Drive Chart
|
|
|UCONN
|BALLST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 9:58
Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 19. Catch made by A.Turner at BALL 19. Gain of 19 yards. A.Turner for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
69
yds
2:43
pos
6
0
Touchdown 0:15
C.Steele rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. C.Steele for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
73
yds
5:18
pos
7
6
Point After TD 0:15
B.VonGunten extra point is good. PENALTY on UCONN-UCONN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 12:25
Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by J.Joly at BALL 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Joly for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
69
yds
2:50
pos
13
7
Field Goal 9:21
B.VonGunten 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
9
plays
54
yds
3:04
pos
14
10
Touchdown 0:58
R.Burns rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. R.Burns for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
64
yds
1:53
pos
20
10
Field Goal 10:34
B.VonGunten 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
10
plays
29
yds
3:14
pos
21
13
Touchdown 7:24
C.Steele rushed to UCONN End Zone for 2 yards. C.Steele for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
24
yds
00:41
pos
21
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:24
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Paddock rushed to UCONN 3 for yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 10. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
21
19
Touchdown 2:40
C.Steele rushed to UCONN End Zone for 17 yards. C.Steele for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
59
yds
2:35
pos
21
25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|23
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|328
|356
|Total Plays
|64
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|199
|209
|Rush Attempts
|42
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|129
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|18-22
|19-39
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|12-110
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.0
|4-45.3
|Return Yards
|-4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2--4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|129
|PASS YDS
|147
|
|
|199
|RUSH YDS
|209
|
|
|328
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|18/22
|129
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|17
|72
|0
|16
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|11
|71
|1
|24
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|10
|40
|0
|15
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|2
|15
|0
|14
|
C. Millen 10 QB
|C. Millen
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|8
|8
|56
|1
|19
|
J. Joly 17 TE
|J. Joly
|3
|3
|33
|1
|39
|
K. Clercius 16 WR
|K. Clercius
|3
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
J. Flynn 84 WR
|J. Flynn
|3
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
B. Niemenski 83 TE
|B. Niemenski
|2
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Estes 87 TE
|B. Estes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 0 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 8 LB
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 1 DB
|M. Dixon
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruelas 17 K
|N. Ruelas
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 13 P
|G. Caratan
|6
|39.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|4
|20.3
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|2
|-2.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|19/39
|147
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|32
|179
|3
|25
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|29
|0
|15
|
N. Presley 19 WR
|N. Presley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|3
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|14
|8
|71
|0
|18
|
B. Hunt 80 TE
|B. Hunt
|9
|5
|25
|0
|12
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 11 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|7
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
N. Presley 19 WR
|N. Presley
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|5
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Pearce 40 LB
|C. Pearce
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
T. Woodard 6 DL
|T. Woodard
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. VonGunten 14 K
|B. VonGunten
|2/3
|38
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|4
|45.3
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|3
|26.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 57 yards from UCONN 35 to the BALL 8. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at BALL 44. PENALTY on UCONN-B.Bouyer-Randle Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(14:52 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 47(14:29 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 47. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCONN 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(14:02 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 39(13:30 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 39. Catch made by B.Hunt at UCONN 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 37.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 37(12:56 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+6 YD
4 & 7 - BALLST 37(12:48 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 37. Catch made by Y.Tyler at UCONN 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 31.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(12:41 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 37.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 37(12:08 - 1st) R.Burns rushed to BALL 40 for 23 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 40(11:37 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to BALL 25 for 15 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(10:59 - 1st) A.Turner rushed to BALL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 24(10:29 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 24. Catch made by J.Joly at BALL 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 19(10:09 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 19. Catch made by A.Turner at BALL 19. Gain of 19 yards. A.Turner for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:58 - 1st) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the BALL End Zone. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(9:51 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 21.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 21(9:30 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 21(9:25 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for N.Presley.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 21(9:21 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 59 yards to UCONN 20 Center-BALL. V.Rosa returned punt from the UCONN 20. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 15.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 15(9:10 - 1st) PENALTY on UCONN-N.Ofori-Nyadu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - UCONN 10(9:10 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 15.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UCONN 15(8:35 - 1st) PENALTY on UCONN-B.Niemenski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - UCONN 10(8:23 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 10. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 10. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 16.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - UCONN 16(7:49 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 16. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 16. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 28(7:29 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 30 for 2 yards. Z.Turner ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 30(6:52 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 30. Catch made by J.Flynn at UCONN 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 32.
|Sack
3 & 6 - UCONN 32(6:15 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at UCONN 28 for -4 yards (C.Pearce)
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCONN 28(5:41 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 45 yards to BALL 27 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(5:33 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 37.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(5:19 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to UCONN 48 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(4:41 - 1st) J.Paddock scrambles to UCONN 46 for 2 yards. J.Paddock ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 46(4:08 - 1st) N.Presley rushed to UCONN 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 41(3:36 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 36 for 5 yards. C.Steele FUMBLES forced by B.Bouyer-Randle. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-C.Steele at UCONN 36. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 36. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(3:05 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 36. Catch made by B.Hunt at UCONN 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(2:37 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 21.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 21(2:09 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 21. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCONN 21. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 5(1:33 - 1st) J.Paddock rushed to UCONN 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BALLST 2(0:59 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - BALLST 2(0:55 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - BALLST 1(0:19 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. C.Steele for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 1st) B.VonGunten extra point is good. PENALTY on UCONN-UCONN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 62 yards from BALL 35 to the UCONN 3. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 31.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(0:06 - 1st) A.Turner rushed to UCONN 45 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 45(15:00 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 50.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 50(14:19 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 50. Catch made by B.Niemenski at BALL 50. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 49(13:39 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 49. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 49. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 44(13:04 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to BALL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 39.
|+39 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 39(12:34 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by J.Joly at BALL 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Joly for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:25 - 2nd) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 62 yards from UCONN 35 to the BALL 3. Fair catch by A.Uzodinma.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(12:25 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(12:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 38. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 40(11:57 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 46(11:33 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(11:18 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by Y.Tyler at UCONN 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 42. PENALTY on UCONN-J.Mitchell Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(11:10 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to UCONN 27 for yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 14. PENALTY on BALL-C.Stewart Low Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - BALLST 42(10:51 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|+3 YD
2 & 25 - BALLST 42(10:43 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 39.
|+18 YD
3 & 22 - BALLST 39(10:10 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 39. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCONN 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BALLST 28(9:27 - 2nd) B.VonGunten 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the UCONN End Zone. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 17(9:17 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 17. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 17. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 21.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 21(8:44 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 21. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 39.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 39(8:09 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 45 for 16 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 45(7:35 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 45 for yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 45. PENALTY on UCONN-J.Guidone Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - UCONN 45(7:10 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 45. Catch made by B.Niemenski at UCONN 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - UCONN 48(6:29 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to BALL 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UCONN 42(5:47 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at BALL 47 for -5 yards (T.Woodard; C.Coll)
|Punt
4 & 12 - UCONN 47(5:08 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 37 yards to BALL 10 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(5:00 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 10. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 10. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 16.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 16(4:39 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(4:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 30(3:51 - 2nd) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 31. PENALTY on BALL-N.Presley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 17 - BALLST 21(3:41 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 21. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 24.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - BALLST 24(3:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|Punt
4 & 14 - BALLST 24(3:01 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 41 yards to UCONN 35 Center-BALL. V.Rosa returned punt from the UCONN 35. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 36.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(2:51 - 2nd) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 43(2:24 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 43. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(2:11 - 2nd) Z.Turner rushed to BALL 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 43(1:59 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 39(1:44 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
|+24 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 40(1:39 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to BALL 16 for 24 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 16.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 16(1:19 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 1 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCONN 1(1:09 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to BALL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 1(1:00 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. R.Burns for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 59 yards from UCONN 35 to the BALL 6. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(0:52 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at BALL 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 38.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - BALLST 38(0:34 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol. PENALTY on UCONN-C.Shearin Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(0:30 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 48(0:24 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 48(0:19 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BALLST 48(0:14 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 52 yards to UCONN End Zone Center-BALL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 60 yards from BALL 35 to the UCONN 5. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 29.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29(14:52 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 39(14:28 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 41.
|Int
2 & 8 - UCONN 41(13:53 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN 50. Intercepted by C.Pearce at UCONN 50. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 50.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(13:48 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UCONN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 49(13:27 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 42(13:11 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(12:48 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to UCONN 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BALLST 40(12:20 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 40(12:13 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 40. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCONN 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(11:27 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 22(11:17 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 21.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BALLST 21(10:44 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BALLST 28(10:39 - 3rd) B.VonGunten 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 62 yards from BALL 35 to the UCONN 3. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(10:34 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by B.Niemenski at UCONN 25. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 31. PENALTY on UCONN-C.Haynes Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - UCONN 20(10:27 - 3rd) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 34 for 14 yards. Z.Turner ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UCONN 34(9:33 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UCONN 34(9:02 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(8:36 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 35(7:58 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCONN 37(7:22 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UCONN 37(7:15 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 52 yards to BALL 11 Center-UCONN. Downed by T.Zozus.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 11(7:05 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 15(6:47 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 17.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BALLST 17(6:15 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BALLST 17(6:10 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 29 yards to BALL 46 Center-BALL. Downed by BALL.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(6:00 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to BALL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - UCONN 40(5:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCONN-R.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 45(5:15 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 40 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 40(4:47 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 38.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - UCONN 38(4:00 - 3rd) C.Millen rushed to BALL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 36. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(3:39 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 33(3:03 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 33. Catch made by K.Clercius at BALL 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 29.
|-11 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 29(2:19 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by J.Joly at BALL 29. Gain of -11 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UCONN 40(1:32 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 40 yards to BALL End Zone Center-UCONN. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(1:20 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BALLST 21(0:53 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - BALLST 21(0:42 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson. The Replay Official reviewed the tipped pass and the play was overturned. J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson. PENALTY on UCONN-S.Cross Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(0:42 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 43.
|Int
2 & 3 - BALLST 43(0:15 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN 35. Intercepted by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 35. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 35.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 35(0:08 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 38(15:00 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 40(14:19 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 40. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 43. PENALTY on BALL-N.Jones Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 40. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 44.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UCONN 44(14:16 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 26 yards to BALL 30 Center-UCONN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(14:04 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 30(13:41 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - BALLST 30(13:30 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at BALL 30. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at BALL 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(13:22 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 46(13:03 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 46(12:58 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by N.Presley at BALL 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(12:46 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 39. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at UCONN 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 34(12:11 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 34. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCONN 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 30(11:51 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(11:16 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 25(10:43 - 4th) V.Pemberton rushed to UCONN 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 24.
|Sack
3 & 5 - BALLST 24(10:05 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at UCONN 30 for -6 yards (J.Mitchell)
4 & 11 - BALLST 37(9:23 - 4th) B.VonGunten 47 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-BALL Holder-BALL. M.Bell blocked the kick. T.Wortham recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(9:14 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 48. PENALTY on UCONN-R.Burns Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 23 - UCONN 33(8:57 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 29.
|No Gain
2 & 27 - UCONN 29(8:22 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for B.Estes.
|No Gain
3 & 27 - UCONN 29(8:10 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 29 for 0 yards. V.Rosa FUMBLES forced by T.Woodard. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-A.Uzodinma at UCONN 29. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 24. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(8:05 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 24(7:58 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 15.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 15(7:39 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 2 for 13 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 2(7:28 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN End Zone for 2 yards. C.Steele for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:24 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Paddock rushed to UCONN 3 for yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 10. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 58 yards from BALL 35 to the UCONN 7. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(7:24 - 4th) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 31.
|-6 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 31(6:47 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 25 for -6 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 25.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UCONN 25(6:07 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at UCONN 25 for 0 yards (J.Harris)
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCONN 25(5:23 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 34 yards to BALL 41 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by D.Tate.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(5:15 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 48(4:50 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 49(4:17 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 49. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(4:04 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 49(3:52 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 24 for 25 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(3:25 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 24(3:16 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 17.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 17(2:49 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN End Zone for 17 yards. C.Steele for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:40 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(2:40 - 4th) PENALTY on UCONN-J.Stafford Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(2:40 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 48 yards from BALL 50 to the UCONN 2. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 14(2:34 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 14. Catch made by J.Flynn at UCONN 14. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 19(2:17 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 19. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 20.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UCONN 20(1:55 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Flynn.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - UCONN 20(1:48 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 20. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 20. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 25. PENALTY on UCONN-C.Haynes Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
4 & 9 - UCONN 15(1:42 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 15. Catch made by R.Burns at UCONN 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 20.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(1:27 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 15(1:22 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BALLST 8(1:14 - 4th) J.Paddock kneels at the UCONN 10.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 10(0:30 - 4th) J.Paddock kneels at the UCONN 12.
