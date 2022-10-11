|
|
|CAL
|COLO
Colorado hosts Cal in first game after Karl Dorrell's firing
Colorado's preparation for Saturday's Pac-12 game against California likely focused as much on its own team as on the visitors.
Buffaloes interim head coach Mike Sanford Jr. spent much of their bye week connecting with players in individual meetings with the hope none will leave the program following the Oct. 2 firing of Karl Dorrell.
Players on teams with a head coach fired during the season have an immediate 30-day window to enter the portal. For Colorado, that window opened up Oct. 2 and closes Nov. 1.
"If you look around college football already, you're getting some people done with game four, game five of the season," said Sanford, who coached Western Kentucky in 2017 and 2018. "The portal is rapid. It's players that have played four games that are already kind of looking into, 'I've used my four games, I have a redshirt year, I'm going to go in the portal.'
"We got ahead of that. We talked about it, we spoke specifically about where you particularly stand and I was very candid, they were very candid, and I felt really good about just the entire team's willingness and desire to stay here."
Colorado (0-5, 0-2) plays its first game after the Dorrell firing against Cal (3-2, 1-1) in an expected sellout in Boulder because of Family Weekend festivities.
The Buffaloes rank last out of 131 FBS schools in run defense (294.2 yards per game) and 129th in pass efficiency defense (168.04 opponent QB rating) and scoring defense (allowing 43.2 points per game).
The Golden Bears are also coming off a bye week after losing 28-9 at Washington State on Oct. 1.
Jaydn Ott, a freshman who ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns the previous week in a 49-31 win over Arizona, had 69 yards on the ground against the Cougars but set career highs with seven catches for 41 yards.
"We need to run the ball better, block better -- everything," said Cal coach Justin Wilcox, whose team finished with 32 yards rushing in the loss to WSU. "Overall, we need to score more than that. Everybody knows that."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Plummer
13 QB
238 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -16 RuYds
|
M. Lemonious-Craig
1 WR
124 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|17
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|293
|328
|Total Plays
|70
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|113
|Rush Attempts
|23
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|238
|215
|Comp. - Att.
|27-47
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|5-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.5
|6-42.8
|Return Yards
|72
|15
|Punts - Returns
|5-71
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|215
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|113
|
|
|293
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|27/47
|238
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|16
|47
|0
|23
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|3
|-16
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|12
|6
|45
|1
|19
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|7
|5
|41
|0
|18
|
K. Latu 85 TE
|K. Latu
|3
|3
|41
|0
|24
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|7
|3
|34
|0
|17
|
J. Terry II 4 TE
|J. Terry II
|3
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
M. Starling 18 WR
|M. Starling
|4
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
E. Mojarro 81 TE
|E. Mojarro
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|3
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
T. Christakos 89 WR
|T. Christakos
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Lange 70 OL
|R. Lange
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gamble 21 CB
|C. Gamble
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|
M. Iosefa 55 LB
|M. Iosefa
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 49 DL
|D. Long
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 41 CB
|I. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hearns III 15 CB
|L. Hearns III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Antzoulatos 51 LB
|B. Antzoulatos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Croteau 52 LB
|B. Croteau
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 92 LB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earby 29 CB
|J. Earby
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|2/4
|34
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|4
|47.5
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
O. McCown 7 QB
|O. McCown
|13/21
|109
|0
|1
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|8/12
|69
|1
|0
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|1/1
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|16
|47
|1
|11
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|12
|43
|0
|12
|
O. McCown 7 QB
|O. McCown
|5
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Stacks 21 RB
|J. Stacks
|2
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|8
|8
|124
|1
|37
|
D. Arias 6 WR
|D. Arias
|5
|2
|58
|0
|41
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|4
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|7
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|3
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
J. Montgomery 4 LB
|J. Montgomery
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Olsen 87 TE
|E. Olsen
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Fauria 18 TE
|C. Fauria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 32 LB
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DL
|N. Rodman
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 15 CB
|S. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 5 S
|T. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Oliver 26 CB
|J. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roddick 70 OL
|C. Roddick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bethel Jr. 27 CB
|N. Bethel Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ham II 7 LB
|M. Ham II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|2/2
|31
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 53 P
|T. Carrizosa
|6
|42.8
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|2
|7.5
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) C.Becker extra point is good.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - COLO 22(0:00 - 5) J.Shrout pass complete to CAL 22. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at CAL 22. Gain of 22 yards. M.Lemonious-Craig for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 20(0:00 - 5) J.Shrout pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by A.Hankerson at CAL 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa at CAL 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(0:00 - 5) A.Hankerson rushed to CAL 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa at CAL 20.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - CAL 24(0:02 - 4th) D.Longhetto 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|Sack
3 & Goal - CAL 7(0:36 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at COL 16 for -9 yards (J.Chandler-Semedo)
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CAL 7(0:46 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CAL 7(0:56 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Starling.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CAL 10(1:23 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to COL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at COL 7.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 19(2:09 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to COL 19. Catch made by K.Latu at COL 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 10.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 39(2:30 - 4th) M.Anderson rushed to COL 19 for 20 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 44(3:03 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to COL 44. Catch made by M.Starling at COL 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at COL 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 41(3:31 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 44.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - CAL 31(3:54 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 31. Catch made by M.Starling at CAL 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at CAL 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CAL 31(3:58 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(4:30 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by M.Starling at CAL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at CAL 31.
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 4th) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - COLO 13(4:34 - 4th) C.Becker 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Bedell Holder-T.Carrizosa.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLO 6(4:40 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 3(5:22 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to CAL 6 for -3 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at CAL 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLO 3(6:00 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to CAL 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders; N.Burrell at CAL 3.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 14(6:23 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to CAL 3 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sirmon at CAL 3.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 19(6:49 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to CAL 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa at CAL 14.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 20(7:27 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to CAL 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at CAL 19.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - COLO 25(7:35 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Arias. PENALTY on CAL-N.Burrell Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 29(8:05 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to CAL 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell; J.Sirmon at CAL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 29(8:10 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|+19 YD
3 & 12 - COLO 48(8:43 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at CAL 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - COLO 48(8:47 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 46(9:16 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by R.Sneed at CAL 46. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 42(9:41 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 42. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 46.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(10:20 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by D.Arias at COL 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CAL at COL 42.
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CAL 17(10:24 - 4th) D.Longhetto 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CAL 9(10:29 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for T.Christakos.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CAL 8(11:11 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to COL 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at COL 9.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 12(11:58 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to COL 12. Catch made by M.Anderson at COL 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 8.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 30(12:19 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to COL 30. Catch made by J.Terry at COL 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 45(12:24 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for E.Mojarro. PENALTY on COL-R.Barnes Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 50(12:47 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 50. Catch made by D.Smith at COL 50. Gain of -5 yards. D.Smith FUMBLES forced by C.Gamble. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-X.Carlton at COL 45. Tackled by COL at COL 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 27(12:55 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 27. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 27. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gamble at COL 35. PENALTY on CAL-C.Gamble Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 49(13:05 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 49. Catch made by K.Latu at CAL 49. Gain of 24 yards. K.Latu FUMBLES forced by A.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-N.Reed at COL 27. Tackled by CAL at COL 27.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 26(13:42 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to CAL 49 for 23 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at CAL 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(14:25 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by N.Bethel at CAL 26.
|Kickoff
|(14:25 - 4th) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:25 - 4th) C.Becker extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - COLO 1(14:30 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. A.Hankerson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - COLO 3(15:00 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to CAL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Antzoulatos; E.Saunders at CAL 1.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 5(0:26 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to CAL 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 3.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 42(0:38 - 3rd) J.Tyson pass complete to CAL 42. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at CAL 42. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns at CAL 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 42(1:02 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to COL 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble; C.Woodson at COL 48. PENALTY on CAL-E.Saunders Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 42(1:07 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - CAL 25(1:18 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 51 yards to COL 24 Center-S.Zellers. N.Reed returned punt from the COL 24. Tackled by M.Williams at COL 42.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - CAL 30(1:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAL-CAL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAL 30(1:24 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for E.Mojarro.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 30(1:30 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for R.Lange.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 30(1:34 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+18 YD
3 & 14 - CAL 12(2:15 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 12. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 12. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at CAL 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - CAL 14(3:01 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 14. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 14. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Main at CAL 12.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 16(3:39 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at CAL 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - COLO 41(3:44 - 3rd) T.Carrizosa punts 43 yards to CAL 16 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by J.Baker.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - COLO 41(4:29 - 3rd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at COL 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 38(5:04 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to COL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at COL 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 32(5:42 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to COL 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at COL 38.
