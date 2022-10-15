Drive Chart
LATECH
NTEXAS

Preview not available

Preview not available
Kickoff
Kickoff
4:34
C.Cayton kicks 60 yards from NTX 35 to the LT 5. D.Mozee returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Crosby; J.Smith at LT 27. PENALTY on LT-J.Washington Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 0 yards accepted.
NTEXAS
0 Pass
8191 Rush
85 YDS
5:36 POS
Missed PAT
0 LATECH 15
4:34
C.Cayton extra point is blocked.
+1 YD
4TH & Goal LATECH 1
4:40
O.Adaway rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. O.Adaway for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
3RD & Goal LATECH 3
5:20
O.Adaway rushed to LT 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Mason; D.Hall at LT 1.
+4 YD
2ND & Goal LATECH 7
5:49
O.Adaway rushed to LT 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; W.Roberts at LT 3.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 LATECH 10
6:18
I.Johnson rushed to LT 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 7.
+14 YD
4TH & 3 LATECH 24
6:35
K.Horton rushed to LT 10 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 10.
No Gain
3RD & 3 LATECH 24
6:53
D.Ward steps back to pass. D.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
+17 YD
2ND & 20 LATECH 41
7:24
K.Horton rushed to LT 24 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Burnett at LT 24.
No Gain
2ND & 10 LATECH 31
7:30
I.Johnson rushed to LT 29 for yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 29. PENALTY on NTX-G.Blair Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
2nd Quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:34
C.Cayton extra point is blocked.
plays
yds
pos
10
27
Touchdown 4:34
O.Adaway rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. O.Adaway for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
85
yds
5:36
pos
10
27
Point After TD 10:10
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 10:11
P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 34. Catch made by LT at NTX 34. Gain of 34 yards. T.Magee for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:52
pos
9
21
Point After TD 13:02
C.Cayton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 13:02
A.Adeyi rushed to LT End Zone for 92 yards. A.Adeyi for 92 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
92
yds
00:13
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:52
C.Cayton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 3:52
A.Aune pass complete to NTX 49. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 49. Gain of 51 yards. J.Shorter for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
87
yds
2:43
pos
3
13
Field Goal 6:35
B.Buchanan 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
10
plays
66
yds
5:19
pos
3
7
Point After TD 11:54
C.Cayton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:58
I.Ragsdale rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. I.Ragsdale for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
67
yds
00:45
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 11
Rushing 3 9
Passing 6 2
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 3-7 1-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-3
Total Net Yards 182 358
Total Plays 32 30
Avg Gain 5.7 11.9
Net Yards Rushing 43 278
Rush Attempts 14 23
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 12.1
Yards Passing 139 80
Comp. - Att. 12-18 3-7
Yards Per Pass 6.6 11.4
Penalties - Yards 4-25 4-27
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-45.0 1-41.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana Tech 2-3 37--10
North Texas 3-3 1413--27
Apogee Stadium Denton, TX
 139 PASS YDS 80
43 RUSH YDS 278
182 TOTAL YDS 358
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. McNeil  17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 139 1 0 149.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 1167 12 7 147.2
P. McNeil 12/18 139 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Crosby  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 323 3
M. Crosby 4 23 0 8
C. Allen  85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Allen 1 8 0 8
T. Harris  3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
T. Harris 1 6 0 6
C. Thornton  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 113 1
C. Thornton 2 4 0 4
G. Garner  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 80 0
G. Garner 2 2 0 3
P. McNeil  17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -36 0
P. McNeil 4 0 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Harris  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 376 3
T. Harris 5 4 48 0 25
S. Harris  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 205 4
S. Harris 6 5 38 0 9
T. Magee  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 1
T. Magee 1 1 13 0 13
K. Maxwell  88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
K. Maxwell 1 0 0 0 0
G. Hebert  5 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 403 3
G. Hebert 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Lyles  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Lyles 2-0 0.0 0
C. Singleton Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Singleton Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Cole  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Cole 2-1 0.0 0
K. Morrison  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Morrison 1-0 0.0 0
B. Williamson  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Williamson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Burnett  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burnett 1-0 0.0 0
M. Carabin  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Carabin 1-0 0.0 0
K. Rose  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Rose 1-0 0.0 0
M. Mason  18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Mason 1-1 0.0 0
K. Fisher  20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Fisher 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hall Jr.  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Hall Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
W. Roberts  22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
W. Roberts 0-1 0.0 0
H. Davis  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Buchanan  37 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
B. Buchanan 1/1 46 0/0 3
J. Barnes  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/7 17/18
J. Barnes 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McCready  34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
A. McCready 3 45.0 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Mozee  30 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
D. Mozee 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Aune  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 80 1 0 217.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 1496 15 7 147.8
A. Aune 3/6 80 1 0
D. Ward  8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Ward 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Adeyi  39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 92 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 435 1
A. Adeyi 1 92 1 92
O. Adaway III  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 415 4
O. Adaway III 11 75 1 21
I. Ragsdale  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 194 1
I. Ragsdale 3 48 1 42
K. Horton  19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 1
K. Horton 2 31 0 17
I. Johnson  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 99 1
I. Johnson 5 28 0 10
A. Aune  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 31 0
A. Aune 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Shorter  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 241 5
J. Shorter 1 1 51 1 51
J. Roberts  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 148 1
J. Roberts 2 1 24 0 24
I. Ragsdale  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
I. Ragsdale 1 1 5 0 5
J. Maclin  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 239 2
J. Maclin 1 0 0 0 0
R. Burns  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 402 1
R. Burns 1 0 0 0 0
T. Bush  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
T. Bush 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Richards  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
M. Richards 3-0 2.0 0
K. Davis  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
K. Davis 3-5 0.0 0
K. Wood  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Wood 2-3 0.0 0
S. Faulkner  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Faulkner 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gaddie  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gaddie 1-0 0.0 0
T. Trieb  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Trieb 0-1 0.0 0
F. Vailea  51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Vailea 0-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson  45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Whitlock  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Whitlock 0-1 0.0 0
L. Wilson  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
L. Wilson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Mooney  0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/9 26/26
E. Mooney 0/0 0 1/1 1
C. Cayton  47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/4
C. Cayton 0/0 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Rodriguez  32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
B. Rodriguez 1 41.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Horton  19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 99 1
K. Horton 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LATECH 25 2:21 5 9 Punt
11:54 LATECH 25 5:19 10 46 FG
3:52 LATECH 25 2:22 5 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 LATECH 25 1:33 3 3 Punt
13:02 LATECH 25 2:52 9 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 NTEXAS 34 0:45 3 67 TD
6:35 NTEXAS 18 2:43 6 82 TD
1:22 NTEXAS 12 1:34 5 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 NTEXAS 8 0:13 1 92 TD
10:10 NTEXAS 25 5:36 15 75 TD

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 75 yards, 5:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:34 - 2nd) C.Cayton kicks 60 yards from NTX 35 to the LT 5. D.Mozee returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Crosby; J.Smith at LT 27. PENALTY on LT-J.Washington Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 0 yards accepted.
Missed PAT
(4:34 - 2nd) C.Cayton extra point is blocked.
+1 YD
4 & Goal - NTEXAS 1
(4:40 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. O.Adaway for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 3
(5:20 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Mason; D.Hall at LT 1.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 7
(5:49 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; W.Roberts at LT 3.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10
(6:18 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to LT 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 7.
+14 YD
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 24
(6:35 - 2nd) K.Horton rushed to LT 10 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 10.
No Gain
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 24
(6:53 - 2nd) D.Ward steps back to pass. D.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
+17 YD
2 & 20 - NTEXAS 41
(7:24 - 2nd) K.Horton rushed to LT 24 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Burnett at LT 24.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 31
(7:30 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to LT 29 for yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 29. PENALTY on NTX-G.Blair Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31
(7:32 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 43
(7:50 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Mason at LT 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43
(8:01 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
+4 YD
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 47
(8:01 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to LT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at LT 43.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 50
(8:42 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to LT 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 47.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 48
(9:19 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 50.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46
(9:50 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at NTX 48.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(10:10 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by LT at NTX 46.
Kickoff
(10:10 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:10 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 34
(10:29 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 34. Catch made by LT at NTX 34. Gain of 34 yards. T.Magee for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - LATECH 40
(10:42 - 2nd) P.McNeil rushed to NTX 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 34.
No Gain
2 & 4 - LATECH 40
(10:37 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 46
(11:15 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 46. Catch made by LT at NTX 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 40.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 45
(12:03 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 45. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 46.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40
(12:31 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 45.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 25
(12:50 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 40.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 25
(12:57 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(13:02 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
Kickoff
(13:02 - 2nd) C.Cayton kicks 60 yards from NTX 35 to the LT 5. Fair catch by S.Harris.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 92 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:02 - 2nd) C.Cayton extra point is good.
+92 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 8
(13:15 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to LT End Zone for 92 yards. A.Adeyi for 92 yards TOUCHDOWN.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - LATECH 28
(13:21 - 2nd) A.McCready punts 57 yards to NTX 15 Center-LT. Fair catch by R.Burns. PENALTY on NTX-D.Brown Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
Penalty
4 & 2 - LATECH 33
(13:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on LT-LT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 25
(14:11 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 33.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 25
(14:15 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(14:48 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 25.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 34
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 41 yards to LT 25 Center-NTX. Downed by NTX.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 29
(0:03 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 29. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at NTX 34.
No Gain
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 29
(0:12 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for T.Bush.
Penalty
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 34
(0:15 - 1st) PENALTY on NTX-J.Duncan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(0:34 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at NTX 34.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 15
(0:54 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at NTX 25.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 12
(1:22 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at NTX 15.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - LATECH 43
(1:30 - 1st) A.McCready punts 45 yards to NTX 12 Center-LT. Fair catch by R.Burns.
No Gain
3 & 4 - LATECH 43
(1:38 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
No Gain
2 & 4 - LATECH 43
(2:13 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to LT 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson; K.Davis at LT 43.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 37
(2:50 - 1st) T.Harris rushed to LT 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at LT 43.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 33
(3:23 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to LT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; K.Wood at LT 37.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(3:52 - 1st) C.Allen rushed to LT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at LT 33.
Kickoff
(3:52 - 1st) C.Cayton kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 82 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:52 - 1st) C.Cayton extra point is good.
+51 YD
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 49
(4:16 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 49. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 49. Gain of 51 yards. J.Shorter for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 46
(4:16 - 1st) PENALTY on NTX-NTX False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 49
(4:37 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to LT 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48
(5:05 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at NTX 49.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32
(5:26 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 48 for 16 yards. O.Adaway ran out of bounds.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 24
(6:01 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; J.Cole at NTX 32.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18
(6:29 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at NTX 24.
Kickoff
(6:35 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 61 yards from LT 35 to the NTX 4. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Burch; C.Schrumpf at NTX 18.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 46 yards, 5:19 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - LATECH 36
(6:39 - 1st) B.Buchanan 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
-1 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 28
(7:08 - 1st) G.Garner rushed to NTX 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; K.Davis at NTX 29. PENALTY on LT-J.Mote Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 29
(7:46 - 1st) P.McNeil rushed to NTX 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 28.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 32
(8:23 - 1st) G.Garner rushed to NTX 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; T.Trieb at NTX 29.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 45
(8:39 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 45. Catch made by T.Magee at NTX 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson; K.Davis at NTX 32.
+9 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 46
(9:16 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 46. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at NTX 45.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 42
(9:48 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at LT 46.
+25 YD
1 & 30 - LATECH 17
(10:25 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 17. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 17. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at LT 42.
No Gain
1 & 20 - LATECH 27
(10:35 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 26 for yards. Tackled by M.Richards at LT 26. PENALTY on LT-I.Ellis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 37
(11:00 - 1st) S.Harris rushed to LT 39 for yards. Tackled by K.Davis at LT 39. PENALTY on LT-G.Hebert Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 33
(11:26 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea; K.Davis at LT 37.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(11:54 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; L.Wilson at LT 33.
Kickoff
(11:54 - 1st) C.Cayton kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 67 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:54 - 1st) C.Cayton extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 1
(12:15 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. I.Ragsdale for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43
(12:15 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to LT End Zone for 43 yards. I.Ragsdale for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. I.Ragsdale rushed to LT 1 for 42 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 1.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33
(12:39 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 33. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 43.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - LATECH 34
(12:52 - 1st) A.McCready punts 33 yards to NTX 33 Center-LT. Downed by LT.
Sack
3 & 13 - LATECH 38
(13:31 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 34 for -4 yards (M.Richards)
No Gain
2 & 13 - LATECH 38
(13:35 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 41
(14:13 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 38 for -3 yards (M.Richards)
+9 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 32
(14:32 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at LT 41.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(15:00 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at LT 32.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Cayton kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores