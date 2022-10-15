Drive Chart
|
|
|NMEX
|NMEXST


Key Players
|
C. Washington
22 RB
57 RuYds, 37 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
G. Frakes
9 QB
119 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 16 RuYds
Penalty
1ST & 10 NMEX 27
7:09
PENALTY on NM-L.Wysong False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
NMEXST
0 Pass
3 Rush
3 YDS
1:44 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 NMEXST 28
7:20
J.Carlson punts 41 yards to NM 31 Center-L.MacGregor. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 31. Tackled by J.Dervil; J.Gipson at NM 27.
No Gain
3RD & 7 NMEXST 28
7:26
G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for T.Whitford.
No Gain
2ND & 7 NMEXST 28
8:10
J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at NMS 28.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 NMEXST 25
8:53
J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; S.Riley at NMS 28.
Kickoff
Kickoff
8:53
G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
NMEX
5 Pass
16383 Rush
89 YDS
10:45 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 11 NMEXST 31
8:54
L.Drzewiecki 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
-1 YD
3RD & 10 NMEXST 22
9:39
M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 22. Catch made by C.Washington at NMS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 23.
+5 YD
2ND & 15 NMEXST 27
10:18
M.Kendrick scrambles to NMS 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 22.
No Gain
1ST & 15 NMEXST 27
10:35
M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
Field Goal 8:50
L.Drzewiecki 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
20
plays
89
yds
10:45
pos
9
21
Touchdown 4:55
S.Thomas rushed to NM End Zone for 2 yards. S.Thomas for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
32
yds
5:02
pos
6
20
Touchdown 11:16
G.Frakes pass complete to NM 31. Catch made by K.David at NM 31. Gain of 31 yards. K.David for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
31
yds
00:06
pos
6
13
Field Goal 14:05
L.Drzewiecki 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
7
plays
56
yds
3:41
pos
6
7
Touchdown 3:00
G.Frakes pass complete to NM 22. Catch made by A.Watkins at NM 22. Gain of 22 yards. A.Watkins for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
81
yds
3:06
pos
3
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|8
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|5
|2
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|243
|218
|Total Plays
|58
|42
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|99
|Rush Attempts
|38
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|127
|119
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|10-17
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|11-64
|8-86
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.0
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|-7
|33
|Punts - Returns
|3--7
|4-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|127
|PASS YDS
|119
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|243
|TOTAL YDS
|218
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|13/20
|127
|0
|1
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|13
|57
|0
|10
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|11
|25
|0
|7
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|10
|25
|0
|7
|
J. Hullaby 28 RB
|J. Hullaby
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|7
|5
|75
|0
|33
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|7
|6
|37
|0
|13
|
C. Witthoft 41 TE
|C. Witthoft
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Queen 81 TE
|E. Queen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 10 WR
|T. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Odums 4 CB
|A. Odums
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moon 58 LB
|C. Moon
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Riley 36 LB
|S. Riley
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Darame 92 DE
|O. Darame
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Haulcy 28 S
|A. Haulcy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 44 LB
|R. Hannah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Santana 51 DE
|B. Santana
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 55 LB
|J. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Taylor 13 S
|B. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 42 LB
|D. Hunter
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DE
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Drzewiecki 94 K
|L. Drzewiecki
|3/3
|44
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|5
|40.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|4
|17.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|2
|-3.5
|-3
|0
|
D. Dixon III 64 OL
|D. Dixon III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Frakes 9 QB
|G. Frakes
|10/17
|119
|2
|0
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|9
|49
|1
|37
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|7
|20
|0
|7
|
G. Frakes 9 QB
|G. Frakes
|4
|16
|0
|13
|
A. Watkins 8 RB
|A. Watkins
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|4
|3
|44
|1
|31
|
A. Watkins 8 RB
|A. Watkins
|3
|3
|25
|1
|22
|
T. Stephens 88 TE
|T. Stephens
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Bellamy 1 WR
|C. Bellamy
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
S. Rascon 82 WR
|S. Rascon
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Childress 81 WR
|B. Childress
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Whitford 85 TE
|T. Whitford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Ojoh 3 LB
|C. Ojoh
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dumas 6 DB
|S. Dumas
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brohard 80 LB
|T. Brohard
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. King 16 DL
|D. King
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
L. Crump 9 DB
|L. Crump
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 10 DL
|L. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dervil 5 ATH
|J. Dervil
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Seldon 8 DB
|A. Seldon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 57 LB
|B. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Peterson 52 LB
|G. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McLean 2 S
|M. McLean
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 7 DB
|D. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Reed 98 DL
|I. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Segura 91 DL
|J. Segura
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elliott 22 LB
|K. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 32 DB
|B. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Money 29 K
|B. Money
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 35 P
|J. Carlson
|5
|43.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|2
|30.5
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Dixon 83 WR
|L. Dixon
|4
|6.3
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27(7:09 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-L.Wysong False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NMEXST 28(7:20 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 41 yards to NM 31 Center-L.MacGregor. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 31. Tackled by J.Dervil; J.Gipson at NM 27.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEXST 28(7:26 - 4th) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for T.Whitford.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEXST 28(8:10 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at NMS 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(8:53 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; S.Riley at NMS 28.
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 4th) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - NMEX 31(8:54 - 4th) L.Drzewiecki 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - NMEX 22(9:39 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 22. Catch made by C.Washington at NMS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - NMEX 27(10:18 - 4th) M.Kendrick scrambles to NMS 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 22.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NMEX 27(10:35 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 22(11:09 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-G.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 26(11:20 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NMS 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard; J.Dervil at NMS 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(12:33 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 33. Catch made by C.Washington at NMS 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Peterson at NMS 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 35(12:50 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NMS 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; J.Dervil at NMS 33. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NMEX 35(13:04 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NMS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(13:25 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NMS 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil at NMS 35.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - NMEX 46(14:12 - 4th) J.Hullaby rushed to NMS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil at NMS 43.
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - NMEX 41(14:27 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 41. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - NMEX 40(15:00 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 40. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; T.Brohard at NM 41.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - NMEX 45(0:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on NM-I.Gutierrez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - NMEX 41(0:49 - 3rd) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.King at NM 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(1:20 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NMS 50 for yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; T.Brohard at NMS 50. PENALTY on NM-NM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 40(3:24 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NM 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(3:38 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NM 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 26(3:52 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.McLean; B.Jackson at NM 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:14 - 3rd) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.McLean; B.Jackson at NM 26.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 13(4:25 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 13. Catch made by C.Witthoft at NM 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NMS at NM 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 6(4:36 - 3rd) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.King at NM 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 3(4:49 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at NM 6.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 6(4:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on NM-NM Illegal Blindside Block 3 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Elliott at NM 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 3rd) B.Money extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 2(5:03 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NM End Zone for 2 yards. S.Thomas for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 3(5:42 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NM 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 2.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 16(6:09 - 3rd) G.Frakes scrambles to NM 3 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Santana at NM 3.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 17(6:52 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NM 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Riley at NM 16.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 23(7:29 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NM 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Darame at NM 17.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 22(8:08 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NM 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 29(8:46 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NM 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Taylor at NM 22.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEXST 44(9:08 - 3rd) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 44. Catch made by A.Watkins at NM 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 44. PENALTY on NM-J.Harris Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEXST 44(9:21 - 3rd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47(9:40 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NM 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 23(9:48 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 34 yards to NMS 43 Center-I.Perez. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 43. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 47.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEX 23(9:58 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 20(10:17 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 20. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 17(11:11 - 3rd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 17. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NM 20.
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Gipson at NM 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - NMEX 8(11:30 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 32 yards to NM 40 Center-I.Perez. L.Dixon returned punt from the NM 40. Tackled by B.Johnson at NM 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 16 - NMEX 5(12:10 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NM 8.
|-2 YD
2 & 14 - NMEX 7(12:51 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NM 5.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 11(13:04 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; L.Williams at NM 13. PENALTY on NM-J.Maez Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 6 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEXST 50(13:18 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 39 yards to NM 11 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEXST 50(13:24 - 3rd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 49(14:17 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to NM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; J.Harris at NM 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 45(14:53 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall; D.Hunter at NMS 49.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 56 yards from NM 35 to the NMS 9. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Hunt; J.Williamson at NMS 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NMEX 35(0:18 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 49 yards to NMS 16 Center-I.Perez. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 16. Tackled by B.Johnson at NMS 22.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NMEX 35(1:11 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Reed at NM 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 31(1:34 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; B.Jackson at NM 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 26(1:56 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon; D.King at NM 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - NMEXST 33(3:54 - 2nd) B.Money 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-L.MacGregor Holder-J.Carlson.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - NMEXST 25(4:18 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by S.Thomas at NM 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by O.Darame at NM 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 26(4:47 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NM 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at NM 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27(5:07 - 2nd) G.Frakes rushed to NM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at NM 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 34(5:17 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NM 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; C.Moon at NM 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - NMEXST 38(5:37 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; C.Moon at NM 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 47(6:02 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by K.David at NM 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 38.
2 & 7 - NMEXST(6:02 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for K.David. PENALTY on NM-R.Wilson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on NMS-S.Pete Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50(6:41 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 50. Catch made by A.Watkins at NM 50. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; D.Hunter at NM 47.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 5 - NMEX 49(6:55 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass INTERCEPTED at NMS 42. Intercepted by D.King at NMS 42. Tackled by C.Washington at NMS 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 50(7:17 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NMS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(7:36 - 2nd) J.Hullaby rushed to NMS 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; D.King at NMS 50.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NMEX 31(7:44 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong. PENALTY on NMS-L.Williams Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - NMEX 26(8:31 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 26. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NM 31.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NMEX 26(8:36 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31(8:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on NM-I.Gutierrez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEXST 24(8:46 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 45 yards to NM 31 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 27(9:25 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 20(10:02 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 18(10:20 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - NMEX 38(10:30 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to NMS 22 Center-I.Perez. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 22. L.Dixon FUMBLES forced by NM. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-M.McLean at NMS 18. Tackled by NM at NMS 18.
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - NMEX 32(10:46 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at NM 38.
|Sack
2 & 15 - NMEX 34(11:27 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 32 for -2 yards (T.Brohard)
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NMEX 34(11:35 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(12:00 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 39. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Miller at NM 44. PENALTY on NM-C.James Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 23(12:38 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 23. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at NM 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(12:54 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.King at NM 23.
|Result
|Play
1 & 10 - NMEXST(12:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-K.Elliott Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on NM-R.Hannah Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEXST 31(13:03 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 46 yards to NM 23 Center-L.MacGregor. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 23. Tackled by N.Giacolone at NM 20.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEXST 31(13:07 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
|+18 YD
2 & 22 - NMEXST 13(13:38 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 12. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 12. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 31.
|No Gain
1 & 22 - NMEXST 12(13:53 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(14:11 - 2nd) G.Frakes scrambles to NMS 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NMS 23. PENALTY on NMS-A.Vaipulu Offensive Low Block 11 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NMEX 23(14:12 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 18(15:00 - 2nd) M.Kendrick scrambles to NMS 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 15.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - NMEX 13(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on NM-I.Gutierrez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 17(0:32 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NMS 17. Catch made by C.Washington at NMS 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 21(1:07 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NMS 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil; M.McLean at NMS 17.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(1:33 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 46. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 46. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 41(2:15 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 34(2:53 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NM 41.
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 1st) B.Money kicks 62 yards from NMS 35 to the NM 3. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Gipson at NM 23. PENALTY on NMS-D.McCullough Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 1st) B.Money extra point is good.
|+22 YD
1 & 22 - NMEXST 22(3:08 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NM 22. Catch made by A.Watkins at NM 22. Gain of 22 yards. A.Watkins for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 12 - NMEXST 12(3:57 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NM 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Riley at NM 12. PENALTY on NMS-T.Stephens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NMEXST 7(3:57 - 1st) PENALTY on NMS-C.Yarro False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44(4:39 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NM 7 for 37 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 7.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 46(4:54 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 46. Catch made by T.Stephens at NMS 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NM 14. PENALTY on NMS-T.Whitford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NMEXST 41(5:17 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 37 for yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NMS 37. PENALTY on NM-R.Hannah Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(5:58 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NMS 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
2 & 10 - NMEX 16(6:06 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to NMS 39 Center-I.Perez. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(6:11 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEX 16(6:40 - 1st) M.Kendrick scrambles to NM 16 for yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 16. PENALTY on NMS-K.Elliott Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. M.Kendrick scrambles to NM 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 15(7:34 - 1st) S.White rushed to NM 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NM 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NMEXST 41(7:41 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 44 yards to NM 15 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by J.Lewis.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NMEXST 41(7:49 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for T.Whitford.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 37(8:23 - 1st) G.Frakes scrambles to NMS 41 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at NMS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(8:29 - 1st) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - NMEXST 33(8:51 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 33. Catch made by K.David at NMS 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; R.Hannah at NMS 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - NMEXST 20(9:17 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 20. Catch made by S.Rascon at NMS 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NM at NMS 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(9:17 - 1st) PENALTY on NMS-G.Preciado False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the NMS End Zone. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Hailey; J.Lewis at NMS 25.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - NMEX 34(9:33 - 1st) L.Drzewiecki 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Perez Holder-A.Rodriguez.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - NMEX 29(10:06 - 1st) M.Kendrick scrambles to NMS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 26.
|-6 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 23(10:56 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NMS 29 for -6 yards. Tackled by L.Crump T.Brohard at NMS 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:35 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NMS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard J.Segura at NMS 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 29(11:59 - 1st) M.Kendrick rushed to NMS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(12:16 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NMS 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 29.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - NMEX 36(12:42 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 36. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas J.Dervil at NM 49. PENALTY on NMS-T.Thomas Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 34(13:29 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 34(13:51 - 1st) M.Kendrick rushed to NM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at NM 34.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 16(14:25 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 16. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 16. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at NM 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 13(14:53 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at NM 16.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.McLean G.Peterson at NM 13.
