Drive Chart
KENTST
TOLEDO

Preview not available

Preview not available
KENTST
0 Pass
511 Rush
62 YDS
3:49 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 3 TOLEDO 10
0:03
A.Glass 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
+2 YD
3RD & Goal TOLEDO 5
0:15
M.Cooper rushed to TOL 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer J.Hines at TOL 3.
No Gain
2ND & Goal TOLEDO 5
0:37
M.Cooper rushed to TOL 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gant D.Ragin at TOL 5.
+2 YD
1ST & Goal TOLEDO 7
1:23
C.Schlee scrambles to TOL 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Woliver D.Holt at TOL 5.
+17 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 24
1:30
M.Cooper rushed to TOL 7 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TOL at TOL 7.
+12 YD
2ND & 10 TOLEDO 36
2:04
M.Cooper rushed to TOL 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 24.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 36
2:10
C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
+6 YD
2ND & 5 TOLEDO 42
2:32
M.Cooper rushed to TOL 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 36.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 47
3:03
M.Cooper rushed to TOL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hines at TOL 42.
+13 YD
3RD & 5 KENTST 40
3:17
C.Schlee scrambles to TOL 47 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TOL at TOL 47.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:03
A.Glass 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
12
plays
62
yds
3:49
pos
31
28
Point After TD 3:52
T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 3:52
D.Finn pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by M.Barkley at KNT 39. Gain of 39 yards. M.Barkley for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
52
yds
2:04
pos
28
27
Point After TD 6:21
T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 6:21
D.Finn pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by J.Newton at KNT 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Newton for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
70
yds
3:02
pos
28
20
Point After TD 12:34
T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 12:34
D.Finn pass complete to KNT 27. Catch made by D.Maddox at KNT 27. Gain of 27 yards. D.Maddox for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
70
yds
2:22
pos
28
13
Point After TD 14:56
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 14:57
C.Schlee scrambles to TOL End Zone for 10 yards. C.Schlee for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
58
yds
3:34
pos
27
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 7:18
T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 7:18
D.Finn scrambles to KNT End Zone for 27 yards. D.Finn for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
28
yds
2:22
pos
21
6
Point After TD 9:40
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 9:40
M.Cooper rushed to TOL End Zone for 19 yards. M.Cooper for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
19
yds
00:05
pos
20
0
Point After TD 9:56
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 9:56
C.Schlee scrambles to TOL End Zone for 12 yards. C.Schlee for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
6
plays
76
yds
1:39
pos
13
0
Point After TD 12:56
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:56
M.Cooper rushed to TOL End Zone for 3 yards. M.Cooper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
6
plays
53
yds
2:04
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 14
Rushing 10 8
Passing 4 4
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 3-7 2-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 302 236
Total Plays 42 34
Avg Gain 7.2 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 197 121
Rush Attempts 29 25
Avg Rush Yards 6.8 4.8
Yards Passing 105 115
Comp. - Att. 7-13 6-9
Yards Per Pass 8.1 10.4
Penalties - Yards 6-55 2-15
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-40.7 2-39.5
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kent State 2-4 2110--31
Toledo 4-2 721--28
Glass Bowl Toledo, OH
 105 PASS YDS 115
197 RUSH YDS 121
302 TOTAL YDS 236
Kent State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Schlee  19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 105 0 0 121.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 1386 8 3 150.9
C. Schlee 7/13 105 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cooper  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 133 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 542 6
M. Cooper 20 133 2 19
C. Schlee  19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 57 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 283 1
C. Schlee 7 57 2 13
B. Bradford  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 155 1
B. Bradford 2 7 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Poke  25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 0
J. Poke 4 3 57 0 38
D. Cephas  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 619 3
D. Cephas 5 2 34 0 17
D. Walker  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 512 5
D. Walker 3 1 9 0 9
K. Leach  11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 0
K. Leach 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Bolden  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
N. Bolden 5-1 0.0 0
J. Evans  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Evans 4-1 0.0 0
M. Pierre  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Pierre 2-1 0.0 0
D. Miller Jr.  35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Miller Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
S. Taylor-Davis  14 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
S. Taylor-Davis 2-0 1.0 0
R. Nicholl  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Nicholl 2-0 0.0 0
Z. West  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. West 1-0 0.0 0
C. West  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. West 1-1 0.0 0
S. Carson  24 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Carson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Miller  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gamble  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gamble 1-0 0.0 0
K. Saunders  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Saunders 1-2 0.0 0
A. Richardson  7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Richardson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Glass  60 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/12 16/16
A. Glass 1/1 20 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith  96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
J. Smith 3 40.7 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Poke  25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 25.5 46 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
J. Poke 4 25.5 46 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Finn  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 115 3 0 284.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 1134 11 5 142.0
D. Finn 6/9 115 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Finn  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 368 5
D. Finn 9 76 1 27
P. Boone  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 163 2
P. Boone 8 32 0 9
M. Kelly  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 138 1
M. Kelly 5 27 0 8
J. Stuart  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 350 3
J. Stuart 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Newton  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 340 4
J. Newton 2 2 40 1 36
M. Barkley  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
M. Barkley 1 1 39 1 39
D. Maddox  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 127 1
D. Maddox 4 3 36 1 27
M. Kelly  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
M. Kelly 1 0 0 0 0
T. Zsiros  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 61 1
T. Zsiros 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Bauer  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
N. Bauer 6-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 6-0 0.0 0
D. Gant  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Gant 4-0 0.0 0
Q. Mitchell  27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
Q. Mitchell 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hines  91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Hines 3-1 0.0 0
Z. Ford  7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Ford 2-0 0.0 0
J. Culpepper  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Culpepper 2-1 0.0 0
J. Mines  26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Mines 1-1 0.0 0
A. Woliver  85 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Woliver 1-0 0.0 0
D. Alexander  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Alexander 1-1 0.0 0
D. Ragin  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Ragin 0-1 0.0 0
N. Turner  29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
N. Turner 0-2 0.0 0
D. Holt  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Holt 0-1 0.0 0
N. Givhan  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Givhan 0-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson  1 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Cluckey  17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
7/9 28/28
T. Cluckey 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Batzke  39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 0 0
J. Batzke 2 39.5 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Stuart  21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.3 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
J. Stuart 3 22.3 48 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Beale 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 7.3 80 0
A. Beale 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 47 2:04 6 53 TD
11:35 KENTST 24 1:39 6 76 TD
9:45 TOLEDO 19 0:05 1 19 TD
7:18 KENTST 25 1:04 3 7 Punt
3:30 KENTST 42 3:34 7 58 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:34 KENTST 15 3:11 5 17 Punt
6:21 KENTST 31 0:25 3 0 Punt
3:52 KENTST 35 3:49 12 62 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 TOLEDO 28 1:21 3 5 Punt
9:56 TOLEDO 15 0:11 1 4 Fumble
9:40 KENTST 43 2:22 5 43 TD
6:14 TOLEDO 20 2:44 5 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 TOLEDO 25 2:22 8 75 TD
9:23 TOLEDO 15 3:02 7 85 TD
5:56 TOLEDO 48 2:04 5 52 TD

