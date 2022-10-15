Drive Chart
|
|
|GRDWB
|LIB
Preview not available
Preview not available
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
D.Sojat kicks 35 yards from GWB 35 to the LIB 30. Fair catch by M.Bollinger.
GRDWB
4 Pass
15 Rush
78 YDS
3:30 POS
Field Goal
3RD & 4 LIB 12
0:01
J.Billingsley 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GWB Holder-A.Hendley.
No Gain
2ND & Goal LIB 4
0:04
B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
No Gain
1ST & Goal LIB 4
0:09
B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
Penalty
3RD & Goal GRDWB 7
0:18
B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on LIB-Q.Reese Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & Goal LIB 7
0:20
B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for E.Floyd.
-1 YD
1ST & Goal LIB 6
0:46
B.Fisher rushed to LIB 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 7.
+34 YD
3RD & 13 LIB 40
0:53
N.Gaither rushed to LIB 6 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 6.
-2 YD
2ND & 11 LIB 38
1:00
B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 38. Catch made by N.Gaither at LIB 38. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 40.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 37
1:28
N.Gaither rushed to LIB 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 38.
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:00
J.Billingsley 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GWB Holder-A.Hendley.
13
plays
78
yds
3:30
pos
10
14
Touchdown 10:01
S.Louis rushed to GWB End Zone for 2 yards. S.Louis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
62
yds
00:40
pos
7
13
Touchdown 10:41
N.Gaither rushed to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. N.Gaither for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
74
yds
4:48
pos
6
7
Touchdown 4:29
J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 7. Catch made by J.Jackson at GWB 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Jackson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
69
yds
2:57
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|4
|Rushing
|4
|0
|Passing
|7
|4
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|212
|133
|Total Plays
|48
|23
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|6
|Rush Attempts
|20
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|0.5
|Yards Passing
|148
|127
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|6-12
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-32
|5-38
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-33.2
|4-42.5
|Return Yards
|0
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|148
|PASS YDS
|127
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|6
|
|
|212
|TOTAL YDS
|133
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Fisher 14 QB
|B. Fisher
|16/28
|148
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Gaither 22 RB
|N. Gaither
|13
|70
|1
|34
|
J. Brown 27 RB
|J. Brown
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
B. Fisher 14 QB
|B. Fisher
|5
|-9
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Luther 0 WR
|T. Luther
|7
|4
|89
|0
|46
|
C. Haywood 5 WR
|C. Haywood
|11
|7
|35
|0
|12
|
A. Herock 86 TE
|A. Herock
|2
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
N. Gaither 22 RB
|N. Gaither
|4
|3
|8
|0
|12
|
E. Floyd 20 WR
|E. Floyd
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 27 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Jackson 11 LB
|B. Jackson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. French 47 DE
|T. French
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Billingsley 40 K
|J. Billingsley
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Hendley 45 P
|A. Hendley
|5
|33.2
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|6/12
|127
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|4
|6
|1
|4
|
T. Green 2 RB
|T. Green
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|5
|-4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|3
|2
|68
|0
|60
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|3
|3
|52
|0
|31
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lofton 6 WR
|J. Lofton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Osagiede 90 DL
|D. Osagiede
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|4
|42.5
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bollinger 30 TE
|M. Bollinger
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Sojat kicks 35 yards from GWB 35 to the LIB 30. Fair catch by M.Bollinger.
|Field Goal
3 & 4 - GRDWB 12(0:01 - 2nd) J.Billingsley 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GWB Holder-A.Hendley.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GRDWB 4(0:04 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GRDWB 4(0:09 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - GRDWB 7(0:18 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on LIB-Q.Reese Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GRDWB 7(0:20 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for E.Floyd.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - GRDWB 6(0:46 - 2nd) B.Fisher rushed to LIB 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 7.
|+34 YD
3 & 13 - GRDWB 40(0:53 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 6 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 6.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - GRDWB 38(1:00 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 38. Catch made by N.Gaither at LIB 38. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 37(1:28 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 38.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - GRDWB 49(1:33 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood. PENALTY on LIB-K.Singleton Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - GRDWB 48(2:19 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 48. Catch made by C.Haywood at LIB 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 48(3:00 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 48. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 48.
|+46 YD
3 & 11 - GRDWB 2(3:20 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 2. Catch made by T.Luther at GWB 2. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 3(3:24 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 2.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 3(3:30 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for E.Floyd.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - LIB 41(3:41 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 38 yards to GWB 3 Center-LIB. Downed by D.Darko.
|Penalty
4 & 15 - LIB 36(3:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on LIB-N.Watkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 14 - LIB 35(4:18 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at GWB 36 for -1 yards (T.French)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - LIB 35(4:24 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 31(5:01 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at GWB 35 for -4 yards (B.Jackson)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - GRDWB 19(5:04 - 2nd) A.Hendley punts 12 yards to GWB 31 Center-GWB. Downed by T.Arrington.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - GRDWB 24(5:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on GWB-T.Anderson Encroachment 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GRDWB 24(5:09 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 24(5:17 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 24(5:21 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - GRDWB 10(6:01 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 10. Catch made by A.Herock at GWB 10. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 8(6:28 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GWB 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - LIB 46(6:38 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 38 yards to GWB 8 Center-LIB. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LIB 46(6:42 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LIB 46(6:57 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44(7:22 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to GWB 46 for -2 yards. J.Bennett FUMBLES forced by GWB. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-J.Bennett at GWB 46. Tackled by GWB at GWB 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - GRDWB 21(7:34 - 2nd) A.Hendley punts 23 yards to GWB 44 Center-GWB. Downed by C.Wright.
|+3 YD
3 & 17 - GRDWB 18(8:15 - 2nd) B.Fisher scrambles to GWB 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - GRDWB 15(8:50 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 18.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - GRDWB 15(9:31 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25(10:01 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 32 for yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 32. PENALTY on GWB-T.Burke Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 2(10:05 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to GWB End Zone for 2 yards. S.Louis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38(10:33 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 38. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 38. Gain of 60 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 2.
|Kickoff
|(10:41 - 2nd) D.Sojat kicks 44 yards from GWB 35 to the LIB 21. M.Bollinger returns the kickoff. Tackled by GWB at LIB 38.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:41 - 2nd) J.Billingsley extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GRDWB 2(10:45 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. N.Gaither for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - GRDWB 6(10:49 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood. PENALTY on LIB-K.Singleton Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GRDWB 8(11:09 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 8. Catch made by A.Herock at LIB 8. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - GRDWB 9(11:49 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 8.
|+23 YD
2 & 17 - GRDWB 32(12:29 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 32. Catch made by T.Luther at LIB 32. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 9.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - GRDWB 30(12:59 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by C.Haywood at LIB 30. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25(13:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on GWB-L.Dowdy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 43(13:41 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by T.Luther at LIB 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 25.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - GRDWB 42(13:51 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 50. Intercepted by K.Singleton at LIB 50. Tackled by GWB at GWB 45. PENALTY on LIB-A.Washington Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 42(13:55 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for N.Gaither.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 42(13:58 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 30(14:31 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 30. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 30(15:00 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 30.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 12(0:29 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 30 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at GWB 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - LIB 30(0:40 - 1st) A.Alves punts 58 yards to GWB 12 Center-LIB. Downed by Q.Reese.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 22(1:21 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 22. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 22(1:27 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 22(2:00 - 1st) T.Green rushed to LIB 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - GRDWB 39(2:09 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 39 yards to LIB 22 Center-GWB. Downed by D.Myles.
|-2 YD
3 & 8 - GRDWB 41(2:49 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 41. Catch made by N.Gaither at GWB 41. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 39(3:29 - 1st) B.Fisher rushed to GWB 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 39(3:32 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - GRDWB 29(4:05 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 29. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25(4:29 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 25. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 29.
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 1st) N.Brown extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 7(4:31 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 7. Catch made by J.Jackson at GWB 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Jackson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 10(5:34 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to GWB 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 7.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 19(5:55 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 19. Catch made by D.Douglas at GWB 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 22(6:16 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to GWB 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26(6:36 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to GWB 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 22.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 43(7:00 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 43. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 26.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 31(7:26 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - GRDWB 38(7:40 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 43 yards to LIB 19 Center-GWB. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 19. Tackled by GWB at LIB 31.
|Sack
3 & 9 - GRDWB 45(8:23 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 38 for -7 yards (D.Osagiede)
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 44(9:04 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to GWB 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 44(9:07 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - GRDWB 40(9:29 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 32(9:53 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 32. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 32. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at GWB 40.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 20(10:12 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 20. Catch made by N.Gaither at GWB 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - LIB 44(10:21 - 1st) A.Alves punts 36 yards to GWB 20 Center-LIB. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LIB 44(10:23 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LIB 44(10:30 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 40(10:52 - 1st) T.Green rushed to LIB 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - GRDWB 23(11:53 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 49 yards to LIB 28 Center-GWB. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 28. Tackled by GWB at LIB 40.
|Sack
3 & 8 - GRDWB 29(12:30 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 23 for -6 yards (D.Osagiede)
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GRDWB 29(12:58 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 27(13:19 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 27. Catch made by T.Luther at GWB 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - GRDWB 23(13:34 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 17(14:00 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 23.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 14(14:10 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to GWB 17 for -3 yards. S.Louis FUMBLES forced by B.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by GWB-W.McRainey at GWB 17. Tackled by LIB at GWB 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 14(14:38 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to GWB 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 14.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 22 - GRDWB 13(14:43 - 1st) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at GWB 14. Intercepted by J.Scruggs at GWB 14. Tackled by GWB at GWB 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 25. Catch made by E.Floyd at GWB 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 26. PENALTY on GWB-N.Gaither Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
OT PACN
-
ARK
BYU
31
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
20
28
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
14
13
3rd 11:51
-
GRDWB
LIB
10
14
3rd 15:00 ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
28
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
MD
IND
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
3
10
3rd 9:48 ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
20
7
3rd 10:55 ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
20
14
3rd 11:03 CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
24
13
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
10
3rd 11:44 ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
28
3rd 14:54 SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
14
10
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
17
14
2nd 1:22 ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
10
27
2nd 4:34 ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
10
14
2nd 0:17 ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
14
7
2nd 1:46 FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
071.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
062.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
050.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
054.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
038.5 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3