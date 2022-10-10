|
BYU, Arkansas look to rediscover winning ways
BYU and Arkansas, two teams that were among the Top 25 through the first quarter of the season, will look to get back on track when they square off on Saturday in Provo, Utah.
It's the first-ever meeting for the two programs.
The Cougars (4-2) return home after a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame last Saturday in Las Vegas in which they managed just 280 yards of offense. The setback snapped BYU's two-game winning streak and dropped them out of the Top 25.
BYU trailed by 19 points early in the second half and worked its way back into contention. The game was still in reach for the Cougars late, but they failed to convert a fourth down with 3:37 to play and Notre Dame was able to run out the clock, exploiting a weary BYU defense that was on the field for nearly 41 minutes and surrendered 496 yards.
"How many plays did we have total? 46?" BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "That's not going to do it. Part of that is defense, get off the field. And offense, get first downs and keep drives going. Just getting more efficient football from our team. ... Be balanced. run the ball, throw the ball. That's what we should be doing."
The Cougars are facing a team from the Southeastern Conference for just the 11th time. BYU is 4-6 versus the SEC in program history.
Arkansas (3-3, 1-3 SEC) will look to regain some of its early-season swagger after a 40-17 loss at Mississippi State last week. The Razorbacks have dropped three straight games and fallen out of the AP poll after cresting at 10th in the rankings following their third game.
The Razorbacks are beat up and trying to play through a rough stretch. Quarterback KJ Jefferson, who had started 18 consecutive games, was held out against Mississippi State after taking a hit to the head in the loss to Alabama on Oct. 1.
Nickel back Myles Slusher also missed last week's game, further depleting a secondary that has lost Jalen Catalon and LaDarrius Bishop for the season.
"We need a bye week," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. "We need to get healthy. But we don't have that. We have BYU Saturday. We'll go up there and when we get off the plane and get off the bus, we'll believe we're going to win.
"That's just how it is. I'm not worried about the team."
Pittman's teams have never lost a nonconference game in his three seasons at Arkansas. They've gone 7-0 over that stretch; there were no nonconference games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|15
|Rushing
|7
|0
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-9
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|373
|279
|Total Plays
|50
|36
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|29
|Rush Attempts
|22
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|242
|250
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-75
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-62.0
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|242
|PASS YDS
|250
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|29
|
|
|373
|TOTAL YDS
|279
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|19/28
|242
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|9
|78
|1
|24
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|3
|14
|0
|11
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|6
|10
|0
|4
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Turner 6 DB
|J. Turner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|5
|3
|64
|1
|36
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|2
|2
|45
|0
|30
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|6
|4
|43
|0
|18
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|5
|4
|42
|0
|14
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|3
|3
|31
|1
|17
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Wilson 13 WR
|J. Wilson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
L. Brini 7 DB
|L. Brini
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gordon 18 DB
|T. Gordon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 3 DB
|D. McGlothern
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ball 5 DL
|C. Ball
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 33 DL
|I. Nichols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chavis 4 DB
|M. Chavis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 99 DL
|T. Hampton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|1/1
|34
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|1
|62.0
|1
|62
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|1
|62.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|16/25
|250
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|4
|15
|1
|5
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|3
|10
|0
|11
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
M. Fakahua 22 RB
|M. Fakahua
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|9
|6
|98
|1
|37
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|6
|4
|82
|0
|31
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|3
|3
|50
|0
|22
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Roberts 27 WR
|C. Roberts
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|2
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
E. Erickson 97 TE
|E. Erickson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Fakahua 22 RB
|M. Fakahua
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 2 LB
|B. Bywater
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hayes 18 DB
|K. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DL
|E. Tuioti-Mariner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 11 DB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slade 26 DB
|E. Slade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alfrey 25 DB
|T. Alfrey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Livingston 28 DB
|H. Livingston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Greer 97 DL
|H. Greer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Jackson 53 DL
|F. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 21 DB
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 94 DL
|J. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 5 DB
|D. Mandell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 95 DL
|C. Haws
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 45 DL
|P. Tanuvasa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 51 DL
|A. Tofa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Smith 37 K
|J. Smith
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 48(0:00 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 48. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 48. Gain of 22 yards. K.Hill FUMBLES forced by ARK. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-BYU at ARK 30. Tackled by ARK at ARK 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 48(0:12 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 28(0:26 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 28. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 28. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon at BYU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(0:40 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at BYU 28.
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 15(0:45 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 15. Catch made by R.Dubinion at BYU 15. Gain of 15 yards. R.Dubinion for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 22(0:56 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 22. Catch made by J.Haselwood at BYU 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 22(1:00 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+36 YD
3 & 11 - ARK 42(1:26 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 42. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 42. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by D.Mandell; M.Tooley at BYU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARK 42(2:02 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 43(2:15 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 43. Catch made by R.Dubinion at ARK 43. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at ARK 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 32(2:22 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at ARK 43.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - BYU 40(2:31 - 2nd) J.Hall pass INTERCEPTED at ARK 32. Intercepted by H.Clark at ARK 32. Tackled by BYU at ARK 32.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 28(3:01 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 28. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at BYU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 28(3:05 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(3:39 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at BYU 28.
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 4(3:44 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 4. Catch made by M.Landers at BYU 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Landers for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+30 YD
1 & 25 - ARK 34(4:09 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by A.Green at BYU 34. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at BYU 4.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 19(4:32 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to BYU 19 for yards. Tackled by E.Tuioti-Mariner at BYU 19. PENALTY on ARK-N.Bax Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 33(4:51 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to BYU 19 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 34(5:18 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to BYU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; A.Tofa at BYU 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BYU 34(5:22 - 2nd) J.Hall rushed to BYU 34 for 0 yards. J.Hall FUMBLES forced by ARK. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-BYU at BYU 34. Tackled by ARK at BYU 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - BYU 23(5:28 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at BYU 35. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was overturned. J.Hall scrambles to BYU 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at BYU 34.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(6:41 - 2nd) M.Fakahua rushed to BYU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Ball at BYU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(6:46 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for M.Fakahua.
