Drive Chart
WKY
MTSU

Preview not available

Preview not available
+9 YD
1ST & 10 MTSU 29
0:02
J.Ervin rushed to MTS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MTS 38.
WKY
1 Pass
1 Rush
22 YDS
0:39 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 WKY 32
0:10
T.Ellard punts 39 yards to MTS 29 Center-WKY. Fair catch by J.Lane.
+1 YD
3RD & 15 WKY 31
0:15
K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood at WKY 32.
No Gain
2ND & 15 WKY 31
0:21
A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
Penalty
2ND & 10 WKY 36
0:21
PENALTY on WKY-W.Dorsey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WKY 36
0:23
A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for K.Robichaux.
+21 YD
1ST & 15 WKY 15
0:34
A.Reed pass complete to WKY 15. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 15. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MTS at WKY 36.
Penalty
1ST & 10 WKY 20
0:34
PENALTY on WKY-WKY Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:41
S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the WKY 3. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Leak at WKY 20.
MTSU
4 Pass
7 Rush
54 YDS
1:58 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 17 WKY 24
0:46
Z.Rankin 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:41
Z.Rankin 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
10
plays
54
yds
1:58
pos
14
10
Point After TD 2:39
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 2:39
K.Robichaux rushed to MTS End Zone for 14 yards. K.Robichaux for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
84
yds
3:11
pos
13
7
Point After TD 14:56
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 14:56
A.Reed pass complete to MTS 3. Catch made by M.Corley at MTS 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Corley for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
62
yds
1:25
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 13:10
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:10
C.Cunningham rushed to WKY End Zone for 14 yards. C.Cunningham for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
14
yds
00:09
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 6
Rushing 6 1
Passing 7 3
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 4-10 2-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 245 138
Total Plays 47 37
Avg Gain 5.2 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 87 59
Rush Attempts 15 14
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 4.2
Yards Passing 158 79
Comp. - Att. 19-32 13-23
Yards Per Pass 4.9 3.4
Penalties - Yards 4-33 4-35
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-42.3 7-51.6
Return Yards 23 -2
Punts - Returns 2-23 1--2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Kentucky 3-3 014--14
Middle Tenn. 3-3 73--10
Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium Murfreesboro, TN
 158 PASS YDS 79
87 RUSH YDS 59
245 TOTAL YDS 138
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 158 1 1 104.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.8% 2036 19 4 162.8
A. Reed 19/32 158 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Robichaux  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 380 2
K. Robichaux 7 41 1 15
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 112 3
A. Reed 5 32 0 13
J. Hall  0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 0
J. Hall 1 14 0 14
D. Ervin-Poindexter  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 139 3
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Hall  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 225 1
J. Hall 8 4 54 0 25
M. Corley  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 427 5
M. Corley 7 5 40 1 23
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 296 2
M. Mathison 2 1 21 0 21
D. Ervin-Poindexter  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
D. Ervin-Poindexter 1 1 9 0 9
J. Simon  6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 140 2
J. Simon 3 2 9 0 9
K. Robichaux  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 65 0
K. Robichaux 4 3 9 0 7
D. Smith  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 97 2
D. Smith 1 1 8 0 8
D. Davis  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 596 5
D. Davis 4 1 4 0 4
J. Beljan  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 2
J. Beljan 2 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hailassie  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Hailassie 3-1 0.0 0
A. Brathwaite Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Brathwaite Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hunter  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Hunter 2-1 0.0 0
T. Allen  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Allen 2-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jones  34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Jones 2-2 0.0 0
K. Simpkins  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Simpkins 2-0 0.0 0
D. Bradshaw  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bradshaw 2-0 0.0 0
J. Evans  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Evans 2-1 0.0 0
U. Stout  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
U. Stout 1-0 0.0 0
B. Martin  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
D. Smith  17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
M. Allen  35 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Allen 0-1 0.0 0
D. Smith  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson  44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/10 32/32
B. Narveson 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Ellard  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
T. Ellard 4 42.3 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 38 0
M. Mathison 2 21.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hall 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 23 0
J. Hall 2 11.5 23 0
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 80 0 0 85.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 1564 9 4 136.6
C. Cunningham 12/22 80 0 0
Q. Tolbert  5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -1 0 0 91.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -1 0 0 91.6
Q. Tolbert 1/1 -1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 73 2
C. Cunningham 5 27 1 14
F. Peasant  36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 342 6
F. Peasant 6 20 0 12
J. Ervin  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 53 0
J. Ervin 2 12 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
F. Peasant  36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 39 0
F. Peasant 3 3 37 0 32
Y. Ali  89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 186 2
Y. Ali 4 3 23 0 12
Q. Tolbert  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 0
Q. Tolbert 4 2 11 0 6
I. Gathings  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 310 0
I. Gathings 3 1 6 0 6
J. Lane  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 469 2
J. Lane 4 2 4 0 5
B. Bailey  25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
B. Bailey 1 0 0 0 0
J. Ervin  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
J. Ervin 1 1 -1 0 -1
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Cunningham 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Thomas  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Thomas 5-1 0.0 0
D. Patterson  33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
D. Patterson 4-1 0.0 0
T. Fluellen  17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Fluellen 3-2 0.0 1
D. Stanley  31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Stanley 2-1 0.0 0
J. Rayam  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Rayam 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ross  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Ross 2-1 0.0 0
Q. Dunnigan  97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Dunnigan 2-0 0.0 0
D. Stanley II  6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Stanley II 1-0 0.0 0
D. Francis  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Francis 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Wood  7 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Wood 1-0 0.0 0
D. Curtis  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Curtis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Branch  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Branch 0-2 0.0 0
C. Dixon  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Dixon 0-1 0.0 0
P. Hughes  91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Hughes 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ferguson  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ferguson 0-1 0.0 0
D. Smith  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Rankin  7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/6 23/23
Z. Rankin 1/1 34 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 51.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 0 0
K. Ulbrich 7 51.6 3 72
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lane  83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
J. Lane 2 24.5 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lane 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 10.0 70 0
J. Lane 1 -2.0 -2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 WKY 17 0:06 1 -3 Fumble
13:10 WKY 37 1:54 6 10 Punt
9:26 WKY 44 3:40 9 30 Downs
4:15 WKY 30 1:10 3 0 Punt
1:21 WKY 38 1:25 6 62 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 WKY 18 2:02 3 9 Punt
9:19 WKY 20 2:11 5 31 INT
5:50 WKY 16 3:11 10 84 TD
0:41 WKY 20 0:39 4 12 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 25 1:35 5 12 Punt
13:19 WKY 14 0:09 1 14 TD
11:16 MTSU 10 1:50 3 9 Punt
5:46 MTSU 26 1:31 3 17 Punt
3:05 MTSU 20 1:44 3 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 MTSU 23 1:35 3 5 Punt
11:19 MTSU 34 2:00 3 -6 Punt
7:08 MTSU 13 1:18 6 17 Punt
2:39 MTSU 26 1:58 10 57 FG
0:02 MTSU 29 0:02 1 9 Half

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 29
(0:02 - 2nd) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MTS 38.
Punt
4 & 14 - WKY 32
(0:10 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 39 yards to MTS 29 Center-WKY. Fair catch by J.Lane.
+1 YD
3 & 15 - WKY 31
(0:15 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood at WKY 32.
No Gain
2 & 15 - WKY 31
(0:21 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WKY 36
(0:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-W.Dorsey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(0:23 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for K.Robichaux.
+21 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 15
(0:34 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 15. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 15. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MTS at WKY 36.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(0:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-WKY Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(0:41 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the WKY 3. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Leak at WKY 20.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 57 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 17 - MTSU 24
(0:46 - 2nd) Z.Rankin 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
-1 YD
3 & 16 - MTSU 16
(0:56 - 2nd) Q.Tolbert pass complete to WKY 16. Catch made by C.Cunningham at WKY 16. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at WKY 17.
No Gain
2 & 16 - MTSU 16
(1:02 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
No Gain
1 & 8 - MTSU 16
(1:14 - 2nd) MTS FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-J.Ervin at WKY 8. J.Ervin rushed to WKY 16 for yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 16.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 24
(1:25 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by F.Peasant at WKY 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 16. PENALTY on WKY-J.Evans Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 8 yards accepted.
Penalty
3 & 5 - MTSU 19
(1:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on MTS-I.Gathings False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 24
(1:37 - 2nd) C.Cunningham scrambles to WKY 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at WKY 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 24
(1:41 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
+32 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 44
(1:43 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 44. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 44. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 24.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38
(1:58 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at MTS 44.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 26
(2:32 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at MTS 38.
Kickoff
(2:39 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35 to the MTS 1. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Williams at MTS 26.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 84 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:39 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 14
(2:47 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to MTS End Zone for 14 yards. K.Robichaux for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39
(3:11 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by J.Hall at MTS 39. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 14.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 47
(3:26 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 47. Catch made by D.Smith at MTS 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Smith at MTS 39.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 49
(4:08 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 49. Catch made by K.Robichaux at MTS 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 47.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46
(4:21 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 46. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at MTS 49.
+13 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 33
(4:37 - 2nd) A.Reed scrambles to WKY 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at WKY 46.
No Gain
2 & 3 - WKY 33
(4:48 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis (T.Ross).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26
(5:06 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at WKY 33.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 22
(5:31 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 22. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at WKY 26.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 16
(5:50 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 16. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at WKY 22.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 30
(6:05 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 54 yards to WKY 16 Center-MTS. Downed by D.Stanley.
No Gain
3 & 5 - MTSU 30
(6:14 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS (J.Evans).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 25
(6:35 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at MTS 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(6:41 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Bailey (D.Smith).
+12 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 13
(6:54 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 13. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at MTS 25.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 13
(7:02 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings (R.Weber).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 13
(7:08 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Interception (5 plays, 31 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 1 - WKY 49
(7:17 - 2nd) A.Reed pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 13. Intercepted by T.Fluellen at MTS 13. Tackled by WKY at MTS 13.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 42
(7:55 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to MTS 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at MTS 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 42
(8:33 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 42. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 42. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon; D.Stanley at WKY 42.
+15 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 27
(8:47 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Patterson at WKY 42.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(9:19 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at WKY 27.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - MTSU 28
(9:31 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 72 yards to WKY End Zone Center-MTS. Touchback.
-3 YD
3 & 13 - MTSU 31
(10:13 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 31. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 31. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie; M.Allen at MTS 28.
+2 YD
2 & 15 - MTSU 29
(10:45 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at MTS 31.
Penalty
2 & 5 - MTSU 39
(10:59 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at MTS 45. PENALTY on MTS-S.Porcher Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34
(11:19 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at MTS 39.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - WKY 27
(11:30 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 39 yards to MTS 34 Center-WKY. Fair catch by J.Lane.
No Gain
3 & 1 - WKY 27
(12:14 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Dunnigan at WKY 27.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 18
(12:55 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 18. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at WKY 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 18
(13:21 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Dunnigan at WKY 18.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 28
(13:32 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 54 yards to WKY 18 Center-MTS. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 18. Tackled by MTS at WKY 18.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 24
(14:04 - 2nd) C.Cunningham scrambles to MTS 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at MTS 28.
No Gain
2 & 9 - MTSU 24
(14:19 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 23
(14:45 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at MTS 24.
Kickoff
(14:56 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 56 yards from WKY 35 to the MTS 9. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by V.Murphy at MTS 42. PENALTY on MTS-Z.Harden Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 62 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:56 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - WKY 3
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 3. Catch made by M.Corley at MTS 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Corley for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 9
(0:15 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to MTS 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Francis at MTS 3.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 23
(0:55 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to MTS 9 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 9.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46
(1:03 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by M.Corley at MTS 46. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 23.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 38
(1:14 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at MTS 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(1:21 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis (T.Ross).

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - MTSU 14
(1:25 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 48 yards to WKY 38 Center-MTS. Fair catch by J.Hall.
+3 YD
3 & 19 - MTSU 11
(1:35 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at MTS 14.
Penalty
3 & 9 - MTSU 21
(2:08 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 21. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 21. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Key; T.Allen at MTS 35. PENALTY on MTS-J.Graham Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on MTS-T.Falvey Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 22
(2:54 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at MTS 21.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20
(3:05 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at MTS 22.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 30
(3:16 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 48 yards to MTS 22 Center-WKY. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 22. Tackled by D.Williams at MTS 20.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 30
(3:25 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall (J.Starling).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 30
(3:31 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 30
(4:15 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at WKY 30.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, 17 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 43
(4:29 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 50 yards to WKY 7 Center-MTS. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 7. Tackled by B.Butler at WKY 30.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MTSU 43
(4:39 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 44
(5:08 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at MTS 43.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 41
(5:38 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Hunter at MTS 44.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 26
(5:46 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings. PENALTY on WKY-A.Brathwaite Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Downs (9 plays, 30 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - WKY 26
(5:53 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
No Gain
3 & 3 - WKY 26
(6:00 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis (T.Ross).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 28
(6:43 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to MTS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at MTS 26.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 33
(7:16 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 33. Catch made by M.Corley at MTS 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at MTS 28.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 37
(7:57 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 37. Catch made by J.Beljan at MTS 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at MTS 33.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44
(8:36 - 1st) A.Reed scrambles to MTS 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at MTS 37.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 48
(8:43 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to MTS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; J.Branch at MTS 44.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 48
(9:10 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 48. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ross; J.Thomas at MTS 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44
(9:26 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at WKY 48.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - MTSU 19
(9:35 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 37 yards to WKY 44 Center-MTS. Fair catch by J.Hall.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 14
(10:15 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 14. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; J.Jones at MTS 19.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 9
(10:47 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 9. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at MTS 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at MTS 14.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 10
(11:16 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by J.Ervin at MTS 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at MTS 9.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 47
(11:25 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 43 yards to MTS 10 Center-WKY. Fair catch by J.Lane.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 47
(11:31 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 47
(11:39 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 47
(11:46 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 46
(12:43 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Hughes; J.Branch at WKY 47.
No Gain
2 & 1 - WKY 46
(12:52 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Simon (T.Fluellen).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37
(13:02 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at WKY 46.
Kickoff
(13:10 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 53 yards from MTS 35 to the WKY 12. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Fluellen at WKY 37.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:10 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 14
(13:19 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to WKY End Zone for 14 yards. C.Cunningham for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Fumble (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 17
(13:25 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 14 for -3 yards. K.Robichaux FUMBLES forced by MTS. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-T.Ross at WKY 14. Tackled by WKY at WKY 14.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - MTSU 37
(13:34 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 46 yards to WKY 17 Center-MTS. Fair catch by J.Hall.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MTSU 37
(13:41 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane (R.Weber).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 37
(13:53 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(14:14 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at MTS 37.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 31
(14:30 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 31. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at MTS 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at MTS 37.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Jones at MTS 31.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
