Drive Chart
|
|
|LATECH
|NTEXAS
Preview not available
Preview not available
Kickoff
Kickoff
4:34
C.Cayton kicks 60 yards from NTX 35 to the LT 5. D.Mozee returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Crosby; J.Smith at LT 27. PENALTY on LT-J.Washington Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 0 yards accepted.
NTEXAS
0 Pass
8191 Rush
85 YDS
5:36 POS
Missed PAT
0 LATECH 15
4:34
C.Cayton extra point is blocked.
+1 YD
4TH & Goal LATECH 1
4:40
O.Adaway rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. O.Adaway for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
3RD & Goal LATECH 3
5:20
O.Adaway rushed to LT 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Mason; D.Hall at LT 1.
+4 YD
2ND & Goal LATECH 7
5:49
O.Adaway rushed to LT 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; W.Roberts at LT 3.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 LATECH 10
6:18
I.Johnson rushed to LT 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 7.
+14 YD
4TH & 3 LATECH 24
6:35
K.Horton rushed to LT 10 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 10.
No Gain
3RD & 3 LATECH 24
6:53
D.Ward steps back to pass. D.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
+17 YD
2ND & 20 LATECH 41
7:24
K.Horton rushed to LT 24 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Burnett at LT 24.
No Gain
2ND & 10 LATECH 31
7:30
I.Johnson rushed to LT 29 for yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 29. PENALTY on NTX-G.Blair Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Touchdown 4:34
O.Adaway rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. O.Adaway for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
85
yds
5:36
pos
10
27
Touchdown 10:11
P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 34. Catch made by LT at NTX 34. Gain of 34 yards. T.Magee for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:52
pos
9
21
Touchdown 13:02
A.Adeyi rushed to LT End Zone for 92 yards. A.Adeyi for 92 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
92
yds
00:13
pos
3
20
Touchdown 3:52
A.Aune pass complete to NTX 49. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 49. Gain of 51 yards. J.Shorter for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
87
yds
2:43
pos
3
13
Field Goal 6:35
B.Buchanan 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
10
plays
66
yds
5:19
pos
3
7
Touchdown 11:58
I.Ragsdale rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. I.Ragsdale for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
67
yds
00:45
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|11
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|6
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|182
|358
|Total Plays
|32
|30
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|11.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|278
|Rush Attempts
|14
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|12.1
|Yards Passing
|139
|80
|Comp. - Att.
|12-18
|3-7
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|4-27
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.0
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|139
|PASS YDS
|80
|
|
|43
|RUSH YDS
|278
|
|
|182
|TOTAL YDS
|358
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|12/18
|139
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|4
|23
|0
|8
|
C. Allen 85 WR
|C. Allen
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|4
|0
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|5
|4
|48
|0
|25
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|6
|5
|38
|0
|9
|
T. Magee 0 WR
|T. Magee
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Hebert 5 TE
|G. Hebert
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Lyles 95 DL
|R. Lyles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton Jr. 2 DB
|C. Singleton Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Morrison 10 LB
|K. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burnett 98 DL
|J. Burnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher 20 DL
|K. Fisher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall Jr. 5 DL
|D. Hall Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Roberts 22 DB
|W. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Davis 9 LB
|H. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buchanan 37 P
|B. Buchanan
|1/1
|46
|0/0
|3
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|3
|45.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Mozee 30 DB
|D. Mozee
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Adeyi 39 RB
|A. Adeyi
|1
|92
|1
|92
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|11
|75
|1
|21
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|3
|48
|1
|42
|
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|5
|28
|0
|10
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|1
|51
|1
|51
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bush 5 WR
|T. Bush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Richards 44 LB
|M. Richards
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Davis 1 LB
|K. Davis
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 21 LB
|K. Wood
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Faulkner 25 LB
|S. Faulkner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gaddie 2 DB
|D. Gaddie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Trieb 5 DL
|T. Trieb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Vailea 51 DL
|F. Vailea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 45 DL
|K. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 7 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 13 DB
|L. Wilson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 2nd) C.Cayton kicks 60 yards from NTX 35 to the LT 5. D.Mozee returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Crosby; J.Smith at LT 27. PENALTY on LT-J.Washington Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 0 yards accepted.
|Missed PAT
|(4:34 - 2nd) C.Cayton extra point is blocked.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - NTEXAS 1(4:40 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. O.Adaway for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 3(5:20 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Mason; D.Hall at LT 1.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 7(5:49 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; W.Roberts at LT 3.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10(6:18 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to LT 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 7.
|+14 YD
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 24(6:35 - 2nd) K.Horton rushed to LT 10 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 10.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 24(6:53 - 2nd) D.Ward steps back to pass. D.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
|+17 YD
2 & 20 - NTEXAS 41(7:24 - 2nd) K.Horton rushed to LT 24 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Burnett at LT 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(7:30 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to LT 29 for yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 29. PENALTY on NTX-G.Blair Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(7:32 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(7:50 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Mason at LT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(8:01 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 47(8:01 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to LT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at LT 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 50(8:42 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to LT 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 48(9:19 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(9:50 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at NTX 48.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(10:10 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by LT at NTX 46.
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(10:29 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 34. Catch made by LT at NTX 34. Gain of 34 yards. T.Magee for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - LATECH 40(10:42 - 2nd) P.McNeil rushed to NTX 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 34.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LATECH 40(10:37 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(11:15 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 46. Catch made by LT at NTX 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 45(12:03 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 45. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(12:31 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 45.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 25(12:50 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(12:57 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(13:02 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 2nd) C.Cayton kicks 60 yards from NTX 35 to the LT 5. Fair catch by S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:02 - 2nd) C.Cayton extra point is good.
|+92 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 8(13:15 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to LT End Zone for 92 yards. A.Adeyi for 92 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - LATECH 28(13:21 - 2nd) A.McCready punts 57 yards to NTX 15 Center-LT. Fair catch by R.Burns. PENALTY on NTX-D.Brown Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - LATECH 33(13:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on LT-LT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 25(14:11 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 33.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(14:15 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(14:48 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(15:00 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 41 yards to LT 25 Center-NTX. Downed by NTX.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(0:03 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 29. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at NTX 34.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(0:12 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for T.Bush.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(0:15 - 1st) PENALTY on NTX-J.Duncan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(0:34 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at NTX 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 15(0:54 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at NTX 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 12(1:22 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at NTX 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - LATECH 43(1:30 - 1st) A.McCready punts 45 yards to NTX 12 Center-LT. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LATECH 43(1:38 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LATECH 43(2:13 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to LT 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson; K.Davis at LT 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(2:50 - 1st) T.Harris rushed to LT 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at LT 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 33(3:23 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to LT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; K.Wood at LT 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(3:52 - 1st) C.Allen rushed to LT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at LT 33.
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 1st) C.Cayton kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 1st) C.Cayton extra point is good.
|+51 YD
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 49(4:16 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 49. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 49. Gain of 51 yards. J.Shorter for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 46(4:16 - 1st) PENALTY on NTX-NTX False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 49(4:37 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to LT 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(5:05 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at NTX 49.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(5:26 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 48 for 16 yards. O.Adaway ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 24(6:01 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; J.Cole at NTX 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(6:29 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at NTX 24.
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 61 yards from LT 35 to the NTX 4. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Burch; C.Schrumpf at NTX 18.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LATECH 36(6:39 - 1st) B.Buchanan 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 28(7:08 - 1st) G.Garner rushed to NTX 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; K.Davis at NTX 29. PENALTY on LT-J.Mote Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 29(7:46 - 1st) P.McNeil rushed to NTX 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(8:23 - 1st) G.Garner rushed to NTX 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; T.Trieb at NTX 29.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(8:39 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 45. Catch made by T.Magee at NTX 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson; K.Davis at NTX 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 46(9:16 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 46. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at NTX 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 42(9:48 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at LT 46.
|+25 YD
1 & 30 - LATECH 17(10:25 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 17. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 17. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at LT 42.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - LATECH 27(10:35 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 26 for yards. Tackled by M.Richards at LT 26. PENALTY on LT-I.Ellis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(11:00 - 1st) S.Harris rushed to LT 39 for yards. Tackled by K.Davis at LT 39. PENALTY on LT-G.Hebert Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 33(11:26 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea; K.Davis at LT 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(11:54 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; L.Wilson at LT 33.
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 1st) C.Cayton kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 1st) C.Cayton extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 1(12:15 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. I.Ragsdale for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(12:15 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to LT End Zone for 43 yards. I.Ragsdale for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. I.Ragsdale rushed to LT 1 for 42 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 1.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(12:39 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 33. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - LATECH 34(12:52 - 1st) A.McCready punts 33 yards to NTX 33 Center-LT. Downed by LT.
|Sack
3 & 13 - LATECH 38(13:31 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 34 for -4 yards (M.Richards)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LATECH 38(13:35 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 41(14:13 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 38 for -3 yards (M.Richards)
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 32(14:32 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at LT 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at LT 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Cayton kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
OT PACN
-
ARK
BYU
31
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
20
28
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
14
13
3rd 11:51
-
GRDWB
LIB
10
14
3rd 15:00 ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
28
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
MD
IND
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
3
10
3rd 9:48 ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
20
7
3rd 10:55 ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
20
14
3rd 11:03 CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
24
13
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
10
3rd 11:44 ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
28
3rd 14:54 SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
14
10
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
17
14
2nd 1:22 ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
10
27
2nd 4:34 ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
10
14
2nd 0:17 ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
14
7
2nd 1:46 FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
071.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
062.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
050.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
054.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
038.5 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3