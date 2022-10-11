|
|
|JMAD
|GAS
James Madison brings confidence, No. 25 rating to Georgia Southern
James Madison brings confidence, No. 25 rating to Georgia Southern
James Madison climbed into the AP rankings at No. 25 this week in its first season of FBS football. However, the Dukes can't afford to celebrate for long, knowing they face a trip to Statesboro, Ga., to play a dangerous Georgia Southern team on Saturday.
James Madison (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) is coming off a 42-20 win at Arkansas State. Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2) took a 41-33 loss to rival Georgia State last week. Georgia Southern leads the all-time series with the Dukes 7-1, winning the past seven matchups, but the teams haven't met since 1992.
The Dukes became only the third team transitioning from FCS to FBS to begin their first season with a 5-0 record, joining UTSA in 2012 and Florida Atlantic in 2004. James Madison could be the first to go 6-0 with a win this week.
"It's sort of another barrier. Took another step," James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said. "It's not a final destination and obviously it doesn't affect anything that's going to on between the lines, and our guys understand that."
James Madison continues to put up big numbers. The Dukes average a conference-best 44.2 points per game while averaging 488.6 yards of total offense. They rolled up 598 yards of total offense against Arkansas State last week.
Quarterback Todd Centeio threw for 394 yards and four touchdowns and was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. The graduate student has thrown for 1,312 yards and 15 TDs against just one interception and is also the team's No. 2 rusher with 289 yards and two scores.
Kris Thornton caught nine passes for a career-high 173 yards against the Red Wolves to surpass the 2,000-yard mark for his career, moving him into sixth place on the school's all-time receiving list. Thornton has 32 receptions for 516 yards and five touchdowns this season.
James Madison running back Percy Agyei-Obese is also coming off an impressive effort, as he produced a career-high 158 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
On defense, the Dukes hold the best marks in the conference for both points allowed (15.0) and total yards allowed (228.4). Last week, linebacker Taurus Jones had a career-high 13 tackles and one of the team's five sacks.
"They have a tremendous run game and they've played tremendous defense, one of the best defenses in the country, especially run defense," Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton said. "They play really sound football and don't beat themselves. It's no surprise that they're undefeated and a Top 25 team."
Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease will try to recover from a disappointing day.
He threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia State, but he was picked off four times. His receivers didn't help him, either, and they will need to be better with James Madison coming to town.
There were four dropped passes -- one of which came in the end zone, while another was intercepted -- and one pass was completed but stripped away. That fumble allowed Georgia State to run out the clock. Vantrease, a grad transfer from Buffalo, has thrown a touchdown pass in a school-record six straight games.
"We had too many self-inflicted errors," Helton said. "Any time you turn the ball over five times in one game, it's going to be really hard to win in this league. (Georgia State) made more plays than us down the stretch."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|5
|Rushing
|9
|0
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|353
|130
|Total Plays
|47
|21
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|9
|Rush Attempts
|27
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|1.1
|Yards Passing
|216
|121
|Comp. - Att.
|12-20
|9-13
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-0.0
|4-49.3
|Return Yards
|12
|44
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-32
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|216
|PASS YDS
|121
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|9
|
|
|353
|TOTAL YDS
|130
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|12/20
|216
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|13
|79
|0
|23
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|9
|40
|2
|17
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|5
|18
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Brown 9 WR
|R. Brown
|7
|6
|86
|0
|23
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|5
|2
|60
|0
|51
|
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|2
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
D. Painter 89 TE
|D. Painter
|2
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
T. Greene Jr. 0 WR
|T. Greene Jr.
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Walker 25 LB
|J. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 21 CB
|J. Swann
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kidd 33 S
|S. Kidd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chukwuneke 34 S
|C. Chukwuneke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 5 DL
|J. Edwards
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Logan 2 CB
|C. Logan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Ukwu 0 DL
|I. Ukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reimonenq 7 S
|J. Reimonenq
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 44 LB
|T. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kromah 9 DL
|J. Kromah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wise 40 K
|C. Wise
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Malignaggi 23 RB
|S. Malignaggi
|2
|19.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|9/13
|121
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|6
|10
|0
|6
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Singleton 1 WR
|J. Singleton
|3
|3
|64
|0
|33
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|6
|3
|43
|1
|29
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|2
|2
|9
|0
|11
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Wilson 12 DB
|A. Wilson
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 2 DL
|J. Ellis
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Stampley II 22 DB
|M. Stampley II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCloud 96 DL
|L. McCloud
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 DB
|D. Canteen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watson-Trent 33 LB
|M. Watson-Trent
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bride 4 DB
|T. Bride
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Springer 42 DL
|D. Springer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 40 LB
|J. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 6 DB
|N. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Free 5 DB
|W. Free
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 DL
|P. Devine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bullard 57 DL
|L. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dedman 39 LB
|R. Dedman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Robertson 20 DB
|S. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Horton 28 LB
|Z. Horton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Locke 53 DL
|T. Locke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 19 K
|A. Raynor
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|4
|49.3
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Barber 24 DB
|J. Barber
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - JMAD 31(1:26 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 29(1:28 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to GSO 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Bullard at GSO 31.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - JMAD 29(1:45 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(2:24 - 2nd) T.Centeio scrambles to GSO 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Stampley at GSO 29.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - JMAD 47(2:52 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 47. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 48(3:30 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 47 for -1 yards (A.Wilson)
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 37(3:38 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by Z.Horton at JM 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 32(3:48 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis at JM 37.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 9(4:15 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 9. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 9. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by S.Robertson at JM 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - JMAD 5(4:35 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Springer at JM 9.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 9(5:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on JM-Z.Horton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - GAS 48(5:18 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 39 yards to JM 9 Center-GSO. Fair catch by J.Sarratt.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - GAS 43(5:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-GSO Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GAS 43(5:22 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 41(6:00 - 2nd) J.White rushed to JM 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke at JM 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45(6:41 - 2nd) J.White rushed to JM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji T.Jones at JM 41.
|+29 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 26(7:06 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 26. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at JM 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(7:33 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at GSO 26.
