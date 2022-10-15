Drive Chart
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
D.Sojat kicks 35 yards from GWB 35 to the LIB 30. Fair catch by M.Bollinger.
GRDWB
4 Pass
15 Rush
78 YDS
3:30 POS
Field Goal
3RD & 4 LIB 12
0:01
J.Billingsley 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GWB Holder-A.Hendley.
No Gain
2ND & Goal LIB 4
0:04
B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
No Gain
1ST & Goal LIB 4
0:09
B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
Penalty
3RD & Goal GRDWB 7
0:18
B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on LIB-Q.Reese Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & Goal LIB 7
0:20
B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for E.Floyd.
-1 YD
1ST & Goal LIB 6
0:46
B.Fisher rushed to LIB 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 7.
+34 YD
3RD & 13 LIB 40
0:53
N.Gaither rushed to LIB 6 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 6.
-2 YD
2ND & 11 LIB 38
1:00
B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 38. Catch made by N.Gaither at LIB 38. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 40.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 37
1:28
N.Gaither rushed to LIB 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 38.
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
J.Billingsley 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GWB Holder-A.Hendley.
13
plays
78
yds
3:30
pos
10
14
Point After TD 10:01
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 10:01
S.Louis rushed to GWB End Zone for 2 yards. S.Louis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
62
yds
00:40
pos
7
13
Point After TD 10:41
J.Billingsley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:41
N.Gaither rushed to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. N.Gaither for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
74
yds
4:48
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:29
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:29
J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 7. Catch made by J.Jackson at GWB 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Jackson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
69
yds
2:57
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 4
Rushing 4 0
Passing 7 4
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 2-7 1-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 212 133
Total Plays 48 23
Avg Gain 4.4 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 64 6
Rush Attempts 20 11
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 0.5
Yards Passing 148 127
Comp. - Att. 16-28 6-12
Yards Per Pass 4.5 8.7
Penalties - Yards 4-32 5-38
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-33.2 4-42.5
Return Yards 0 24
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-24
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Gardner-Webb 2-4 0100-10
Liberty 5-1 770-14
Williams Stadium Lynchburg, VA
 148 PASS YDS 127
64 RUSH YDS 6
212 TOTAL YDS 133
Gardner-Webb
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Fisher  14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 148 0 1 94.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.0% 1189 7 6 131.5
B. Fisher 16/28 148 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Gaither  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 252 1
N. Gaither 13 70 1 34
J. Brown  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 113 2
J. Brown 2 3 0 2
B. Fisher  14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 53 5
B. Fisher 5 -9 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Luther  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 464 3
T. Luther 7 4 89 0 46
C. Haywood  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 7 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 277 2
C. Haywood 11 7 35 0 12
A. Herock  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 57 0
A. Herock 2 2 16 0 14
N. Gaither  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
N. Gaither 4 3 8 0 12
E. Floyd  20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 0
E. Floyd 2 0 0 0 0
J. Brown  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Jackson  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Jackson 2-0 1.0 0
T. French  47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. French 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Billingsley  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/6 23/24
J. Billingsley 1/1 22 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Hendley  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 33.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 0 0
A. Hendley 5 33.2 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bennett  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 127 1 0 166.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.0% 470 5 4 112.0
J. Bennett 6/12 127 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Louis  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 283 4
S. Louis 4 6 1 4
T. Green  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
T. Green 2 4 0 4
J. Bennett  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 67 1
J. Bennett 5 -4 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
N. Frith  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 138 0
N. Frith 3 2 68 0 60
D. Douglas  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 459 5
D. Douglas 3 3 52 0 31
J. Jackson  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0
T. Sibley  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 92 1
T. Sibley 2 0 0 0 0
J. Lofton  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 90 1
J. Lofton 1 0 0 0 0
C. Yarbrough  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 197 1
C. Yarbrough 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Osagiede  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
D. Osagiede 2-0 2.0 0
J. Scruggs  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Scruggs 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Brown  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/11 22/22
N. Brown 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
A. Alves 4 42.5 3 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Bollinger  30 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
M. Bollinger 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 5.2 47 0
D. Douglas 2 12.0 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GRDWB 25 0:22 1 -12 INT
14:00 GRDWB 17 3:08 5 6 Punt
10:12 GRDWB 20 2:46 6 18 Punt
4:29 GRDWB 25 2:29 5 14 Punt
0:29 GRDWB 12 4:48 11 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:01 GRDWB 25 2:39 3 -4 Punt
6:28 GRDWB 8 1:27 5 11 Punt
3:30 GRDWB 3 3:30 13 92 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:38 GRDWB 14 0:38 2 -3 Fumble
10:52 LIB 40 0:40 3 4 Punt
7:26 LIB 31 2:57 7 69 TD
2:00 LIB 22 1:31 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:41 LIB 38 0:40 2 62 TD
7:22 GRDWB 44 0:54 3 -2 Punt
5:01 GRDWB 31 1:31 3 -10 Punt

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 92 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) D.Sojat kicks 35 yards from GWB 35 to the LIB 30. Fair catch by M.Bollinger.
Field Goal
3 & 4 - GRDWB 12
(0:01 - 2nd) J.Billingsley 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GWB Holder-A.Hendley.
No Gain
2 & Goal - GRDWB 4
(0:04 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
No Gain
1 & Goal - GRDWB 4
(0:09 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
Penalty
3 & Goal - GRDWB 7
(0:18 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on LIB-Q.Reese Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & Goal - GRDWB 7
(0:20 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for E.Floyd.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - GRDWB 6
(0:46 - 2nd) B.Fisher rushed to LIB 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 7.
+34 YD
3 & 13 - GRDWB 40
(0:53 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 6 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 6.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - GRDWB 38
(1:00 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 38. Catch made by N.Gaither at LIB 38. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 40.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 37
(1:28 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 38.
Penalty
3 & 7 - GRDWB 49
(1:33 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood. PENALTY on LIB-K.Singleton Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - GRDWB 48
(2:19 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 48. Catch made by C.Haywood at LIB 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 49.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 48
(3:00 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 48. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 48.
+46 YD
3 & 11 - GRDWB 2
(3:20 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 2. Catch made by T.Luther at GWB 2. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 48.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 3
(3:24 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 2.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 3
(3:30 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for E.Floyd.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - LIB 41
(3:41 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 38 yards to GWB 3 Center-LIB. Downed by D.Darko.
Penalty
4 & 15 - LIB 36
(3:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on LIB-N.Watkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3 & 14 - LIB 35
(4:18 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at GWB 36 for -1 yards (T.French)
No Gain
2 & 14 - LIB 35
(4:24 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 31
(5:01 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at GWB 35 for -4 yards (B.Jackson)

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - GRDWB 19
(5:04 - 2nd) A.Hendley punts 12 yards to GWB 31 Center-GWB. Downed by T.Arrington.
Penalty
4 & 10 - GRDWB 24
(5:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on GWB-T.Anderson Encroachment 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 10 - GRDWB 24
(5:09 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 24
(5:17 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 24
(5:21 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
+14 YD
2 & 8 - GRDWB 10
(6:01 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 10. Catch made by A.Herock at GWB 10. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 24.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 8
(6:28 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GWB 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 10.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - LIB 46
(6:38 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 38 yards to GWB 8 Center-LIB. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
No Gain
3 & 12 - LIB 46
(6:42 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
No Gain
2 & 12 - LIB 46
(6:57 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44
(7:22 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to GWB 46 for -2 yards. J.Bennett FUMBLES forced by GWB. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-J.Bennett at GWB 46. Tackled by GWB at GWB 46.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - GRDWB 21
(7:34 - 2nd) A.Hendley punts 23 yards to GWB 44 Center-GWB. Downed by C.Wright.
+3 YD
3 & 17 - GRDWB 18
(8:15 - 2nd) B.Fisher scrambles to GWB 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 21.
+3 YD
2 & 20 - GRDWB 15
(8:50 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 18.
No Gain
1 & 20 - GRDWB 15
(9:31 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25
(10:01 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 32 for yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 32. PENALTY on GWB-T.Burke Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(10:01 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.

