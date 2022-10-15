Drive Chart
TXSTSM
TROY




TROY
1 Pass
1 Rush
8 YDS
1:39 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 TROY 33
12:07
M.Rivers punts 56 yards to TXST 11 Center-TRY. Downed by TRY.
+12 YD
3RD & 14 TROY 21
12:43
G.Watson pass complete to TRY 21. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 33.
-4 YD
2ND & 10 TROY 25
13:20
J.Doege rushed to TRY 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 21.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TROY 25
13:23
G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
Kickoff
Kickoff
13:23
M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
TXSTSM
2 Pass
1 Rush
70 YDS
1:37 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
13:23
S.Keller extra point is good.
+64 YD
3RD & 4 TXSTSM 36
13:36
L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 36. Gain of 64 yards. L.Pare for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2ND & 9 TXSTSM 31
14:31
L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 31. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 36.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 30
14:53
L.Pare rushed to TXST 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 31.
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
B.Buce kicks 64 yards from TRY 35 to the TXST 1. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by TRY at TXST 30.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 13:23
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 13:23
L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 36. Gain of 64 yards. L.Pare for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
70
yds
1:37
pos
13
10
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:22
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 0:22
L.Pare rushed to TRY End Zone for 3 yards. L.Pare for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:26
pos
6
10
Field Goal 2:48
B.Buce 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-M.Rivers.
7
plays
42
yds
3:31
pos
0
10
Point After TD 13:56
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:56
G.Watson pass complete to TRY 26. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 26. Gain of 74 yards. T.Johnson for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
74
yds
00:12
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 8
Rushing 4 3
Passing 7 5
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-10 0-6
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 260 250
Total Plays 41 31
Avg Gain 6.3 8.1
Net Yards Rushing 81 54
Rush Attempts 20 15
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 3.6
Yards Passing 179 196
Comp. - Att. 14-21 9-16
Yards Per Pass 8.5 11.4
Penalties - Yards 2-20 0-0
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-37.8 4-45.5
Return Yards 2 5
Punts - Returns 1-2 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas State 3-3 077-14
Troy 4-2 0100-10
Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, AL
 179 PASS YDS 196
81 RUSH YDS 54
260 TOTAL YDS 250
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 179 1 0 154.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.6% 1488 13 7 131.9
L. Hatcher 14/21 179 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 288 1
L. Pare 13 55 1 12
C. Hill  11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 308 1
C. Hill 5 22 0 10
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 -121 0
L. Hatcher 2 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 94 0
L. Pare 1 1 64 1 64
A. Hawkins  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 437 6
A. Hawkins 5 5 39 0 14
T. Lyons  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Lyons 2 2 25 0 24
M. Barbee  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 203 1
M. Barbee 3 3 25 0 10
J. Banks  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 185 1
J. Banks 3 2 22 0 11
C. Brown  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 196 3
C. Brown 2 1 4 0 4
J. Ortega-Jones  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 147 1
J. Ortega-Jones 2 0 0 0 0
R. Groves  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 69 0
R. Groves 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Mask  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Mask 1-0 0.0 1
J. Revels  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Revels 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Keller  6 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/7 16/16
S. Keller 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
S. O'Kelly 4 37.8 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Moorer  6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
D. Moorer 1 29.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Groves 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.7 38 0
R. Groves 1 2.0 2 0
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 196 1 1 167.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 1451 5 6 138.2
G. Watson 9/16 196 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Billingsley  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 316 3
D. Billingsley 7 38 0 9
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 254 2
K. Vidal 5 19 0 8
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 -83 2
G. Watson 2 1 0 4
J. Doege  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -13 0
J. Doege 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 385 2
T. Johnson 3 3 86 1 74
D. Ross  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
D. Ross 1 1 37 0 37
J. Woods  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Woods 1 1 37 0 37
R. Johnson  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 206 2
R. Johnson 2 1 29 0 29
M. Vice  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 66 0
M. Vice 2 1 24 0 24
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 70 0
K. Vidal 2 2 16 0 12
C. Ollendieck  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
C. Ollendieck 1 1 4 0 4
M. Rogers  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 198 0
M. Rogers 1 0 0 0 0
D. Stoudemire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 337 1
D. Stoudemire 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Buce  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/10 17/17
B. Buce 1/1 24 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Rivers  44 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
M. Rivers 3 42.0 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Vice  88 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
M. Vice 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 6.8 34 0
D. Stoudemire 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 TXSTSM 33 1:53 3 5 Punt
10:04 TXSTSM 25 6:17 10 38 Downs
2:47 TXSTSM 19 3:39 6 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 TXSTSM 25 2:56 7 30 Punt
7:20 TXSTSM 6 1:01 3 2 Punt
2:48 TXSTSM 25 2:26 9 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 29 1:37 3 70 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 35 1:53 5 17 INT
11:14 TROY 25 1:10 3 6 Punt
3:47 TROY 37 1:00 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 TROY 26 0:12 1 74 TD
11:00 TROY 11 3:40 6 43 Punt
6:19 TXSTSM 48 3:31 7 42 FG
0:22 TROY 31 0:22 4 56 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 TROY 25 1:39 3 8 Punt

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - TROY 33
(12:07 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 56 yards to TXST 11 Center-TRY. Downed by TRY.
+12 YD
3 & 14 - TROY 21
(12:43 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 21. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 33.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25
(13:20 - 3rd) J.Doege rushed to TRY 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(13:23 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
Kickoff
(13:23 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 70 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:23 - 3rd) S.Keller extra point is good.
+64 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 36
(13:36 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 36. Gain of 64 yards. L.Pare for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 31
(14:31 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 31. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 36.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30
(14:53 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 31.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 64 yards from TRY 35 to the TXST 1. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by TRY at TXST 30.

TROY
Trojans
 - End of Half (4 plays, 56 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
+37 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 50
(0:01 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TXST 50. Catch made by D.Ross at TXST 50. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 13.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(0:06 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TXST 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 50.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 38
(0:14 - 2nd) G.Watson scrambles to TRY 42 for 4 yards. G.Watson ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31
(0:19 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 38.
Kickoff
(0:22 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 35 yards from TXST 35 to the TRY 30. M.Vice returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXST at TRY 31.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:22 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 3
(0:28 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TRY End Zone for 3 yards. L.Pare for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 27
(0:35 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TRY 27. Catch made by T.Lyons at TRY 27. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 3.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27
(0:41 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38
(0:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TRY 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 27.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49
(0:58 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by J.Banks at TRY 49. Gain of 11 yards. J.Banks ran out of bounds.
+11 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 40
(1:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 40. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 49.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 36
(1:50 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 36. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 40.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(2:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by T.Lyons at TXST 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 36.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(2:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 35.
Kickoff
(2:48 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 42 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TROY 14
(2:52 - 2nd) B.Buce 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-M.Rivers.
No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 6
(3:01 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 9
(3:48 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 6.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 13
(4:24 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 9.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(6:07 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by M.Vice at TXST 37. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 13.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 39
(6:11 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 37.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(6:19 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TXST 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 39.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 8
(6:28 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 45 yards to TRY 47 Center-D.Harris. D.Stoudemire returned punt from the TRY 47. Tackled by TXST at TXST 48.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 8
(6:32 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 8
(6:38 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 6
(7:20 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 8.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (6 plays, 43 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 46
(7:38 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 40 yards to TXST 6 Center-TRY. Downed by TRY.
+4 YD
3 & 13 - TROY 50
(8:12 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TXST 50. Catch made by K.Vidal at TXST 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 46.
Sack
2 & 10 - TROY 47
(8:57 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TXST 50 for -3 yards (J.Revels)
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(9:33 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TXST 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 47.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24
(10:08 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 24. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 24. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 47.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 20
(10:42 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 24.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 11
(11:00 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 20.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 45
(11:06 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to TRY 11 Center-D.Harris. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 45
(11:15 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 45
(11:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47
(12:01 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TRY 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 45.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 43
(13:18 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TRY 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 47.
+4 YD
1 & 9 - TXSTSM 39
(13:32 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 43.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(11:02 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 49 for 10 yards. L.Pare ran out of bounds. PENALTY on TXST-M.Barbee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(13:56 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 39.
Kickoff
(13:56 - 2nd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 74 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:56 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
+74 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 26
(14:08 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 26. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 26. Gain of 74 yards. T.Johnson for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 39
(14:28 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 35 yards to TRY 26 Center-D.Harris. Downed by TXST.
-3 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 42
(15:00 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 39.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 40
(0:25 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 42.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(1:29 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 40.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 28
(1:38 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 33.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 24
(2:16 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 24. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 28.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19
(2:47 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 19. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 24.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - TROY 41
(2:56 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 42 yards to TXST 17 Center-TRY. R.Groves returned punt from the TXST 17. Tackled by TRY at TXST 19.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 41
(3:03 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 37
(3:40 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(3:47 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Downs (10 plays, 38 yards, 6:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 37
(3:59 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 39
(4:40 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TRY 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 37.
3 & 6 - TXSTSM
(4:51 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks. PENALTY on TXST-R.West Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on TRY-C.Crawford Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 39
(6:12 - 1st) L.Hatcher scrambles to TRY 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 39.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(6:56 - 1st) L.Hatcher rushed to TRY 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 39.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 46
(7:06 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TRY 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 43.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 50
(7:47 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TRY 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46
(8:22 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TRY 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 50.
+12 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 34
(8:53 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 46.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 33
(9:37 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 34.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(10:04 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 33.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - TROY 31
(10:10 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to TXST 25 Center-TRY. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TROY 31
(10:15 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 27
(10:35 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 27. Catch made by C.Ollendieck at TRY 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 31.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(11:14 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 27.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 38
(11:21 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards to TRY 25 Center-D.Harris. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
+10 YD
3 & 15 - TXSTSM 28
(12:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 28. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 38.
No Gain
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 28
(12:14 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 23
(12:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 23. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(13:07 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 42 for yards. Tackled by TRY at TXST 42. PENALTY on TXST-A.Costilla Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

TROY
Trojans
 - Interception (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 6 - TROY 48
(13:14 - 1st) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 33. Intercepted by D.Mask at TXST 33. Tackled by TRY at TXST 33.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 48
(13:18 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(13:54 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TXST 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 48.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 38
(14:30 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at TRY 48.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(15:00 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TRY 38.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 30 yards from TXST 35 to the TRY 35. Out of bounds.