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - JMAD 16(7:37 - 2nd) C.Wise 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - JMAD 9(7:45 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 11(8:20 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to GSO 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Dedman P.Devine at GSO 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 11(8:23 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 20(8:35 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to GSO 11 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson D.Canteen at GSO 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 23(9:09 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to GSO 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent R.Dedman at GSO 20.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 43(9:41 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 43. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 43. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by T.Bride at GSO 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(10:19 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Springer L.McCloud at JM 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 33(10:29 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis at JM 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(10:48 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 24. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at JM 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 13(10:48 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Centeio pass complete to JM 13. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 13. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at JM 24.
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 61 yards from GSO 35 to the JM 4. S.Malignaggi returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.McGee at JM 23. PENALTY on JM-JM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Punt
4 & 18 - JMAD 12(11:01 - 2nd) S.Clark punts yards to JM 12 Center-JM. J.Barber blocked the kick. J.Thompson recovered the blocked kick. J.Thompson for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Sack
3 & 9 - JMAD 21(11:38 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 12 for -9 yards (J.Ellis)
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 20(12:11 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.McCloud at JM 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(12:44 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Free at JM 20.
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the JM End Zone. S.Malignaggi returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ferguson at JM 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 13(12:53 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 13. Catch made by A.Jones at JM 13. Gain of 13 yards. A.Jones for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 14(13:31 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to JM 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards J.Walker at JM 13.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 47(13:48 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to JM 47. Catch made by J.Singleton at JM 47. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at JM 14.
|+27 YD
3 & 9 - GAS 26(14:10 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 26. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by C.Logan at JM 47.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GAS 26(14:17 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(14:55 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Reimonenq at GSO 26.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 13(15:00 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to GSO End Zone for 13 yards. T.Centeio for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 25(0:33 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by T.Greene at GSO 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen T.Locke at GSO 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(1:08 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GSO 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 25.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(1:35 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to GSO 37. Catch made by R.Brown at GSO 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at GSO 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 43(2:02 - 1st) T.Centeio scrambles to GSO 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at GSO 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 45(2:26 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to GSO 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Devine at GSO 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 49(2:56 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at GSO 45.
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 26(3:21 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 49 for 23 yards. Tackled by W.Free at JM 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 18(3:46 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 18. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at JM 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 18(3:50 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - GAS 23(4:32 - 1st) A.Beck punts 59 yards to JM 18 Center-GSO. Fair catch by JM.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 25(4:44 - 1st) K.Vantrease rushed to GSO 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke T.Jones at GSO 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 25(5:19 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu J.Kromah at GSO 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - GAS 20(5:41 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 20. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at GSO 25.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 35(5:41 - 1st) PENALTY on GSO-GSO Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 7 - JMAD 8(5:52 - 1st) T.Centeio pass INTERCEPTED at GSO 3. Intercepted by T.Bride at GSO 3. Tackled by T.Centeio at GSO 35. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Personal Foul / Offense 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 11(6:35 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to GSO 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.McCloud J.Ellis at GSO 8.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 11(6:45 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(7:17 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GSO 11 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 11.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(7:37 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by R.Brown at GSO 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Stampley at GSO 26.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(8:01 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 40. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Stampley at GSO 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - GAS 30(8:14 - 1st) A.Beck punts 42 yards to JM 28 Center-GSO. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 28. Pushed out of bounds by R.Dedman at JM 40.
|-2 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 32(8:49 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by J.White at GSO 32. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Swann C.Chukwuneke at GSO 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 32(8:57 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for GSO.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28(9:25 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at GSO 32.
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 53 yards from JM 35 to the GSO 12. A.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Beaver S.Martin at GSO 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 1st) C.Wise extra point is good.
|+17 YD
3 & 14 - JMAD 17(9:41 - 1st) T.Centeio scrambles to GSO End Zone for 17 yards. T.Centeio for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - JMAD 17(9:49 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - JMAD 18(10:34 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GSO 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.McCloud M.Watson-Trent at GSO 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JMAD 13(10:34 - 1st) PENALTY on JM-C.Potts False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - JMAD 19(11:13 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to GSO 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 22(11:44 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GSO 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at GSO 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(12:13 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GSO 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bride M.Watson-Trent at GSO 22.
|+51 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 25(12:50 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 25. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at GSO 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(13:12 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at JM 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - GAS 43(13:22 - 1st) A.Beck punts 57 yards to JM End Zone Center-GSO. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GAS 43(13:35 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 37(14:02 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at GSO 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(14:40 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji J.Edwards at GSO 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.White at GSO 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at GSO 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
