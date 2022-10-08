Drive Chart
Key Players
J. Brownlee 1 WR
94 ReYds, ReTD, 11 RECs
T. Johnson 15 WR
80 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
USM
4 Pass
1 Rush
32 YDS
3:14 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 TROY 48
0:48
Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TRY 48. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Steward at TRY 37. PENALTY on USM-M.Ryals Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+10 YD
3RD & 10 USM 42
2:09
Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 42. Catch made by L.Jones at USM 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 48.
No Gain
2ND & 10 USM 42
2:13
Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Dean.
No Gain
1ST & 10 USM 42
2:20
Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
+16 YD
3RD & 4 USM 26
2:44
Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 26. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; C.Slocum at USM 42.
+3 YD
2ND & 7 USM 23
3:24
Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at USM 26.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 USM 20
4:02
J.Dean rushed to USM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at USM 23.
TROY
0 Pass
15 Rush
14 YDS
2:47 POS
Punt
4TH & 9 USM 44
4:02
M.Rivers punts 44 yards to USM End Zone Center-Q.Skinner. Touchback.
-4 YD
3RD & 5 USM 40
4:50
K.Vidal rushed to USM 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; J.Mahaffey at USM 44.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 USM 45
5:34
K.Vidal rushed to USM 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; T.Newsome at USM 40.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 8:48
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
27
Touchdown 8:48
J.Doege pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by T.Johnson at USM 23. Gain of 23 yards. T.Johnson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
23
yds
00:05
pos
10
26
Field Goal 9:14
B.Buce 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
5
plays
22
yds
2:00
pos
10
20
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 2:27
B.Bourgeois 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
9
plays
26
yds
2:54
pos
10
17
Point After TD 11:23
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 11:23
K.Vidal rushed to USM End Zone for 10 yards. K.Vidal for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
72
yds
3:37
pos
7
16
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 3:52
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 3:52
D.Billingsley rushed to USM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Billingsley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
27
yds
2:36
pos
7
9
Point After TD 14:34
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 14:34
Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 13. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TRY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Brownlee for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
13
yds
00:04
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
Field Goal 1:41
B.Buce 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
8
plays
33
yds
4:45
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 18
Rushing 3 4
Passing 8 12
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 6-13 5-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 171 338
Total Plays 52 58
Avg Gain 3.3 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 38 101
Rush Attempts 24 35
Avg Rush Yards 1.6 2.9
Yards Passing 133 237
Comp. - Att. 15-28 17-23
Yards Per Pass 2.9 7.9
Penalties - Yards 8-85 3-20
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 2
Punts - Avg 5-46.0 5-41.4
Return Yards 58 51
Punts - Returns 2-30 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-28 3-44
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Southern Miss 2-2 073010
Troy 3-2 3771027
Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, AL
 133 PASS YDS 237
38 RUSH YDS 101
171 TOTAL YDS 338
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 133 1 3 83.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 503 4 1 136.4
Z. Wilcke 15/28 133 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 314 3
F. Gore Jr. 15 67 0 13
J. Dean  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 38 0
J. Dean 1 3 0 3
D. Richard  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 0
D. Richard 1 3 0 3
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 45 0
Z. Wilcke 6 -34 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Brownlee  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 11 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 225 2
J. Brownlee 13 11 94 1 16
L. Jones  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
L. Jones 2 2 21 0 11
D. Jones  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 0
D. Jones 1 1 15 0 15
C. Cavallo  33 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
C. Cavallo 4 1 3 0 3
J. Dean  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Dean 1 0 0 0 0
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Pittman 1 0 0 0 0
J. Caston  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 262 3
J. Caston 1 0 0 0 0
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 40 0
F. Gore Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Latham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
S. Latham 5-3 0.0 0
D. Quewon  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
D. Quewon 3-0 2.0 0
D. Gill  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Gill 3-2 0.0 0
J. Stanley  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Stanley 3-3 0.0 1
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Harrell 2-2 0.0 1
J. Mahaffey  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Mahaffey 2-1 1.0 0
J. Williams  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Williams 2-3 0.0 0
M. Shorts  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Shorts 2-3 0.0 0
T. Newsome  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Newsome 1-2 0.0 0
