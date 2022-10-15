Drive Chart
|
|
|KENTST
|TOLEDO
KENTST
0 Pass
511 Rush
62 YDS
3:49 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 3 TOLEDO 10
0:03
A.Glass 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
+2 YD
3RD & Goal TOLEDO 5
0:15
M.Cooper rushed to TOL 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer J.Hines at TOL 3.
No Gain
2ND & Goal TOLEDO 5
0:37
M.Cooper rushed to TOL 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gant D.Ragin at TOL 5.
+2 YD
1ST & Goal TOLEDO 7
1:23
C.Schlee scrambles to TOL 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Woliver D.Holt at TOL 5.
+17 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 24
1:30
M.Cooper rushed to TOL 7 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TOL at TOL 7.
+12 YD
2ND & 10 TOLEDO 36
2:04
M.Cooper rushed to TOL 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 24.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 36
2:10
C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
+6 YD
2ND & 5 TOLEDO 42
2:32
M.Cooper rushed to TOL 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 36.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 47
3:03
M.Cooper rushed to TOL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hines at TOL 42.
+13 YD
3RD & 5 KENTST 40
3:17
C.Schlee scrambles to TOL 47 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TOL at TOL 47.
Field Goal 0:03
A.Glass 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
12
plays
62
yds
3:49
pos
31
28
Touchdown 3:52
D.Finn pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by M.Barkley at KNT 39. Gain of 39 yards. M.Barkley for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
52
yds
2:04
pos
28
27
Touchdown 6:21
D.Finn pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by J.Newton at KNT 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Newton for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
70
yds
3:02
pos
28
20
Touchdown 12:34
D.Finn pass complete to KNT 27. Catch made by D.Maddox at KNT 27. Gain of 27 yards. D.Maddox for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
70
yds
2:22
pos
28
13
Touchdown 14:57
C.Schlee scrambles to TOL End Zone for 10 yards. C.Schlee for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
58
yds
3:34
pos
27
7
Touchdown 7:18
D.Finn scrambles to KNT End Zone for 27 yards. D.Finn for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
28
yds
2:22
pos
21
6
Touchdown 9:40
M.Cooper rushed to TOL End Zone for 19 yards. M.Cooper for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
19
yds
00:05
pos
20
0
Touchdown 9:56
C.Schlee scrambles to TOL End Zone for 12 yards. C.Schlee for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
6
plays
76
yds
1:39
pos
13
0
Touchdown 12:56
M.Cooper rushed to TOL End Zone for 3 yards. M.Cooper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
6
plays
53
yds
2:04
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|14
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|302
|236
|Total Plays
|42
|34
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|197
|121
|Rush Attempts
|29
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|105
|115
|Comp. - Att.
|7-13
|6-9
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|10.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|105
|PASS YDS
|115
|
|
|197
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|302
|TOTAL YDS
|236
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|7/13
|105
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|20
|133
|2
|19
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|7
|57
|2
|13
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|2
|7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|4
|3
|57
|0
|38
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|5
|2
|34
|0
|17
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Leach 11 TE
|K. Leach
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolden 24 S
|N. Bolden
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 23 S
|J. Evans
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 35 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor-Davis 14 DL
|S. Taylor-Davis
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Nicholl 44 LB
|R. Nicholl
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. West 5 DL
|C. West
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Carson 24 RB
|S. Carson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 45 LB
|K. Saunders
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Richardson 7 S
|A. Richardson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|1/1
|20
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|3
|40.7
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|4
|25.5
|46
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|6/9
|115
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|9
|76
|1
|27
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|8
|32
|0
|9
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|5
|27
|0
|8
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|2
|2
|40
|1
|36
|
M. Barkley 14 WR
|M. Barkley
|1
|1
|39
|1
|39
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|4
|3
|36
|1
|27
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Zsiros 84 WR
|T. Zsiros
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mitchell 27 CB
|Q. Mitchell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 LB
|J. Hines
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Culpepper 95 DT
|J. Culpepper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mines 26 S
|J. Mines
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woliver 85 LB
|A. Woliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ragin 44 LB
|D. Ragin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 29 CB
|N. Turner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holt 35 LB
|D. Holt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 5 LB
|N. Givhan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|2
|39.5
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|3
|22.3
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - KENTST 10(0:03 - 2nd) A.Glass 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - KENTST 5(0:15 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer J.Hines at TOL 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KENTST 5(0:37 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gant D.Ragin at TOL 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 7(1:23 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to TOL 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Woliver D.Holt at TOL 5.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(1:30 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 7 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TOL at TOL 7.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 36(2:04 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(2:10 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 42(2:32 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(3:03 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hines at TOL 42.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - KENTST 40(3:17 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to TOL 47 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TOL at TOL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KENTST 40(3:29 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(3:48 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mines N.Givhan at KNT 40.
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 56 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 9. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Holley J.Vandeross at KNT 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(4:00 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by M.Barkley at KNT 39. Gain of 39 yards. M.Barkley for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 43(4:28 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 44(5:02 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 45(5:31 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre A.Richardson at KNT 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(5:56 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 31(6:00 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 21 yards to TOL 48 Center-B.George. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KENTST 31(6:04 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 31(6:10 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(6:17 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 50 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 15. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Holley at KNT 31.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:21 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+36 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 36(6:30 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by J.Newton at KNT 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Newton for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(7:13 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.West at KNT 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 47(7:39 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(8:13 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at KNT 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 40(8:55 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at TOL 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(9:00 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 40 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Nicholl at TOL 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(9:23 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans C.West at TOL 19. PENALTY on KNT-Z.West Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 32(9:41 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 53 yards to TOL 15 Center-B.George. Out of bounds.
|+11 YD
3 & 21 - KENTST 21(9:59 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 32 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Gant at KNT 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 20 - KENTST 22(10:37 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gant D.Alexander at KNT 21.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - KENTST 27(10:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on KNT-S.Allan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - KENTST 32(11:18 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 32. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by N.Turner N.Bauer at KNT 7. PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(11:42 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at KNT 32.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 18(12:07 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander at KNT 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(12:28 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at KNT 18.
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 54 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 11. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Holley at KNT 45. PENALTY on KNT-A.Cook Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(12:40 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to KNT 27. Catch made by D.Maddox at KNT 27. Gain of 27 yards. D.Maddox for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 30(13:16 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 32(13:38 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(14:11 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to KNT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden M.Pierre at KNT 32.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(14:32 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 39 for 22 yards. D.Finn ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(14:36 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 30(14:51 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans A.Richardson at TOL 39.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(14:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on KNT-C.West Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(14:56 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 10(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to TOL End Zone for 10 yards. C.Schlee for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 11(0:50 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to TOL 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper at TOL 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 10(1:43 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 10. Catch made by J.Poke at TOL 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at TOL 11.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(2:19 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 10 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 10.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 44(2:34 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 44. Catch made by J.Poke at TOL 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(3:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson D.Johnson at TOL 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(3:30 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell J.Mines at TOL 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - TOLEDO 22(3:36 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 36 yards to KNT 42 Center-B.Lisk. Fair catch by R.James.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 33(4:20 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 22 for -11 yards (S.Taylor-Davis) D.Finn FUMBLES forced by S.Taylor-Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-K.Major at TOL 22. Tackled by KNT at TOL 22.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 38(4:25 - 1st) PENALTY on TOL-M.Berg False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 37(5:04 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 37. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at TOL 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(5:25 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at TOL 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 23(5:47 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 23. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden K.Saunders at TOL 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(6:14 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Nicholl at TOL 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - KENTST 32(6:23 - 1st) J.Smith punts 48 yards to TOL 20 Center-B.George. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 20. Tackled by M.Pierre at TOL 20.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KENTST 32(6:27 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 30(7:00 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hines Q.Mitchell at KNT 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(7:18 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper at KNT 30.
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+27 YD
3 & 20 - TOLEDO 27(7:24 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to KNT End Zone for 27 yards. D.Finn for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 27 - TOLEDO 34(7:36 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to KNT 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Carson K.Saunders at KNT 27.
|-17 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(8:01 - 1st) TOL rushed to KNT 34 for -17 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(8:38 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for L.Kuhl. PENALTY on KNT-N.Bolden Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 39(9:02 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to KNT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders N.Bolden at KNT 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(9:32 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to KNT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at KNT 39.
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 56 yards from KNT 35 to the TOL 9. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Poke at KNT 43.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:40 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(9:45 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL End Zone for 19 yards. M.Cooper for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(9:52 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 15. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 15. Gain of 4 yards. J.Newton FUMBLES forced by M.Miller. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-M.Miller at TOL 19. Tackled by TOL at TOL 19.
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 52 yards from KNT 35 to the TOL 13. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Pierre at TOL 25. PENALTY on TOL-S.Ellis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 12(10:00 - 1st) C.Schlee scrambles to TOL End Zone for 12 yards. C.Schlee for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 17(10:23 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 17. Catch made by K.Leach at TOL 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson N.Turner at TOL 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 21(10:46 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson N.Turner at TOL 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 29(10:54 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(11:09 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by D.Walker at TOL 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at TOL 29.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(11:35 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 24. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Mitchell at TOL 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 33(11:44 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 43 yards to KNT 24 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by J.Vandeross.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 27(12:14 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 33 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Pierre at TOL 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(12:45 - 1st) TOL rushed to TOL 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.West J.Evans at TOL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(12:52 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for M.Kelly.
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 44 yards from KNT 35 to the TOL 21. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Branch at TOL 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - KENTST 3(13:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL End Zone for 3 yards. M.Cooper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 9(13:34 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to TOL 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 3.
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 26(13:51 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to TOL 26. Catch made by D.Cephas at TOL 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 9.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(14:13 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to TOL 26 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Bauer at TOL 26.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 49(14:26 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 49. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Bauer at TOL 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(14:47 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hines J.Culpepper at KNT 49.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 64 yards from TOL 35 to the KNT 1. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at KNT 47.
