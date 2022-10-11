|
|
|MEMP
|ECU
Memphis, ECU look to bounce back in AAC tilt
The Memphis Tigers and host East Carolina Pirates are both looking for a bounce-back win when they meet Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game in Greenville, N.C.
The Tigers (4-2, 2-1) ended a four-game winning streak by squandering a 19-point fourth-quarter lead last Friday, giving up two touchdowns in the final 1:17 in a 33-32 loss to Houston.
East Carolina (3-3, 1-2) fell to Tulane 24-9 on Saturday, with the Green Wave scoring the game's final 17 points after the Pirates took a 9-7 first-half lead.
"Nobody's happy with us being 4-2 right now," Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said. "I'm not happy with our record because we can be better.
"I can come up here and mope around -- 'Oh, woe is me.' No. It's got to be, 'How do we get better? How do we learn from this and how do we fix this?'"
Memphis can start by not allowing 366 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air and giving up a 100-yard kickoff return, which really launched Houston's big comeback last week.
The Tigers have been much better offensively, with Seth Henigan completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 1,517 yards with 10 touchdowns and just one interception. Three running backs have netted more than 200 yards, with Brandon Thomas scoring seven touchdowns. Tight end Caden Prieskorn has six touchdown receptions as one of four players with at least 19 catches.
East Carolina started 2-1 but has lost two of its past three games. The Pirates are coming off their lowest-scoring output of the season and are looking for quarterback Holton Ahlers to get back on track.
Ahlers' 1,820 passing yards rank 10th in FBS and his 16 TDs are tied for sixth, in FBS. He has been intercepted six times.
"You know, we're 3-3 at the halfway point and we have really good football teams on our schedule the rest of the time," Ahlers said. "I know in that locker room, there's a lot of guys that care."
Last year, East Carolina edged Memphis 30-29 in overtime, but the Tigers have won two of the past three meetings, including a 59-41 win in their last trip to Greenville in 2018.
--Field Level Media
|
S. Henigan
5 QB
389 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 6 RuYds
|
H. Ahlers
12 QB
277 PaYds, PaTD, 15 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|21
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|466
|423
|Total Plays
|67
|67
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|146
|Rush Attempts
|31
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|389
|277
|Comp. - Att.
|26-36
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-38
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|0
|77
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-77
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|389
|PASS YDS
|277
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|146
|
|
|466
|TOTAL YDS
|423
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|26/36
|389
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|10
|51
|2
|14
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|6
|18
|0
|7
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|14
|6
|0
|8
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Scates 11 WR
|J. Scates
|5
|5
|112
|1
|43
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|9
|6
|104
|0
|48
|
K. Drake 85 WR
|K. Drake
|3
|3
|74
|0
|41
|
J. Ivory 4 WR
|J. Ivory
|4
|3
|37
|0
|20
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|7
|2
|19
|1
|12
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Taylor 3 WR
|R. Taylor
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Hassell 13 TE
|J. Hassell
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hastings 19 DB
|J. Hastings
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 9 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|4-4
|0.5
|0
|
M. Kimbrough 93 DL
|M. Kimbrough
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rubin 24 DB
|G. Rubin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Brockington 0 DL
|Z. Brockington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 19 WR
|J. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Whitlow Jr. 94 DL
|W. Whitlow Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 41 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 10 DL
|C. Jackson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hamilton 12 DL
|C. Hamilton
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DL
|J. Allen
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|3/3
|46
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 17 P
|J. Doyle
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|2
|21.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|24/32
|277
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|22
|121
|1
|20
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|6
|15
|1
|9
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|4
|9
|0
|6
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|12
|8
|136
|1
|30
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|6
|4
|46
|0
|35
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|3
|3
|45
|0
|18
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|4
|4
|28
|0
|9
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
K. King 17 WR
|K. King
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wood 32 S
|J. Wood
|5-5
|0.0
|1
|
A. Washington 22 CB
|A. Washington
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 10 LB
|X. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Lewis 11 LB
|J. Lewis
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Mims 96 DL
|S. Mims
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 5 S
|J. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stephens 13 DL
|C. Stephens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stringer 7 S
|G. Stringer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powers 24 LB
|J. Powers
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bates 40 LB
|C. Bates
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. King 45 S
|D. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 19 LB
|J. Simpson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Edwards III 38 LB
|M. Edwards III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shuford 55 DL
|J. Shuford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Conrad 95 K
|A. Conrad
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|2
|38.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|4
|21.3
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - MEMP 9(0:00 - 5) A.Martin rushed to ECU End Zone for 9 yards. A.Martin for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 13(0:00 - 5) S.Henigan rushed to ECU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; J.Wood at ECU 9.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(0:00 - 5) S.Henigan pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by K.Drake at ECU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; S.Mims at ECU 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 48(0:03 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 48(0:08 - 4th) H.Ahlers spikes the ball.
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 34(0:12 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 34. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(0:19 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 25. Gain of 9 yards. K.Mitchell ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 4th) N.Grant kicks 49 yards from MEM 35 to the ECU 16. Fair catch by M.Donald.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 4th) C.Howard extra point is good.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 13(0:27 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to ECU 13. Catch made by J.Scates at ECU 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Scates for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 15(0:35 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to ECU 15. Catch made by A.Martin at ECU 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by X.Smith at ECU 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 20(0:42 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to ECU 20. Catch made by J.Scates at ECU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(0:52 - 4th) S.Henigan scrambles to ECU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer at ECU 20.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 35(1:10 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to ECU 35. Catch made by J.Ivory at ECU 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; G.Stringer at ECU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(1:13 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|+41 YD
2 & 11 - MEMP 24(1:21 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 24. Catch made by K.Drake at MEM 24. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(1:45 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at MEM 24 for -1 yards (S.Mims)
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 4th) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 4th) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 1(1:48 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to MEM End Zone for 1 yards. K.Mitchell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - ECU 10(1:57 - 4th) H.Ahlers rushed to MEM 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hastings at MEM 1.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - ECU 5(1:57 - 4th) PENALTY on ECU-A.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - ECU 4(2:04 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to MEM 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 5.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 12(2:48 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to MEM 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Ducksworth; C.Smith at MEM 4.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 29(3:30 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to MEM 12 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at MEM 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 32(4:09 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to MEM 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 29.
|+35 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 33(4:29 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 33. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 33. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at MEM 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 31(5:02 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at ECU 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(5:30 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at ECU 31.
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 4th) N.Grant kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - MEMP 36(5:38 - 4th) C.Howard 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - MEMP 36(6:19 - 4th) S.Henigan scrambles to ECU 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at ECU 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 35(7:05 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to ECU 35. Catch made by A.Martin at ECU 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(7:39 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(7:52 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by J.Scates at MEM 25. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer at ECU 35.
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 4th) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ECU 12(7:55 - 4th) A.Conrad 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ECU Holder-ECU.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ECU 5(8:06 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ECU 9(8:42 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to MEM 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 5.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 10(9:19 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to MEM 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Whitlow at MEM 9.
|+19 YD
2 & 2 - ECU 29(9:58 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to MEM 10 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Hastings at MEM 10.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 37(10:27 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to MEM 37. Catch made by K.King at MEM 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 41(11:06 - 4th) H.Ahlers rushed to MEM 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku; C.Jackson at MEM 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 48(11:42 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by K.Mitchell at MEM 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - ECU 48(12:23 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to MEM 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Kimbrough at MEM 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 44(12:56 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Brockington at ECU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 41(13:34 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 41. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at ECU 44.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - ECU 30(14:12 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hastings at ECU 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 21(14:55 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 21. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at ECU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 21(14:55 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 13(0:10 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 13. Catch made by J.Hatfield at ECU 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MEM at ECU 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 8(0:49 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; G.Cantin-Arku at ECU 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - MEMP 46(0:59 - 3rd) J.Doyle punts 38 yards to ECU 8 Center-MEM. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|-3 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 43(1:38 - 3rd) S.Henigan rushed to ECU 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at ECU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MEMP 43(1:43 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(2:15 - 3rd) S.Henigan scrambles to ECU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at ECU 43.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 43(3:02 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 43. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - MEMP 34(3:37 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 34. Catch made by R.Taylor at MEM 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at MEM 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(4:12 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 35. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at MEM 34.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 21(4:43 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to MEM 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at MEM 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(5:23 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 16. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at MEM 21.
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 59 yards from ECU 35 to the MEM 6. G.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Dourseau at MEM 31. PENALTY on MEM-MEM Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 3 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:28 - 3rd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Int
3 & 8 - MEMP 29(5:42 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass INTERCEPTED at MEM 47. Intercepted by J.Wood at MEM 47. J.Wood for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MEMP 29(5:51 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(6:19 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to MEM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson; J.Shuford at MEM 29.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 11(6:53 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 11. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 11. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ECU at MEM 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ECU 49(6:59 - 3rd) L.Larsen punts 40 yards to MEM 11 Center-ECU. Fair catch by E.Lewis.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ECU 49(7:06 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ECU 49(7:09 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 45(7:22 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at ECU 49.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 25(8:26 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at ECU 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 22(9:01 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 22. Catch made by J.Hatfield at ECU 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at ECU 25.
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 3rd) N.Grant kicks 64 yards from MEM 35 to the ECU 1. J.Hatfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Oliver at ECU 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MEMP 13(9:10 - 3rd) C.Howard 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MEM Holder-MEM. PENALTY on ECU-M.Fleming Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MEMP 5(9:13 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MEMP 5(9:59 - 3rd) S.Henigan rushed to ECU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Smith; J.Wood at ECU 5.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 4(10:28 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to ECU 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens at ECU 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MEMP 9(11:05 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to ECU 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 4.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 11(11:42 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to ECU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Smith at ECU 9.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 18(12:00 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to ECU 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Edwards at ECU 11.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - MEMP 39(12:32 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to ECU 39. Catch made by K.Drake at ECU 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 18.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - MEMP 44(12:55 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass INTERCEPTED at ECU 18. Intercepted by J.Wood at ECU 18. Tackled by MEM at ECU 18. PENALTY on ECU-X.Smith Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 9 - MEMP 39(13:21 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at ECU 44 for -5 yards (E.Morris)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(13:55 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to ECU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Mims at ECU 39.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(14:37 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 40. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at ECU 40.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by X.Smith at MEM 40.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - MEMP 19(0:25 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to MEM 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at MEM 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 22 - MEMP 13(0:30 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to MEM 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at MEM 19.
|-2 YD
1 & 20 - MEMP 15(0:34 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to MEM 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Mims at MEM 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(0:34 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis. PENALTY on MEM-D.Carter Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 55 yards from ECU 35 to the MEM 10. Fair catch by G.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(0:43 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Larsen rushed to MEM 3 for yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 16(0:47 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to MEM 16. Catch made by I.Winstead at MEM 16. Gain of 16 yards. I.Winstead for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 15 - MEMP 18(1:00 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass INTERCEPTED at MEM 46. Intercepted by M.Fleming at MEM 46. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 16.
|Sack
2 & 7 - MEMP 26(1:04 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at MEM 18 for -8 yards (J.Lewis)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(1:29 - 2nd) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Morris at MEM 26.
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 60 yards from ECU 35 to the MEM 5. G.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Edwards at MEM 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 2nd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ECU 3(1:45 - 2nd) H.Ahlers rushed to MEM End Zone for 3 yards. H.Ahlers for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 11(2:18 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to MEM 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 3.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 16(2:48 - 2nd) C.Johnson rushed to MEM 21 for -5 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 21. PENALTY on MEM-X.Cullens Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 22(3:33 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to MEM 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at MEM 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 27(4:24 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to MEM 27. Catch made by K.Mitchell at MEM 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at MEM 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 30(4:43 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to MEM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 27.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - ECU 40(4:48 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones. PENALTY on MEM-MEM Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 47(4:53 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to MEM 47. Catch made by C.Johnson at MEM 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Rubin at MEM 40.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(5:45 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 25. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at MEM 47.
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 2nd) N.Grant kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:45 - 2nd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - MEMP 7(5:54 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to ECU 7. Catch made by E.Lewis at ECU 7. Gain of 7 yards. E.Lewis for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 8(6:09 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to ECU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at ECU 7.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 18(8:07 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to ECU 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at ECU 8.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(8:28 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to ECU 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Powers at ECU 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 33(8:41 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to ECU 33. Catch made by J.Hassell at ECU 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at ECU 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 35(8:54 - 2nd) G.Rogers rushed to ECU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(9:09 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to ECU 40. Catch made by J.Ivory at ECU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at ECU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
4 & 19 - ECU 34(9:20 - 2nd) R.Jones rushed to ECU 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at ECU 40.
|+5 YD
3 & 24 - ECU 29(9:45 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 29. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MEM at ECU 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 25 - ECU 30(9:58 - 2nd) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at ECU 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - ECU 38(10:44 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MEM at ECU 40. PENALTY on ECU-ECU Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43(12:03 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 38 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at ECU 38.
|+21 YD
2 & 11 - ECU 22(12:25 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 22. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 22. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at ECU 43.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - ECU 27(12:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on ECU-A.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 23(12:50 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Kimbrough at ECU 27.
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 2nd) N.Grant kicks 64 yards from MEM 35 to the ECU 1. J.Hatfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at ECU 23.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MEMP 30(13:04 - 2nd) C.Howard 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|+10 YD
3 & 21 - MEMP 32(13:42 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to ECU 32. Catch made by J.Ducker at ECU 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at ECU 22.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MEMP 21(14:20 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at ECU 32 for -11 yards (J.Powers)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 21(14:29 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(15:00 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to ECU 32. Catch made by J.Scates at ECU 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming J.Wood at ECU 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - MEMP 38(0:03 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to ECU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by X.Smith at ECU 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(0:24 - 1st) PENALTY on ECU-E.Morris Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+43 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 14(0:45 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 14. Catch made by J.Scates at MEM 14. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 14(0:50 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 14(1:04 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 7(1:29 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 7. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 7. Gain of 7 yards. C.Prieskorn ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 3(2:02 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Morris at MEM 7.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ECU 3(2:10 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ECU 3(2:52 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to MEM 3. Catch made by S.Calhoun at MEM 3. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at MEM 3.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - ECU 2(3:44 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to MEM 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 3.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 8(4:25 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to MEM 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at MEM 2.
|+30 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 38(4:50 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to MEM 38. Catch made by I.Winstead at MEM 38. Gain of 30 yards. I.Winstead FUMBLES forced by J.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by ECU-K.King at MEM 8. Tackled by MEM at MEM 8.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 39(5:26 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to MEM 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at MEM 38.
|+23 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 38(5:58 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 38. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Ross; X.Cullens at MEM 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ECU 38(6:04 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35(6:32 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hastings at ECU 38.
|Kickoff
|(6:37 - 1st) N.Grant kicks 60 yards from MEM 35 to the ECU 5. J.Hatfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Oliver at ECU 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:37 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 4(6:41 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to ECU End Zone for 4 yards. A.Martin for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(7:20 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to ECU 16. Catch made by E.Lewis at ECU 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 4.
|+48 YD
3 & 14 - MEMP 36(7:52 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 36. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 36. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by D.King at ECU 16.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - MEMP 41(8:12 - 1st) PENALTY on MEM-S.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MEMP 41(8:53 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to MEM 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens J.Wood at MEM 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(9:13 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to MEM 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; C.Bates at MEM 41.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(9:41 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 20. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 20. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ECU at MEM 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - ECU 44(9:51 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 36 yards to MEM 20 Center-ECU. Fair catch by E.Lewis.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - ECU 37(10:38 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 37. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 37. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Murray at ECU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - ECU 37(10:44 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 43(11:25 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 37 for -6 yards (G.Cantin-Arku; C.Hamilton)
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 31(12:05 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 31. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at ECU 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - ECU 30(12:39 - 1st) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson; Z.Brockington at ECU 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 31(13:09 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 31. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 31. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at ECU 30.
|+18 YD
3 & 9 - ECU 13(13:45 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 13. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 13. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at ECU 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 12(14:25 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Hamilton; J.Allen at ECU 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 12(14:55 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Murray; C.Jackson at ECU 12.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Grant kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the ECU End Zone. J.Hatfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at ECU 12.
