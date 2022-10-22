Drive Chart
|
|
|BGREEN
|CMICH
Preview not available
Preview not available
BGREEN
4 Pass
3 Rush
49 YDS
2:00 POS
+2 YD
2ND & 13 CMICH 13
1:01
M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 13. Catch made by C.Sims at CMC 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 11.
-4 YD
1ST & Goal CMICH 9
1:26
J.Patterson rushed to CMC 13 for -4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 13.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 28
1:54
M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 28. Catch made by C.Lewis at CMC 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 9.
+13 YD
2ND & 1 CMICH 41
1:57
M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by C.Sims at CMC 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
+19 YD
1ST & 20 BGREEN 40
2:34
M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 41.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BGREEN 50
2:44
T.Keith rushed to CMC 46 for yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 46. PENALTY on BGN-O.Hiliare Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
CMICH
2 Pass
1 Rush
9 YDS
1:22 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 CMICH 17
2:50
L.Elzinga punts 33 yards to BGN 50 Center-CMC. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
+2 YD
3RD & 3 CMICH 15
3:01
D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 15. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 17.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 CMICH 8
3:39
D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 8. Catch made by J.Tafelski at CMC 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 15.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CMICH 8
4:06
M.Lukes rushed to CMC 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 8.
Field Goal 10:33
M.Lawler 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
7
plays
20
yds
3:38
pos
10
3
Field Goal 4:16
M.Meeder 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
7
plays
21
yds
3:05
pos
7
3
Touchdown 10:55
H.Fannin rushed to CMC End Zone for 1 yards. H.Fannin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
8
plays
75
yds
4:12
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|2
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|5
|0
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|230
|48
|Total Plays
|35
|19
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|2.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|53
|25
|Rush Attempts
|23
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|2.1
|Yards Passing
|177
|23
|Comp. - Att.
|11-12
|4-7
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|2.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.7
|4-41.3
|Return Yards
|27
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|177
|PASS YDS
|23
|
|
|53
|RUSH YDS
|25
|
|
|230
|TOTAL YDS
|48
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|11/12
|177
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|6
|56
|0
|36
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
C. Croom 85 WR
|C. Croom
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|4
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|8
|-29
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|4
|4
|105
|0
|46
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|3
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|2
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hardamon 14 LB
|D. Hardamon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|1/1
|38
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sir 99 P
|S. Sir
|3
|41.7
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|3/4
|19
|0
|0
|
J. Bauer 16 QB
|J. Bauer
|1/3
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bauer 16 QB
|J. Bauer
|4
|16
|0
|6
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|7
|16
|0
|5
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Tafelski 23 RB
|J. Tafelski
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
F. Hogan 17 WR
|F. Hogan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Conley 48 TE
|C. Conley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Johnson Jr. 11 DL
|L. Johnson Jr.
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Moretti 22 LB
|K. Moretti
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Incoom 9 DL
|T. Incoom
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
Q. Lee 99 DL
|Q. Lee
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|1/1
|51
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|4
|41.3
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - BGREEN 13(1:01 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 13. Catch made by C.Sims at CMC 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 11.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 9(1:26 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 13 for -4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 13.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(1:54 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 28. Catch made by C.Lewis at CMC 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 9.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 41(1:57 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by C.Sims at CMC 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
|+19 YD
1 & 20 - BGREEN 40(2:34 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50(2:44 - 2nd) T.Keith rushed to CMC 46 for yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 46. PENALTY on BGN-O.Hiliare Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - CMICH 17(2:50 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 33 yards to BGN 50 Center-CMC. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 15(3:01 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 15. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 17.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 8(3:39 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 8. Catch made by J.Tafelski at CMC 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 8(4:06 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BGREEN 48(4:12 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 40 yards to CMC 8 Center-BGN. Fair catch by J.Prewitt.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BGREEN 48(4:16 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BGREEN 43(4:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-A.Wollschlaeger False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 45(5:06 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by H.Fannin at CMC 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(5:42 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to CMC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - BGREEN 34(5:55 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 34. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(6:36 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 34 for -5 yards (L.Johnson)
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 38(7:16 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 39.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 24(7:41 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by H.Fannin at BGN 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29(8:31 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 34. PENALTY on BGN-T.Fatukasi Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 9(8:41 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 29 for 20 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - CMICH 47(8:50 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 38 yards to BGN 9 Center-CMC. Downed by CMC.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CMICH 47(8:56 - 2nd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for C.Conley.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 49(9:40 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to BGN 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(10:12 - 2nd) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(10:27 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 30. PENALTY on BGN-C.Howell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - BGREEN 28(10:33 - 2nd) M.Lawler 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
|Sack
3 & 5 - BGREEN 11(11:20 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at CMC 20 for -9 yards (K.Moretti)
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 10(12:00 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 11.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16(12:30 - 2nd) C.Croom rushed to CMC 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 10.
|+23 YD
3 & 9 - BGREEN 39(13:00 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 39. Catch made by O.Hiliare at CMC 39. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 16.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 38(13:30 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to CMC 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(14:05 - 2nd) T.Keith rushed to CMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 13(14:40 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 54 yards to BGN 33 Center-CMC. J.Rogers returned punt from the BGN 33. Tackled by CMC at CMC 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - CMICH 3(15:00 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 3. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 3. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 13.
|Sack
2 & 7 - CMICH 10(0:30 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at CMC 3 for -7 yards (D.Hardamon)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 7(1:12 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - BGREEN 49(1:30 - 1st) S.Sir punts 44 yards to CMC 7 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN.
|+13 YD
3 & 30 - BGREEN 36(2:20 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 49.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - BGREEN 41(2:41 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 36 for -5 yards (T.Incoom; Q.Lee)
|Sack
1 & 15 - BGREEN 49(3:19 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 41 for -10 yards (L.Johnson)
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(3:35 - 1st) PENALTY on BGN-A.Wollschlaeger False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(4:09 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 44 for 36 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 44.
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BGN End Zone. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at BGN 20.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CMICH 41(4:21 - 1st) M.Meeder 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 34(4:27 - 1st) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 38(5:07 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(5:44 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 46(6:16 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 49(6:50 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to BGN 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(7:20 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - BGREEN 14(7:29 - 1st) S.Sir punts 41 yards to CMC 45 Center-BGN. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 8 - BGREEN 22(8:08 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 14 for -8 yards (T.Incoom)
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 20(8:50 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(9:16 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - CMICH 40(9:28 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 40 yards to BGN 20 Center-CMC. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CMICH 40(9:32 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 42(10:10 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(10:34 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 42.
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 66 yards from BGN 30 to the CMC 4. D.Stepney returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at CMC 41.
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks yards from BGN 35 to the CMC 5. D.Stepney returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at CMC 19. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 1st) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - BGREEN 1(10:55 - 1st) H.Fannin rushed to CMC End Zone for 1 yards. H.Fannin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - BGREEN 4(11:30 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to CMC 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 1. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BGREEN 7(12:10 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to CMC 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BGREEN 7(12:48 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 7.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 11(13:26 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to CMC 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 7.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(13:54 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 20. Catch made by C.Sims at CMC 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 11.
|+46 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 34(14:35 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 34. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 34. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to BGN 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
-
AKRON
KENTST
17
30
3rd 6:33 ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
23
14
3rd 9:48 ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
10
3rd 5:08 ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
24
14
3rd 6:19 ESPU
-
IND
RUT
14
10
3rd 2:19 BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
33
3rd 9:36 FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
16
28
4th 14:39 ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
17
31
3rd 0:12 CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
7
58
3rd 9:58 SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
17
7
2nd 0:00
-
BGREEN
CMICH
10
3
2nd 1:01 ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
20
7
2nd 1:47 ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
0
1st 6:15 ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
0
7
1st 5:16 ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
0
046.5 O/U
-26
Sat 2:30pm PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
-5
Sat 3:00pm FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
0
060 O/U
-20
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
0
066 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
0
064 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
0
050.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
073 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MD
0
051.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
0
051.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
0
058.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
0
071 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
0
052 O/U
-3
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
0
046 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
UL
0
051.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
0
043 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
040.5 O/U
+10
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
BOISE
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
0
043 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
SC
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UCF
ECU
0
063 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
0
047.5 O/U
-23
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
-1
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF