Drive Chart
UCONN
BALLST

Key Players
Z. Turner 11 QB
129 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 40 RuYds
C. Steele 33 RB
179 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:58
Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 19. Catch made by A.Turner at BALL 19. Gain of 19 yards. A.Turner for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
69
yds
2:43
pos
6
0
Point After TD 9:58
N.Ruelas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 0:15
C.Steele rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. C.Steele for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
73
yds
5:18
pos
7
6
Point After TD 0:15
B.VonGunten extra point is good. PENALTY on UCONN-UCONN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:25
Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by J.Joly at BALL 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Joly for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
69
yds
2:50
pos
13
7
Point After TD 12:25
N.Ruelas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Field Goal 9:21
B.VonGunten 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
9
plays
54
yds
3:04
pos
14
10
Touchdown 0:58
R.Burns rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. R.Burns for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
64
yds
1:53
pos
20
10
Point After TD 0:58
N.Ruelas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:34
B.VonGunten 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
10
plays
29
yds
3:14
pos
21
13
4th Quarter
Touchdown 7:24
C.Steele rushed to UCONN End Zone for 2 yards. C.Steele for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
24
yds
00:41
pos
21
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:24
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Paddock rushed to UCONN 3 for yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 10. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
21
19
Touchdown 2:40
C.Steele rushed to UCONN End Zone for 17 yards. C.Steele for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
59
yds
2:35
pos
21
25
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:40
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
21
25
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 23
Rushing 10 11
Passing 6 8
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 5-14 10-19
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 328 356
Total Plays 64 83
Avg Gain 5.1 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 199 209
Rush Attempts 42 44
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 4.8
Yards Passing 129 147
Comp. - Att. 18-22 19-39
Yards Per Pass 4.8 3.5
Penalties - Yards 12-110 2-25
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-39.0 4-45.3
Return Yards -4 0
Punts - Returns 2--4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Connecticut 3-4 7140021
Ball State 3-3 7331225
Scheumann Stadium Muncie, IN
 129 PASS YDS 147
199 RUSH YDS 209
328 TOTAL YDS 356
Connecticut
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Turner  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 129 2 1 152.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 661 5 3 107.6
Z. Turner 18/22 129 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Rosa  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 197 4
V. Rosa 17 72 0 16
R. Burns  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 82 0
R. Burns 11 71 1 24
Z. Turner  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 99 0
Z. Turner 10 40 0 15
A. Turner  5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 5 0
A. Turner 2 15 0 14
C. Millen  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 87 1
C. Millen 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Turner  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 8 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 219 2
A. Turner 8 8 56 1 19
J. Joly  17 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 97 0
J. Joly 3 3 33 1 39
K. Clercius  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 148 0
K. Clercius 3 2 22 0 18
J. Flynn  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 1
J. Flynn 3 2 7 0 5
B. Niemenski  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
B. Niemenski 2 2 6 0 7
R. Burns  30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Burns 1 1 5 0 5
B. Estes  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Estes 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Bouyer-Randle  0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Bouyer-Randle 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mitchell  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Mitchell 1-0 1.0 0
M. Dixon  1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Dixon 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruelas  17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/8 13/13
N. Ruelas 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Caratan  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 0 0
G. Caratan 6 39.0 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Rosa  22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.3 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
V. Rosa 4 20.3 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Rosa 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.0 33 0
V. Rosa 2 -2.0 1 0
Ball State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Paddock  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.7% 147 0 1 75.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 1660 12 6 128.1
J. Paddock 19/39 147 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Steele  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 179 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 625 5
C. Steele 32 179 3 25
J. Jackson  12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 54 0
J. Jackson 3 29 0 15
N. Presley  19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Presley 1 5 0 5
V. Pemberton  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 84 0
V. Pemberton 3 1 0 1
J. Paddock  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -23 0
J. Paddock 3 -1 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Jackson  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 8 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 496 2
J. Jackson 14 8 71 0 18
B. Hunt  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 216 3
B. Hunt 9 5 25 0 12
A. Abdur-Rahman  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 182 1
A. Abdur-Rahman 7 3 24 0 12
N. Presley  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
N. Presley 2 1 15 0 15
Y. Tyler  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 344 1
Y. Tyler 5 2 12 0 6
T. Koziol  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 227 5
T. Koziol 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Harris  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Harris 1-0 1.0 0
C. Pearce  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
C. Pearce 1-0 1.0 1
T. Woodard  6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
T. Woodard 1-1 0.5 0
C. Coll  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Coll 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. VonGunten  14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/13 17/17
B. VonGunten 2/3 38 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Borrow  15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
L. Borrow 4 45.3 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Uzodinma II  3 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
A. Uzodinma II 3 26.0 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 UCONN 31 2:43 6 69 TD
9:10 UCONN 10 3:37 6 18 Punt
0:15 UCONN 31 2:50 6 69 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:21 UCONN 17 4:21 6 36 Punt
2:51 UCONN 36 1:53 9 64 TD
0:03 UCONN 20 0:03 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCONN 29 1:12 3 12 INT
10:34 UCONN 25 3:29 6 12 Punt
6:00 BALLST 46 4:40 7 6 Punt
0:08 UCONN 35 1:04 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:14 UCONN 46 1:09 4 -17 Fumble
7:24 UCONN 25 2:09 3 0 Punt
2:40 UCONN 14 1:13 4 6 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 49 2:19 6 20 Downs
9:58 BALLST 17 0:48 3 4 Punt
5:33 BALLST 27 5:18 12 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 BALLST 25 3:04 9 54 FG
5:00 BALLST 10 2:09 6 14 Punt
0:58 BALLST 31 0:55 4 17 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 UCONN 50 3:14 10 29 FG
7:05 BALLST 11 1:05 3 6 Punt
1:20 BALLST 20 1:12 4 23 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 BALLST 30 4:50 13 40 Blocked FG
8:05 UCONN 24 0:41 4 24 TD
5:15 BALLST 41 2:35 8 59 TD
1:27 UCONN 20 1:27 4 8 Game

BALL
Cardinals
 - Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 57 yards from UCONN 35 to the BALL 8. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at BALL 44. PENALTY on UCONN-B.Bouyer-Randle Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49
(14:52 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 47.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 47
(14:29 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 47. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCONN 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 40.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(14:02 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 39.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 39
(13:30 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 39. Catch made by B.Hunt at UCONN 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 37.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 37
(12:56 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+6 YD
4 & 7 - BALLST 37
(12:48 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 37. Catch made by Y.Tyler at UCONN 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 31.

CONN
Huskies
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 31
(12:41 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 37.
+23 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 37
(12:08 - 1st) R.Burns rushed to BALL 40 for 23 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 40
(11:37 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to BALL 25 for 15 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(10:59 - 1st) A.Turner rushed to BALL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 24.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 24
(10:29 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 24. Catch made by J.Joly at BALL 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 19.
+19 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 19
(10:09 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 19. Catch made by A.Turner at BALL 19. Gain of 19 yards. A.Turner for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:58 - 1st) N.Ruelas extra point is good.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:58 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the BALL End Zone. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 17.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 17
(9:51 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 21.
No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 21
(9:30 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 21
(9:25 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for N.Presley.
Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 21
(9:21 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 59 yards to UCONN 20 Center-BALL. V.Rosa returned punt from the UCONN 20. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 15.

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 15
(9:10 - 1st) PENALTY on UCONN-N.Ofori-Nyadu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - UCONN 10
(9:10 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 15.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UCONN 15
(8:35 - 1st) PENALTY on UCONN-B.Niemenski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 15 - UCONN 10
(8:23 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 10. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 10. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 16.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - UCONN 16
(7:49 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 16. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 16. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 28.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 28
(7:29 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 30 for 2 yards. Z.Turner ran out of bounds.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 30
(6:52 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 30. Catch made by J.Flynn at UCONN 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 32.
Sack
3 & 6 - UCONN 32
(6:15 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at UCONN 28 for -4 yards (C.Pearce)
Punt
4 & 10 - UCONN 28
(5:41 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 45 yards to BALL 27 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by J.Jackson.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 73 yards, 5:18 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(5:33 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 37.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37
(5:19 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to UCONN 48 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 48.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48
(4:41 - 1st) J.Paddock scrambles to UCONN 46 for 2 yards. J.Paddock ran out of bounds.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 46
(4:08 - 1st) N.Presley rushed to UCONN 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 41.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 41
(3:36 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 36 for 5 yards. C.Steele FUMBLES forced by B.Bouyer-Randle. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-C.Steele at UCONN 36. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 36. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(3:05 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 36. Catch made by B.Hunt at UCONN 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 24.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 24
(2:37 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 21.
+16 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 21
(2:09 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 21. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCONN 21. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 5.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 5
(1:33 - 1st) J.Paddock rushed to UCONN 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 2.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BALLST 2
(0:59 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - BALLST 2
(0:55 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 1.
+1 YD
4 & Goal - BALLST 1
(0:19 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. C.Steele for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:15 - 1st) B.VonGunten extra point is good. PENALTY on UCONN-UCONN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.

CONN
Huskies
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:15 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 62 yards from BALL 35 to the UCONN 3. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 31.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 31
(0:06 - 1st) A.Turner rushed to UCONN 45 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 45.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 45
(15:00 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 50.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 50
(14:19 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 50. Catch made by B.Niemenski at BALL 50. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 49.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 49
(13:39 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 49. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 49. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 44.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 44
(13:04 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to BALL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 39.
+39 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 39
(12:34 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by J.Joly at BALL 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Joly for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:25 - 2nd) N.Ruelas extra point is good.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 54 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:25 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 62 yards from UCONN 35 to the BALL 3. Fair catch by A.Uzodinma.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(12:25 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 38.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(12:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 38. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 40.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 40
(11:57 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 46.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 46
(11:33 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 48.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48
(11:18 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by Y.Tyler at UCONN 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 42. PENALTY on UCONN-J.Mitchell Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(11:10 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to UCONN 27 for yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 14. PENALTY on BALL-C.Stewart Low Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 25 - BALLST 42
(10:51 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
+3 YD
2 & 25 - BALLST 42
(10:43 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 39.
+18 YD
3 & 22 - BALLST 39
(10:10 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 39. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCONN 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 21.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BALLST 28
(9:27 - 2nd) B.VonGunten 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (6 plays, 36 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:21 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the UCONN End Zone. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 17.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 17
(9:17 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 17. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 17. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 21.
+18 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 21
(8:44 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 21. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 39.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 39
(8:09 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 45 for 16 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 45
(7:35 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 45 for yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 45. PENALTY on UCONN-J.Guidone Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - UCONN 45
(7:10 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 45. Catch made by B.Niemenski at UCONN 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 48.
+6 YD
2 & 13 - UCONN 48
(6:29 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to BALL 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 42.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UCONN 42
(5:47 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at BALL 47 for -5 yards (T.Woodard; C.Coll)
Punt
4 & 12 - UCONN 47
(5:08 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 37 yards to BALL 10 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by J.Jackson.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10
(5:00 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 10. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 10. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 16.
+12 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 16
(4:39 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 28.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(4:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 30.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 30
(3:51 - 2nd) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 31. PENALTY on BALL-N.Presley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+3 YD
2 & 17 - BALLST 21
(3:41 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 21. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 24.
No Gain
3 & 14 - BALLST 24
(3:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
Punt
4 & 14 - BALLST 24
(3:01 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 41 yards to UCONN 35 Center-BALL. V.Rosa returned punt from the UCONN 35. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 36.

CONN
Huskies
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 64 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36
(2:51 - 2nd) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 43.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 43
(2:24 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 43. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 46.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46
(2:11 - 2nd) Z.Turner rushed to BALL 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 43.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 43
(1:59 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 39.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 39
(1:44 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
+24 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 40
(1:39 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to BALL 16 for 24 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 16.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 16
(1:19 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 1 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 1.
No Gain
1 & Goal - UCONN 1
(1:09 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to BALL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 1.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 1
(1:00 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. R.Burns for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:58 - 2nd) N.Ruelas extra point is good.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:58 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 59 yards from UCONN 35 to the BALL 6. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 31.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(0:52 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at BALL 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 38.
Penalty
2 & 4 - BALLST 38
(0:34 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol. PENALTY on UCONN-C.Shearin Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 48
(0:30 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 48
(0:24 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 48
(0:19 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
Punt
4 & 10 - BALLST 48
(0:14 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 52 yards to UCONN End Zone Center-BALL. Touchback.

CONN
Huskies
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 20
(0:03 - 2nd) Z.Turner kneels at the UCONN 19.

CONN
Huskies
 - Interception (3 plays, 12 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 60 yards from BALL 35 to the UCONN 5. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 29.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29
(14:52 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 39.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 39
(14:28 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 41.
Int
2 & 8 - UCONN 41
(13:53 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN 50. Intercepted by C.Pearce at UCONN 50. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 50.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 29 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50
(13:48 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UCONN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 49.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 49
(13:27 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 42.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 42
(13:11 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 39.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(12:48 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to UCONN 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 40.
No Gain
2 & 11 - BALLST 40
(12:20 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
+12 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 40
(12:13 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 40. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCONN 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 28.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(11:27 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 22.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 22
(11:17 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 21.
No Gain
3 & 3 - BALLST 21
(10:44 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - BALLST 28
(10:39 - 3rd) B.VonGunten 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:34 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 62 yards from BALL 35 to the UCONN 3. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(10:34 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by B.Niemenski at UCONN 25. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 31. PENALTY on UCONN-C.Haynes Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 15 - UCONN 20
(10:27 - 3rd) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 34 for 14 yards. Z.Turner ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 1 - UCONN 34
(9:33 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 34.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UCONN 34
(9:02 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 36.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36
(8:36 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 35.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 35
(7:58 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 37.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UCONN 37
(7:22 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
Punt
4 & 8 - UCONN 37
(7:15 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 52 yards to BALL 11 Center-UCONN. Downed by T.Zozus.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 11
(7:05 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 15.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 15
(6:47 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 17.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BALLST 17
(6:15 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 4 - BALLST 17
(6:10 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 29 yards to BALL 46 Center-BALL. Downed by BALL.

