Drive Chart
UTEP
LATECH

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
R. Flores 3 RB
22 RuYds, RuTD, 73 ReYds, 6 RECs
P. McNeil 17 QB
187 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -14 RuYds
LATECH
0 Pass
1 Rush
-11 YDS
1:59 POS
Punt
4TH & 21 LATECH 11
11:26
A.McCready punts 37 yards to LT 48 Center-LT. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
Sack
3RD & 15 LATECH 17
12:05
P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 11 for -6 yards (B.Thompson)
+5 YD
2ND & 20 LATECH 12
12:41
M.Crosby rushed to LT 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton; T.James at LT 17.
Sack
1ST & 10 LATECH 22
13:14
P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 12 for -10 yards (J.Taylor)
Kickoff
Kickoff
13:20
G.Baechle kicks 59 yards from TEP 35 to the LT 6. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Wilson at LT 22.
UTEP
3 Pass
3 Rush
49 YDS
2:13 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
13:20
G.Baechle extra point is good.
+3 YD
1ST & Goal LATECH 3
13:21
R.Flores rushed to LT End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+19 YD
2ND & 10 LATECH 22
13:54
R.Flores rushed to LT 3 for 19 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at LT 3.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LATECH 22
13:42
G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
+6 YD
3RD & 4 LATECH 28
14:35
G.Hardison pass complete to LT 28. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 22.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 13:20
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
30
Touchdown 13:17
R.Flores rushed to LT End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
49
yds
2:13
pos
16
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 2:22
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
30
Touchdown 2:22
G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at TEP 44. Intercepted by M.Brooks at TEP 44. M.Brooks for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
29
Field Goal 3:08
J.Barnes 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
7
plays
46
yds
4:06
pos
10
23
Point After TD 6:59
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 7:17
D.Hankins rushed to LT End Zone for 5 yards. D.Hankins for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
53
yds
3:40
pos
9
20
1st Quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:02
J.Barnes extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
3
20
Touchdown 0:04
P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 9. Catch made by S.Harris at TEP 9. Gain of 9 yards. S.Harris for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
3:58
pos
3
20
Field Goal 4:04
G.Baechle 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
9
plays
48
yds
5:47
pos
3
14
Point After TD 9:45
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:45
P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 38. Catch made by T.Harris at TEP 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Harris for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
47
yds
1:35
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:26
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:26
P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 4. Catch made by T.Magee at TEP 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Magee for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
59
yds
1:34
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 13
Rushing 9 2
Passing 12 9
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-13 2-7
4th Down Conv 4-6 1-1
Total Net Yards 373 257
Total Plays 74 43
Avg Gain 5.0 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 166 70
Rush Attempts 36 21
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 3.3
Yards Passing 207 187
Comp. - Att. 19-38 16-22
Yards Per Pass 5.0 7.1
Penalties - Yards 3-35 4-35
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 1-43.0 3-39.3
Return Yards 0 56
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-12
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-44
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTEP 3-3 370717
Louisiana Tech 1-3 20100030
Joe Aillet Stadium Ruston, LA
 207 PASS YDS 187
166 RUSH YDS 70
373 TOTAL YDS 257
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Hardison  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 207 0 2 85.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.7% 1266 6 3 117.3
G. Hardison 19/38 207 0 2
Z. Fryar  87 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
Z. Fryar 1/1 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Awatt  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 365 2
R. Awatt 15 66 0 14
D. Hankins  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 277 1
D. Hankins 14 64 1 10
R. Flores  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 44 1
R. Flores 2 22 1 19
G. Hardison  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 29 0
G. Hardison 5 14 0 14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Flores  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 6 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 320 0
R. Flores 11 6 73 0 19
T. Smith  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 5 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 568 4
T. Smith 11 5 39 0 15
L. Soto  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
L. Soto 1 1 21 0 21
K. Akharaiyi  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 98 0
K. Akharaiyi 2 1 18 0 18
D. Hankins  33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
D. Hankins 2 1 16 0 16
Z. Fryar  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
Z. Fryar 1 1 15 0 15
M. Bellon  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
M. Bellon 2 1 9 0 9
T. Thompson  45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 1
T. Thompson 3 1 9 0 9
J. Clarke  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Clarke 3 2 7 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hylton  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Hylton 5-1 0.0 0
T. Knight  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Knight 4-3 0.0 0
T. James  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. James 2-1 0.0 0
D. Barnes  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Barnes 2-0 0.0 0
G. Hardison  2 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Hardison 2-0 0.0 0
J. Allen  22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
L. Shelton  9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Shelton 1-1 0.0 0
R. Awatt  22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Awatt 1-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Taylor 1-1 1.0 0
M. Broussard  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Broussard 1-3 0.0 0
K. Stewart  54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Stewart 1-0 0.0 0
B. Thompson  15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Thompson 1-0 1.0 0
I. Johnson  32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Wallerstedt  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
C. Wallerstedt 0-4 0.0 0
K. Moss  7 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
K. Moss 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/12 13/13
G. Baechle 1/1 31 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sloan  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 0
J. Sloan 1 43.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Dawn Jr.  26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
W. Dawn Jr. 3 19.3 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. McNeil  17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 187 3 0 189.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 901 8 7 134.6
P. McNeil 16/22 187 3 0
J. Locke  87 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 19 0 0 259.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 19 0 0 259.6
J. Locke 1/1 19 0 0
T. Harris  3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 1 -200.0
T. Harris 1/1 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Crosby  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 248 3
M. Crosby 12 60 0 22
G. Garner  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 63 0
G. Garner 4 17 0 7
J. Lewis  80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Lewis 1 8 0 8
P. McNeil  17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -22 0
P. McNeil 3 -14 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
G. Hebert  5 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 327 3
G. Hebert 8 6 76 0 28
T. Harris  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 250 2
T. Harris 5 4 66 1 38
S. Harris  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 160 2
S. Harris 3 3 30 1 12
K. Maxwell  88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
K. Maxwell 3 2 11 0 8
T. Magee  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
T. Magee 1 1 4 1 4
M. Crosby  33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Crosby 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Singleton Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Singleton Jr. 6-1 0.0 0
B. Williamson  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
B. Williamson 3-3 0.0 0
T. Grubbs  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
T. Grubbs 3-6 0.0 0
H. Davis  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
H. Davis 3-3 0.0 0
J. Cole  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Cole 3-6 1.0 0
K. Rose  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Rose 2-0 0.0 0
R. Johnson  31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Johnson 2-2 0.0 0
K. Morrison  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Morrison 1-2 0.0 0
M. Carabin  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Carabin 1-0 0.0 0
K. Spears  40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Spears 1-0 0.0 0
W. Roberts  22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Roberts 1-0 0.0 1
R. Lyles  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lyles 1-0 0.0 0
K. Fisher  20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Fisher 1-0 0.0 0
M. Brooks  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hall Jr.  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hall Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
K. Villanueva  28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Villanueva 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Barnes  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
4/5 14/14
J. Barnes 1/1 28 3/4 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McCready  34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
A. McCready 3 39.3 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Harris  6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.3 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 16 0
S. Harris 3 24.3 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Harris 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 11.2 123 0
S. Harris 1 12.0 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 UTEP 25 2:04 4 13 INT
9:47 UTEP 23 5:47 9 63 FG
0:02 UTEP 33 1:44 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 UTEP 32 3:22 10 68 TD
2:53 UTEP 25 0:31 2 0 INT
2:33 UTEP 25 2:13 10 75 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 8 6:36 17 84 Downs
6:46 UTEP 42 5:06 13 44 Downs
0:33 LATECH 49 2:13 7 49 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LATECH 26 1:34 6 74 TD
11:22 UTEP 47 1:35 4 47 TD
4:00 LATECH 25 3:58 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 LATECH 34 2:39 6 34 Fumble
6:59 LATECH 33 4:06 7 61 FG
0:20 LATECH 0 0:20 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:24 LATECH 9 1:38 3 5 Punt
1:40 LATECH 9 1:07 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 LATECH 22 1:59 3 -11 Punt

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - LATECH 11
(11:26 - 4th) A.McCready punts 37 yards to LT 48 Center-LT. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
Sack
3 & 15 - LATECH 17
(12:05 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 11 for -6 yards (B.Thompson)
+5 YD
2 & 20 - LATECH 12
(12:41 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton; T.James at LT 17.
Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 22
(13:14 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 12 for -10 yards (J.Taylor)
Kickoff
(13:20 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks 59 yards from TEP 35 to the LT 6. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Wilson at LT 22.

UTEP
Miners
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 49 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:20 - 4th) G.Baechle extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 3
(13:21 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to LT End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 22
(13:54 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to LT 3 for 19 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at LT 3.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 22
(13:42 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 28
(14:35 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 28. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 22.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 34
(14:57 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by J.Clarke at LT 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at LT 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 34
(15:00 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 49
(0:33 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; K.Villanueva at LT 34.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - LATECH 12
(0:40 - 3rd) A.McCready punts 37 yards to LT 49 Center-LT. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
No Gain
3 & 12 - LATECH 12
(0:42 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
+1 YD
2 & 13 - LATECH 11
(1:15 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to LT 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.James at LT 12.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 9
(1:40 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to LT 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at LT 11.

UTEP
Miners
 - Downs (13 plays, 44 yards, 5:06 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 14
(1:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-L.Nelson False Start 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
4 & 11 - UTEP 14
(1:31 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
+9 YD
3 & 20 - UTEP 23
(2:01 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 23. Catch made by M.Bellon at LT 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; C.Singleton at LT 14.
Sack
2 & 9 - UTEP 12
(3:04 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at LT 23 for -11 yards (J.Cole)
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 13
(3:28 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Spears at LT 12.
+19 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 32
(4:31 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by R.Flores at LT 32. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 13.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 32
(4:36 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for J.Clarke.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 33
(5:18 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 32.
+10 YD
4 & 9 - UTEP 43
(5:32 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 43. Catch made by R.Flores at LT 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 33.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UTEP 43
(5:36 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 43
(5:34 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44
(6:00 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by J.Clarke at LT 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 43.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 42
(6:41 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 42
(6:46 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - LATECH 14
(6:55 - 3rd) A.McCready punts 44 yards to TEP 42 Center-LT. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - LATECH 10
(8:06 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.James at LT 14.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 9
(8:16 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at LT 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 9
(8:24 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.

UTEP
Miners
 - Downs (17 plays, 84 yards, 6:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & Goal - UTEP 9
(8:35 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
No Gain
3 & Goal - UTEP 9
(9:04 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
No Gain
2 & Goal - UTEP 9
(9:27 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 9.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 12
(9:40 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 9.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 16
(9:53 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 16. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Awatt at LT 12.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 21
(10:12 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at LT 16.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 24
(11:01 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 21.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 30
(11:27 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 24.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39
(11:41 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at LT 30.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 50
(11:51 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 50. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 39.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48
(12:14 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Hardison at TEP 50.
+14 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 34
(12:18 - 3rd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by G.Hardison at TEP 48.
+8 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 26
(12:40 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 26. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LT at TEP 34.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 26
(12:49 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for D.Hankins.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(13:08 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at TEP 26.
+13 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 12
(13:24 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by LT at TEP 25.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 7
(14:49 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at TEP 12.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at TEP 7.

LT
Bulldogs
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 20
(0:20 - 2nd) P.McNeil kneels at the LT 19.

UTEP
Miners
 - Fumble (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 18
(0:32 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at LT 18. Gain of 18 yards. K.Akharaiyi FUMBLES forced by C.Singleton. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-R.Johnson at LT End Zone. Tackled by TEP at LT End Zone. Touchback.
+13 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 31
(0:44 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by R.Flores at LT 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at LT 18.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 34
(1:09 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 31.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 34
(1:13 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 34
(1:20 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
+8 YD
3 & 8 - UTEP 42
(1:26 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by R.Flores at LT 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 34.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTEP 42
(1:30 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44
(1:59 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to LT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at LT 42.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41
(2:15 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 41. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 44.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(2:33 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by D.Hankins at TEP 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at TEP 41.
Kickoff
(2:33 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.

UTEP
Miners
 - Interception (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:22 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
Int
2 & 10 - UTEP 25
(2:49 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at TEP 44. Intercepted by M.Brooks at TEP 44. M.Brooks for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(2:53 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
Kickoff
(2:53 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 61 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 1 - LATECH 18
(3:15 - 2nd) J.Barnes 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - LATECH 7
(3:36 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 6.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 14
(5:03 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to TEP 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.Knight at TEP 7.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 15
(5:20 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.Knight at TEP 14.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40
(5:57 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by G.Hebert at TEP 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 30. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+28 YD
2 & 11 - LATECH 32
(6:09 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 32. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 40.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33
(6:52 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; C.Wallerstedt at LT 32.
Kickoff
(6:59 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 63 yards from TEP 35 to the LT 2. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Wolfe at LT 33.

UTEP
Miners
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 68 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:59 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 5
(7:22 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to LT End Zone for 5 yards. D.Hankins for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 15
(7:34 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 5 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Cole; T.Grubbs at LT 5.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 19
(8:25 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 15.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34
(8:56 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by Z.Fryar at LT 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at LT 19.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 40
(11:30 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 34.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 44
(10:22 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at LT 40.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 45
(10:36 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at LT 44.
No Gain
3 & 2 - UTEP 40
(10:39 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith. PENALTY on LT-W.Roberts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on LT-LT yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 2 - UTEP 40
(10:18 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32
(10:39 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at TEP 40.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Fumble (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 36
(11:44 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 36. Catch made by T.Harris at TEP 36. Gain of 4 yards. T.Harris FUMBLES forced by T.Knight. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-K.Stewart at TEP 32. Tackled by LT at TEP 32.
+12 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 48
(11:55 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 48. Catch made by S.Harris at TEP 48. Gain of 12 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 49
(12:42 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; I.Johnson at TEP 48.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47
(13:07 - 2nd) P.McNeil rushed to LT 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Broussard; J.Taylor at LT 49.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 34
(13:15 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at LT 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 34
(13:18 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for M.Crosby.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - UTEP 35
(13:31 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 43 yards to LT 22 Center-TEP. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 22. Tackled by TEP at LT 34.
+6 YD
3 & 14 - UTEP 29
(13:58 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at TEP 35.
No Gain
2 & 14 - UTEP 29
(14:25 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for M.Bellon.
Penalty
2 & 9 - UTEP 34
(14:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEP-R.Flores False Start 5 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 33
(15:00 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison; J.Cole at TEP 34.
Kickoff
(0:02 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 64 yards from LT 35 to the TEP 1. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Johnson at TEP 33.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(0:02 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is no good.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 9
(0:14 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 9. Catch made by S.Harris at TEP 9. Gain of 9 yards. S.Harris for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 14
(0:27 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 14. Catch made by G.Hebert at TEP 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Broussard at TEP 9.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 19
(1:04 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 14.
+17 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 36
(1:16 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 36. Catch made by G.Hebert at TEP 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 19.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44
(1:54 - 1st) J.Lewis rushed to TEP 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 36.
+11 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 45
(2:27 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 45. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton; M.Broussard at TEP 44.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 40
(2:59 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at LT 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 40
(3:12 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - LATECH 32
(3:27 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at LT 40.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25
(3:57 - 1st) G.Garner rushed to LT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; M.Broussard at LT 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(4:00 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
Kickoff
(4:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.

UTEP
Miners
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 63 yards, 5:47 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - UTEP 21
(4:11 - 1st) G.Baechle 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
3 & 8 - UTEP
(4:14 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 17
(4:54 - 1st) G.Hardison rushed to LT 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cole; H.Davis at LT 14.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 16
(5:47 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to LT 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; J.Cole at LT 17.
+8 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 24
(6:31 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to LT 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; J.Cole at LT 16.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32
(6:59 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to LT 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; B.Williamson at LT 24.
+21 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 47
(7:36 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 47. Catch made by L.Soto at TEP 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 32.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 46
(8:58 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; H.Davis at TEP 47.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 43
(9:15 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at TEP 46.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38
(9:36 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cole; T.Grubbs at TEP 43.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 23
(9:39 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi. PENALTY on LT-W.Roberts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(9:47 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 61 yards from LT 35 to the TEP 4. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Knighten at TEP 23.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 47 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:45 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
+38 YD
4 & 1 - LATECH 38
(9:54 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 38. Catch made by T.Harris at TEP 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Harris for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
3 & 1 - LATECH 38
(10:47 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; K.Moss at TEP 38.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 39
(11:05 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at TEP 38.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47
(11:22 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton at TEP 39.

UTEP
Miners
 - Interception (4 plays, 13 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 12 - UTEP 37
(11:38 - 1st) G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at TEP 47. Intercepted by W.Roberts at TEP 47. Tackled by TEP at TEP 47. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39
(12:47 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at TEP 38.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 34
(12:57 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; T.Grubbs at TEP 39.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(13:26 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Thompson at TEP 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; K.Morrison at TEP 34.
Kickoff
(13:26 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 74 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:26 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 4
(13:32 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 4. Catch made by T.Magee at TEP 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Magee for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 23
(13:50 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by T.Harris at TEP 23. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 4.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 23
(14:17 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for LT.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40
(14:17 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 38 for 22 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 38. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 35
(14:28 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 35. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at LT 40.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 26
(14:53 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 26. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at LT 35.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Allen at LT 26.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores