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(5:45 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at NIL 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(5:57 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(6:19 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 30. Catch made by J.Stuart at TOL 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.White at TOL 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(6:49 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette; J.White at TOL 30.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 29
(7:14 - 2nd) J.Culpepper rushed to TOL 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete at TOL 30.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 28
(7:57 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to TOL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at TOL 29. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
No Gain
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 28
(8:24 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May; N.Rattin at TOL 28.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(8:42 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 20. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.White at TOL 28.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (8 plays, 22 yards, 5:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - NILL 48
(8:48 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 32 yards to TOL 20 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
+2 YD
2 & 17 - NILL 46
(9:27 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 46. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at NIL 48.
-7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47
(10:14 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 46 for -7 yards. J.Lynch FUMBLES forced by TOL. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-A.Brown at NIL 46. Tackled by D.Johnson at NIL 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50
(10:58 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to TOL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; A.Woliver at TOL 47.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 41
(11:23 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 41. Catch made by M.Travis at NIL 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at NIL 50.
Penalty
2 & 15 - NILL 36
(11:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-D.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39
(12:17 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at NIL 36.
+25 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 29
(12:38 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 29. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller at TOL 46. PENALTY on NIL-F.McCray Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 26
(13:17 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow; D.Gant at NIL 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 26
(13:52 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; Q.Mitchell at NIL 26.
Kickoff
(13:57 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 55 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 10. J.Credle returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.McNeil-Warren at NIL 26.

TOL
Rockets
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 70 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:57 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 1
(14:02 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to NIL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Stuart for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+18 YD
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 19
(14:14 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 1 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 1.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17
(14:51 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to NIL 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.White at NIL 19.
Penalty
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 32
(14:55 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 32
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
No Gain
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 32
(0:10 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to NIL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy; C.Brown at NIL 32.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31
(0:50 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 31. Catch made by D.Maddox at NIL 31. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 32.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(0:56 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; J.Dolphin at NIL 31.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 37
(1:16 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 41 for 4 yards. D.Finn ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(1:42 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 30. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at TOL 37.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - NILL 39
(1:45 - 1st) T.Foley punts 31 yards to TOL 30 Center-NIL. Downed by NIL.
No Gain
3 & 6 - NILL 39
(1:49 - 1st) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
No Gain
2 & 6 - NILL 39
(1:59 - 1st) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for G.Gumbs.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(2:38 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander; D.Gant at NIL 39.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 30
(3:11 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow; N.Bauer at NIL 35.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(3:46 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; Q.Mitchell at NIL 30.
Kickoff
(3:46 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.

TOL
Rockets
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 73 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:46 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11
(3:53 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 11. Catch made by J.Newton at NIL 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Newton for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(4:21 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 11 for 35 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 11.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 28
(4:29 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 28. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at TOL 39. PENALTY on NIL-D.Rayner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27
(4:51 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; D.Rayner at TOL 28.
Kickoff
(4:57 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 55 yards from NIL 35 to the TOL 10. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by F.McCray; M.Travis at TOL 27.

NIU
Huskies
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 69 yards, 6:25 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:57 - 1st) J.Richardson extra point is good.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 15
(5:02 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to TOL End Zone for 15 yards. J.Lynch for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 22
(5:41 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to TOL 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; D.Gant at TOL 15.
Penalty
2 & 7 - NILL 27
(6:07 - 1st) PENALTY on TOL-D.Holt Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(6:51 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to TOL 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gant; D.Johnson at TOL 27.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(7:29 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to TOL 30 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 30.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 50
(8:05 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to TOL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; D.Johnson at TOL 46.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 45
(8:50 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hines; N.Bauer at NIL 50.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42
(9:29 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; J.Barrow at NIL 45.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 38
(10:05 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at NIL 42.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 34
(10:42 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Butler at NIL 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 31
(11:15 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at NIL 34.
Kickoff
(11:22 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 7. J.Credle returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Stephens at NIL 31.

NIU
Huskies
 - Interception (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:22 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
Int
2 & 12 - NILL 23
(11:22 - 1st) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 25. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at NIL 25. Q.Mitchell for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(11:56 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Butler; D.Gant at NIL 23.
Kickoff
(11:56 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 62 yards from TOL 35 to the NIL 3. Fair catch by K.Rutkiewicz.

TOL
Rockets
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 69 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:56 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+4 YD
4 & Goal - TOLEDO 4
(12:00 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to NIL 4. Catch made by J.Newton at NIL 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Newton for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 10
(12:46 - 1st) D.Maddox rushed to NIL 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; D.O'Malley at NIL 4.
-1 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 9
(13:17 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 10.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 12
(13:35 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to NIL 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; R.Thomas at NIL 9.
+43 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(14:14 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 45. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 45. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 12.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 37
(14:32 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; K.Pugh at TOL 45.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 31
(14:51 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at TOL 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31
(14:55 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 48 yards from NIL 35 to the TOL 17. J.Newton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Rattin; J.Hansen at TOL 31.
