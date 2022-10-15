Drive Chart
|
|
|WKY
|MTSU
+9 YD
1ST & 10 MTSU 29
0:02
J.Ervin rushed to MTS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MTS 38.
WKY
1 Pass
1 Rush
22 YDS
0:39 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 WKY 32
0:10
T.Ellard punts 39 yards to MTS 29 Center-WKY. Fair catch by J.Lane.
+1 YD
3RD & 15 WKY 31
0:15
K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood at WKY 32.
No Gain
2ND & 15 WKY 31
0:21
A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
Penalty
2ND & 10 WKY 36
0:21
PENALTY on WKY-W.Dorsey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WKY 36
0:23
A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for K.Robichaux.
+21 YD
1ST & 15 WKY 15
0:34
A.Reed pass complete to WKY 15. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 15. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MTS at WKY 36.
Penalty
1ST & 10 WKY 20
0:34
PENALTY on WKY-WKY Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:41
S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the WKY 3. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Leak at WKY 20.
MTSU
4 Pass
7 Rush
54 YDS
1:58 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 17 WKY 24
0:46
Z.Rankin 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
Field Goal 0:41
Z.Rankin 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
10
plays
54
yds
1:58
pos
14
10
Touchdown 2:39
K.Robichaux rushed to MTS End Zone for 14 yards. K.Robichaux for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
84
yds
3:11
pos
13
7
Touchdown 14:56
A.Reed pass complete to MTS 3. Catch made by M.Corley at MTS 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Corley for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
62
yds
1:25
pos
6
7
Touchdown 13:10
C.Cunningham rushed to WKY End Zone for 14 yards. C.Cunningham for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
14
yds
00:09
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|6
|Rushing
|6
|1
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|245
|138
|Total Plays
|47
|37
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|59
|Rush Attempts
|15
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|158
|79
|Comp. - Att.
|19-32
|13-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-33
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.3
|7-51.6
|Return Yards
|23
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|158
|PASS YDS
|79
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|59
|
|
|245
|TOTAL YDS
|138
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|19/32
|158
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|7
|41
|1
|15
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|5
|32
|0
|13
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|8
|4
|54
|0
|25
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|7
|5
|40
|1
|23
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|3
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|4
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Beljan 89 TE
|J. Beljan
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hailassie 12 DB
|K. Hailassie
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brathwaite Jr. 2 DB
|A. Brathwaite Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 11 DB
|T. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 21 DB
|U. Stout
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 99 DT
|B. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 35 DT
|M. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 24 LB
|D. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|4
|42.3
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|2
|21.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|2
|11.5
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|12/22
|80
|0
|0
|
Q. Tolbert 5 WR
|Q. Tolbert
|1/1
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|5
|27
|1
|14
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|6
|20
|0
|12
|
J. Ervin 21 RB
|J. Ervin
|2
|12
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|3
|3
|37
|0
|32
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|4
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
Q. Tolbert 5 WR
|Q. Tolbert
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
I. Gathings 2 WR
|I. Gathings
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|4
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
B. Bailey 25 WR
|B. Bailey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ervin 21 RB
|J. Ervin
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thomas 30 S
|J. Thomas
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Stanley 31 CB
|D. Stanley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rayam 44 LB
|J. Rayam
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Dunnigan 97 DE
|Q. Dunnigan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stanley II 6 CB
|D. Stanley II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Francis 40 LB
|D. Francis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wood 7 DT
|Z. Wood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curtis 8 LB
|D. Curtis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DL
|J. Branch
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dixon 34 LB
|C. Dixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hughes 91 LB
|P. Hughes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 9 DE
|J. Ferguson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 92 DL
|D. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|1/1
|34
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|7
|51.6
|3
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|24.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(0:02 - 2nd) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MTS 38.
|Punt
4 & 14 - WKY 32(0:10 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 39 yards to MTS 29 Center-WKY. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - WKY 31(0:15 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood at WKY 32.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WKY 31(0:21 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WKY 36(0:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-W.Dorsey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 36(0:23 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for K.Robichaux.
|+21 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 15(0:34 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 15. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 15. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MTS at WKY 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 20(0:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-WKY Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the WKY 3. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Leak at WKY 20.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - MTSU 24(0:46 - 2nd) Z.Rankin 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
|-1 YD
3 & 16 - MTSU 16(0:56 - 2nd) Q.Tolbert pass complete to WKY 16. Catch made by C.Cunningham at WKY 16. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at WKY 17.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - MTSU 16(1:02 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|No Gain
1 & 8 - MTSU 16(1:14 - 2nd) MTS FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-J.Ervin at WKY 8. J.Ervin rushed to WKY 16 for yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 16.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 24(1:25 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by F.Peasant at WKY 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 16. PENALTY on WKY-J.Evans Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MTSU 19(1:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on MTS-I.Gathings False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 24(1:37 - 2nd) C.Cunningham scrambles to WKY 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at WKY 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(1:41 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|+32 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 44(1:43 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 44. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 44. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(1:58 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at MTS 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 26(2:32 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at MTS 38.
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35 to the MTS 1. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Williams at MTS 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 14(2:47 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to MTS End Zone for 14 yards. K.Robichaux for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39(3:11 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by J.Hall at MTS 39. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 14.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 47(3:26 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 47. Catch made by D.Smith at MTS 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Smith at MTS 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 49(4:08 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 49. Catch made by K.Robichaux at MTS 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46(4:21 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 46. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at MTS 49.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 33(4:37 - 2nd) A.Reed scrambles to WKY 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at WKY 46.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WKY 33(4:48 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis (T.Ross).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26(5:06 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at WKY 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 22(5:31 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 22. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at WKY 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 16(5:50 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 16. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at WKY 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 30(6:05 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 54 yards to WKY 16 Center-MTS. Downed by D.Stanley.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MTSU 30(6:14 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS (J.Evans).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(6:35 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at MTS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(6:41 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Bailey (D.Smith).
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 13(6:54 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 13. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at MTS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 13(7:02 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings (R.Weber).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 13(7:08 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 1 - WKY 49(7:17 - 2nd) A.Reed pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 13. Intercepted by T.Fluellen at MTS 13. Tackled by WKY at MTS 13.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 42(7:55 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to MTS 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at MTS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 42(8:33 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 42. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 42. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon; D.Stanley at WKY 42.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 27(8:47 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Patterson at WKY 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20(9:19 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by K.Robichaux at WKY 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at WKY 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - MTSU 28(9:31 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 72 yards to WKY End Zone Center-MTS. Touchback.
|-3 YD
3 & 13 - MTSU 31(10:13 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 31. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 31. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie; M.Allen at MTS 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - MTSU 29(10:45 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at MTS 31.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - MTSU 39(10:59 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at MTS 45. PENALTY on MTS-S.Porcher Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34(11:19 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at MTS 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - WKY 27(11:30 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 39 yards to MTS 34 Center-WKY. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WKY 27(12:14 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Dunnigan at WKY 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 18(12:55 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 18. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at WKY 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 18(13:21 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Dunnigan at WKY 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 28(13:32 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 54 yards to WKY 18 Center-MTS. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 18. Tackled by MTS at WKY 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 24(14:04 - 2nd) C.Cunningham scrambles to MTS 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at MTS 28.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MTSU 24(14:19 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 23(14:45 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at MTS 24.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 56 yards from WKY 35 to the MTS 9. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by V.Murphy at MTS 42. PENALTY on MTS-Z.Harden Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - WKY 3(15:00 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 3. Catch made by M.Corley at MTS 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Corley for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 9(0:15 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to MTS 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Francis at MTS 3.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 23(0:55 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to MTS 9 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 9.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46(1:03 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by M.Corley at MTS 46. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 23.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 38(1:14 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at MTS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 38(1:21 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis (T.Ross).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - MTSU 14(1:25 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 48 yards to WKY 38 Center-MTS. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|+3 YD
3 & 19 - MTSU 11(1:35 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at MTS 14.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - MTSU 21(2:08 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 21. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 21. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Key; T.Allen at MTS 35. PENALTY on MTS-J.Graham Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on MTS-T.Falvey Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 22(2:54 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at MTS 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(3:05 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at MTS 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 30(3:16 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 48 yards to MTS 22 Center-WKY. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 22. Tackled by D.Williams at MTS 20.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 30(3:25 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall (J.Starling).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 30(3:31 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 30(4:15 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at WKY 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 43(4:29 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 50 yards to WKY 7 Center-MTS. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 7. Tackled by B.Butler at WKY 30.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MTSU 43(4:39 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 44(5:08 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at MTS 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(5:38 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Hunter at MTS 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 26(5:46 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings. PENALTY on WKY-A.Brathwaite Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - WKY 26(5:53 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WKY 26(6:00 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis (T.Ross).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 28(6:43 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to MTS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at MTS 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 33(7:16 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 33. Catch made by M.Corley at MTS 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at MTS 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 37(7:57 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to MTS 37. Catch made by J.Beljan at MTS 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at MTS 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44(8:36 - 1st) A.Reed scrambles to MTS 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at MTS 37.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 48(8:43 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to MTS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; J.Branch at MTS 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 48(9:10 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 48. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ross; J.Thomas at MTS 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44(9:26 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at WKY 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - MTSU 19(9:35 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 37 yards to WKY 44 Center-MTS. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 14(10:15 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 14. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; J.Jones at MTS 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 9(10:47 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 9. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at MTS 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at MTS 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 10(11:16 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by J.Ervin at MTS 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at MTS 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 47(11:25 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 43 yards to MTS 10 Center-WKY. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 47(11:31 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 47(11:39 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 47(11:46 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 46(12:43 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Hughes; J.Branch at WKY 47.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WKY 46(12:52 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Simon (T.Fluellen).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37(13:02 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at WKY 46.
|Kickoff
|(13:10 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 53 yards from MTS 35 to the WKY 12. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Fluellen at WKY 37.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:10 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 14(13:19 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to WKY End Zone for 14 yards. C.Cunningham for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 17(13:25 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 14 for -3 yards. K.Robichaux FUMBLES forced by MTS. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-T.Ross at WKY 14. Tackled by WKY at WKY 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MTSU 37(13:34 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 46 yards to WKY 17 Center-MTS. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MTSU 37(13:41 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane (R.Weber).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 37(13:53 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(14:14 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at MTS 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 31(14:30 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 31. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at MTS 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at MTS 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Jones at MTS 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