LIB
Flames
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 62 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:01 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 2
(10:05 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to GWB End Zone for 2 yards. S.Louis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+60 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38
(10:33 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 38. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 38. Gain of 60 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 2.
Kickoff
(10:41 - 2nd) D.Sojat kicks 44 yards from GWB 35 to the LIB 21. M.Bollinger returns the kickoff. Tackled by GWB at LIB 38.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 88 yards, 4:48 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:41 - 2nd) J.Billingsley extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - GRDWB 2
(10:45 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. N.Gaither for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
3 & Goal - GRDWB 6
(10:49 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood. PENALTY on LIB-K.Singleton Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - GRDWB 8
(11:09 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 8. Catch made by A.Herock at LIB 8. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 6.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - GRDWB 9
(11:49 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 8.
+23 YD
2 & 17 - GRDWB 32
(12:29 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 32. Catch made by T.Luther at LIB 32. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 9.
-2 YD
1 & 15 - GRDWB 30
(12:59 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by C.Haywood at LIB 30. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 32.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25
(13:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on GWB-L.Dowdy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 43
(13:41 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by T.Luther at LIB 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 25.
Penalty
3 & 10 - GRDWB 42
(13:51 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 50. Intercepted by K.Singleton at LIB 50. Tackled by GWB at GWB 45. PENALTY on LIB-A.Washington Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 42
(13:55 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for N.Gaither.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 42
(13:58 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 30
(14:31 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 30. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 30
(15:00 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 30.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 12
(0:29 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 30 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at GWB 30.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - LIB 30
(0:40 - 1st) A.Alves punts 58 yards to GWB 12 Center-LIB. Downed by Q.Reese.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 22
(1:21 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 22. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 30.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 22
(1:27 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 22
(2:00 - 1st) T.Green rushed to LIB 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 22.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - GRDWB 39
(2:09 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 39 yards to LIB 22 Center-GWB. Downed by D.Myles.
-2 YD
3 & 8 - GRDWB 41
(2:49 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 41. Catch made by N.Gaither at GWB 41. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 39.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 39
(3:29 - 1st) B.Fisher rushed to GWB 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 39
(3:32 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - GRDWB 29
(4:05 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 29. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 39.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25
(4:29 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 25. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 29.
Kickoff
(4:29 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.

LIB
Flames
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:29 - 1st) N.Brown extra point is good.
+7 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 7
(4:31 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 7. Catch made by J.Jackson at GWB 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Jackson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 10
(5:34 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to GWB 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 7.
+9 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 19
(5:55 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 19. Catch made by D.Douglas at GWB 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 10.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 22
(6:16 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to GWB 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 19.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26
(6:36 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to GWB 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 22.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 43
(7:00 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 43. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 26.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 31
(7:26 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 43.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - GRDWB 38
(7:40 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 43 yards to LIB 19 Center-GWB. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 19. Tackled by GWB at LIB 31.
Sack
3 & 9 - GRDWB 45
(8:23 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 38 for -7 yards (D.Osagiede)
+1 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 44
(9:04 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to GWB 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 44
(9:07 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - GRDWB 40
(9:29 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 44.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 32
(9:53 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 32. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 32. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at GWB 40.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 20
(10:12 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 20. Catch made by N.Gaither at GWB 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 32.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - LIB 44
(10:21 - 1st) A.Alves punts 36 yards to GWB 20 Center-LIB. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
No Gain
3 & 6 - LIB 44
(10:23 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
No Gain
2 & 6 - LIB 44
(10:30 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 40
(10:52 - 1st) T.Green rushed to LIB 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 44.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - GRDWB 23
(11:53 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 49 yards to LIB 28 Center-GWB. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 28. Tackled by GWB at LIB 40.
Sack
3 & 8 - GRDWB 29
(12:30 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 23 for -6 yards (D.Osagiede)
No Gain
2 & 8 - GRDWB 29
(12:58 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 27
(13:19 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 27. Catch made by T.Luther at GWB 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 29.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - GRDWB 23
(13:34 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 27.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 17
(14:00 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 23.

LIB
Flames
 - Fumble (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 14
(14:10 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to GWB 17 for -3 yards. S.Louis FUMBLES forced by B.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by GWB-W.McRainey at GWB 17. Tackled by LIB at GWB 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 14
(14:38 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to GWB 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 14.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Interception (1 plays, -12 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 22 - GRDWB 13
(14:43 - 1st) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at GWB 14. Intercepted by J.Scruggs at GWB 14. Tackled by GWB at GWB 14.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25
(15:00 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 25. Catch made by E.Floyd at GWB 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 26. PENALTY on GWB-N.Gaither Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 12 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.
