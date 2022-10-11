|
|
|STNFRD
|ND
Stanford looks to turn season around at Notre Dame
Notre Dame has found ways to begin rescuing its season after a slow start.
There haven't been such encouraging signs with Stanford's decline, though.
The Fighting Irish and Cardinal meet Saturday night in South Bend, Ind., where the outcome could define the direction for the rest of the season.
"It's a rivalry game," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. "We'll have a motivated Stanford team. ... I'm not looking at a record."
Notre Dame (3-2) has won three games in a row, including victories over North Carolina and BYU -- teams that are still receiving more points in polls than the Fighting Irish.
Stanford (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) has lost four consecutive games -- all in conference play. That includes a shocking 28-27 setback last week to visiting Oregon State, which overcame a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit and scored the winning touchdown with 13 seconds left.
"As much as that game was difficult, as much as that game was painful at the end, I refuse to look past the positives," Stanford coach David Shaw said. "We're going to extract those positives, push those things forward, get on the road and play against a good Notre Dame team. ... We're going to battle and try to find a way to get that fourth quarter."
The teams are competing for the Legends Trophy, which goes to the winner of this matchup.
Notre Dame continues to find strengths along the line of scrimmage, particularly with the offensive line.
"You see a group that keeps getting better and better and better," Freeman said. "We're continuing to have cohesiveness. We're going to continue to ride the backs of our O-line and our D-line."
Stanford has some shuffling along its offensive line and Shaw said that could continue.
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne has expanded his influence on games as he has gained experience in the starting role. He found tight end Michael Mayer for 11 hook-ups in the BYU game last Saturday.
"He's starting to make some plays when he's improvising a little bit," Freeman said. "That comes with confidence."
Notre Dame could be without cornerback TaRiq Bracy, who suffered a pulled hamstring last weekend.
"He'll be questionable," Freeman said. "He's kind of freaky athletically. Hopefully, he'll bounce back."
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee has 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions through his first five games. The Cardinal have produced eight more first downs than their opponents this year, but those haven't translated to victories.
"You've got to finish the game," Shaw said. "That's the next step for this team."
The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series against Stanford 22-13 and have posted three consecutive victories.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Filkins
2 RB
91 RuYds, RuTD, 46 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
D. Pyne
10 QB
151 PaYds, PaTD, 23 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|15
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|15
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|385
|311
|Total Plays
|82
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|160
|Rush Attempts
|42
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|288
|151
|Comp. - Att.
|27-40
|13-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-12
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-32.0
|5-40.2
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|288
|PASS YDS
|151
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|385
|TOTAL YDS
|311
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|27/39
|288
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|32
|91
|1
|9
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
C. Robinson 21 RB
|C. Robinson
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|3
|-4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|7
|5
|81
|0
|38
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|11
|9
|66
|0
|13
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|5
|3
|48
|0
|22
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|8
|4
|46
|0
|22
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|3
|3
|38
|0
|15
|
C. Robinson 21 RB
|C. Robinson
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
S. Taylor 85 FB
|S. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Roush 86 TE
|S. Roush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bonner 13 CB
|E. Bonner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 2 S
|J. McGill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangum-Farrar 14 LB
|J. Mangum-Farrar
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Moi 51 DL
|J. Moi
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 24 S
|P. Fields
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner-Muhammad 4 CB
|S. Turner-Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 40 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miezan 45 LB
|R. Miezan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Franklin 94 DL
|A. Franklin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Keneley 92 LB
|L. Keneley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. DiCosmo 0 LB
|A. DiCosmo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 3 LB
|L. Damuni
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|3/3
|45
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|4
|40.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|2
|17.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|8
|57
|1
|22
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|9
|57
|0
|26
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|8
|35
|0
|12
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|6
|23
|0
|16
|
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bellamy 23 CB
|J. Bellamy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|10
|5
|60
|0
|21
|
T. Merriweather 15 WR
|T. Merriweather
|2
|1
|41
|1
|41
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|6
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
H. Staes 85 TE
|H. Staes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|7-7
|0.5
|0
|
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mills 99 DL
|R. Mills
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Watts 26 S
|X. Watts
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Osafo-Mensah 31 DL
|N. Osafo-Mensah
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 65 DL
|C. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 6 CB
|C. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rubio 97 DL
|G. Rubio
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
R. Henderson 11 S
|R. Henderson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morrison 20 CB
|B. Morrison
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 9 DL
|J. Ademilola
|0-8
|0.5
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|5
|40.2
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 25(14:57 - 1st) PENALTY on ND-J.Patterson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - ND 20(14:57 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to ND 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips; J.Mangum-Farrar at ND 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - ND 19(14:16 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 19. Catch made by J.Thomas at ND 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by STA at ND 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ND 27(13:49 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ND 27(13:40 - 1st) J.Sot punts 39 yards to STA 34 Center-ND. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(13:33 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at STA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - STNFRD 40(12:58 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 40(12:54 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 40. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser; C.Hart at ND 47.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(12:22 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ND 47. Catch made by E.Higgins at ND 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by R.Henderson; H.Griffith at ND 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(11:46 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ND 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola; J.Bertrand at ND 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 26(11:13 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ND 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Henderson; D.Brown at ND 17.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 17(10:38 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ND 17. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ND 17. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 2(10:09 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ND End Zone for 2 yards. C.Filkins for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 1st) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(10:05 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at ND 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - ND 34(9:36 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to ND 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; J.McGill at ND 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 45(8:56 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for C.Tyree.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ND 45(8:48 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to ND 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Fields; J.Mangum-Farrar at ND 46.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ND 46(8:11 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ND 46(8:05 - 1st) J.Sot punts 34 yards to STA 20 Center-ND. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 20(7:59 - 1st) E.Higgins rushed to STA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith; J.Kiser at STA 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ND 24(7:30 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; J.Ademilola at STA 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - ND 25(6:40 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at STA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 35(6:12 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 29 for -6 yards (J.Ademilola; J.Bertrand)
|-8 YD
2 & 16 - ND 29(5:33 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 21 for -8 yards. C.Filkins FUMBLES forced by N.Osafo-Mensah. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-T.McKee at STA 21. Tackled by ND at STA 21.
|+10 YD
3 & 24 - ND 21(4:49 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; J.Ademilola at STA 31.
4 & 14 - ND 31(4:00 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts yards to STA 31 Center-STA. P.Kollie blocked the kick. B.Barrow recovered the blocked kick.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 32(3:55 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to STA 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at STA 20. PENALTY on ND-M.Mayer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - ND 30(3:04 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to STA 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 23.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ND 23(2:55 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - ND 23(2:49 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to STA 23. Catch made by L.Styles at STA 23. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mangum-Farrar; E.Bonner at STA 13.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 13(2:14 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to STA 16 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 16.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - ND 16(1:36 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to STA 16. Catch made by M.Mayer at STA 16. Gain of yards. M.Mayer for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ND-M.Evans Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - ND 21(1:29 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for B.Lenzy.
|+16 YD
3 & 18 - ND 21(1:24 - 1st) D.Pyne scrambles to STA 5 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 5.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ND 5(0:53 - 1st) J.Thomas rushed to STA 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar; L.Damuni at STA 5.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 5(0:48 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 5. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 5. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Henderson at STA 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 12(0:16 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at STA 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 17(15:00 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 17(14:54 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 17. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 17. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by ND at STA 13.
|+11 YD
3 & 14 - STNFRD 13(14:16 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 13. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 13. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at STA 24.
|Punt
4 & 3 - STNFRD 24(13:36 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 48 yards to ND 28 Center-STA. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 28. Tackled by S.Roush at ND 35.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 35(13:00 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; S.Herron at ND 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ND 39(12:51 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan; S.Herron at ND 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ND 43(12:11 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Moi; A.Franklin at ND 44.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - ND 44(11:40 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to ND 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly; P.Fields at ND 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 49(11:04 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for H.Staes.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ND 49(10:55 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to STA 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Fields; A.Franklin at STA 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ND 48(10:27 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ND 48(10:13 - 2nd) J.Sot punts 39 yards to STA 9 Center-ND. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 9(10:06 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 10 for 1 yards. C.Filkins FUMBLES forced by R.Mills. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-M.Hinton at STA 10. Tackled by ND at STA 10.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - STNFRD 10(9:36 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at STA 10.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - STNFRD 10(9:09 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at STA 17.
