Maryland, Indiana look for Big Ten jump-start
Indiana and Maryland will look to put disappointing losses behind them Saturday when they meet in a Big Ten East battle in Bloomington, Ind.
Indiana held then-No. 4 Michigan to 10 points on the first six possessions of last week's game in Bloomington. The Hoosiers headed into halftime tied and with an upset in their sights. Michigan outscored them 21-0 the rest of the way to win 31-10, handing Indiana (3-3, 1-2) its third straight loss.
Maryland (4-2, 1-2) fell a two-point conversion shy of forcing overtime with Purdue in a 31-29 home loss.
Rakim Jarrett caught a would-be game-tying conversion in the final minute, but lineman Delmar Glaze incurred an illegal-man-downfield penalty. Maryland replayed the try and failed to convert.
Penalties have resurfaced as a problem for Maryland. The Terrapins beat SMU in Week 3 despite 15 penalties for 141 yards. They had just one penalty in a close loss to Michigan but have committed nine in each of the past two games.
"The penalties at inopportune times kept a couple plays or a couple drives alive for (Purdue)," Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. "For us, again, that goes back to 'Terps versus Terps,' and we'll continue to work through (it)."
Despite the loss, Maryland received four votes in the AP Top 25 poll this week.
Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa ranks second in the conference with 1,731 passing yards, just six behind Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. Tagovailoa has completed 74.1 percent of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Indiana is led by Connor Bazelak, who is third in the conference in passing (1,597 yards), with nine touchdowns and six picks.
Indiana coach Tom Allen said his team's effort has been consistent, but the Hoosiers' execution needs to match it.
"It's that consistency we've got to have," Allen said. "I know we're trying to play a lot of guys. That's a challenge to be able to get all those guys on the same page. But when you see when the guys do it -- we showed a whole bunch of clips this morning with our guys and said, 'When we do these things the correct way, this is the result.'"
Allen replaced offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller this week with alumnus Rod Carey, who previously was a defensive quality control coach.
The Hoosiers gained just 19 yards rushing against Michigan; they rank 124th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in rushing offense (90.8 yards per game).
Maryland won last year's meeting 38-35 in College Park, Md., but Indiana owns the all-time series lead 7-3.
3 & 10 - MD 42(0:38 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 45 for -13 yards (B.Lanier)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 42(0:42 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 42(0:50 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40(0:56 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 40. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 40. Gain of 18 yards. J.Copeland ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - MD 32(1:03 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 32. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 32. Gain of 8 yards. C.Dyches ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MD 32(1:03 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 29(1:42 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 32 for 3 yards. T.Tagovailoa FUMBLES forced by A.Casey. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-S.Anderson at MAR 32. Tackled by IU at MAR 32.
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 2nd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the MAR End Zone. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Haynes at MAR 29.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 2nd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - IND 3(1:51 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 3. Catch made by C.Camper at MAR 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Camper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(1:56 - 2nd) D.McCulley pass complete to MAR 26. Catch made by C.Bazelak at MAR 26. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 3.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - IND 40(2:01 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 40. Catch made by C.Camper at MAR 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 26. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - IND 48(2:25 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by C.Camper at MAR 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Whitaker at MAR 40.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(2:53 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to MAR 48 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 48.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - IND 47(2:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on MAR-MAR Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 47(3:04 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Lucas.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - IND 44(3:22 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at IU 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(3:52 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Still at IU 44.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - IND 30(3:56 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons. PENALTY on MAR-J.Barham Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on MAR-T.Still Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - IND 29(4:04 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at IU 30.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 31(4:32 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 31. Catch made by D.McCulley at IU 31. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Nchami at IU 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - IND 29(4:45 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at IU 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(5:07 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 20. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Mosley at IU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - MD 48(5:17 - 2nd) A.Pecorella punts 37 yards to IU 15 Center-MAR. Fair catch by C.Delp. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - MD 49(6:05 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at MAR 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MD 48(6:40 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant; T.Mullen at MAR 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 44(7:16 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; J.Tevis at MAR 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - MD 37(7:49 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 44 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Casey at MAR 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MD 33(8:27 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at MAR 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 33(8:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MD 31(9:14 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; D.Elliott at MAR 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 22(9:43 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 22. Catch made by S.Knotts at MAR 22. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Watley-Neely at MAR 31.
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 2nd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the MAR End Zone. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Spegal at MAR 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 2nd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(10:04 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by J.Henderson at MAR 44. Gain of 44 yards. J.Henderson for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - IND 47(10:24 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to MAR 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Wilmot at MAR 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IND 44(10:45 - 2nd) C.Bazelak rushed to MAR 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by at MAR 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 44(10:54 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - IND 42(11:17 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at IU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IND 42(11:51 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at IU 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - IND 41(12:16 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze at IU 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33(12:36 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at IU 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - MD 41(12:42 - 2nd) C.Ryland 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MD 33(12:47 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MD 38(13:37 - 2nd) C.McDonald rushed to IU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at IU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 38(13:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - MD 44(14:16 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 44. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Lanier at IU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 44(14:22 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 25(14:32 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 43 yards to MAR 32 Center-IU. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 32. Tackled by B.Bonds at MAR 44.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 25(14:39 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 25(14:44 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(14:49 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - MD 18(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 18. Catch made by C.Dippre at IU 18. Gain of 18 yards. C.Dippre for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 22(0:50 - 1st) R.Brown rushed to IU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tevis at IU 18.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - MD 27(1:21 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 27. Catch made by J.Jones at IU 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 22.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - MD 26(2:02 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to IU 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; B.Fitzgerald at IU 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MD 27(2:36 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to IU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 35(2:59 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 35. Catch made by R.Hemby at IU 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at IU 27.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45(3:27 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 45. Catch made by T.Felton at IU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 35.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MD 29(3:59 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 29. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 29. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at IU 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 22(4:06 - 1st) J.Evans punts 49 yards to MAR 29 Center-IU. Fair catch by T.Still.
|+14 YD
3 & 22 - IND 8(4:41 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to IU 22 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at IU 22.
|Sack
2 & 12 - IND 18(4:49 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 8 for -10 yards (T.Akingbesote) PENALTY on IU-C.Bazelak Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(5:15 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to IU 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at IU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - MD 40(5:20 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 40 yards to IU End Zone Center-MAR. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MD 40(5:27 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MD 38(6:03 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa rushed to IU 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a at IU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 38(6:13 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - MD 49(6:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 49. Catch made by C.Dyches at IU 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MD 47(7:18 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 47. Catch made by S.Knotts at MAR 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; B.Jennings at IU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 47(7:23 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MD 32(7:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 32. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 32. Gain of 15 yards. ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MD 27(8:24 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 27. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at MAR 32.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MD 27(8:29 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dippre.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 19(8:48 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at MAR 27.
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 61 yards from IU 35 to the MAR 4. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Haynes at MAR 19.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IND 28(8:59 - 1st) C.Campbell 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IU Holder-IU.
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - IND 29(9:35 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 29. Catch made by S.Shivers at MAR 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by V.Cowan at MAR 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 21 - IND 32(10:06 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to MAR 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Booker at MAR 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 21(10:09 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at MAR 32 for -11 yards (MAR) PENALTY on IU-IU Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - IND 24(10:36 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to MAR 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Bunyun at MAR 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - IND 31(11:11 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 31. Catch made by E.Simmons at MAR 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 24.
|Sack
2 & 5 - IND 28(11:37 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at MAR 31 for -3 yards (G.China-Rose)
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33(11:59 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to MAR 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 28.
|+40 YD
3 & 8 - IND 27(12:15 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 27. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 27. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - IND 26(12:41 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 26. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Nchami; D.Banks at IU 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(13:03 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at IU 26.
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 1st) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MD 3(13:11 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa rushed to IU End Zone for 3 yards. T.Tagovailoa for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - MD 20(13:48 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 20. Catch made by R.Hemby at IU 20. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Fitzgerald at IU 3.
|+17 YD
2 & 18 - MD 37(14:26 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 37. Catch made by C.Dippre at IU 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 20.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MD 29(14:54 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at IU 37 for -8 yards (A.Casey) T.Tagovailoa FUMBLES forced by A.Casey. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-R.Hemby at IU 37. Tackled by IU at IU 37.
