Drive Chart
|
|
|BOISE
|AF
BOISE
4 Pass
63 Rush
56 YDS
6:09 POS
+8 YD
3RD & 28 BOISE 39
0:27
T.Green pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay; T.Blackmon at BOISE 47.
No Gain
2ND & 28 BOISE 39
0:34
T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
+2 YD
1ST & 15 AF 48
1:04
E.Noa rushed to AF 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Richter; J.Goodwin at AF 46. PENALTY on BOISE-G.Curran Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
Penalty
1ST & 10 AF 43
1:20
T.Green pass complete to AF 43. Catch made by L.Caples at AF 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at AF 24. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
2ND & 10 BOISE 47
1:49
T.Green pass complete to BOISE 47. Catch made by T.Hopper at BOISE 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at AF 43.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BOISE 47
2:32
E.Noa rushed to BOISE 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik; J.Youngblood at BOISE 47.
+6 YD
3RD & 5 BOISE 41
2:59
T.Green rushed to BOISE 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at BOISE 47.
+8 YD
2ND & 13 BOISE 33
3:32
T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin; T.Taylor at BOISE 41.
Penalty
2ND & 8 BOISE 38
3:41
PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 36
4:25
E.Noa rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Ramsey at BOISE 38.
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:49
J.Dalmas 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
11
plays
53
yds
4:29
pos
19
7
Touchdown 6:18
H.Daniels rushed to BOISE End Zone for 15 yards. H.Daniels for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
3:22
pos
16
6
Field Goal 9:40
J.Dalmas 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
5
plays
30
yds
1:30
pos
16
0
Field Goal 13:30
J.Dalmas 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
7
plays
57
yds
2:36
pos
13
0
Field Goal 2:38
J.Dalmas 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
4
plays
2
yds
1:11
pos
10
0
Touchdown 5:14
A.Jeanty rushed to AF End Zone for 1 yards. A.Jeanty for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
63
yds
6:16
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|6
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|10
|1
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|321
|133
|Total Plays
|56
|34
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|96
|Rush Attempts
|33
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|227
|37
|Comp. - Att.
|16-23
|1-4
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-59
|2-7
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|5-44.0
|Return Yards
|1
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|37
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|321
|TOTAL YDS
|133
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|16/23
|227
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|15
|53
|1
|15
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|13
|37
|0
|6
|
K. Dudley 25 RB
|K. Dudley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|4
|1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|1
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|2
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|5
|4
|40
|0
|12
|
T. Crowe 33 RB
|T. Crowe
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|3
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|3
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|3
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Cravens 94 NT
|J. Cravens
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bagnah 30 LB
|I. Bagnah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oladipo 23 S
|S. Oladipo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gums 98 NT
|H. Gums
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Tarlas 44 LB
|G. Tarlas
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 CB
|T. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|4/4
|51
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|1/3
|37
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 QB
|J. Jones
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|12
|46
|0
|7
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|8
|42
|1
|19
|
J. Jones 5 QB
|J. Jones
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
E. Michel 28 FB
|E. Michel
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
O. Fattah 44 FB
|O. Fattah
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Z. Larrier 9 QB
|Z. Larrier
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|3
|-9
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Larrier 9 QB
|Z. Larrier
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Rillos 84 TE
|C. Rillos
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Blackmon 27 LB
|T. Blackmon
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goodwin 16 S
|J. Goodwin
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Castonguay 2 CB
|E. Castonguay
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mack II 9 CB
|M. Mack II
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Taylor 7 S
|T. Taylor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Herrera 49 DE
|C. Herrera
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Youngblood 35 LB
|J. Youngblood
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thiergood 48 DE
|J. Thiergood
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zdroik 96 DL
|P. Zdroik
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ramsey 13 LB
|P. Ramsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goff 11 S
|C. Goff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pescaia 98 NT
|K. Pescaia
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Sanford 26 LB
|V. Sanford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Richter 8 LB
|B. Richter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 0 DB
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Castonguay 2 CB
|E. Castonguay
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
3 & 28 - BOISE 39(0:27 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay; T.Blackmon at BOISE 47.
|No Gain
2 & 28 - BOISE 39(0:34 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 48(1:04 - 3rd) E.Noa rushed to AF 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Richter; J.Goodwin at AF 46. PENALTY on BOISE-G.Curran Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(1:20 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to AF 43. Catch made by L.Caples at AF 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at AF 24. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 47(1:49 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 47. Catch made by T.Hopper at BOISE 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at AF 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(2:32 - 3rd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik; J.Youngblood at BOISE 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 41(2:59 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at BOISE 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - BOISE 33(3:32 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin; T.Taylor at BOISE 41.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BOISE 38(3:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(4:25 - 3rd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Ramsey at BOISE 38.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 23(4:46 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 23. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 23. Gain of 13 yards. R.Smith ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 20(5:29 - 3rd) K.Dudley rushed to BOISE 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford; J.Thiergood at BOISE 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16(6:09 - 3rd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at BOISE 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - AF 37(6:19 - 3rd) C.Bay punts 48 yards to BOISE 15 Center-B.Bentley. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 15. Tackled by T.Taylor at BOISE 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - AF 33(6:38 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to AF 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at AF 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AF 33(6:40 - 3rd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Rillos.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 30(6:48 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to AF 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; D.Schramm at AF 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - AF 26(8:05 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Gums at AF 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 18(8:46 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to AF 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at AF 26.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(8:58 - 3rd) T.Green pass INTERCEPTED at AF 7. Intercepted by M.Mack II at AF 7. Tackled by A.Jeanty at AF 18.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(9:27 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 34. Catch made by T.Crowe at BOISE 34. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 40.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - BOISE 22(9:59 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 22. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 22. Gain of 12 yards. L.Caples ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - BOISE 27(10:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on BOISE-G.Curran False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 25(11:11 - 3rd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at BOISE 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(11:45 - 3rd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at BOISE 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - AF 45(11:56 - 3rd) C.Bay punts 45 yards to BOISE End Zone Center-B.Bentley. Touchback.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - AF 48(12:37 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to BOISE 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; E.Noa at BOISE 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - AF 49(13:09 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to BOISE 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Bagnah at BOISE 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 49(13:18 - 3rd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Eldridge.
|+19 YD
3 & 3 - AF 32(13:53 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to BOISE 49 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at BOISE 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - AF 31(15:00 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at AF 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; G.Tarlas at AF 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - AF 41(0:05 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 38 for -3 yards (D.Washington)
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - AF 32(0:31 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at AF 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - AF 28(1:12 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at AF 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(1:49 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens; G.Tarlas at AF 28.
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BOISE 29(1:53 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 24(2:10 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Thiergood at AF 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 30(2:53 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to AF 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(2:58 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 35(3:30 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at AF 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 41(3:56 - 2nd) E.Noa rushed to AF 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at AF 35.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 38(4:40 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 38. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; J.Goodwin at AF 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(5:11 - 2nd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Richter; J.Thiergood at BOISE 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 30(5:20 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 30. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by AF at BOISE 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 32(5:58 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Thiergood at BOISE 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:18 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II; J.Goodwin at BOISE 32.
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 2nd) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 2nd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - AF 15(6:25 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to BOISE End Zone for 15 yards. H.Daniels for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - AF 20(6:58 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Washington at BOISE 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 22(7:32 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to BOISE 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; S.Matlock at BOISE 20.
|+37 YD
2 & 8 - AF 41(8:10 - 2nd) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 41. Catch made by Z.Larrier at AF 41. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39(8:41 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at AF 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - AF 32(9:09 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at AF 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(9:40 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; S.Matlock at AF 32.
