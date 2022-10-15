Drive Chart
Key Players
C. Washington 22 RB
57 RuYds, 37 ReYds, 6 RECs
G. Frakes 9 QB
119 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 16 RuYds
Penalty
1ST & 10 NMEX 27
7:09
PENALTY on NM-L.Wysong False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
NMEXST
0 Pass
3 Rush
3 YDS
1:44 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 NMEXST 28
7:20
J.Carlson punts 41 yards to NM 31 Center-L.MacGregor. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 31. Tackled by J.Dervil; J.Gipson at NM 27.
No Gain
3RD & 7 NMEXST 28
7:26
G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for T.Whitford.
No Gain
2ND & 7 NMEXST 28
8:10
J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at NMS 28.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 NMEXST 25
8:53
J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; S.Riley at NMS 28.
Kickoff
Kickoff
8:53
G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
NMEX
5 Pass
16383 Rush
89 YDS
10:45 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 11 NMEXST 31
8:54
L.Drzewiecki 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
-1 YD
3RD & 10 NMEXST 22
9:39
M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 22. Catch made by C.Washington at NMS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 23.
+5 YD
2ND & 15 NMEXST 27
10:18
M.Kendrick scrambles to NMS 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 22.
No Gain
1ST & 15 NMEXST 27
10:35
M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
4th Quarter
Field Goal 8:50
L.Drzewiecki 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
20
plays
89
yds
10:45
pos
9
21
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 4:55
B.Money extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 4:55
S.Thomas rushed to NM End Zone for 2 yards. S.Thomas for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
32
yds
5:02
pos
6
20
Point After TD 11:16
B.Money extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 11:16
G.Frakes pass complete to NM 31. Catch made by K.David at NM 31. Gain of 31 yards. K.David for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
31
yds
00:06
pos
6
13
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 14:05
L.Drzewiecki 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
7
plays
56
yds
3:41
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:00
B.Money extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 3:00
G.Frakes pass complete to NM 22. Catch made by A.Watkins at NM 22. Gain of 22 yards. A.Watkins for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
81
yds
3:06
pos
3
6
Field Goal 9:27
L.Drzewiecki 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
11
plays
46
yds
5:33
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 8
Rushing 8 5
Passing 5 2
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 2-11 2-10
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 243 218
Total Plays 58 42
Avg Gain 4.2 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 116 99
Rush Attempts 38 25
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 4.0
Yards Passing 127 119
Comp. - Att. 13-20 10-17
Yards Per Pass 6.0 7.0
Penalties - Yards 11-64 8-86
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-40.0 5-43.0
Return Yards -7 33
Punts - Returns 3--7 4-25
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-8
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico 2-4 33039
New Mexico St. 1-5 7014021
Aggie Memorial Stadium Las Cruces, NM
 127 PASS YDS 119
116 RUSH YDS 99
243 TOTAL YDS 218
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Kendrick  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 127 0 1 108.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 696 3 6 107.4
M. Kendrick 13/20 127 0 1
J. Holaday  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25.0% 15 0 1 6.5
J. Holaday 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Washington  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 98 0
C. Washington 13 57 0 10
N. Jones  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 255 1
N. Jones 11 25 0 7
M. Kendrick  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 117 3
M. Kendrick 10 25 0 7
J. Hullaby  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 52 0
J. Hullaby 2 7 0 4
S. White  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 131 3
S. White 1 1 0 1
J. Holaday  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 1
J. Holaday 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Wysong  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 116 1
L. Wysong 7 5 75 0 33
C. Washington  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
C. Washington 7 6 37 0 13
C. Witthoft  41 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Witthoft 1 1 12 0 12
A. Erickson  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
A. Erickson 2 1 3 0 3
E. Queen  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
E. Queen 1 0 0 0 0
T. Hall  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
T. Hall 1 0 0 0 0
J. Reed II  9 S
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Reed II 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Odums  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Odums 3-0 0.0 0
C. Moon  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
C. Moon 2-3 0.0 0
S. Riley  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
S. Riley 2-3 0.0 0
O. Darame  92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Darame 2-0 0.0 0
A. Haulcy  28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Haulcy 2-1 0.0 0
R. Hannah  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Hannah 1-1 0.0 0
B. Santana  51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Santana 1-0 0.0 0
C. Washington  22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
J. Roberts  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Roberts 1-0 0.0 0
J. Saltonstall  95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Saltonstall 1-1 0.0 0
