Drive Chart
|
|
|UTEP
|LATECH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
R. Flores
3 RB
22 RuYds, RuTD, 73 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
P. McNeil
17 QB
187 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -14 RuYds
LATECH
0 Pass
1 Rush
-11 YDS
1:59 POS
Punt
4TH & 21 LATECH 11
11:26
A.McCready punts 37 yards to LT 48 Center-LT. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
Sack
3RD & 15 LATECH 17
12:05
P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 11 for -6 yards (B.Thompson)
+5 YD
2ND & 20 LATECH 12
12:41
M.Crosby rushed to LT 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton; T.James at LT 17.
Sack
1ST & 10 LATECH 22
13:14
P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 12 for -10 yards (J.Taylor)
Kickoff
Kickoff
13:20
G.Baechle kicks 59 yards from TEP 35 to the LT 6. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Wilson at LT 22.
UTEP
3 Pass
3 Rush
49 YDS
2:13 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
13:20
G.Baechle extra point is good.
+3 YD
1ST & Goal LATECH 3
13:21
R.Flores rushed to LT End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+19 YD
2ND & 10 LATECH 22
13:54
R.Flores rushed to LT 3 for 19 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at LT 3.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LATECH 22
13:42
G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
+6 YD
3RD & 4 LATECH 28
14:35
G.Hardison pass complete to LT 28. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 22.
Touchdown 13:17
R.Flores rushed to LT End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
49
yds
2:13
pos
16
30
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 2:22
G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at TEP 44. Intercepted by M.Brooks at TEP 44. M.Brooks for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
29
Field Goal 3:08
J.Barnes 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
7
plays
46
yds
4:06
pos
10
23
Touchdown 7:17
D.Hankins rushed to LT End Zone for 5 yards. D.Hankins for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
53
yds
3:40
pos
9
20
Touchdown 0:04
P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 9. Catch made by S.Harris at TEP 9. Gain of 9 yards. S.Harris for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
3:58
pos
3
20
Field Goal 4:04
G.Baechle 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
9
plays
48
yds
5:47
pos
3
14
Touchdown 9:45
P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 38. Catch made by T.Harris at TEP 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Harris for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
47
yds
1:35
pos
0
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|13
|Rushing
|9
|2
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|4-6
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|373
|257
|Total Plays
|74
|43
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|166
|70
|Rush Attempts
|36
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|207
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|19-38
|16-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|0
|56
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-44
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|207
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|
|166
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|373
|TOTAL YDS
|257
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|19/38
|207
|0
|2
|
Z. Fryar 87 TE
|Z. Fryar
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|15
|66
|0
|14
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|14
|64
|1
|10
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|2
|22
|1
|19
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|5
|14
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|11
|6
|73
|0
|19
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|11
|5
|39
|0
|15
|
L. Soto 84 TE
|L. Soto
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
K. Akharaiyi 4 WR
|K. Akharaiyi
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
Z. Fryar 87 TE
|Z. Fryar
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Clarke 9 WR
|J. Clarke
|3
|2
|7
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hylton 2 S
|K. Hylton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 13 DB
|D. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DB
|J. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Shelton 9 CB
|L. Shelton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Broussard 24 DB
|M. Broussard
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 54 DT
|K. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 15 DE
|B. Thompson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 32 CB
|I. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1/1
|31
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|3
|19.3
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|16/22
|187
|3
|0
|
J. Locke 87 TE
|J. Locke
|1/1
|19
|0
|0
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|1/1
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|12
|60
|0
|22
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|4
|17
|0
|7
|
J. Lewis 80 WR
|J. Lewis
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|3
|-14
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Hebert 5 TE
|G. Hebert
|8
|6
|76
|0
|28
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|5
|4
|66
|1
|38
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|3
|3
|30
|1
|12
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
T. Magee 0 WR
|T. Magee
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Singleton Jr. 2 DB
|C. Singleton Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
H. Davis 9 LB
|H. Davis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|3-6
|1.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 31 DB
|R. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Morrison 10 LB
|K. Morrison
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Spears 40 DL
|K. Spears
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Roberts 22 DB
|W. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Lyles 95 DL
|R. Lyles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher 20 DL
|K. Fisher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 13 DB
|M. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall Jr. 5 DL
|D. Hall Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Villanueva 28 LB
|K. Villanueva
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|1/1
|28
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|3
|39.3
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|3
|24.3
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - LATECH 11(11:26 - 4th) A.McCready punts 37 yards to LT 48 Center-LT. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Sack
3 & 15 - LATECH 17(12:05 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 11 for -6 yards (B.Thompson)
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - LATECH 12(12:41 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton; T.James at LT 17.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 22(13:14 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 12 for -10 yards (J.Taylor)