|Punt
4 & 2 - STNFRD 17(8:19 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 43 yards to ND 40 Center-STA. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|Result
|Play
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40(8:10 - 2nd) B.Lenzy rushed to ND 32 for -8 yards. Tackled by E.Bonner at ND 32.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - ND 32(7:27 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - ND 32(7:27 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 32. Catch made by A.Estime at ND 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by P.Fields; J.Mangum-Farrar at ND 42.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ND 42(6:49 - 2nd) J.Sot punts 40 yards to STA 18 Center-ND. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 18(6:38 - 2nd) B.Barrow rushed to STA 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at STA 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 20(6:06 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 20. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at STA 30.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(5:40 - 2nd) C.Robinson rushed to STA 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Smith; G.Rubio at STA 28.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - STNFRD 28(5:00 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - STNFRD 28(4:56 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 28. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at STA 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(4:25 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 41(4:20 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 41. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at ND 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(3:42 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ND 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith; B.Joseph at ND 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - STNFRD 38(3:13 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ND 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(2:43 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ND 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at ND 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 32(2:01 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ND 32. Catch made by C.Robinson at ND 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau; B.Morrison at ND 28.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - STNFRD 28(1:58 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - STNFRD 28(1:45 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for S.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 28(1:41 - 2nd) D.Pyne scrambles to ND 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips; J.Moi at ND 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ND 29(1:19 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - ND 29(1:13 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 29. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by STA at ND 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40(1:01 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 40. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 40. Gain of 5 yards. L.Styles ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ND 45(0:57 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 45. Catch made by B.Lenzy at ND 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Bonner at STA 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ND 49(0:53 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at ND 45 for -6 yards (S.Herron) D.Pyne FUMBLES forced by S.Herron. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-A.Franklin at ND 45. Tackled by ND at ND 45.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(0:46 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ND 45. Catch made by C.Filkins at ND 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 38(0:32 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ND 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 36(0:32 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ND 36. Catch made by M.Wilson at ND 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at ND 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(0:23 - 2nd) T.McKee spikes the ball.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 33(0:23 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ND 33. Catch made by C.Filkins at ND 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 27.
|Field Goal
3 & 4 - STNFRD 35(0:02 - 2nd) J.Karty 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 64 yards from ND 35 to the STA 1. B.Barrow returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Botelho at STA 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 13(14:53 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at STA 16.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 16(14:37 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 16. Catch made by C.Filkins at STA 16. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at STA 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(14:09 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 38. Catch made by C.Robinson at STA 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at STA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - STNFRD 43(13:22 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - STNFRD 43(13:10 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by ND at ND 45. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - STNFRD 43(13:05 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 41 yards to ND 16 Center-STA. Downed by STA.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 16(12:55 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at ND 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ND 22(12:27 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Bonner; A.DiCosmo at ND 24.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ND 24(11:57 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ND 24(11:50 - 3rd) J.Sot punts 49 yards to STA 27 Center-ND. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27(11:44 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey at STA 27.
|+38 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 27(11:17 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 27. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 27. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at ND 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(11:10 - 3rd) M.Wilson rushed to ND 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Hart; J.Bertrand at ND 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 28(10:28 - 3rd) T.McKee rushed to ND 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 26(10:08 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to ND 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Watts; H.Cross at ND 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(9:36 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(9:32 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to ND 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at ND 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - STNFRD 25(9:06 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - STNFRD 33(8:48 - 3rd) J.Karty 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(8:44 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to STA 49 for 26 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 49(8:10 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to STA 49. Catch made by M.Mayer at STA 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37(7:41 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to STA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at STA 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ND 31(7:08 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for T.Merriweather.
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - ND 31(7:01 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to STA 31. Catch made by M.Mayer at STA 31. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by E.Bonner at STA 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 10(6:50 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to STA End Zone for 10 yards. A.Estime for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 3rd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 64 yards from ND 35 to the STA 1. B.Barrow returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Morrison at STA 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(6:16 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Mills at STA 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 33(6:00 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith; J.Ademilola at STA 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(5:22 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 38. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at STA 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 41(4:51 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at STA 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 47(4:27 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to ND 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith; G.Rubio at ND 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(4:02 - 3rd) B.Barrow rushed to ND 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola; G.Rubio at ND 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - STNFRD 48(3:24 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for S.Roush.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - STNFRD 48(3:25 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to ND 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; X.Watts at ND 41.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - STNFRD 41(2:38 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to ND 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Rubio; R.Mills at ND 40.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40(2:33 - 3rd) D.Pyne rushed to ND 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at ND 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - ND 49(2:04 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to STA 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Moi at STA 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47(1:39 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to STA 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at STA 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - ND 43(1:05 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by B.Lenzy at STA 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Turner-Muhammad at STA 37.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37(0:26 - 3rd) ND rushed to STA 41 for -4 yards. ND FUMBLES forced by STA. Fumble RECOVERED by ND-D.Pyne at STA 41. Tackled by STA at STA 41.
|+41 YD
2 & 14 - ND 41(15:00 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to STA 41. Catch made by T.Merriweather at STA 41. Gain of 41 yards. T.Merriweather for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(14:53 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Osafo-Mensah; J.Bertrand at STA 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - STNFRD 31(14:11 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 31. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at STA 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(13:57 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 41(13:48 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 41. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison; X.Watts at ND 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(13:30 - 4th) T.McKee rushed to ND 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 49(13:22 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to ND 49. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ND 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(12:42 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to ND 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Osafo-Mensah at ND 32.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - STNFRD 32(12:05 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to ND 32. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ND 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by ND at ND 27. PENALTY on STA-B.Tremayne Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - STNFRD 37(12:00 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to ND 37. Catch made by E.Higgins at ND 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 35.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - STNFRD 35(11:06 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to ND 35. Catch made by C.Filkins at ND 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; X.Watts at ND 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - STNFRD 33(10:22 - 4th) J.Karty 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(10:20 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to ND 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar; L.Keneley at ND 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - ND 27(9:57 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to ND 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at ND 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 38(9:10 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to ND 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at ND 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ND 44(8:43 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to ND 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Moi at ND 46.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ND 46(7:54 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - ND 46(7:54 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to STA 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair; R.Miezan at STA 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48(7:26 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to STA 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 50.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - ND 50(6:46 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas. PENALTY on STA-J.McGill Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43(6:35 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to STA 21 for 22 yards. A.Estime FUMBLES forced by K.Williamson. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-J.McGill at STA 21. Tackled by ND at STA 21. PENALTY on ND-M.Mayer Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(6:35 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Rubio; H.Griffith at STA 24.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - STNFRD 24(6:00 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola; M.Liufau at STA 24.
3 & 7 - STNFRD(5:25 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 24. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ND at STA 28. PENALTY on STA-STA Illegal Shift 5 yards offset. PENALTY on ND-ND Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - STNFRD 24(4:48 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 24. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 24. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at STA 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(4:09 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola; G.Rubio at STA 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 48(3:37 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 48. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at ND 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(2:49 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to ND 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Mills at ND 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 40(2:45 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to ND 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - STNFRD 39(2:40 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to ND 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Rubio at ND 38.
|Punt
4 & 8 - STNFRD 38(2:35 - 4th) R.Sanborn punts 28 yards to ND 10 Center-STA. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 10(2:30 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 10. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 10. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by STA at ND 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - ND 17(2:19 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 17. Catch made by L.Diggs at ND 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at ND 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 22(1:59 - 4th) D.Pyne rushed to ND 28 for 6 yards. D.Pyne ran out of bounds.
|Sack
2 & 4 - ND 28(1:38 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at ND 25 for -3 yards (S.Herron)
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ND 25(1:14 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - ND 25(1:08 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
-
4CLEM
FSU
34
21
4th 4:12 ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
36
30
OT ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
17
27
4th 2:21 SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
43
4th 4:01 BTN
-
NMEX
NMEXST
9
21
4th 7:04 FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
31
35
4th 10:12 ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
35
28
3rd 0:58 FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
3
10
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
AF
UNLV
7
0
1st 7:57 CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
1st 14:51 FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
Final/OT PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
52
35
Final ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
49
52
Final CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
20
34
Final
-
GRDWB
LIB
20
21
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
52
Final ESP+
-
MD
IND
38
33
Final ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
9
24
Final ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
39
10
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
33
14
Final CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
40
43
Final/2OT ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
17
Final ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
55
Final SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
35
17
Final ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
38
45
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
27
47
Final ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
45
31
Final ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
28
34
Final/2OT FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
39
49
Final PACN
-
RICE
FAU
14
17
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
19
20
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
34
41
Final NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
45
35
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
17
13
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
ND
16
14
Final NBC