J. Reed II  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Reed II 1-1 0.0 0
B. Taylor  13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hunter  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
D. Hunter 0-3 0.0 0
J. Harris  97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Drzewiecki  94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/3 4/4
L. Drzewiecki 3/3 44 0/0 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Rodriguez  10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 0 0
A. Rodriguez 5 40.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Washington  22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 17.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 100 1
C. Washington 4 17.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Wysong 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -3.5 -3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 4.5 36 0
L. Wysong 2 -3.5 -3 0
D. Dixon III 64 OL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Dixon III 1 0.0 0 0
New Mexico St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Frakes  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 119 2 0 156.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.2% 398 2 6 90.4
G. Frakes 10/17 119 2 0
D. Pavia  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.5% 322 0 4 64.6
D. Pavia 0/1 0 0 0
K. David  11 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100.0
K. David 1/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Thomas  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 272 2
S. Thomas 9 49 1 37
J. Jones  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 197 2
J. Jones 7 20 0 7
G. Frakes  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 91 1
G. Frakes 4 16 0 13
A. Watkins  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 67 2
A. Watkins 4 15 0 7
D. Pavia  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 102 2
D. Pavia 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. David  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 1
K. David 4 3 44 1 31
A. Watkins  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Watkins 3 3 25 1 22
T. Stephens  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Stephens 1 1 20 0 20
C. Bellamy  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 0
C. Bellamy 1 1 18 0 18
S. Rascon  82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
S. Rascon 1 1 13 0 13
B. Childress  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 72 0
B. Childress 2 0 0 0 0
J. Brady  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 52 0
J. Brady 2 0 0 0 0
T. Whitford  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 1
T. Whitford 2 0 0 0 0
S. Thomas  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 61 0
S. Thomas 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Ojoh  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
C. Ojoh 9-4 0.0 0
S. Dumas  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Dumas 7-0 0.0 0
T. Brohard  80 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
T. Brohard 6-3 1.0 0
D. King  16 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
D. King 3-2 0.0 1
L. Crump  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Crump 3-0 0.0 0
L. Williams  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
J. Dervil  5 ATH
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
J. Dervil 2-4 0.0 0
A. Seldon  8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Seldon 2-1 0.0 0
B. Jackson  57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Jackson 2-2 0.0 0
G. Peterson  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Peterson 1-0 0.0 0
M. McLean  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. McLean 1-3 0.0 0
D. McCullough  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. McCullough 1-0 0.0 0
I. Reed  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Reed 1-0 0.0 0
J. Segura  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Segura 0-1 0.0 0
K. Elliott  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Elliott 0-1 0.0 0
B. Jackson  32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Money  29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/8
B. Money 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Carlson  35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
J. Carlson 5 43.0 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Brady  12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 30.5 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 13 0
J. Brady 2 30.5 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Dixon 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 6.3 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 8.7 61 0
L. Dixon 4 6.3 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 13 5:33 11 61 FG
7:34 NMEX 15 1:36 3 1 Punt
3:00 NMEX 23 3:41 7 51 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 NMEX 20 2:34 5 18 Punt
8:36 NMEX 26 1:55 5 25 INT
1:56 NMEX 26 1:48 3 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 NMEX 11 2:05 3 -3 Punt
11:16 NMEX 17 1:36 3 6 Punt
4:38 NMEX 18 10:45 20 71 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 NMEXST 25 1:53 5 16 Punt
5:58 NMEXST 39 3:06 5 61 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 NMEXST 25 1:17 4 5 Punt
10:20 NMEXST 18 1:43 3 6 Punt
6:41 NMEXST 50 4:45 8 24 FG Miss
0:08 NMEXST 22 0:08 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEXST 45 1:56 3 5 Punt
11:22 NMEX 31 0:06 1 31 TD
9:40 NMEX 47 5:02 10 47 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:53 NMEXST 25 1:44 3 3 Punt

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27
(7:09 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-L.Wysong False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - NMEXST 28
(7:20 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 41 yards to NM 31 Center-L.MacGregor. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 31. Tackled by J.Dervil; J.Gipson at NM 27.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEXST 28
(7:26 - 4th) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for T.Whitford.