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks 59 yards from TEP 35 to the LT 6. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Wilson at LT 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 4th) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 3(13:21 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to LT End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 22(13:54 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to LT 3 for 19 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at LT 3.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 22(13:42 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 28(14:35 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 28. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 34(14:57 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by J.Clarke at LT 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at LT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(15:00 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(0:33 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; K.Villanueva at LT 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - LATECH 12(0:40 - 3rd) A.McCready punts 37 yards to LT 49 Center-LT. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LATECH 12(0:42 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - LATECH 11(1:15 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to LT 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.James at LT 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 9(1:40 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to LT 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at LT 11.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 14(1:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-L.Nelson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - UTEP 14(1:31 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+9 YD
3 & 20 - UTEP 23(2:01 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 23. Catch made by M.Bellon at LT 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; C.Singleton at LT 14.
|Sack
2 & 9 - UTEP 12(3:04 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at LT 23 for -11 yards (J.Cole)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 13(3:28 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Spears at LT 12.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 32(4:31 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by R.Flores at LT 32. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 32(4:36 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for J.Clarke.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(5:18 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 32.
|+10 YD
4 & 9 - UTEP 43(5:32 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 43. Catch made by R.Flores at LT 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 33.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UTEP 43(5:36 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 43(5:34 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(6:00 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by J.Clarke at LT 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 43.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 42(6:41 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(6:46 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - LATECH 14(6:55 - 3rd) A.McCready punts 44 yards to TEP 42 Center-LT. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - LATECH 10(8:06 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.James at LT 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 9(8:16 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at LT 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 9(8:24 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UTEP 9(8:35 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTEP 9(9:04 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UTEP 9(9:27 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 9.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 12(9:40 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 9.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 16(9:53 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 16. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Awatt at LT 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 21(10:12 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at LT 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 24(11:01 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 30(11:27 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(11:41 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at LT 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 50(11:51 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 50. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(12:14 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Hardison at TEP 50.
|+14 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 34(12:18 - 3rd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by G.Hardison at TEP 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 26(12:40 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 26. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LT at TEP 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 26(12:49 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for D.Hankins.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(13:08 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at TEP 26.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 12(13:24 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by LT at TEP 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 7(14:49 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at TEP 12.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at TEP 7.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 18(0:32 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at LT 18. Gain of 18 yards. K.Akharaiyi FUMBLES forced by C.Singleton. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-R.Johnson at LT End Zone. Tackled by TEP at LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 31(0:44 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by R.Flores at LT 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at LT 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 34(1:09 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 34(1:13 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(1:20 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - UTEP 42(1:26 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by R.Flores at LT 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UTEP 42(1:30 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(1:59 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to LT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at LT 42.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(2:15 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 41. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 44.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(2:33 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by D.Hankins at TEP 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at TEP 41.
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Int
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(2:49 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at TEP 44. Intercepted by M.Brooks at TEP 44. M.Brooks for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(2:53 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - LATECH 18(3:15 - 2nd) J.Barnes 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LATECH 7(3:36 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 6.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 14(5:03 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to TEP 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.Knight at TEP 7.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(5:20 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.Knight at TEP 14.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(5:57 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by G.Hebert at TEP 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 30. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+28 YD
2 & 11 - LATECH 32(6:09 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 32. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(6:52 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; C.Wallerstedt at LT 32.
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 63 yards from TEP 35 to the LT 2. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Wolfe at LT 33.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:59 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 5(7:22 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to LT End Zone for 5 yards. D.Hankins for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 15(7:34 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 5 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Cole; T.Grubbs at LT 5.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 19(8:25 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(8:56 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by Z.Fryar at LT 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at LT 19.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 40(11:30 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 44(10:22 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at LT 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(10:36 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at LT 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UTEP 40(10:39 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith. PENALTY on LT-W.Roberts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on LT-LT yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UTEP 40(10:18 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(10:39 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at TEP 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(11:44 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 36. Catch made by T.Harris at TEP 36. Gain of 4 yards. T.Harris FUMBLES forced by T.Knight. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-K.Stewart at TEP 32. Tackled by LT at TEP 32.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 48(11:55 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 48. Catch made by S.Harris at TEP 48. Gain of 12 yards.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 49(12:42 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; I.Johnson at TEP 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(13:07 - 2nd) P.McNeil rushed to LT 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Broussard; J.Taylor at LT 49.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 34(13:15 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at LT 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(13:18 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for M.Crosby.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTEP 35(13:31 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 43 yards to LT 22 Center-TEP. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 22. Tackled by TEP at LT 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - UTEP 29(13:58 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at TEP 35.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UTEP 29(14:25 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for M.Bellon.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - UTEP 34(14:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEP-R.Flores False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(15:00 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison; J.Cole at TEP 34.
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 64 yards from LT 35 to the TEP 1. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Johnson at TEP 33.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:02 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is no good.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 9(0:14 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 9. Catch made by S.Harris at TEP 9. Gain of 9 yards. S.Harris for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 14(0:27 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 14. Catch made by G.Hebert at TEP 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Broussard at TEP 9.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 19(1:04 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 14.
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 36(1:16 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 36. Catch made by G.Hebert at TEP 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(1:54 - 1st) J.Lewis rushed to TEP 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 36.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 45(2:27 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 45. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton; M.Broussard at TEP 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 40(2:59 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at LT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(3:12 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - LATECH 32(3:27 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at LT 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(3:57 - 1st) G.Garner rushed to LT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; M.Broussard at LT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(4:00 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UTEP 21(4:11 - 1st) G.Baechle 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
3 & 8 - UTEP(4:14 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 17(4:54 - 1st) G.Hardison rushed to LT 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cole; H.Davis at LT 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 16(5:47 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to LT 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; J.Cole at LT 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 24(6:31 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to LT 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; J.Cole at LT 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(6:59 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to LT 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; B.Williamson at LT 24.
|+21 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 47(7:36 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 47. Catch made by L.Soto at TEP 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 46(8:58 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; H.Davis at TEP 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 43(9:15 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at TEP 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(9:36 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cole; T.Grubbs at TEP 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 23(9:39 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi. PENALTY on LT-W.Roberts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 61 yards from LT 35 to the TEP 4. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Knighten at TEP 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:45 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|+38 YD
4 & 1 - LATECH 38(9:54 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 38. Catch made by T.Harris at TEP 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Harris for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LATECH 38(10:47 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; K.Moss at TEP 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 39(11:05 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at TEP 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(11:22 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton at TEP 39.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 12 - UTEP 37(11:38 - 1st) G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at TEP 47. Intercepted by W.Roberts at TEP 47. Tackled by TEP at TEP 47. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(12:47 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at TEP 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 34(12:57 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; T.Grubbs at TEP 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(13:26 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Thompson at TEP 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; K.Morrison at TEP 34.
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 4(13:32 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 4. Catch made by T.Magee at TEP 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Magee for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 23(13:50 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by T.Harris at TEP 23. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 4.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(14:17 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for LT.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(14:17 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 38 for 22 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 38. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 35(14:28 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 35. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at LT 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(14:53 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 26. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at LT 35.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Allen at LT 26.
-
AF
UTAHST
24
34
4th 7:00 FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
18
33
4th 6:05 ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
35
20
4th 8:37 NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
26
12
4th 3:21 ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
4th 1:50 ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
17
30
4th 11:26 ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
17
14
4th 12:54 CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
38
4th 15:00
-
16BYU
ND
20
25
4th 13:13 NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
17
3
3rd 9:01 ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
6
3rd 6:02 BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
7
9
4th 14:42 ESPU
-
SC
13UK
17
7
4th 12:37 SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
17
3rd 10:01 FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
3rd 12:46 ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
14
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
3
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
14
3
2nd 9:53 PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+