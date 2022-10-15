Drive Chart
|
|
|TXSTSM
|TROY
TROY
1 Pass
1 Rush
8 YDS
1:39 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 TROY 33
12:07
M.Rivers punts 56 yards to TXST 11 Center-TRY. Downed by TRY.
+12 YD
3RD & 14 TROY 21
12:43
G.Watson pass complete to TRY 21. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 33.
-4 YD
2ND & 10 TROY 25
13:20
J.Doege rushed to TRY 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 21.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TROY 25
13:23
G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
Kickoff
Kickoff
13:23
M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
TXSTSM
2 Pass
1 Rush
70 YDS
1:37 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
13:23
S.Keller extra point is good.
+64 YD
3RD & 4 TXSTSM 36
13:36
L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 36. Gain of 64 yards. L.Pare for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2ND & 9 TXSTSM 31
14:31
L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 31. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 36.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 30
14:53
L.Pare rushed to TXST 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 31.
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
B.Buce kicks 64 yards from TRY 35 to the TXST 1. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by TRY at TXST 30.
Touchdown 13:23
L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 36. Gain of 64 yards. L.Pare for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
70
yds
1:37
pos
13
10
Touchdown 0:22
L.Pare rushed to TRY End Zone for 3 yards. L.Pare for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:26
pos
6
10
Field Goal 2:48
B.Buce 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-M.Rivers.
7
plays
42
yds
3:31
pos
0
10
Touchdown 13:56
G.Watson pass complete to TRY 26. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 26. Gain of 74 yards. T.Johnson for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
74
yds
00:12
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|8
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|0-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|260
|250
|Total Plays
|41
|31
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|54
|Rush Attempts
|20
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|179
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|14-21
|9-16
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.8
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|2
|5
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|196
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|54
|
|
|260
|TOTAL YDS
|250
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|14/21
|179
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|13
|55
|1
|12
|
C. Hill 11 RB
|C. Hill
|5
|22
|0
|10
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|1
|1
|64
|1
|64
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|5
|5
|39
|0
|14
|
T. Lyons 86 TE
|T. Lyons
|2
|2
|25
|0
|24
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|3
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
J. Banks 1 WR
|J. Banks
|3
|2
|22
|0
|11
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 6 K
|S. Keller
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|4
|37.8
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|9/16
|196
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|7
|38
|0
|9
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|5
|19
|0
|8
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
J. Doege 9 QB
|J. Doege
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|3
|3
|86
|1
|74
|
D. Ross 7 WR
|D. Ross
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
J. Woods 1 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
C. Ollendieck 89 TE
|C. Ollendieck
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Rogers 4 WR
|M. Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|1/1
|24
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|3
|42.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - TROY 33(12:07 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 56 yards to TXST 11 Center-TRY. Downed by TRY.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - TROY 21(12:43 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 21. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 33.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25(13:20 - 3rd) J.Doege rushed to TRY 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25(13:23 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:23 - 3rd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|+64 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 36(13:36 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 36. Gain of 64 yards. L.Pare for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 31(14:31 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 31. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(14:53 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 64 yards from TRY 35 to the TXST 1. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by TRY at TXST 30.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 50(0:01 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TXST 50. Catch made by D.Ross at TXST 50. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42(0:06 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TXST 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 38(0:14 - 2nd) G.Watson scrambles to TRY 42 for 4 yards. G.Watson ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31(0:19 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 38.
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 35 yards from TXST 35 to the TRY 30. M.Vice returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXST at TRY 31.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 3(0:28 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TRY End Zone for 3 yards. L.Pare for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(0:35 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TRY 27. Catch made by T.Lyons at TRY 27. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 3.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(0:41 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(0:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TRY 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(0:58 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by J.Banks at TRY 49. Gain of 11 yards. J.Banks ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 40(1:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 40. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 36(1:50 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(2:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by T.Lyons at TXST 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(2:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 35.
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TROY 14(2:52 - 2nd) B.Buce 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-M.Rivers.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 6(3:01 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 9(3:48 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 6.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 13(4:24 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 9.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(6:07 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by M.Vice at TXST 37. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 39(6:11 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48(6:19 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 8(6:28 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 45 yards to TRY 47 Center-D.Harris. D.Stoudemire returned punt from the TRY 47. Tackled by TXST at TXST 48.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 8(6:32 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 8(6:38 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 6(7:20 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 46(7:38 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 40 yards to TXST 6 Center-TRY. Downed by TRY.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - TROY 50(8:12 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TXST 50. Catch made by K.Vidal at TXST 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 46.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TROY 47(8:57 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TXST 50 for -3 yards (J.Revels)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 47(9:33 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TXST 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 47.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24(10:08 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 24. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 24. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 20(10:42 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 11(11:00 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 45(11:06 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to TRY 11 Center-D.Harris. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 45(11:15 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 45(11:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(12:01 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TRY 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 43(13:18 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TRY 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 9 - TXSTSM 39(13:32 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 43.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(11:02 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 49 for 10 yards. L.Pare ran out of bounds. PENALTY on TXST-M.Barbee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(13:56 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 39.
|Kickoff
|(13:56 - 2nd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 39(14:28 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 35 yards to TRY 26 Center-D.Harris. Downed by TXST.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 42(15:00 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 40(0:25 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(1:29 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 40.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 28(1:38 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 24(2:16 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 24. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(2:47 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 19. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TROY 41(2:56 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 42 yards to TXST 17 Center-TRY. R.Groves returned punt from the TXST 17. Tackled by TRY at TXST 19.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 41(3:03 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 37(3:40 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 37(3:47 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 37(3:59 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 39(4:40 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TRY 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 37.
3 & 6 - TXSTSM(4:51 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks. PENALTY on TXST-R.West Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on TRY-C.Crawford Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 39(6:12 - 1st) L.Hatcher scrambles to TRY 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(6:56 - 1st) L.Hatcher rushed to TRY 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 46(7:06 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TRY 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 50(7:47 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TRY 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(8:22 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TRY 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 50.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 34(8:53 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 33(9:37 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(10:04 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - TROY 31(10:10 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to TXST 25 Center-TRY. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TROY 31(10:15 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 27(10:35 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 27. Catch made by C.Ollendieck at TRY 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(11:14 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 38(11:21 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards to TRY 25 Center-D.Harris. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - TXSTSM 28(12:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 28. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 38.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 28(12:14 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 23(12:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 23. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(13:07 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 42 for yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 42. PENALTY on TXST-A.Costilla Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 6 - TROY 48(13:14 - 1st) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 33. Intercepted by D.Mask at TXST 33. Tackled by TRY at TXST 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 48(13:18 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48(13:54 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TXST 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 38(14:30 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at TRY 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35(15:00 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 38.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 30 yards from TXST 35 to the TRY 35. Out of bounds.