No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEXST 28
(8:10 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at NMS 28.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(8:53 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; S.Riley at NMS 28.
Kickoff
(8:53 - 4th) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Field Goal (20 plays, 71 yards, 10:45 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - NMEX 31
(8:54 - 4th) L.Drzewiecki 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
-1 YD
3 & 10 - NMEX 22
(9:39 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 22. Catch made by C.Washington at NMS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 23.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - NMEX 27
(10:18 - 4th) M.Kendrick scrambles to NMS 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 22.
No Gain
1 & 15 - NMEX 27
(10:35 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 22
(11:09 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-G.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 26
(11:20 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NMS 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard; J.Dervil at NMS 22.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 33
(12:33 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 33. Catch made by C.Washington at NMS 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Peterson at NMS 26.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 35
(12:50 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NMS 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; J.Dervil at NMS 33. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
No Gain
2 & 2 - NMEX 35
(13:04 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NMS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 35.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 43
(13:25 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NMS 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil at NMS 35.
+3 YD
4 & 2 - NMEX 46
(14:12 - 4th) J.Hullaby rushed to NMS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil at NMS 43.
+13 YD
3 & 15 - NMEX 41
(14:27 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 41. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 46.
+1 YD
2 & 16 - NMEX 40
(15:00 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 40. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; T.Brohard at NM 41.
Penalty
2 & 11 - NMEX 45
(0:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on NM-I.Gutierrez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - NMEX 41
(0:49 - 3rd) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.King at NM 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 46
(1:20 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NMS 50 for yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; T.Brohard at NMS 50. PENALTY on NM-NM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 40
(3:24 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NM 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36
(3:38 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NM 40.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 26
(3:52 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.McLean; B.Jackson at NM 36.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(4:14 - 3rd) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.McLean; B.Jackson at NM 26.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 13
(4:25 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 13. Catch made by C.Witthoft at NM 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NMS at NM 25.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 6
(4:36 - 3rd) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.King at NM 13.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 3
(4:49 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at NM 6.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 6
(4:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on NM-NM Illegal Blindside Block 3 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(4:38 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Elliott at NM 18.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 47 yards, 5:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:55 - 3rd) B.Money extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 2
(5:03 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NM End Zone for 2 yards. S.Thomas for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 3
(5:42 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NM 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 2.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 16
(6:09 - 3rd) G.Frakes scrambles to NM 3 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Santana at NM 3.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 17
(6:52 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NM 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Riley at NM 16.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 23
(7:29 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NM 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Darame at NM 17.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 22
(8:08 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NM 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 23.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 29
(8:46 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NM 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Taylor at NM 22.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEXST 44
(9:08 - 3rd) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 44. Catch made by A.Watkins at NM 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 44. PENALTY on NM-J.Harris Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEXST 44
(9:21 - 3rd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47
(9:40 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NM 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 44.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 23
(9:48 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 34 yards to NMS 43 Center-I.Perez. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 43. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 47.
No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEX 23
(9:58 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 20
(10:17 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 20. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 23.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 17
(11:11 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 17. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NM 20.
Kickoff
(11:16 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Gipson at NM 17.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 31 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:16 - 3rd) B.Money extra point is good.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31
(11:22 - 3rd) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 31. Catch made by K.David at NM 31. Gain of 31 yards. K.David for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - NMEX 8
(11:30 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 32 yards to NM 40 Center-I.Perez. L.Dixon returned punt from the NM 40. Tackled by B.Johnson at NM 31.
+3 YD
3 & 16 - NMEX 5
(12:10 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NM 8.
-2 YD
2 & 14 - NMEX 7
(12:51 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NM 5.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 11
(13:04 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; L.Williams at NM 13. PENALTY on NM-J.Maez Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 6 yards accepted.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEXST 50
(13:18 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 39 yards to NM 11 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEXST 50
(13:24 - 3rd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 49
(14:17 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to NM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; J.Harris at NM 50.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 45
(14:53 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall; D.Hunter at NMS 49.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 56 yards from NM 35 to the NMS 9. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Hunt; J.Williamson at NMS 45.

NMST
Aggies
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 22
(0:08 - 2nd) G.Frakes kneels at the NMS 21.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - NMEX 35
(0:18 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 49 yards to NMS 16 Center-I.Perez. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 16. Tackled by B.Johnson at NMS 22.
No Gain
3 & 1 - NMEX 35
(1:11 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Reed at NM 35.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 31
(1:34 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; B.Jackson at NM 35.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 26
(1:56 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon; D.King at NM 31.

NMST
Aggies
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 24 yards, 4:45 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 9 - NMEXST 33
(3:54 - 2nd) B.Money 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-L.MacGregor Holder-J.Carlson.
-1 YD
3 & 8 - NMEXST 25
(4:18 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by S.Thomas at NM 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by O.Darame at NM 26.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 26
(4:47 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NM 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at NM 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27
(5:07 - 2nd) G.Frakes rushed to NM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at NM 26.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 34
(5:17 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NM 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; C.Moon at NM 27.
+4 YD
3 & 13 - NMEXST 38
(5:37 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; C.Moon at NM 34.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 47
(6:02 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by K.David at NM 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 38.
2 & 7 - NMEXST
(6:02 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for K.David. PENALTY on NM-R.Wilson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on NMS-S.Pete Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50
(6:41 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 50. Catch made by A.Watkins at NM 50. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; D.Hunter at NM 47.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Interception (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 5 - NMEX 49
(6:55 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass INTERCEPTED at NMS 42. Intercepted by D.King at NMS 42. Tackled by C.Washington at NMS 50.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 50
(7:17 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NMS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 49.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46
(7:36 - 2nd) J.Hullaby rushed to NMS 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; D.King at NMS 50.
Penalty
3 & 10 - NMEX 31
(7:44 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong. PENALTY on NMS-L.Williams Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - NMEX 26
(8:31 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 26. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NM 31.
No Gain
1 & 15 - NMEX 26
(8:36 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31
(8:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on NM-I.Gutierrez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 4 - NMEXST 24
(8:46 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 45 yards to NM 31 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
-3 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 27
(9:25 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 24.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 20
(10:02 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 27.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 18
(10:20 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 20.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - NMEX 38
(10:30 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to NMS 22 Center-I.Perez. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 22. L.Dixon FUMBLES forced by NM. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-M.McLean at NMS 18. Tackled by NM at NMS 18.
+6 YD
3 & 17 - NMEX 32
(10:46 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at NM 38.
Sack
2 & 15 - NMEX 34
(11:27 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 32 for -2 yards (T.Brohard)
No Gain
1 & 15 - NMEX 34
(11:35 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 39
(12:00 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 39. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Miller at NM 44. PENALTY on NM-C.James Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 23
(12:38 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 23. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at NM 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20
(12:54 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.King at NM 23.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
1 & 10 - NMEXST
(12:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-K.Elliott Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on NM-R.Hannah Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
Punt
4 & 4 - NMEXST 31
(13:03 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 46 yards to NM 23 Center-L.MacGregor. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 23. Tackled by N.Giacolone at NM 20.
No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEXST 31
(13:07 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
+18 YD
2 & 22 - NMEXST 13
(13:38 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 12. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 12. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 31.
No Gain
1 & 22 - NMEXST 12
(13:53 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(14:11 - 2nd) G.Frakes scrambles to NMS 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NMS 23. PENALTY on NMS-A.Vaipulu Offensive Low Block 11 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(14:11 - 2nd) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 51 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - NMEX 23
(14:12 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 18
(15:00 - 2nd) M.Kendrick scrambles to NMS 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 15.
Penalty
3 & 2 - NMEX 13
(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on NM-I.Gutierrez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 17
(0:32 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 17. Catch made by C.Washington at NMS 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 13.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 21
(1:07 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NMS 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil; M.McLean at NMS 17.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46
(1:33 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 46. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 46. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 21.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 41
(2:15 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 46.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 34
(2:53 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NM 41.
Kickoff
(2:52 - 1st) B.Money kicks 62 yards from NMS 35 to the NM 3. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Gipson at NM 23. PENALTY on NMS-D.McCullough Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 61 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:00 - 1st) B.Money extra point is good.
+22 YD
1 & 22 - NMEXST 22
(3:08 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 22. Catch made by A.Watkins at NM 22. Gain of 22 yards. A.Watkins for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 12 - NMEXST 12
(3:57 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NM 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Riley at NM 12. PENALTY on NMS-T.Stephens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Penalty
1 & Goal - NMEXST 7
(3:57 - 1st) PENALTY on NMS-C.Yarro False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+37 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44
(4:39 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NM 7 for 37 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 7.
+20 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 46
(4:54 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 46. Catch made by T.Stephens at NMS 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NM 14. PENALTY on NMS-T.Whitford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 8 - NMEXST 41
(5:17 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 37 for yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NMS 37. PENALTY on NM-R.Hannah Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(5:58 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NMS 41.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
2 & 10 - NMEX 16
(6:06 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to NMS 39 Center-I.Perez. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 16
(6:11 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEX 16
(6:40 - 1st) M.Kendrick scrambles to NM 16 for yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 16. PENALTY on NMS-K.Elliott Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. M.Kendrick scrambles to NM 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 16.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 15
(7:34 - 1st) S.White rushed to NM 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NM 16.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - NMEXST 41
(7:41 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 44 yards to NM 15 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by J.Lewis.
No Gain
3 & 6 - NMEXST 41
(7:49 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for T.Whitford.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 37
(8:23 - 1st) G.Frakes scrambles to NMS 41 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at NMS 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37
(8:29 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for K.David.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - NMEXST 33
(8:51 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 33. Catch made by K.David at NMS 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; R.Hannah at NMS 37.
+13 YD
1 & 15 - NMEXST 20
(9:17 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 20. Catch made by S.Rascon at NMS 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 33.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(9:17 - 1st) PENALTY on NMS-G.Preciado False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(9:27 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the NMS End Zone. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Hailey; J.Lewis at NMS 25.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 61 yards, 5:33 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - NMEX 34
(9:33 - 1st) L.Drzewiecki 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
+3 YD
3 & 14 - NMEX 29
(10:06 - 1st) M.Kendrick scrambles to NMS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 26.
-6 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 23
(10:56 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NMS 29 for -6 yards. Tackled by L.Crump T.Brohard at NMS 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(11:35 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NMS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard J.Segura at NMS 23.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 29
(11:59 - 1st) M.Kendrick rushed to NMS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 25.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36
(12:16 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NMS 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 29.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - NMEX 36
(12:42 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 36. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas J.Dervil at NM 49. PENALTY on NMS-T.Thomas Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 34
(13:29 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 34
(13:51 - 1st) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at NM 34.
+18 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 16
(14:25 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 16. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 16. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at NM 34.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 13
(14:53 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at NM 16.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.McLean G.Peterson at NM 13.
