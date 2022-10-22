Drive Chart
BGREEN
CMICH

Preview not available

Preview not available
BGREEN
4 Pass
3 Rush
49 YDS
2:00 POS
+2 YD
2ND & 13 CMICH 13
1:01
M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 13. Catch made by C.Sims at CMC 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 11.
-4 YD
1ST & Goal CMICH 9
1:26
J.Patterson rushed to CMC 13 for -4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 13.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 28
1:54
M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 28. Catch made by C.Lewis at CMC 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 9.
+13 YD
2ND & 1 CMICH 41
1:57
M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by C.Sims at CMC 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
+19 YD
1ST & 20 BGREEN 40
2:34
M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 41.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BGREEN 50
2:44
T.Keith rushed to CMC 46 for yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 46. PENALTY on BGN-O.Hiliare Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
CMICH
2 Pass
1 Rush
9 YDS
1:22 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 CMICH 17
2:50
L.Elzinga punts 33 yards to BGN 50 Center-CMC. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
+2 YD
3RD & 3 CMICH 15
3:01
D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 15. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 17.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 CMICH 8
3:39
D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 8. Catch made by J.Tafelski at CMC 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 15.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CMICH 8
4:06
M.Lukes rushed to CMC 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 8.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 10:33
M.Lawler 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
7
plays
20
yds
3:38
pos
10
3
1st Quarter
Field Goal 4:16
M.Meeder 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
7
plays
21
yds
3:05
pos
7
3
Point After TD 10:48
M.Lawler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:55
H.Fannin rushed to CMC End Zone for 1 yards. H.Fannin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
8
plays
75
yds
4:12
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 2
Rushing 4 1
Passing 5 0
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 1-6 1-6
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 230 48
Total Plays 35 19
Avg Gain 6.6 2.5
Net Yards Rushing 53 25
Rush Attempts 23 12
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 2.1
Yards Passing 177 23
Comp. - Att. 11-12 4-7
Yards Per Pass 8.2 2.0
Penalties - Yards 6-50 0-0
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-41.7 4-41.3
Return Yards 27 0
Punts - Returns 1-27 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bowling Green 3-4 73--10
C. Michigan 2-5 30--3
Kelly/Shorts Stadium Mount Pleasant, MI
 177 PASS YDS 23
53 RUSH YDS 25
230 TOTAL YDS 48
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
91.7% 177 0 0 215.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.7% 1367 14 3 126.5
M. McDonald 11/12 177 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Patterson  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 285 1
J. Patterson 6 56 0 36
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 104 1
T. Keith 3 15 0 9
C. Croom  85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
C. Croom 1 6 0 6
J. Johnson  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 182 0
J. Johnson 4 4 0 4
H. Fannin Jr.  44 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 2
H. Fannin Jr. 1 1 1 1
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 104 1
M. McDonald 8 -29 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
O. Hiliare  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 270 4
O. Hiliare 4 4 105 0 46
C. Sims  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 189 2
C. Sims 3 3 24 0 13
C. Lewis  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 290 2
C. Lewis 2 1 19 0 19
H. Fannin Jr.  44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 90 1
H. Fannin Jr. 2 2 16 0 14
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 170 3
T. Keith 1 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hardamon  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Hardamon 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lawler  93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/6 21/21
M. Lawler 1/1 38 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Sir  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 0 0
S. Sir 3 41.7 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 43 0
T. Keith 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Rogers 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 9.4 47 0
J. Rogers 1 27.0 27 0
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Richardson  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 19 0 0 114.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.9% 1724 13 4 120.3
D. Richardson 3/4 19 0 0
J. Bauer  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 4 0 0 44.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 84 0 0 138.2
J. Bauer 1/3 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bauer  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 55 2
J. Bauer 4 16 0 6
M. Lukes  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 259 3
M. Lukes 7 16 0 5
D. Richardson  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -39 0
D. Richardson 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. McGaughy  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 206 2
J. McGaughy 2 1 10 0 10
J. Tafelski  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Tafelski 1 1 7 0 7
J. Wilson  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 337 4
J. Wilson 2 2 6 0 4
F. Hogan  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 106 1
F. Hogan 1 0 0 0 0
C. Conley  48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 0
C. Conley 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Johnson Jr.  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
L. Johnson Jr. 2-0 2.0 0
K. Moretti  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Moretti 1-0 1.0 0
T. Incoom  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
T. Incoom 1-1 1.5 0
Q. Lee  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Q. Lee 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Meeder  64 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/7 11/12
M. Meeder 1/1 51 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Elzinga  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
L. Elzinga 4 41.3 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stepney  5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
D. Stepney 1 37.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 25 4:12 8 75 TD
9:16 BGREEN 20 1:56 3 -6 Punt
4:15 BGREEN 20 3:03 4 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 CMICH 40 3:38 7 20 FG
8:41 BGREEN 9 4:35 9 43 Punt
2:44 BGREEN 50 2:00 5 39
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 CMICH 24 1:32 3 -1 Punt
7:20 CMICH 45 3:05 7 21 FG
1:12 CMICH 7 2:07 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:27 CMICH 25 1:46 4 28 Punt
4:06 CMICH 8 1:22 3 9 Punt

