Streaking Purdue prepares for surging Nebraska
Purdue enters Saturday's visit from Big Ten Conference opponent Nebraska on a three-game winning streak.
If securing those victories by a combined 14 points has left the Boilermakers exasperated, they aren't showing it.
In fact, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm seems to view the distinction as a badge of honor as the Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) aim to create more distance from their foes.
"It's been by the hair of our teeth," Brohm said. "We've had to scratch and claw to get (the wins). So that's just how it's going to be. We got to be willing to work for perfection and better execution, but you got to have the grit and toughness to be able to hang in to the very end."
The Boilermakers' latest show of mettle came last week at Maryland. While Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell had a strong game -- 30-for-41 passing for 360 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception -- the team had to exhale just the same.
A 31-29 victory was cemented only after Maryland was penalized for an ineligible man downfield on a would-be, game-tying, two-point conversion with 35 seconds remaining.
Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) presents the next test for Purdue on Saturday night in West Lafayette, Ind.
Despite a tumultuous start to the season that included the firing of coach Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers are tied with Purdue and No. 24 Illinois for the lead in the Big Ten West.
Nebraska has rebounded from a 1-3 start with successive conference victories against Indiana and Rutgers.
The Cornhuskers didn't allow a point in the second half of their win over Rutgers last week, but they figure to face a tall order in stopping the connection between O'Connell and Payne Durham, who had seven receptions for 109 yards and a score for Purdue last week.
Nebraska's Casey Thompson threw for a pair of second-half scores vs. Rutgers as the program continues to rally around interim coach Mickey Joseph.
"We want to build a culture of winning around here," Thompson said, "but we have to focus on the process and winning on a daily basis."
--Field Level Media
|
T. Palmer
3 WR
237 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 7 RECs, 60 RuYds
|
A. O'Connell
16 QB
377 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|35
|Rushing
|5
|17
|Passing
|9
|17
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|476
|595
|Total Plays
|52
|94
|Avg Gain
|9.2
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|218
|Rush Attempts
|23
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|354
|377
|Comp. - Att.
|16-29
|34-52
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|2-14
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.0
|3-16.0
|Return Yards
|0
|31
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|354
|PASS YDS
|377
|
|
|122
|RUSH YDS
|218
|
|
|476
|TOTAL YDS
|595
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|16/29
|354
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|60
|0
|60
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|11
|35
|1
|9
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Yant 0 RB
|J. Yant
|4
|11
|1
|5
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|6
|-1
|0
|31
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|12
|7
|237
|2
|72
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|3
|3
|38
|0
|30
|
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|4
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|3
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Boerkircher 58 OL
|I. Boerkircher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Gifford 23 DB
|I. Gifford
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 LB
|O. Mathis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Henrich 42 LB
|N. Henrich
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kolarevic 31 DB
|C. Kolarevic
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
P. Sanford 37 DB
|P. Sanford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wynn Jr. 90 DL
|S. Wynn Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|M. Buford Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mauga-Clements 5 LB
|E. Mauga-Clements
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartzog 13 DB
|M. Hartzog
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
B. Moore 24 DB
|B. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 10 LB
|J. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hutmacher 72 DL
|N. Hutmacher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|3/3
|43
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|4
|42.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hill 0 DB
|T. Hill
|4
|22.8
|32
|0
|
Z. Weinmaster 16 WR
|Z. Weinmaster
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Sanford 37 DB
|P. Sanford
|1
|-7.0
|-7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|34/52
|377
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|29
|179
|1
|18
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|8
|31
|0
|9
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|3
|10
|0
|8
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|15
|11
|118
|2
|31
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|7
|5
|70
|2
|28
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|2
|2
|38
|0
|32
|
A. Sowinski 26 WR
|A. Sowinski
|5
|4
|34
|0
|11
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|8
|5
|30
|0
|8
|
M. Rice 9 WR
|M. Rice
|2
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|4
|2
|28
|0
|17
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|3
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
A. Yaseen 2 WR
|A. Yaseen
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Graham 6 LB
|J. Graham
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Allen 10 S
|C. Allen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DT
|B. Deen
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brown 7 CB
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 1 DB
|R. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Jenkins 44 DE
|K. Jenkins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Washington 42 LB
|C. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 CB
|C. Trice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Caraway 5 DE
|N. Caraway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hampton 0 CB
|B. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DT
|L. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 LB
|S. Fakasiieiki
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|3/4
|37
|4/5
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|2
|24.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|2
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|2
|8.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 46(3:51 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 46. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEB at PUR 50.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PURDUE 46(4:01 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(4:47 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at PUR 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 32(5:22 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn; M.Farmer at PUR 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:55 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Sanford at PUR 32.
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 4th) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:55 - 4th) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 1(6:00 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to PUR End Zone for 1 yards. A.Grant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NEB 6(6:25 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to PUR 6. Catch made by T.Vokolek at PUR 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at PUR 1.
|+64 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 30(6:50 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 30. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 30. Gain of 64 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 6.
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 55 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB 10. Z.Weinmaster returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Lewis at NEB 30.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:55 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is no good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 2(7:00 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 2. Catch made by C.Jones at NEB 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 6(7:37 - 4th) K.Doerue rushed to NEB 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 2.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(7:59 - 4th) K.Doerue rushed to NEB 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 6.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - PURDUE 30(8:04 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones. PENALTY on NEB-Q.Newsome Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(8:19 - 4th) K.Doerue rushed to NEB 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog; M.Farmer at NEB 30.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 43(8:34 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 43. Catch made by M.Rice at PUR 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(9:03 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 38. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at PUR 43.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - NEB 39(9:09 - 4th) C.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 38. Intercepted by R.Taylor at PUR 38. Tackled by NEB at PUR 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - NEB 33(9:27 - 4th) C.Thompson rushed to NEB 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at NEB 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - NEB 22(9:52 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 22. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by PUR at NEB 33.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(10:00 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at NEB 22.
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - PURDUE 24(10:03 - 4th) M.Fineran 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PURDUE 17(10:13 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 24(10:49 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 24. Catch made by P.Durham at NEB 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(11:31 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at NEB 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 30(12:03 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 30. Catch made by A.Sowinski at NEB 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic at NEB 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 38(12:40 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 38. Catch made by P.Durham at NEB 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(12:46 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|+17 YD
4 & 1 - PURDUE 45(13:15 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 38 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at NEB 38.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PURDUE 45(13:31 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Palmer at PUR 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 36(14:04 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 36. Catch made by A.Yaseen at PUR 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NEB at PUR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(14:09 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(14:39 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by A.Sowinski at PUR 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at PUR 36.
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - PURDUE 9(15:00 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 9. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 9. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NEB at PUR 25.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - PURDUE 20(0:30 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 42. PENALTY on PUR-P.Durham Offensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 16(1:06 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at PUR 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(1:41 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at PUR 16.
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 3rd) B.Franke kicks 63 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR 2. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hahn at PUR 11.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 3rd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|+72 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 28(1:56 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 28. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 28. Gain of 72 yards. T.Palmer for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(2:18 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by T.Vokolek at NEB 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at NEB 28.
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 3rd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|+28 YD
3 & 7 - PURDUE 28(2:40 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 28. Catch made by T.Sheffield at NEB 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Sheffield for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - PURDUE 25(3:10 - 3rd) K.Doerue rushed to NEB 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(3:44 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by K.Doerue at NEB 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Butler at NEB 25.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(4:22 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by K.Doerue at PUR 37. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann; M.Farmer at NEB 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 33(4:48 - 3rd) K.Doerue rushed to PUR 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic at PUR 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:17 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at PUR 33.
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 3rd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NEB 12(5:20 - 3rd) T.Bleekrode 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NEB Holder-NEB.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NEB 4(5:24 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NEB 4(5:27 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Grant.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NEB 4(5:31 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for I.Boerkircher.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 16(5:46 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to PUR 16. Catch made by T.Palmer at PUR 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Washington at PUR 4.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24(6:22 - 3rd) T.Palmer rushed to PUR 16 for 60 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 8 - PURDUE 32(6:27 - 3rd) M.Fineran 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PURDUE 24(6:35 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Yaseen.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 26(7:09 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements; C.Feist at NEB 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(7:18 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 39(7:46 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 39. Catch made by T.Sheffield at NEB 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 39(7:55 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(8:27 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(8:50 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 48. Catch made by M.Rice at PUR 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Moore at NEB 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - NEB 20(8:55 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 32 yards to PUR 48 Center-NEB. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NEB 20(9:01 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 20(9:06 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 20(9:12 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - PURDUE 40(9:28 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 40 yards to NEB End Zone Center-PUR. Touchback.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 42(10:05 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by C.Jones at NEB 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 42(10:48 - 3rd) K.Lewis rushed to NEB 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Sanford at NEB 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(11:19 - 3rd) K.Lewis rushed to NEB 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(11:46 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 45. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by P.Sanford; C.Kolarevic at NEB 44.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 38(12:17 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 38. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at PUR 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 37(12:53 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at PUR 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(13:18 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 30. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at PUR 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(13:46 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic at PUR 30.
|Kickoff
|(13:51 - 3rd) B.Franke kicks 55 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR 10. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bullock at PUR 19.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:51 - 3rd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(13:58 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by T.Palmer at PUR 37. Gain of 37 yards. T.Palmer for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+30 YD
3 & 6 - NEB 33(14:23 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 33. Catch made by T.Vokolek at NEB 33. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at PUR 37.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEB 33(14:31 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - NEB 24(14:55 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at NEB 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 29(14:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on NEB-H.Anthony False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 64 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB 1. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at NEB 29.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 8 - NEB 33(0:05 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NEB Holder-NEB.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 27(0:10 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to PUR 27. Catch made by A.Grant at PUR 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Washington at PUR 25.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 42(0:20 - 2nd) C.Thompson scrambles to PUR 27 for 31 yards. C.Thompson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 42(0:26 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(0:35 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at NEB 42.
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 2nd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 1(0:40 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB End Zone for 1 yards. D.Mockobee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PURDUE 1(1:10 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn at NEB 1.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 8(1:32 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn at NEB 1.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(1:41 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at NEB 8.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 23(1:59 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(2:25 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 23.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(2:48 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 26 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - NEB 8(2:57 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 32 yards to NEB 40 Center-NEB. C.Jones returned punt from the NEB 40. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 39.
|Sack
3 & 18 - NEB 17(3:39 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 8 for -9 yards (B.Deen)
|Sack
2 & 10 - NEB 25(4:19 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 17 for -8 yards (K.Jenkins)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 25(4:44 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at NEB 25.
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PURDUE 27(4:48 - 2nd) M.Fineran 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PURDUE 20(4:53 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:26 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich; I.Gifford at NEB 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:30 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - NEB 33(5:41 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at NEB 40. Intercepted by C.Washington at NEB 40. Tackled by C.Brewington at NEB 25.
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 64 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB 1. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Burks at NEB 33.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 2nd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|+31 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 31(5:57 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by C.Jones at NEB 31. Gain of 31 yards. C.Jones for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(6:31 - 2nd) K.Doerue rushed to NEB 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 31.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(7:04 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 47. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 47. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 45(7:31 - 2nd) K.Doerue rushed to PUR 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at PUR 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(8:04 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 36. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NEB at PUR 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 34(8:31 - 2nd) K.Doerue rushed to PUR 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at PUR 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(9:01 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at PUR 34.
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - NEB 26(9:09 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NEB Holder-NEB.
|Sack
3 & 5 - NEB 11(9:49 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at PUR 18 for -7 yards (J.Sullivan)
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 16(10:30 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to PUR 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Caraway at PUR 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 16(10:33 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+39 YD
2 & 4 - NEB 45(10:53 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 45. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 45. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 39(11:11 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at NEB 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:21 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 8 yards to NEB 46 Center-PUR. NEB blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:45 - 2nd) A.O'Connell scrambles to PUR 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; M.Farmer at PUR 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:53 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(12:02 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 44(12:19 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at PUR 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(12:51 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; M.Buford at PUR 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(13:16 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at PUR 35.
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 1(13:19 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to PUR End Zone for 1 yards. J.Yant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NEB 3(13:44 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to PUR 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan; S.Kpaka at PUR 1.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NEB 6(13:49 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington. PENALTY on PUR-K.Jenkins Roughing the Passer 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NEB 11(14:30 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to PUR 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 6.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 13(15:00 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to PUR 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 11.
|+45 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 42(0:03 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by O.Martin at NEB 42. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at PUR 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(0:23 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 37. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at NEB 42.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 27(0:39 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 27. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at NEB 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24(1:05 - 1st) J.Yant rushed to NEB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka at NEB 27.
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 56 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB 9. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Grigsby at NEB 24.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - PURDUE 27(1:15 - 1st) M.Fineran 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - PURDUE 25(1:52 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by P.Durham at NEB 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at NEB 19.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(1:55 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(2:00 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 33(2:32 - 1st) K.Lewis rushed to NEB 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(3:09 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 41. Catch made by A.Sowinski at NEB 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Moore; M.Buford at NEB 33.
|+18 YD
3 & 12 - PURDUE 41(3:33 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 41.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PURDUE 41(3:39 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(4:09 - 1st) T.Tracy rushed to PUR 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at PUR 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - NEB 21(4:22 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 51 yards to PUR 28 Center-NEB. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 28. Tackled by I.Gifford at PUR 43.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NEB 21(4:27 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+7 YD
2 & 24 - NEB 14(4:58 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at NEB 21.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEB 28(5:50 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 14 for -14 yards (J.Graham) C.Thompson FUMBLES forced by J.Graham. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-T.Hixson at NEB 14.
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 53 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB 12. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Grigsby at NEB 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:54 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - PURDUE 2(5:58 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 2. Catch made by T.Sheffield at NEB 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.Sheffield for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PURDUE 2(6:10 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Yaseen.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 3(6:43 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher at NEB 2.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(7:15 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 13. Catch made by A.Sowinski at NEB 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Buford; M.Hartzog at NEB 3.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 22(7:46 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(8:15 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by C.Jones at NEB 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 22.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(8:40 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 45. Catch made by T.Tracy at NEB 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 31.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(9:03 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 45 for 18 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; N.Henrich at NEB 45.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(9:34 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at PUR 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEB 47(9:41 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 53 yards to PUR End Zone Center-NEB. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEB 47(9:47 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEB 47(10:20 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki; S.Kpaka at NEB 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 45(10:43 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 45. Catch made by A.Grant at NEB 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at NEB 47.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 31(11:01 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by PUR at NEB 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 29(11:23 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson; J.Sullivan at NEB 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NEB 26(11:49 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 26. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at NEB 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 20(12:09 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Kane; K.Douglas at NEB 26.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - PURDUE 32(12:16 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at NEB End Zone. Intercepted by M.Hartzog at NEB End Zone. Tackled by PUR at NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(12:20 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Sowinski.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 37(12:55 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich; E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 32.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PURDUE 42(12:55 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-E.Mauga-Clements Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(13:00 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Tracy.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 49(13:27 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at NEB 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - PURDUE 47(14:09 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich; C.Feist at PUR 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(14:39 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 41. Gain of 6 yards. C.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at PUR 41.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
