UAB
1 Pass
15 Rush
50 YDS
2:18 POS
+1 YD
3RD & 8 CHARLO 13
12:38
D.McBride rushed to CHA 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 12.
+2 YD
2ND & 10 CHARLO 15
13:11
D.McBride rushed to CHA 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 13.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CHARLO 15
13:18
D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
+4 YD
2ND & 2 CHARLO 19
13:45
J.Brown rushed to CHA 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 15.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 CHARLO 27
14:31
J.Brown rushed to CHA 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Williford at CHA 19.
+35 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 38
14:47
D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 38. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 38. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 27.
UAB
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:13 POS
Int
1ST & 10 CHARLO 34
14:54
C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 38. Intercepted by G.Cash at UAB 38. Tackled by CHA at UAB 38.
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the CHA 2. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bratton; R.Burkhardt at CHA 34.
UAB
1 Pass
0 Rush
6 YDS
0:12 POS
+6 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 33
0:12
D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 33. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at UAB 39.
CHARLO
1 Pass
1 Rush
5 YDS
1:19 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 CHARLO 30
0:17
B.Rice punts 37 yards to UAB 33 Center-C.Lyons. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:31
M.Quinn 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
15
plays
50
yds
6:40
pos
14
10
Touchdown 2:36
S.Byrd rushed to UAB End Zone for 2 yards. S.Byrd for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
79
yds
3:10
pos
13
7
Touchdown 11:56
D.McBride rushed to CHA End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:01
pos
7
6
Touchdown 13:58
C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 40. Gain of 60 yards. E.Spencer for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
67
yds
00:56
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|13
|Rushing
|2
|6
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|176
|275
|Total Plays
|23
|48
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|103
|Rush Attempts
|9
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|138
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|10-14
|10-17
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|138
|PASS YDS
|172
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|176
|TOTAL YDS
|275
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|10/14
|138
|1
|1
|
K. Boyd 74 OL
|K. Boyd
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McEachern 6 RB
|C. McEachern
|3
|24
|0
|16
|
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|3
|11
|1
|7
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|2
|-8
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|3
|3
|91
|1
|60
|
T. Thompson 11 TE
|T. Thompson
|2
|2
|32
|0
|26
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|4
|2
|6
|0
|8
|
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Rogers 6 DB
|S. Rogers
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 10 DB
|D. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siddiq 1 DL
|A. Siddiq
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Kelly 53 DL
|M. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Groulx 10 WR
|N. Groulx
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 47 LB
|C. Monroe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Howard 4 CB
|G. Howard
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Holley 97 DL
|J. Holley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williford 40 LB
|R. Williford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykins 2 LB
|D. Boykins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 95 DE
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 5 DB
|W. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 0 DE
|M. Watts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 90 DL
|D. Morgan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bemah 25 LB
|P. Bemah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Neal 29 DB
|M. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|2
|37.5
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|10/17
|172
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|19
|64
|1
|11
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|7
|23
|0
|8
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|5
|16
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|2
|2
|59
|0
|64
|
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|2
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|2
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|4
|2
|28
|0
|22
|
F. Farrier II 2 WR
|F. Farrier II
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Damous 48 TE
|B. Damous
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. McDonald 10 TE
|T. McDonald
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Taylor 7 LB
|T. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. McWilliams 5 CB
|M. McWilliams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Forte 44 DL
|I. Forte
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sanders 2 LB
|K. Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|1/2
|20
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 13(12:38 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 15(13:11 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 15(13:18 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 19(13:45 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to CHA 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27(14:31 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to CHA 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Williford at CHA 19.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 38(14:47 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 38. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 38. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 27.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34(14:54 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 38. Intercepted by G.Cash at UAB 38. Tackled by CHA at UAB 38.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the CHA 2. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bratton; R.Burkhardt at CHA 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CHARLO 30(0:17 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 37 yards to UAB 33 Center-C.Lyons. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:22 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama; M.McWilliams at CHA 30.
|Sack
2 & 2 - CHARLO 33(1:10 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 25 for -8 yards (D.Tuazama)
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(1:31 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; W.Boler at CHA 33.
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UAB 10(1:35 - 2nd) M.Quinn 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UAB 3(1:43 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.McDonald.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 2(1:49 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at CHA 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UAB 2(2:33 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at CHA 2.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - UAB 6(3:00 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at CHA 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UAB 6(3:17 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan; R.Williford at CHA 6.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 11(4:20 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson A.Siddiq at CHA 6.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 15(4:31 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to CHA 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Watts; P.Bemah at CHA 11.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 30(5:09 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to CHA 30. Catch made by T.Palmer at CHA 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Groulx at CHA 15.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 30(5:18 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31(6:02 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at CHA 30.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 41(6:26 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - UAB 50(6:57 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 50. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers; N.Groulx at CHA 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 42(7:37 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 42. Catch made by B.Damous at UAB 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at UAB 50.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47(8:11 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 47. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 47. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at UAB 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CHARLO 15(8:27 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 38 yards to UAB 47 Center-C.Lyons. Downed by CHA.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 12(9:15 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 12. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by W.Boler; M.Fairbanks at CHA 15.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CHARLO 12(10:03 - 2nd) C.Reynolds rushed to CHA 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Key at CHA 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10(10:44 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; M.Fairbanks at CHA 12.
|Result
|Play
|-9 YD
4 & Goal - UAB 1(10:50 - 2nd) D.Hopkins rushed to CHA 10 for -9 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at CHA 10.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UAB 1(11:31 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to CHA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson C.Monroe at CHA 1.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 5(12:02 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to CHA 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at CHA 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UAB 5(12:06 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.McDonald.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 19(12:27 - 2nd) D.Hopkins scrambles to CHA 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Kelly at CHA 10. PENALTY on CHA-P.Bemah Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21(12:53 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kelly at CHA 19.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - UAB 26(13:32 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at CHA 21.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - UAB 35(14:16 - 2nd) D.Hopkins scrambles to CHA 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at CHA 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 35(14:18 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for S.Rudolph.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 35(14:36 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Groulx; A.Siddiq at CHA 35.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 43. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 43. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by W.Jones; N.Groulx at CHA 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32(0:26 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers; C.Monroe at UAB 43.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - UAB 19(0:46 - 1st) D.Hopkins scrambles to UAB 32 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at UAB 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - UAB 18(1:16 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 18. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 18. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at UAB 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 20(1:43 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at UAB 30. PENALTY on UAB-S.Rudolph Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UAB 25(1:52 - 1st) PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20(2:31 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Groulx at UAB 25.
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Clawson at UAB 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2(2:41 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to UAB End Zone for 2 yards. S.Byrd for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+28 YD
2 & 19 - CHARLO 30(3:08 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to UAB 30. Catch made by E.Spencer at UAB 30. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 2. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CHARLO 20(3:34 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to UAB 16 for yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 16. PENALTY on CHA-J.King Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21(4:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to UAB 21. Catch made by V.Tucker at UAB 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; M.McWilliams at UAB 20.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(4:36 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to UAB 47. Catch made by T.Thompson at UAB 47. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 21.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 37(5:09 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to UAB 47 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(5:46 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at CHA 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 17 - UAB 38(5:55 - 1st) M.Quinn 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
|Sack
3 & 11 - UAB 25(6:34 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at CHA 31 for -6 yards (A.Siddiq)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UAB 25(6:38 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.McDonald.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24(7:19 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to CHA 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 25.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 41(7:40 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by T.Palmer at CHA 41. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Howard at CHA 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 45(8:10 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to CHA 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at CHA 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CHARLO 45(8:18 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - CHARLO 34(9:06 - 1st) H.Rutledge rushed to CHA 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at CHA 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 36(9:48 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 36. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 36. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at CHA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(10:01 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 33(10:38 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at CHA 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 31(11:16 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at CHA 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(11:56 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Key at CHA 31.
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 1(12:02 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to CHA End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UAB 1(12:44 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to CHA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at CHA 1.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 3(13:08 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to CHA 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq S.Rogers at CHA 1.
|+64 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 33(13:20 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 33. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 33. Gain of 64 yards. Tackled by M.Neal; D.Robinson at CHA 3.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(13:57 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Williford at UAB 33.
|Kickoff
|(13:57 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:58 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.
|+60 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 40(14:08 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 40. Gain of 60 yards. E.Spencer for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 40(14:19 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(14:53 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Forte; K.Sanders at CHA 40.