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (7 plays, 6 yards, 4:40 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46
(6:00 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to BALL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
Penalty
2 & 4 - UCONN 40
(5:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCONN-R.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 45
(5:15 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 40 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 40.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 40
(4:47 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 38.
+2 YD
4 & 2 - UCONN 38
(4:00 - 3rd) C.Millen rushed to BALL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 36. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36
(3:39 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to BALL 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 33.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 33
(3:03 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 33. Catch made by K.Clercius at BALL 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 29.
-11 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 29
(2:19 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by J.Joly at BALL 29. Gain of -11 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
Punt
4 & 14 - UCONN 40
(1:32 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 40 yards to BALL End Zone Center-UCONN. Touchback.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Interception (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(1:20 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 21.
No Gain
2 & 9 - BALLST 21
(0:53 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
Penalty
3 & 9 - BALLST 21
(0:42 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson. The Replay Official reviewed the tipped pass and the play was overturned. J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson. PENALTY on UCONN-S.Cross Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(0:42 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 43.
Int
2 & 3 - BALLST 43
(0:15 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN 35. Intercepted by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 35. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 35.

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 35
(0:08 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 38.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 38
(15:00 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 40.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 40
(14:19 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 40. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 43. PENALTY on BALL-N.Jones Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 40. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 44.
Punt
4 & 1 - UCONN 44
(14:16 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 26 yards to BALL 30 Center-UCONN. Out of bounds.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Blocked FG (13 plays, 40 yards, 4:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 30
(14:04 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 30
(13:41 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - BALLST 30
(13:30 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at BALL 30. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at BALL 42.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 42
(13:22 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 46.
No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 46
(13:03 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
+15 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 46
(12:58 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by N.Presley at BALL 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 39.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(12:46 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 39. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at UCONN 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 34.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 34
(12:11 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to UCONN 34. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCONN 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 30.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 30
(11:51 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 29.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29
(11:16 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 25.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 25
(10:43 - 4th) V.Pemberton rushed to UCONN 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 24.
Sack
3 & 5 - BALLST 24
(10:05 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at UCONN 30 for -6 yards (J.Mitchell)
4 & 11 - BALLST 37
(9:23 - 4th) B.VonGunten 47 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-BALL Holder-BALL. M.Bell blocked the kick. T.Wortham recovered the blocked kick.

CONN
Huskies
 - Fumble (4 plays, -17 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46
(9:14 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 48. PENALTY on UCONN-R.Burns Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
-4 YD
1 & 23 - UCONN 33
(8:57 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 29.
No Gain
2 & 27 - UCONN 29
(8:22 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for B.Estes.
No Gain
3 & 27 - UCONN 29
(8:10 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 29 for 0 yards. V.Rosa FUMBLES forced by T.Woodard. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-A.Uzodinma at UCONN 29. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 24. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 24 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 24
(8:05 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 24
(7:58 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 15.
+13 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 15
(7:39 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 2 for 13 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 2
(7:28 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN End Zone for 2 yards. C.Steele for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(7:24 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Paddock rushed to UCONN 3 for yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 10. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:24 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 58 yards from BALL 35 to the UCONN 7. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(7:24 - 4th) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 31.
-6 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 31
(6:47 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 25 for -6 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 25.
Sack
3 & 10 - UCONN 25
(6:07 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at UCONN 25 for 0 yards (J.Harris)
Punt
4 & 10 - UCONN 25
(5:23 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 34 yards to BALL 41 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by D.Tate.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 59 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(5:15 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 48.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 48
(4:50 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at BALL 49.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 49
(4:17 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 49. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 49
(4:04 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 49
(3:52 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 24 for 25 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 24
(3:25 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 24
(3:16 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 17.
+17 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 17
(2:49 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN End Zone for 17 yards. C.Steele for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(2:40 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

CONN
Huskies
 - Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(2:40 - 4th) PENALTY on UCONN-J.Stafford Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(2:40 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 48 yards from BALL 50 to the UCONN 2. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 14.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 14
(2:34 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 14. Catch made by J.Flynn at UCONN 14. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 19.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 19
(2:17 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 19. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 20.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UCONN 20
(1:55 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Flynn.
Penalty
4 & 4 - UCONN 20
(1:48 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 20. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 20. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at UCONN 25. PENALTY on UCONN-C.Haynes Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
4 & 9 - UCONN 15
(1:42 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 15. Catch made by R.Burns at UCONN 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at UCONN 20.

BALL
Cardinals
 - End of Game (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(1:27 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 15.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 15
(1:22 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to UCONN 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 8.
No Gain
1 & Goal - BALLST 8
(1:14 - 4th) J.Paddock kneels at the UCONN 10.
-2 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 10
(0:30 - 4th) J.Paddock kneels at the UCONN 12.
NCAA FB Scores