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 24 - BOISE 41(9:46 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
|No Gain
3 & 24 - BOISE 34(10:28 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to AF 34. Catch made by R.Smith at AF 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik at AF 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 20(10:28 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.Noa. PENALTY on BOISE-T.Green Intentional Grounding 14 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(10:40 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for A.Jeanty.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(11:10 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by E.McAlister at BOISE 36. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at AF 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - AF 17(11:23 - 2nd) L.Freer punts 47 yards to BOISE 36 Center-B.Bentley. Downed by AF.
|Sack
3 & 17 - AF 18(11:59 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 17 for -1 yards (D.Washington)
|+4 YD
2 & 21 - AF 14(12:38 - 2nd) E.Michel rushed to AF 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at AF 18.
|-6 YD
1 & 15 - AF 20(13:26 - 2nd) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 14 for -6 yards. Z.Larrier FUMBLES forced by BOISE. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-Z.Larrier at AF 14. Tackled by BOISE at AF 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 25(13:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on AF-A.McCollough False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BOISE 19(13:30 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BOISE 11(13:37 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs. PENALTY on BOISE-C.Beresford Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 8(14:11 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Pescaia; C.Herrera at AF 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 12(15:00 - 2nd) E.Noa rushed to AF 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 5. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. E.Noa rushed to AF 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 8.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 24(0:03 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to AF 24. Catch made by L.Caples at AF 24. Gain of 12 yards. L.Caples ran out of bounds.
|+42 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 34(0:29 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 34. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 34. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Goodwin at AF 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(1:02 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood; T.Blackmon at BOISE 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - AF 28(1:07 - 1st) C.Bay punts 40 yards to BOISE 32 Center-B.Bentley. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AF 28(1:02 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to AF 28 for 0 yards. H.Daniels ran out of bounds. PENALTY on AF-AF Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - AF 27(2:00 - 1st) O.Fattah rushed to AF 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; S.Matlock at AF 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(2:38 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to AF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas; D.Schramm at AF 27.
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BOISE 32(2:44 - 1st) J.Dalmas 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-C.Riddle.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BOISE 25(2:49 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 26(3:30 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to AF 26. Catch made by T.Hopper at AF 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at AF 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(3:49 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Herrera at AF 26.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - AF 29(3:57 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 27 for -2 yards. J.Eldridge FUMBLES forced by BOISE. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-K.Kaniho at AF 27. Tackled by AF at AF 27. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - AF 25(4:34 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at AF 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 24(5:08 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at AF 25.
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 61 yards from BOISE 35 to the AF 4. E.Castonguay returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Hawkins at AF 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:14 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(5:14 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-T.Taylor Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 1(5:18 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF End Zone for 1 yards. A.Jeanty for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 6(5:22 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to AF 6. Catch made by T.Hopper at AF 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Hopper for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. T.Green pass complete to AF 6. Catch made by T.Hopper at AF 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at AF 1.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 11(5:56 - 1st) E.Noa rushed to AF 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood; V.Sanford at AF 6.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 12(6:18 - 1st) E.Noa rushed to AF 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at AF 11.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 13(7:03 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at AF 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 14(7:42 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood; T.Taylor at AF 13.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(8:21 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay; T.Williams at AF 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 23(8:52 - 1st) E.Noa rushed to AF 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood at AF 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(9:23 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to AF 32. Catch made by E.Noa at AF 32. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Castonguay at AF 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 36(9:52 - 1st) E.Noa rushed to AF 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Herrera at AF 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(10:29 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood at AF 36.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 42(11:01 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to AF 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(11:30 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at BOISE 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - AF 23(11:40 - 1st) C.Bay punts 40 yards to BOISE 37 Center-B.Bentley. Downed by AF.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - AF 23(11:43 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Rillos.
|-2 YD
2 & 15 - AF 25(12:20 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 23 for -2 yards. J.Eldridge FUMBLES forced by BOISE. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-J.Eldridge at AF 23. Tackled by BOISE at AF 23.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 30(13:00 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at AF 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 26(13:11 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 44 yards to AF 30 Center-M.Hutton. Downed by BOISE.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 26(13:18 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for T.Crowe.
|+8 YD
2 & 18 - BOISE 18(14:03 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 18. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood; J.Goodwin at BOISE 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 30(14:20 - 1st) T.Green rushed to AF 30 for 3 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds. PENALTY on BOISE-J.Ojukwu Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(14:54 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood; K.Pescaia at BOISE 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 49 yards from AF 35 to the BOISE 16. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Polk T.Bentley at BOISE 26.
