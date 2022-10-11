|
|
|WISC
|MICHST
Wisconsin visits Michigan State aiming to build on key win
Wisconsin will look to build on an emotional first victory under interim coach Jim Leonhard when the Badgers travel to East Lansing, Mich., to face Michigan State on Saturday in a matchup of Big Ten teams looking to salvage their season.
Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2) is coming off a 42-7 road victory over Northwestern in its first game under Leonhard, who was promoted from defensive coordinator after head coach Paul Chryst was fired following the Badgers' 34-10 home loss to Illinois the previous week.
Michigan State (2-4 ,0-3) was routed at home by then-No. 3 Ohio State 49-20, the Spartans' fourth consecutive loss.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz threw five touchdown passes against Northwestern, including three to Chimere Dike. Mertz completed 20 of 29 passes for 299 yards without an interception. He has thrown four of his five picks this season in Wisconsin's three losses.
Braelon Allen, held to 2 yards on eight carries in the loss to Illinois, bounced back for 135 yards on 23 attempts vs. Northwestern. He also threw a 23-yard scoring pass. Allen is averaging 6.1 yards per carry this season.
The Badgers outgained Northwestern 515-342 and were 10 of 14 on third-down conversions.
"I was extremely proud of the ways guys responded, and to go get a victory like that was a lot of fun," Leonhard said. "We know there's big challenges ahead, and we need to turn the page fast."
Michigan State, ranked 11th after opening with two wins, was torched by Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw six touchdown passes. Ohio State totaled 614 yards while holding the Spartans to 202, including just 7 on the ground.
"We did do some good things in the game but not enough," Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. "We have to be able to -- offense, defense and special teams -- we need to be able to string several good plays, several positive plays together in a row to be able to be successful. And that's what we haven't been able to do on a consistent basis."
Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne is averaging 206 yards passing per game this season but has thrown seven interceptions vs. nine touchdowns.
Wisconsin is traveling to Michigan State for the first time since 2016, when the Badgers won 30-6. In the most recent meeting, Wisconsin rolled to a 38-0 victory at home in 2019.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|8
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|132
|140
|Total Plays
|27
|30
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|55
|Rush Attempts
|20
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|53
|85
|Comp. - Att.
|5-7
|8-11
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|6-67
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-37.0
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|1
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|53
|PASS YDS
|85
|
|
|79
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|132
|TOTAL YDS
|140
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|5/7
|53
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|16
|75
|2
|34
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|3
|4
|0
|14
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|3
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Eschenbach 82 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Nowakowski 37 FB
|R. Nowakowski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grass 39 LB
|T. Grass
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hallman 2 CB
|R. Hallman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 56 DE
|R. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 17 LB
|D. Peterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson Jr. 90 DE
|J. Thompson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Paez 94 DE
|G. Paez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|8/11
|85
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|11
|39
|1
|12
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|6
|21
|0
|8
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|4
|4
|75
|0
|28
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Windmon 4 LB
|J. Windmon
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
A. Grose 15 S
|A. Grose
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 21 DB
|D. Tatum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wright 26 DE
|B. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 7 LB
|A. Brule
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Young 18 DE
|Z. Young
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|3
|39.7
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(1:46 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSU at WIS 33.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MICHST 40(1:54 - 2nd) B.Baringer punts 30 yards to WIS 30 Center-MSU. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MICHST 40(2:09 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 41(2:44 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 41. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by WIS at MSU 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(3:21 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Grass; J.Turner at MSU 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 37(3:42 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at MSU 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(4:05 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at MSU 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 33(4:09 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 37 yards to MSU 30 Center-WIS. Downed by J.Turner.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 36(4:38 - 2nd) G.Mertz rushed to WIS 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; Z.Young at WIS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WISC 36(5:59 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow; C.Haladay at WIS 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 27(6:19 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at WIS 36.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 17(6:31 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 12 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at WIS 12. PENALTY on MSU-M.Fletcher Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - MICHST 41(7:25 - 2nd) B.Baringer punts 43 yards to WIS 16 Center-MSU. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 16. Tackled by M.Donovan at WIS 17.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - MICHST 46(7:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSU-MSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - MICHST 43(8:03 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 43. Catch made by J.Broussard at MSU 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at MSU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICHST 43(8:51 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(9:06 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at MSU 43.
|+26 YD
3 & 11 - MICHST 12(9:26 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 12. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 12. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at MSU 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - MICHST 9(9:52 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 9. Catch made by E.Collins at MSU 9. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hallman at MSU 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - MICHST 8(10:12 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at MSU 9.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(10:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSU-MSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 2nd) G.Lahm kicks yards from WIS 35 to the MSU 7. G.Bernard returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Lofy; H.Anderson at MSU 28. PENALTY on MSU-D.Tatum Personal Foul / Offense 13 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WISC 1(10:27 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to MSU End Zone for 1 yards. B.Allen for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WISC 1(12:01 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 15(12:14 - 2nd) G.Mertz rushed to MSU 1 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at MSU 1.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - WISC 26(12:45 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to MSU 26. Catch made by K.Lewis at MSU 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at MSU 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - WISC 32(13:16 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by S.Bell at MSU 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 26.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 30(14:18 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to MSU 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 37(14:32 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by S.Bell at MSU 37. Gain of 7 yards. S.Bell ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 41(15:00 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to MSU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 37.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(0:20 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 41 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Henderson at MSU 41.
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 59 yards from MSU 35 to the WIS 6. Fair catch by I.Guerendo.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 1st) B.Patton extra point is good.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 12(0:26 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to WIS End Zone for 12 yards. J.Berger for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 12(0:32 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - WISC 2(0:32 - 1st) G.Mertz pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 12. Intercepted by J.Windmon at WIS 12. Tackled by WIS at WIS 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 2(1:18 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; J.Windmon at WIS 2.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - MICHST 1(1:24 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to WIS 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Latu; R.Hallman at WIS 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICHST 1(2:29 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to WIS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Grass; J.Torchio at WIS 1.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 7(2:47 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to WIS 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 1.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 10(3:03 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to WIS 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Benton; J.Turner at WIS 7.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 15(3:20 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to WIS 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Grass at WIS 10.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MICHST 15(4:18 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to WIS 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Benton; T.Grass at WIS 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(4:29 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to WIS 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson; K.Latu at WIS 15.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(4:54 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 49. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Latu at WIS 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 44(5:47 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Grass; M.Njongmeta at MSU 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(6:05 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Latu; R.Johnson at MSU 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(6:15 - 1st) PENALTY on MSU-MSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 45(6:21 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to WIS 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; G.Paez at WIS 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(7:03 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at MSU 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 26(7:29 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 26. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Grass at MSU 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(8:01 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Benton; N.Herbig at MSU 26.
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 1st) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 1st) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - WISC 1(8:14 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU End Zone for 1 yards. B.Allen for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WISC 2(8:38 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WISC 2(8:40 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for R.Nowakowski.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WISC 4(8:48 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon; Z.Young at MSU 2.
|+18 YD
3 & 17 - WISC 22(9:06 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to MSU 22. Catch made by C.Dike at MSU 22. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Grose at MSU 4.
|Sack
2 & 11 - WISC 15(10:38 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at MSU 22 for -7 yards (MSU) G.Mertz FUMBLES forced by B.Wright. Fumble RECOVERED by WIS-G.Mertz at MSU 22. Tackled by MSU at MSU 22.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 14(11:30 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at MSU 15.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - WISC 29(12:08 - 1st) PENALTY on MSU-B.Wright Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 36(12:38 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 29 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Brule at MSU 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 47(13:01 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by S.Bell at MSU 47. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Brantley at MSU 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48(13:16 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at MSU 47.
|+20 YD
1 & 15 - WISC 32(13:28 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MSU 48 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; J.Windmon at MSU 48.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(13:28 - 1st) PENALTY on WIS-C.Dakovich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - MICHST 17(13:40 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 46 yards to WIS 37 Center-MSU. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MICHST 27(13:50 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 17 for -10 yards (C.Goetz) PENALTY on MSU-J.Horst Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 26(14:30 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; C.Goetz at MSU 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Grass; K.Benton at MSU 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
OT PACN
-
ARK
BYU
31
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
20
28
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
14
13
3rd 11:51
-
GRDWB
LIB
10
14
3rd 15:00 ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
28
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
MD
IND
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
3
10
3rd 9:48 ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
20
7
3rd 10:55 ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
20
14
3rd 11:03 CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
24
13
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
10
3rd 11:44 ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
28
3rd 14:54 SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
14
10
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
17
14
2nd 1:22 ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
10
27
2nd 4:34 ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
10
14
2nd 0:17 ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
14
7
2nd 1:46 FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
071.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
062.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
050.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
054.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
038.5 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3