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 62 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - KENTST 10
(0:03 - 2nd) A.Glass 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - KENTST 5
(0:15 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer J.Hines at TOL 3.
No Gain
2 & Goal - KENTST 5
(0:37 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gant D.Ragin at TOL 5.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 7
(1:23 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to TOL 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Woliver D.Holt at TOL 5.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24
(1:30 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 7 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TOL at TOL 7.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 36
(2:04 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 36
(2:10 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 42
(2:32 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 36.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47
(3:03 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hines at TOL 42.
+13 YD
3 & 5 - KENTST 40
(3:17 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to TOL 47 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TOL at TOL 47.
No Gain
2 & 5 - KENTST 40
(3:29 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35
(3:48 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mines N.Givhan at KNT 40.
Kickoff
(3:52 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 56 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 9. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Holley J.Vandeross at KNT 35.

TOL
Rockets
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 52 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:52 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+39 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39
(4:00 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by M.Barkley at KNT 39. Gain of 39 yards. M.Barkley for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 43
(4:28 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 39.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 44
(5:02 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 43.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 45
(5:31 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre A.Richardson at KNT 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48
(5:56 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 45.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 31
(6:00 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 21 yards to TOL 48 Center-B.George. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 10 - KENTST 31
(6:04 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 31
(6:10 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 31
(6:17 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
Kickoff
(6:21 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 50 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 15. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Holley at KNT 31.

TOL
Rockets
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 85 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:21 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+36 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 36
(6:30 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by J.Newton at KNT 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Newton for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39
(7:13 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.West at KNT 36.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 47
(7:39 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 39.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44
(8:13 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at KNT 47.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 40
(8:55 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at TOL 44.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34
(9:00 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 40 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Nicholl at TOL 40.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15
(9:23 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans C.West at TOL 19. PENALTY on KNT-Z.West Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 32
(9:41 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 53 yards to TOL 15 Center-B.George. Out of bounds.
+11 YD
3 & 21 - KENTST 21
(9:59 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 32 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Gant at KNT 32.
-1 YD
2 & 20 - KENTST 22
(10:37 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gant D.Alexander at KNT 21.
Penalty
2 & 15 - KENTST 27
(10:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on KNT-S.Allan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 10 - KENTST 32
(11:18 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 32. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by N.Turner N.Bauer at KNT 7. PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 32
(11:42 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at KNT 32.
+14 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 18
(12:07 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander at KNT 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15
(12:28 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at KNT 18.
Kickoff
(12:34 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 54 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 11. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Holley at KNT 45. PENALTY on KNT-A.Cook Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

TOL
Rockets
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:34 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27
(12:40 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 27. Catch made by D.Maddox at KNT 27. Gain of 27 yards. D.Maddox for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 30
(13:16 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 27.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 32
(13:38 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 30.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39
(14:11 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden M.Pierre at KNT 32.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 39
(14:32 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 39 for 22 yards. D.Finn ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39
(14:36 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 30
(14:51 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans A.Richardson at TOL 39.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(14:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on KNT-C.West Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(14:56 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
Kickoff
(14:56 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 58 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:56 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 10
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to TOL End Zone for 10 yards. C.Schlee for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 11
(0:50 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to TOL 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper at TOL 10.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 10
(1:43 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 10. Catch made by J.Poke at TOL 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at TOL 11.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24
(2:19 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 10 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 10.
+20 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 44
(2:34 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 44. Catch made by J.Poke at TOL 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 24.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47
(3:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson D.Johnson at TOL 44.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42
(3:30 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell J.Mines at TOL 47.

TOL
Rockets
 - Punt (5 plays, 2 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - TOLEDO 22
(3:36 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 36 yards to KNT 42 Center-B.Lisk. Fair catch by R.James.
Sack
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 33
(4:20 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 22 for -11 yards (S.Taylor-Davis) D.Finn FUMBLES forced by S.Taylor-Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-K.Major at TOL 22. Tackled by KNT at TOL 22.
Penalty
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 38
(4:25 - 1st) PENALTY on TOL-M.Berg False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 37
(5:04 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 37. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at TOL 38.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31
(5:25 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at TOL 37.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 23
(5:47 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 23. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden K.Saunders at TOL 31.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(6:14 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Nicholl at TOL 23.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - KENTST 32
(6:23 - 1st) J.Smith punts 48 yards to TOL 20 Center-B.George. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 20. Tackled by M.Pierre at TOL 20.
No Gain
3 & 3 - KENTST 32
(6:27 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 30
(7:00 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hines Q.Mitchell at KNT 32.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(7:18 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper at KNT 30.
Kickoff
(7:18 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.

TOL
Rockets
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 43 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:18 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+27 YD
3 & 20 - TOLEDO 27
(7:24 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to KNT End Zone for 27 yards. D.Finn for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
2 & 27 - TOLEDO 34
(7:36 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Carson K.Saunders at KNT 27.
-17 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17
(8:01 - 1st) TOL rushed to KNT 34 for -17 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 34.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(8:38 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for L.Kuhl. PENALTY on KNT-N.Bolden Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 39
(9:02 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders N.Bolden at KNT 32.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43
(9:32 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to KNT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at KNT 39.
Kickoff
(9:40 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 56 yards from KNT 35 to the TOL 9. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Poke at KNT 43.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 19 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:40 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 19
(9:45 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL End Zone for 19 yards. M.Cooper for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.

TOL
Rockets
 - Fumble (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15
(9:52 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 15. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 15. Gain of 4 yards. J.Newton FUMBLES forced by M.Miller. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-M.Miller at TOL 19. Tackled by TOL at TOL 19.
Kickoff
(9:56 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 52 yards from KNT 35 to the TOL 13. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Pierre at TOL 25. PENALTY on TOL-S.Ellis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 76 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:56 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
+12 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 12
(10:00 - 1st) C.Schlee scrambles to TOL End Zone for 12 yards. C.Schlee for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 17
(10:23 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 17. Catch made by K.Leach at TOL 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson N.Turner at TOL 12.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 21
(10:46 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson N.Turner at TOL 17.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 29
(10:54 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 21.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38
(11:09 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by D.Walker at TOL 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 29.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24
(11:35 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 24. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Mitchell at TOL 38.

TOL
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 33
(11:44 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 43 yards to KNT 24 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by J.Vandeross.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 27
(12:14 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 33 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Pierre at TOL 33.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 28
(12:45 - 1st) TOL rushed to TOL 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.West J.Evans at TOL 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28
(12:52 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for M.Kelly.
Kickoff
(12:56 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 44 yards from KNT 35 to the TOL 21. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Branch at TOL 28.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 53 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:56 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - KENTST 3
(13:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL End Zone for 3 yards. M.Cooper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 9
(13:34 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 3.
+17 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 26
(13:51 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 26. Catch made by D.Cephas at TOL 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 9.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34
(14:13 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to TOL 26 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Bauer at TOL 26.
+17 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 49
(14:26 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 49. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Bauer at TOL 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47
(14:47 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hines J.Culpepper at KNT 49.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 64 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 1. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at KNT 47.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores