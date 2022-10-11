|
|
|TULANE
|SFLA
Tulane takes elite defense to South Florida
Tulane is one victory away from becoming bowl eligible.
South Florida isn't likely to go bowling, but it is coming off one of its best performances of the season as it prepares to host the Green Wave in an American Athletic Conference game Saturday in Tampa.
Tulane (5-1, 2-0) had a school-record streak of three straight bowl appearances snapped when it plummeted to a 2-10 record last season. But it has bounced back strong.
The Green Wave defense is ranked No. 4 nationally against the pass (151.0 yards per game), No. 7 in scoring (13.3 points per game) and No. 15 in total yards (286.2).
"We're doing a good job of keeping things in front of us," head coach Willie Fritz said. "We're doing a good job tackling and playing with leverage."
Tulane opened eyes last month with a 14-10 road victory against Kansas State, which is now ranked No. 17. Now the Green Wave are receiving votes in the Associated Press poll.
"I think we're the last team that should be looking ahead," Fritz said. "I remember last year."
The Bulls (1-5, 0-2) already have played three ranked teams. Last week they led then-No. 24 Cincinnati in the fourth quarter before falling 28-24 on the road.
It was similar to a 31-28 loss at then No. 18 Florida on Sept. 17, which started USF's current four-game losing streak.
"We've shown that we can play at a very high level against two good teams on the road," Bulls coach Jeff Scott said. "We've had to play at a high level each and every week."
USF did not respond well to the loss to Florida, losing 41-3 at Louisville the next week.
"We've got to respond a lot better," Scott said. "We've got to learn from what happened between Florida and Louisville and make sure that doesn't happen between Cincinnati and Tulane."
The Bulls are playing at home for the first time since Sept. 10, when they defeated Howard 42-20. Their Oct. 1 game against East Carolina was moved to Boca Raton because of Hurricane Ian.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|7
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|11
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|242
|194
|Total Plays
|47
|23
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|85
|Rush Attempts
|23
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|181
|109
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|7-10
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|10.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-26.0
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|181
|PASS YDS
|109
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|85
|
|
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|194
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|10
|43
|0
|8
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|11
|13
|1
|5
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|3
|3
|51
|0
|29
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|3
|33
|0
|15
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|4
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|3
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|4
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
B. Bohanon 83 WR
|B. Bohanon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|2
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deal 90 DL
|D. Deal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 91 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 43 K
|V. Ambrosio
|1/2
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|1
|26.0
|1
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|7/8
|109
|1
|0
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|5
|59
|1
|33
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
D. Felton 28 RB
|D. Felton
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|3
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Stokes 21 DB
|J. Stokes
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|5
|4
|87
|1
|44
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|4
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
Y. Terry 19 WR
|Y. Terry
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 4 S
|C. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hicks 23 LB
|D. Hicks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 33 CB
|T. Simpson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Hill 1 S
|M. Hill
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown 9 DB
|A. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 2 DB
|T. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yates 6 DE
|R. Yates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Logan 13 DE
|T. Logan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones II 7 S
|W. Jones II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DE
|J. Hansford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. McCreary 41 P
|C. McCreary
|2
|42.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TULANE 4(0:17 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for TUL.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TULANE 4(0:17 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for TUL.
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - TULANE 9(0:25 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to USF 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 4.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - TULANE 20(0:45 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 20. Catch made by J.Jackson at USF 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 9.
|Sack
2 & 9 - TULANE 17(0:58 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at USF 20 for -3 yards (J.Vaughn)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 18(1:32 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to USF 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 17.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 24(1:55 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 24. Catch made by L.Keys at USF 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 18.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TULANE 24(2:08 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for TUL.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(2:31 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to USF 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 24.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(3:03 - 2nd) D.Watts pass complete to USF 44. Catch made by TUL at USF 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 44(3:15 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 44. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 44. Gain of 7 yards. D.Watts ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 37(3:51 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at TUL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(4:23 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at TUL 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - SFLA 25(4:31 - 2nd) C.McCreary punts 38 yards to TUL 37 Center-A.Beardall. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SFLA 25(4:38 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 26(5:32 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at USF 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(6:00 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at USF 26.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - SFLA 18(6:22 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by TUL at USF 24.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SFLA 18(6:34 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(6:48 - 2nd) G.Bohanon scrambles to USF 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by TUL at USF 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - TULANE 36(6:54 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 26 yards to USF 10 Center-E.Hudak. Fair catch by S.Atkins.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - TULANE 35(7:31 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to USF 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at USF 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 22 - TULANE 46(7:55 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 46. Catch made by T.James at USF 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 35.
|-7 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 39(8:33 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 39. Catch made by T.Spears at USF 39. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by M.Hill at USF 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(8:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on TUL-A.Bauman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TULANE 35(9:28 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to USF 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 41(9:57 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 41. Catch made by D.McDougle at USF 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at USF 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 45(10:31 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to USF 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(11:14 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at USF 45 for -1 yards (J.Vaughn)
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(11:28 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 25. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 44.
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:28 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|+33 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 33(11:39 - 2nd) G.Bohanon scrambles to TUL End Zone for 33 yards. G.Bohanon for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(12:05 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to TUL 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 33.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(12:35 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 35. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by L.Young at TUL 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(13:07 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 25. Gain of 10 yards. J.Horn ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(13:07 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:07 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - TULANE 5(13:12 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to USF End Zone for 5 yards. M.Pratt for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TULANE 5(13:47 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to USF 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 9(14:24 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to USF 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 5.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(15:00 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 38. Catch made by T.James at USF 38. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Robinson at USF 9.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 40(0:08 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to USF 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Logan at USF 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 47(0:38 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USF 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(1:07 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USF 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hicks at USF 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(1:18 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. M.Pratt steps back to pass. Catch made by D.McDougle at TUL 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 20(0:55 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 20. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Brown at TUL 24. PENALTY on USF-M.Hill Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(1:59 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Evans at TUL 43. PENALTY on TUL-D.Watts Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:59 - 1st) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 8(2:06 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to TUL 8. Catch made by J.Horn at TUL 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Horn for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(2:33 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TUL 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at TUL 8.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 19(3:03 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to TUL 10 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Anderson at TUL 10.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SFLA 14(3:33 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TUL 11 for yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 11. PENALTY on USF-USF Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(4:14 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to TUL 20. Catch made by X.Weaver at TUL 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 14.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(4:48 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 36. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 36. Gain of 44 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Williams at TUL 20.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 26(5:16 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 26. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 26. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Deal at USF 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 27(5:53 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at USF 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(6:25 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 21. Catch made by Y.Terry at USF 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at USF 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - TULANE 28(6:25 - 1st) V.Ambrosio 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 23(7:07 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USF 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Yates at USF 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 26(7:42 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hill; D.Hicks at USF 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(7:49 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(8:23 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 36. Catch made by L.Keys at USF 36. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hicks at USF 26.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 28(8:15 - 1st) K.Joiner rushed to USF 36 for 8 yards. D.Felton FUMBLES forced by TUL. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-J.Canady at USF 36. Tackled by USF at USF 36. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(8:54 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at USF 28.
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TULANE 17(8:57 - 1st) V.Ambrosio 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 10(9:06 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 9(9:38 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to USF 10 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Boyles at USF 10.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TULANE 9(9:43 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 19(9:58 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 19. Catch made by D.Watts at USF 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at USF 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(10:05 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for B.Bohanon.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(10:34 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 34. Catch made by J.Jackson at USF 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 19.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(10:56 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to USF 44. Catch made by D.McDougle at USF 44. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Boyles at USF 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 47(11:39 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to USF 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hicks at USF 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 45(11:58 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USF 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Williams; T.Simpson at USF 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(12:08 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(12:33 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 34. Catch made by T.James at TUL 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Hill at TUL 45.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 27(12:57 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Hill; W.Jones at TUL 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 24(13:30 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Brown; D.Boyles at TUL 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(13:58 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hansford; D.Boyles at TUL 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - SFLA 34(14:06 - 1st) C.McCreary punts 47 yards to TUL 19 Center-A.Beardall. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SFLA 34(14:17 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 28(14:39 - 1st) G.Bohanon scrambles to USF 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at USF 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at USF 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