BGSU
Falcons

Result Play
+2 YD
2 & 13 - BGREEN 13
(1:01 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 13. Catch made by C.Sims at CMC 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 11.
-4 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 9
(1:26 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 13 for -4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 13.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28
(1:54 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 28. Catch made by C.Lewis at CMC 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 9.
+13 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 41
(1:57 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by C.Sims at CMC 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
+19 YD
1 & 20 - BGREEN 40
(2:34 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50
(2:44 - 2nd) T.Keith rushed to CMC 46 for yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 46. PENALTY on BGN-O.Hiliare Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - CMICH 17
(2:50 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 33 yards to BGN 50 Center-CMC. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 15
(3:01 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 15. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 17.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 8
(3:39 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 8. Catch made by J.Tafelski at CMC 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 8
(4:06 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 8.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (9 plays, 43 yards, 4:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - BGREEN 48
(4:12 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 40 yards to CMC 8 Center-BGN. Fair catch by J.Prewitt.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BGREEN 48
(4:16 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
Penalty
3 & 4 - BGREEN 43
(4:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-A.Wollschlaeger False Start 5 yards accepted.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 45
(5:06 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by H.Fannin at CMC 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 43.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(5:42 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to CMC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 45.
+17 YD
2 & 15 - BGREEN 34
(5:55 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 34. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 49.
Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39
(6:36 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 34 for -5 yards (L.Johnson)
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 38
(7:16 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 39.
+14 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 24
(7:41 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by H.Fannin at BGN 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 38.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29
(8:31 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 34. PENALTY on BGN-T.Fatukasi Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 9
(8:41 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 29 for 20 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 29.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (4 plays, 28 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - CMICH 47
(8:50 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 38 yards to BGN 9 Center-CMC. Downed by CMC.
No Gain
3 & 2 - CMICH 47
(8:56 - 2nd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for C.Conley.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 49
(9:40 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to BGN 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 47.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45
(10:12 - 2nd) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 49.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(10:27 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 30. PENALTY on BGN-C.Howell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(10:27 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 20 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 14 - BGREEN 28
(10:33 - 2nd) M.Lawler 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
Sack
3 & 5 - BGREEN 11
(11:20 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at CMC 20 for -9 yards (K.Moretti)
-1 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 10
(12:00 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 11.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16
(12:30 - 2nd) C.Croom rushed to CMC 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 10.
+23 YD
3 & 9 - BGREEN 39
(13:00 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 39. Catch made by O.Hiliare at CMC 39. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 16.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 38
(13:30 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to CMC 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 39.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40
(14:05 - 2nd) T.Keith rushed to CMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 38.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 13
(14:40 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 54 yards to BGN 33 Center-CMC. J.Rogers returned punt from the BGN 33. Tackled by CMC at CMC 40.
+10 YD
3 & 14 - CMICH 3
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 3. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 3. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 13.
Sack
2 & 7 - CMICH 10
(0:30 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at CMC 3 for -7 yards (D.Hardamon)
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 7
(1:12 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 10.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (4 plays, 29 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - BGREEN 49
(1:30 - 1st) S.Sir punts 44 yards to CMC 7 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN.
+13 YD
3 & 30 - BGREEN 36
(2:20 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 49.
No Gain
2 & 25 - BGREEN 41
(2:41 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 36 for -5 yards (T.Incoom; Q.Lee)
Sack
1 & 15 - BGREEN 49
(3:19 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 41 for -10 yards (L.Johnson)
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44
(3:35 - 1st) PENALTY on BGN-A.Wollschlaeger False Start 5 yards accepted.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(4:09 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 44 for 36 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 44.
Kickoff
(4:15 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BGN End Zone. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at BGN 20.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 21 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - CMICH 41
(4:21 - 1st) M.Meeder 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 34
(4:27 - 1st) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 38
(5:07 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40
(5:44 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 38.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 46
(6:16 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to BGN 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 40.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 49
(6:50 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to BGN 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45
(7:20 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 49.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - BGREEN 14
(7:29 - 1st) S.Sir punts 41 yards to CMC 45 Center-BGN. Out of bounds.
Sack
3 & 8 - BGREEN 22
(8:08 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 14 for -8 yards (T.Incoom)
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(8:50 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(9:16 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 20.

CMU
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - CMICH 40
(9:28 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 40 yards to BGN 20 Center-CMC. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 11 - CMICH 40
(9:32 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
-2 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 42
(10:10 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 40.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 41
(10:34 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at CMC 42.
Kickoff
(10:42 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 66 yards from BGN 30 to the CMC 4. D.Stepney returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at CMC 41.
Kickoff
(10:48 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks yards from BGN 35 to the CMC 5. D.Stepney returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at CMC 19. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:48 - 1st) M.Lawler extra point is good.
+1 YD
4 & Goal - BGREEN 1
(10:55 - 1st) H.Fannin rushed to CMC End Zone for 1 yards. H.Fannin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - BGREEN 4
(11:30 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to CMC 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 1. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - BGREEN 7
(12:10 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to CMC 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 4.
No Gain
1 & Goal - BGREEN 7
(12:48 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to CMC 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 7.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 11
(13:26 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to CMC 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 7.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(13:54 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to CMC 20. Catch made by C.Sims at CMC 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 11.
+46 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 34
(14:35 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 34. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 34. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 20.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(15:00 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to BGN 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at BGN 34.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores