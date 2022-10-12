|
|
|WASHST
|OREGST
Oregon State, Washington State look to escape middle of Pac-12
Oregon State, Washington State look to escape middle of Pac-12
Two teams sitting in the middle of the Pac-12 standings face each other in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday night, as Washington State clashes with Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore.
Washington State has won eight straight games against the Beavers, including four on their home turf. Oregon State's last home victory against the Cougars came on Oct. 6, 2012.
The Beavers (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) ended a two-game losing streak with a wild 28-27 comeback win at Stanford last weekend. Oregon State trailed 24-10 going into the fourth quarter but rallied with an 18-point surge. It was capped by Ben Gulbranson's 56-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Shaun Harrison with 13 seconds left.
Gulbranson was making his first career start. He threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns while replacing Chance Nolan under center.
Nolan is in concussion protocol, according to a report from OregonLive.com. His status for Saturday is undetermined.
"(Gulbranson) did some good things in the game. For a first start, two touchdowns, no picks. Couple sacks that he's got to do better on that," Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith told OregonLive.com. "We'll look for him, if he's the guy, to take a nice step from Game 1 start to Game 2."
Washington State (4-2, 1-2) has lost two of its last three. Each setback has come against a Top 25 opponent, then-No. 15 Oregon and then-No. 6 USC. The Cougars have one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the conference in transfer Cameron Ward, who is tied for second in the Pac-12 with 15 touchdown passes.
The Cougars have had success when Ward is out in space and can be a threat to run. However, coach Jake Dickert said this week that the team will be without two top offensive threats in wide receiver Renard Bell and running back Nakia Watson "for some time" due to injuries.
"Both guys will return at some point," Dickert said, "but it won't be until a little bit later."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|10
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|169
|163
|Total Plays
|37
|38
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|70
|Rush Attempts
|10
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|132
|93
|Comp. - Att.
|12-27
|7-16
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|3-52.3
|Return Yards
|36
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-36
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|132
|PASS YDS
|93
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|169
|TOTAL YDS
|163
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|12/27
|132
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|5
|43
|0
|18
|
D. Paine 30 RB
|D. Paine
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|4
|-5
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|3
|2
|40
|0
|25
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|7
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|7
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|4
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Nunnally 4 WR
|T. Nunnally
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Langford Jr. 5 DB
|D. Langford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mujahid 48 DL
|A. Mujahid
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Falatea 50 LB
|L. Falatea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Malani 15 DL
|N. Malani
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pule III 42 DT
|A. Pule III
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Edson 95 LB
|A. Edson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|1/1
|29
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|4
|41.8
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|2
|21.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|7/16
|93
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|7
|30
|0
|9
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|6
|15
|0
|6
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|3
|6
|1
|4
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|2
|-4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|3
|3
|56
|0
|32
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|5
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper Jr. 23 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Sappington 36 K
|A. Sappington
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|2
|55.5
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|60.0
|60
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - WASHST 42(0:02 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WASHST 42(0:11 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WASHST 42(0:16 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(0:23 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 49. Catch made by B.Riviere at ORS 49. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Cooper; K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 48(0:34 - 2nd) C.Ward scrambles to ORS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 49.
|+18 YD
1 & 20 - WASHST 30(0:48 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 48 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at WST 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(0:57 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 40. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 46. PENALTY on WST-F.Fa'amoe Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 30(1:05 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at WST 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(1:12 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - OREGST 11(1:19 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 59 yards to WST 30 Center-D.Black. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 30. R.Ferrel ran out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 10 - OREGST 20(1:24 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 11 for -9 yards (R.Stone)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 20(1:30 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(1:35 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 32(1:43 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 48 yards to ORS 20 Center-S.Samarzich. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - WASHST 37(1:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on WST-F.Mauigoa False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WASHST 37(1:46 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WASHST 37(1:53 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - WASHST 29(2:16 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Wright; R.Cooper at WST 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 20(2:46 - 2nd) C.Ward scrambles to WST 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at WST 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 25 - WASHST 15(3:26 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold; S.Lolohea at WST 20.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(3:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on WST-A.Archie Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OREGST 18(3:35 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 52 yards to WST 30 Center-D.Black. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - OREGST 16(4:19 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; D.Henley at ORS 18.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OREGST 16(4:27 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 11(4:59 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; K.Thornton at ORS 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
3 & 3 - WASHST 48(5:07 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 37 yards to ORS 11 Center-S.Samarzich. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 47(5:46 - 2nd) D.Paine rushed to ORS 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(5:55 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 48. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 48. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wright at ORS 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(6:36 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 48. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WST 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at WST 48.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - WASHST 31(7:08 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 31. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at WST 45.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 31(7:13 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(7:17 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(7:46 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 16. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 16. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; E.Mascarenas-Arnold at WST 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - OREGST 38(7:55 - 2nd) ORS punts 46 yards to WST 16 Center-D.Black. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OREGST 38(8:00 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 36(8:17 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff; A.Mujahid at ORS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(8:22 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 32(8:49 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at ORS 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(9:20 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at ORS 32.
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WASHST 19(9:27 - 2nd) D.Janikowski 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Samarzich Holder-N.Haberer.
|+15 YD
3 & 22 - WASHST 27(10:09 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 27. Catch made by R.Ferrel at ORS 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; O.Speights at ORS 12.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - WASHST 27(10:13 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASHST 15(10:55 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at ORS 27 for -12 yards (J.McCartan)
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 23(11:13 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 23. Catch made by D.Stribling at ORS 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper; O.Speights at ORS 15.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WASHST 23(11:17 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 28(11:49 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 28. Catch made by T.Nunnally at ORS 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 23.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(12:27 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 41. Catch made by D.Ollie at ORS 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(12:47 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 45. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WST 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 41.
|+25 YD
3 & 6 - WASHST 20(13:24 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 20. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at WST 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 16(13:39 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at WST 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(13:54 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|Kickoff
|(14:00 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 61 yards from ORS 35 to the WST 4. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Thomas; J.Robinson at WST 16.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OREGST 16(14:06 - 2nd) A.Sappington 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OREGST 8(14:10 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OREGST 8(14:10 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WST 8. Catch made by A.Gould at WST 8. Gain of yards. A.Gould for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 11(15:00 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to WST 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at WST 8.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 43(0:29 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WST 43. Catch made by J.Velling at WST 43. Gain of 32 yards. J.Velling FUMBLES forced by R.Stone. Fumble RECOVERED by ORS-J.Dunmore at WST 16. Tackled by WST at WST 11.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(1:05 - 1st) S.Bolden rushed to WST 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 35(1:34 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at ORS 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(2:14 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at ORS 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 19(2:49 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 19. Catch made by J.Colletto at ORS 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade; A.Marsh at ORS 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 14(3:18 - 1st) B.Gulbranson rushed to ORS 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia at ORS 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 10(3:58 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 10. Catch made by S.Bolden at ORS 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at ORS 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 5(4:35 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 10 for 5 yards. J.Griffin FUMBLES forced by J.Lee. Fumble RECOVERED by ORS-J.Colletto at ORS 10. Tackled by WST at ORS 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - WASHST 40(4:44 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 35 yards to ORS 5 Center-S.Samarzich. Downed by D.Henley.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WASHST 35(5:26 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at ORS 40 for -5 yards (K.Oladapo; K.Fisher-Morris)
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WASHST 35(5:31 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(5:50 - 1st) J.Jenkins rushed to ORS 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at ORS 35.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 8 - OREGST 46(6:05 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass INTERCEPTED at WST 23. Intercepted by S.Lockett at WST 23. Tackled by A.Gould; S.Bolden at ORS 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 45(6:49 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Edson; L.Falatea at ORS 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(7:30 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at ORS 45.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 31(8:05 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 31. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at ORS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(8:10 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for D.Martinez.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 30(8:48 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to ORS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; A.Pule at ORS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - OREGST 30(9:29 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at ORS 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(10:04 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by J.Velling at ORS 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at ORS 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - WASHST 32(10:13 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 47 yards to ORS 21 Center-S.Samarzich. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASHST 32(10:19 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 32(10:23 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(10:27 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 1st) A.Sappington kicks 63 yards from ORS 35 to the WST 2. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Brownholtz at WST 32.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 1st) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 1(10:39 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to WST End Zone for 1 yards. J.Colletto for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 5(11:18 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to WST 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Malani; A.Mujahid at WST 1.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(11:55 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to WST 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at WST 5.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(12:30 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by J.Velling at WST 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 10.
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - OREGST 35(13:01 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WST 35. Catch made by T.Lindsey at WST 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - OREGST 36(13:40 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to WST 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; F.Mauigoa at WST 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OREGST 36(14:18 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to WST 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff; A.Pule at WST 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(14:50 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to WST 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Pule; R.Stone at WST 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ORS End Zone. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lataimua at WST 40.