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the COL End Zone. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Luckhurst at COL 32.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 3rd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 14(5:57 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to COL 14. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at COL 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Sturdivant for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 28(6:31 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to COL 28. Catch made by E.Mojarro at COL 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at COL 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 31(7:04 - 3rd) D.Moore rushed to COL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 28.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - CAL 39(7:39 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to COL 39. Catch made by J.Ott at COL 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CAL 39(8:03 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to COL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman at COL 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 47(8:45 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to COL 47. Catch made by K.Latu at COL 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 47(8:53 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - COLO 28(9:08 - 3rd) T.Carrizosa punts 45 yards to CAL 27 Center-D.Bedell. J.Baker returned punt from the CAL 27. Tackled by A.Lyle at COL 47.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - COLO 28(9:15 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 26(9:50 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at COL 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 20(10:26 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; M.Jernigan at COL 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAL 46(10:36 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 54 yards to COL End Zone Center-S.Zellers. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CAL 46(10:39 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - CAL 40(11:17 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 40. Catch made by T.Christakos at CAL 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at CAL 46.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 45(11:47 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 40 for -5 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at CAL 40.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
4 & 2 - COLO 36(11:54 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at CAL 45 for -9 yards (M.Jernigan) O.McCown FUMBLES forced by M.Jernigan. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-N.Burrell at CAL 45. Tackled by COL at CAL 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - COLO 42(12:16 - 3rd) O.McCown pass complete to CAL 42. Catch made by D.Smith at CAL 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLO 42(12:21 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 44(13:00 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to CAL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at CAL 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 49(13:33 - 3rd) J.Stacks rushed to CAL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Croteau at CAL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - COLO 49(13:40 - 3rd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 42(14:07 - 3rd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 42. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 42. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Jernigan at CAL 49.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 27(14:30 - 3rd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 27. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns at COL 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to COL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa at COL 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 32(0:08 - 2nd) J.Plummer kneels at the CAL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 32(0:12 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLO 38(0:24 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 41 yards to CAL 21 Center-D.Bedell. J.Baker returned punt from the CAL 21. Tackled by T.Pittman at CAL 32.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 39(0:30 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 39. Catch made by M.Bell at COL 39. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at COL 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 31(0:49 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 31. Catch made by D.Smith at COL 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at COL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 31(0:52 - 2nd) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - COLO 22(1:07 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 22. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa; D.Scott at COL 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 14(1:14 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 14. Catch made by D.Smith at COL 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CAL at COL 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAL 47(1:18 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 33 yards to COL 14 Center-S.Zellers. Downed by D.Scott.
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - CAL 43(1:45 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to COL 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAL 43(1:49 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for T.Christakos.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 48(2:27 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 43.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - CAL 31(2:56 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 31. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at CAL 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 30(3:45 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at CAL 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(4:11 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman at CAL 30.
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 2nd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - COLO 21(4:16 - 2nd) C.Becker 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Bedell Holder-T.Carrizosa.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - COLO 16(4:54 - 2nd) A.Hankerson rushed to CAL 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 13.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - COLO 11(5:02 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to CAL 11. Catch made by J.Tyson at CAL 11. Gain of yards. J.Tyson for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on COL-V.Wells Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - COLO 13(5:47 - 2nd) A.Hankerson rushed to CAL 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Earby; B.Croteau at CAL 11.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 12(6:27 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to CAL 12. Catch made by J.Tyson at CAL 12. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at CAL 13.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 47(6:51 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 47. Catch made by D.Arias at COL 47. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by I.Young at CAL 12. PENALTY on CAL-X.Carlton Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+18 YD
3 & 11 - COLO 29(7:36 - 2nd) O.McCown scrambles to COL 47 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Woodson at COL 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 30(8:13 - 2nd) O.McCown rushed to COL 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by CAL at COL 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 30(8:50 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at COL 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - CAL 38(8:55 - 2nd) D.Longhetto 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAL 30(9:00 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 30(9:04 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 30(9:11 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CAL 45(9:33 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at COL 32. Intercepted by N.Reed at COL 32. Tackled by CAL at COL 32. PENALTY on COL-J.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 47(10:01 - 2nd) D.Moore rushed to COL 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 45.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 24 - COLO 41(10:08 - 2nd) O.McCown pass INTERCEPTED at COL 48. Intercepted by J.Sirmon at COL 48. Tackled by A.Hankerson at COL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - COLO 49(10:33 - 2nd) A.Hankerson rushed to CAL 42 for yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa at CAL 42. PENALTY on COL-M.Bell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 45(11:03 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to CAL 49 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Long at CAL 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - COLO 48(11:21 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 48. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 43(12:02 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Earby; J.Sirmon at COL 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 42(12:46 - 2nd) O.McCown pass complete to COL 42. Catch made by E.Olsen at COL 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at COL 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 39(13:13 - 2nd) O.McCown rushed to COL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at COL 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 37(13:55 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at COL 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 31(14:20 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Iosefa at COL 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 19(14:49 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at COL 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CAL 19(15:00 - 2nd) J.Plummer rushed to COL 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman; Q.Perry at COL 19.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 20(0:07 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to COL 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - CAL 19(0:53 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to COL 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sami; J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 28(1:21 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to COL 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 19.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 35(1:53 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to COL 35. Catch made by M.Anderson at COL 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at COL 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 43(2:35 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to COL 43. Catch made by J.Ott at COL 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes; Q.Perry at COL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 43(2:42 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 38(3:17 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 38. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 38. Gain of 19 yards. J.Sturdivant ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 38(3:22 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for T.Christakos.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - COLO 34(3:46 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 44 yards to CAL 22 Center-D.Bedell. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 22. Tackled by T.Carrizosa at CAL 38.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - COLO 34(4:12 - 1st) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at COL 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - COLO 27(4:58 - 1st) O.McCown scrambles to COL 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Long at COL 34.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - COLO 42(5:06 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson. PENALTY on COL-J.Tyson Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 36(5:33 - 1st) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Antzoulatos at COL 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 20 - CAL 44(5:38 - 1st) D.Longhetto 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - CAL 36(5:45 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|-3 YD
2 & 17 - CAL 33(6:30 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to COL 33. Catch made by M.Anderson at COL 33. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CAL 26(7:09 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at COL 33 for -7 yards (T.Lang)
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 37(7:44 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to COL 37. Catch made by J.Hunter at COL 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at COL 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 39(8:24 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to COL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at COL 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - CAL 45(8:49 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to COL 45. Catch made by J.Hunter at COL 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Ham at COL 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - CAL 48(9:18 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to COL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 48(9:41 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by J.Terry at CAL 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at COL 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLO 19(9:56 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 43 yards to CAL 38 Center-D.Bedell. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 38. Tackled by T.Pittman at CAL 48.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLO 19(10:02 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 17(10:35 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 17. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at COL 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 14(10:54 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at COL 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAL 31(11:08 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 52 yards to COL 17 Center-S.Zellers. N.Reed returned punt from the COL 17. Tackled by D.Scott; D.Butler at COL 14.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - CAL 27(11:47 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 27. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at CAL 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 29(12:32 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 29. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at CAL 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 28(13:05 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman; J.Chandler-Semedo at CAL 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLO 39(13:18 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 41 yards to CAL 20 Center-D.Bedell. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 20. Tackled by I.Hurtado at CAL 28.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLO 39(13:26 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for C.Fauria.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 34(14:01 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 34. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.Young at COL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 34(14:07 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 10 - CAL 37(14:23 - 1st) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at COL 34. Intercepted by T.Taylor at COL 34. Tackled by CAL at COL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 37(14:27 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Terry.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 37(14:32 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at CAL 37.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
OT PACN
-
ARK
BYU
31
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
20
28
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
14
10
3rd 12:38
-
GRDWB
LIB
10
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
28
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
MD
IND
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
3
10
3rd 10:15 ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
20
7
3rd 11:33 ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
20
14
3rd 11:44 CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
24
13
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
10
3rd 12:34 ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
28
3rd 15:00 SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
14
10
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
17
14
2nd 1:24 ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
10
27
2nd 4:34 ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
10
14
2nd 0:17 ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
14
7
2nd 1:46 FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
071.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
062.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
050.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
054.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
038.5 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3