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARK 24(6:50 - 2nd) C.Little 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Stein Holder-R.Bauer.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARK 17(6:55 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for B.Stephens.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 21(7:35 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to BYU 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at BYU 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 23(8:15 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 23. Catch made by J.Wilson at BYU 23. Gain of 2 yards. J.Wilson ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 31(8:41 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by J.Haselwood at BYU 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E. Slade at BYU 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 33(8:52 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to BYU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 39(9:17 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to BYU 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Tuioti-Mariner at BYU 33.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47(9:31 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BYU 39.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 25(9:43 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at ARK 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(9:48 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(9:48 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hall steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Hill at ARK 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BYU 5(9:55 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to ARK End Zone for 5 yards. P.Nacua for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 3(10:13 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 3. Catch made by K.Epps at ARK 3. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at ARK 5.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 40(10:39 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 40. Catch made by K.Epps at ARK 40. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon at ARK 3.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 40(10:43 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 50(11:24 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 50. Catch made by B.Cosper at ARK 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 40.
|+30 YD
1 & 15 - BYU 35(11:35 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 35. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 35. Gain of 30 yards. P.Nacua for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BYU-P.Nacua Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 40(11:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on BYU-K.Suamataia False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(12:19 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; H.Clark at BYU 40.
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - ARK 6(12:26 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 6. Catch made by T.Knox at BYU 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Knox for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 9(12:54 - 2nd) J.Haselwood rushed to BYU 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa; C.Haws at BYU 6.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 13(13:31 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to BYU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Tuioti-Mariner; B.Bywater at BYU 9.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - ARK 31(13:54 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by M.Landers at BYU 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Harper; M.Tooley at BYU 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 34(14:23 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to BYU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Tuioti-Mariner at BYU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 34(14:46 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to BYU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at BYU 34.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47(15:00 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 47. Catch made by M.Landers at BYU 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Harper; T.Alfrey at BYU 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 42(0:21 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 42. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at BYU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 42(0:46 - 1st) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar; L.Fauatea at ARK 42.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(1:11 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by R.Dubinion at ARK 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at ARK 42.
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(1:11 - 1st) J.Smith extra point is no good.
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 21(1:20 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 21. Catch made by K.Epps at ARK 21. Gain of 21 yards. K.Epps for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 27(1:46 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 27. Catch made by C.Roberts at ARK 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Chavis; E.Gregory at ARK 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 27(1:52 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 42(2:00 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper. PENALTY on ARK-D.McGlothern Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 43(2:06 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua. PENALTY on ARK-M.Chavis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(2:37 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at BYU 43.
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 1st) C.Little extra point is good.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 15(2:47 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to BYU End Zone for 15 yards. R.Sanders for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 21(3:03 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to BYU 21. Catch made by M.Landers at BYU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 15.
|+24 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 45(3:27 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to BYU 21 for 24 yards. Tackled by H.Livingston at BYU 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 49(3:48 - 1st) A.Green rushed to BYU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally; E. Slade at BYU 45.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 36(4:19 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 36. Catch made by A.Green at ARK 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at BYU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 36(4:26 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for B.Stephens.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 33(4:47 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson; L.Fauatea at ARK 36.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ARK 33(5:15 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Greer at ARK 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(5:39 - 1st) A.Green rushed to ARK 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar; B.Bywater at ARK 33.
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 50 yards from BYU 50 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:39 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-D.McGlothern Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 1st) J.Smith extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 4(5:44 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 4. Catch made by I.Rex at ARK 4. Gain of 4 yards. I.Rex for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+31 YD
4 & 7 - BYU 35(6:13 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to ARK 35. Catch made by P.Nacua at ARK 35. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 4. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BYU 35(6:17 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - BYU 38(7:07 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ARK 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Blair; C.Paul at ARK 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 37(7:29 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to ARK 38 for -1 yards. J.Hall FUMBLES forced by ARK. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-J.Hall at ARK 38. Tackled by ARK at ARK 38.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 50(8:25 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 50. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Blair H.Clark at ARK 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BYU 50(8:30 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for M.Fakahua.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45(9:13 - 1st) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Clark; Z.Williams at BYU 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 30(9:21 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts. PENALTY on ARK-D.McGlothern Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 20(9:52 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 20. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at BYU 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18(10:36 - 1st) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Clark; B.Pool at BYU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARK 25(10:49 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 62 yards to BYU 13 Center-E.Stein. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 13. Tackled by E.Stein at BYU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARK 25(10:55 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 25(11:02 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(11:09 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 20(11:41 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at ARK 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 12(11:57 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Harper; T.Alfrey at ARK 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 1(12:10 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at ARK 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - BYU 45(12:19 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 44 yards to ARK 1 Center-B.Hogan. Downed by BYU.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BYU 45(12:25 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 48(13:07 - 1st) P.Nacua rushed to ARK 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Pool; I.Nichols at ARK 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 48(13:40 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ARK 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; T.Hampton at ARK 48.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 45(13:49 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 48 for 3 yards. R.Sanders FUMBLES forced by BYU. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-K.Pili at ARK 48. Tackled by ARK at ARK 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 45(13:54 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 32(14:14 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 32. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; G.Jeudy-Lally at ARK 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 31(14:40 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at ARK 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at ARK 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