J. Ratcliff  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Ratcliff 1-1 1.0 0
J. Jones  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
A. Habas  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Habas 1-0 0.0 0
J. Clemons  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Clemons 1-2 0.0 0
E. Scott, Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Scott, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Caraway Jr.  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Caraway Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Knight  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Knight 1-0 0.0 0
N. Brooks  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Brooks 0-1 0.0 0
J. Haywood  26 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Haywood 0-1 0.0 0
T. Doss  79 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Doss 0-1 0.0 0
B. Toles  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Toles 0-2 0.0 0
K. Booth  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Booth 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/7 14/14
B. Bourgeois 1/1 34 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hunt  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 0 0
M. Hunt 5 46.0 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 27.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
C. Harrell 2 27.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Brooks 0 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 18.4 147 0
N. Brooks 2 15.0 23 0
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Doege  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 237 1 2 157.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.0% 195 3 0 196.4
J. Doege 17/23 237 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 175 1
K. Vidal 17 79 1 29
D. Billingsley  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 284 2
D. Billingsley 10 32 1 11
D. Taylor  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
D. Taylor 1 3 0 3
J. Doege  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Doege 7 -13 0 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Stoudemire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 255 1
D. Stoudemire 5 5 82 0 39
T. Johnson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 305 1
T. Johnson 6 4 80 1 30
M. Rogers  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 169 0
M. Rogers 3 2 29 0 23
J. Barber  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 331 2
J. Barber 2 2 20 0 12
D. Ross  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
D. Ross 1 1 16 0 16
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 64 0
K. Vidal 2 2 6 0 6
M. Vice  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 62 0
M. Vice 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Martial  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Martial 5-3 0.0 0
T. Harris  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
T. Harris 3-3 0.5 0
T. Jackson  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
T. Jackson 3-2 1.5 0
C. Slocum Jr.  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 1 0.0
C. Slocum Jr. 3-5 0.0 1
B. Jones  52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
R. Jibunor  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
R. Jibunor 2-1 1.0 0
K. Robertson  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Robertson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Cass  26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Cass 1-0 0.0 1
O. Fletcher  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 1-1 0.0 0
S. Brown  21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
S. Brown 1-1 1.0 0
M. Colvin  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Colvin 1-0 0.0 1
K. Swanson  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Swanson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Pierce  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Pierce 1-0 1.0 0
W. Choloh  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
W. Choloh 0-2 0.0 0
J. Solomon  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Solomon 0-1 0.0 0
D. Pettus  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Pettus 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Buce  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/8 14/14
B. Buce 2/2 48 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Rivers  44 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
M. Rivers 5 41.4 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Higgins  16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 17 0
P. Higgins 2 8.5 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 6.8 27 0
D. Stoudemire 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 25 3:20 5 20 Punt
7:43 USM 44 1:17 3 1 INT
1:41 USM 25 1:52 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:38 TROY 13 0:04 1 13 TD
11:04 USM 20 4:36 9 42 INT
3:52 USM 9 2:16 6 9 Punt
0:32 USM 10 0:32 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 USM 25 1:51 3 9 Punt
5:21 TROY 43 2:54 9 26 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 USM 13 0:06 1 0 INT
9:14 USM 31 0:21 2 -8 Fumble
8:48 USM 25 1:59 4 -7 Punt
4:02 USM 20 3:14 7 17
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 TROY 10 3:57 6 29 Punt
6:26 TROY 42 4:45 8 28 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 TROY 30 0:11 1 0 INT
14:34 TROY 25 3:30 7 71 INT
6:26 USM 27 2:36 6 27 TD
1:36 TROY 44 1:04 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 17 3:37 6 83 TD
9:32 TROY 10 4:11 6 7 Punt
2:27 TROY 25 6:07 7 40 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 USM 36 2:00 5 22 FG
8:53 USM 23 0:05 1 23 TD
6:49 TROY 42 2:47 4 14 Punt

USM
Golden Eagles

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 48
(0:48 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TRY 48. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Steward at TRY 37. PENALTY on USM-M.Ryals Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - USM 42
(2:09 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 42. Catch made by L.Jones at USM 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 48.
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 42
(2:13 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Dean.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 42
(2:20 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
+16 YD
3 & 4 - USM 26
(2:44 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 26. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; C.Slocum at USM 42.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - USM 23
(3:24 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at USM 26.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20
(4:02 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to USM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at USM 23.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 44
(4:02 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to USM End Zone Center-Q.Skinner. Touchback.
-4 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 40
(4:50 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to USM 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; J.Mahaffey at USM 44.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 45
(5:34 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to USM 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; T.Newsome at USM 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 45
(6:17 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to USM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at USM 45.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(6:49 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to USM 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 45.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 28 - USM 18
(7:05 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 40 yards to TRY 42 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
+3 YD
3 & 16 - USM 30
(7:18 - 4th) D.Richard rushed to USM 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jones at USM 33. PENALTY on USM-K.Barnes Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
Sack
2 & 11 - USM 35
(7:55 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 30 for -5 yards (S.Brown)
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36
(8:27 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; S.Brown at USM 35.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(8:48 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Cass at USM 36.
Kickoff
(8:48 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 23 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:48 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23
(8:53 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by T.Johnson at USM 23. Gain of 23 yards. T.Johnson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Fumble (2 plays, -8 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
Sack
2 & 10 - USM 31
(9:02 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 23 for -8 yards (R.Jibunor) Z.Wilcke FUMBLES forced by R.Jibunor. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-B.Jones at USM 23. Tackled by USM at USM 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 31
(9:07 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
Kickoff
(9:14 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 58 yards from TRY 35 to the USM 7. C.Harrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Taylor; Z.Williams at USM 31.

TROY
Trojans
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - TROY 20
(9:18 - 4th) B.Buce 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TROY 13
(9:24 - 4th) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TROY 13
(9:50 - 4th) J.Doege scrambles to USM 13 for 0 yards. J.Doege ran out of bounds.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15
(10:52 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to USM 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 13.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(11:14 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by T.Johnson at USM 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 15.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - USM 13
(11:20 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at USM 35. Intercepted by K.Cass at USM 35. K.Cass ran out of bounds.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (7 plays, 40 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - TROY 43
(11:26 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 51 yards to USM 6 Center-Q.Skinner. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 6. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at USM 13.
+10 YD
3 & 16 - TROY 33
(12:13 - 4th) J.Doege scrambles to TRY 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons at TRY 43.
No Gain
2 & 16 - TROY 33
(13:16 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at TRY 33.
Penalty
2 & 6 - TROY 43
(13:30 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 43. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 43. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at USM 35. PENALTY on TRY-D.Butler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39
(14:10 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; J.Williams at TRY 43.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 24
(14:15 - 4th) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for TRY. PENALTY on USM-M.Caraway Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 12 - TROY 11
(15:00 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 11. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 11. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stanley at TRY 24.
Penalty
2 & 7 - TROY 16
(0:25 - 3rd) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 16. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 16. Gain of yards. Tackled by USM at TRY 19. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 13
(1:05 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at TRY 16.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 5
(2:03 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at TRY 13.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 3
(2:26 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome; B.Toles at TRY 5.
Kickoff
(2:27 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 62 yards from USM 35 to the TRY 3. P.Higgins returns the kickoff. Tackled by TRY at TRY 3.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 26 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - USM 24
(2:31 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
No Gain
3 & 8 - USM 17
(2:37 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
No Gain
2 & 8 - USM 17
(2:43 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 19
(3:21 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to TRY 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson at TRY 17.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - USM 30
(3:43 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 30. Catch made by L.Jones at TRY 30. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Harris at TRY 19.
No Gain
2 & 8 - USM 30
(3:46 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32
(4:20 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to TRY 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 30.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - USM 36
(4:49 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 36. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TRY 36. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Slocum at TRY 32.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 43
(5:21 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 43. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TRY 43. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Slocum at TRY 36.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - TROY 17
(5:50 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 26 yards to TRY 43 Center-Q.Skinner. Out of bounds.
Sack
3 & 6 - TROY 25
(6:08 - 3rd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege sacked at TRY 17 for -8 yards (D.Quewon)
+1 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 24
(6:49 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at TRY 25.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 21
(7:27 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to TRY 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Quewon at TRY 24.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 17
(8:06 - 3rd) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 17. Catch made by M.Vice at TRY 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at TRY 21.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 15
(8:49 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; K.Booth at TRY 17.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 10
(9:32 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; J.Stanley at TRY 15.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - USM 34
(9:37 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 56 yards to TRY 10 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
No Gain
3 & 1 - USM 34
(10:15 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Jones; T.Jackson at USM 34.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - USM 33
(10:53 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at USM 34.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(11:23 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; W.Choloh at USM 33.
Kickoff
(11:23 - 3rd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 83 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:23 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 10
(11:29 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to USM End Zone for 10 yards. K.Vidal for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+30 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 40
(12:10 - 3rd) J.Doege pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by T.Johnson at USM 40. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Harrell at USM 10.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 41
(12:49 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to USM 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at USM 40.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(13:34 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to USM 41 for 29 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 41.
Penalty
3 & 8 - TROY 19
(13:38 - 3rd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers. PENALTY on USM-E.Scott Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TROY 19
(14:04 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell; K.Booth at TRY 19.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 17
(14:57 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by USM at TRY 19.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TRY End Zone. P.Higgins returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jones at TRY 17.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10
(0:32 - 2nd) USM kneels at the USM 9.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - TROY 44
(0:38 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 46 yards to USM 10 Center-Q.Skinner. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
+6 YD
3 & 16 - TROY 38
(0:48 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; J.Stanley at TRY 44.
Sack
2 & 10 - TROY 44
(1:33 - 2nd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege sacked at TRY 38 for -6 yards (J.Ratcliff)
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44
(1:36 - 2nd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - USM 19
(1:46 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 37 yards to TRY 44 Center-T.Harvey. Downed by D.Burgess.
+11 YD
3 & 21 - USM 8
(1:54 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; C.Slocum at USM 19.
No Gain
2 & 21 - USM 8
(1:56 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for F.Gore.
Penalty
2 & 16 - USM 13
(2:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on USM-T.Doss False Start 5 yards accepted.
Sack
1 & 10 - USM 20
(3:04 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 13 for -7 yards (A.Pierce)
+10 YD
3 & 10 - USM 10
(3:39 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 10. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 10. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at USM 20.
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 10
(3:43 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 10
(3:46 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
Kickoff
(3:52 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the USM End Zone. C.Harrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at USM 30. PENALTY on USM-USM Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:52 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - TROY 1
(3:55 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to USM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Billingsley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 2
(4:45 - 2nd) J.Doege scrambles to USM 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 1.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 4
(4:55 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to USM 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 2.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 12
(5:09 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to USM 12. Catch made by J.Barber at USM 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell; M.Shorts at USM 4.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15
(5:47 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to USM 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at USM 12.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27
(6:28 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to USM 27. Catch made by J.Barber at USM 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at USM 15.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Interception (9 plays, 42 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - USM 38
(7:31 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 29. Intercepted by M.Colvin at TRY 29. Tackled by T.Doss; J.Haywood at USM 27.
+13 YD
1 & 7 - USM 49
(7:34 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to TRY 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Colvin at TRY 38.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46
(3:52 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to TRY 41 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at TRY 41. PENALTY on USM-D.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+15 YD
3 & 12 - USM 31
(8:29 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 31. Catch made by D.Jones at USM 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at USM 46.
No Gain
2 & 12 - USM 31
(8:34 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 33
(9:21 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; W.Choloh at USM 31.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - USM 29
(9:53 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at USM 33.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - USM 22
(10:30 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Fletcher at USM 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20
(11:04 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke scrambles to USM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at USM 22.

TROY
Trojans
 - Interception (7 plays, 71 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 4 - TROY 4
(11:08 - 2nd) J.Doege pass INTERCEPTED at USM End Zone. Intercepted by J.Stanley at USM End Zone. Tackled by TRY at USM End Zone. Touchback.
+39 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43
(11:51 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to USM 43. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at USM 43. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stanley at USM 4.
+16 YD
3 & 11 - TROY 41
(12:40 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 41. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 43.
No Gain
2 & 11 - TROY 41
(12:44 - 2nd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for TRY.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(13:25 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at TRY 41.
+10 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 32
(13:51 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 32. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Caraway at TRY 42.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(14:34 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons; B.Toles at TRY 32.
Kickoff
(14:34 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 13 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:34 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - USM 13
(14:38 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 13. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TRY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Brownlee for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.

TROY
Trojans
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(14:49 - 2nd) J.Doege pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 41. Intercepted by C.Harrell at TRY 41. Tackled by B.Jones at TRY 13.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - USM 25
(15:00 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 52 yards to TRY 23 Center-T.Harvey. D.Stoudemire returned punt from the TRY 23. Tackled by A.Habas; T.Knight at TRY 30.
+7 YD
3 & 17 - USM 18
(0:36 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 18. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; O.Fletcher at USM 25.
Sack
2 & 5 - USM 30
(1:15 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 18 for -12 yards (T.Jackson)
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(1:41 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; C.Slocum at USM 30.
Kickoff
(1:41 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 28 yards, 4:45 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - TROY 38
(1:44 - 1st) B.Buce 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
+10 YD
3 & 15 - TROY 40
(2:28 - 1st) J.Doege pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at USM 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 30.
Sack
2 & 9 - TROY 34
(3:14 - 1st) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege sacked at USM 40 for -6 yards (J.Mahaffey)
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(3:57 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to USM 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; S.Latham at USM 34.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 42
(4:26 - 1st) J.Doege pass complete to USM 42. Catch made by T.Johnson at USM 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks; J.Clemons at USM 35.
+10 YD
2 & 15 - TROY 48
(5:10 - 1st) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 42.
No Gain
1 & 15 - TROY 48
(5:33 - 1st) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for TRY.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(3:32 - 1st) PENALTY on TRY-TRY Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(6:26 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to USM 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 47.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Interception (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 9 - USM 45
(6:30 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 42. Intercepted by C.Slocum at TRY 42. Tackled by USM at TRY 42.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - USM 46
(7:12 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at USM 45.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44
(7:43 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus; T.Harris at USM 46.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - TROY 39
(7:59 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 40 yards to USM 21 Center-Q.Skinner. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 21. Tackled by Z.Williams at USM 44.
Sack
3 & 8 - TROY 43
(8:30 - 1st) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege sacked at TRY 39 for -4 yards (D.Quewon)
-1 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 44
(9:14 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at TRY 43.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 41
(9:57 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; J.Williams at TRY 44.
+23 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 18
(10:37 - 1st) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 18. Catch made by M.Rogers at TRY 18. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at TRY 41.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 12
(10:59 - 1st) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 12. Catch made by M.Rogers at TRY 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TRY 18.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 10
(11:40 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; J.Williams at TRY 12.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - USM 45
(11:51 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 45 yards to TRY 10 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
+9 YD
3 & 12 - USM 36
(12:22 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 36. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Jibunor at USM 45.
Penalty
3 & 7 - USM 41
(12:40 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-K.Barnes False Start 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 3 - USM 45
(13:27 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 41 for -4 yards (T.Jackson; T.Harris)
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38
(14:10 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at USM 45.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - USM 33
(14:42 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at USM 38.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(15:00 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Slocum at USM 33.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
