No. 21 Cincinnati aims to continue domination of SMU
For No. 21 Cincinnati, seeing SMU on its schedule has always been a welcome sight.
The Bearcats have won five of six all-time meetings between the conference rivals while outscoring the Mustangs 213-106.
Now visiting Cincinnati will look to continue its reign over SMU on Saturday when the teams meet in Dallas.
Fresh off a bye week, the Bearcats (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) are riding a five-game winning streak after defeating South Florida 28-24 on Oct. 8.
Cincinnati running back Charles McClelland ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, and Ben Bryant completed 15 of 21 passes for 178 yards and two TDs, with two interceptions.
However, Bryant exited the game in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury that later was diagnosed as a concussion. Top receiver Tyler Scott also had to leave the contest early with an ankle injury, but both are working toward a return this week.
"Obviously Ben has been able to get back -- I think some of the concussion protocol type of stuff," Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. "Tyler's still a guy that we're hoping throughout the rest of this week he'll continue to get better and better and be able to play.
"You want those guys to be at their best in order to play. ... You don't want to put a guy out there that's not going to be able to play and perform at the best of his ability."
With a potentially hampered passing game, the Bearcats likely will have to lean on McClelland again, and he'll have a chance to feast on a Mustangs defense that has allowed the ninth-most rushing yards per game in the FBS (209).
That defense allowed a whopping 372 yards on the ground against Navy last Friday, but SMU still won 40-34 thanks to quarterback Tanner Mordecai's sterling performance.
Mordecai threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-27 passing. He also rushed for a score and 74 yards on six carries.
"He's getting better and better," Mustangs offensive coordinator Casey Woods said on The Pony Express podcast. "Early in the season, boy he was missing some things and doing some stuff like that. It's funny how the statistics of a game or the flow of a game can shine a certain light on him.
"He got more credit than he deserved, then he got more blame than he deserved, and he's kind of just stayed consistent and improved every week and is really playing at a high level right now."
The senior already has eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark through the air this season and will try to replicate his performance against the Midshipmen and end the Mustangs' woes against Cincinnati.
But that might not be easy. Opposing quarterbacks have struggled against the Bearcats, throwing for just an average of 186.3 yards per game.
"Cincinnati was (a) remarkable team last year, and they still remain to be," Woods said of the Bearcats, who reached the College Football Playoffs, where they lost to Alabama. "You get a shot at the champ. Bring 'em in."
Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|11
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|1-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|258
|145
|Total Plays
|46
|42
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|36
|Rush Attempts
|25
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|110
|109
|Comp. - Att.
|9-21
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|2.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-70.5
|6-41.5
|Return Yards
|17
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|110
|PASS YDS
|109
|
|
|148
|RUSH YDS
|36
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|145
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|9/21
|110
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|11
|111
|1
|76
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|9
|40
|0
|22
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|2
|-13
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|3
|3
|51
|0
|34
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|5
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
B. Smith 83 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
W. Pauling 19 WR
|W. Pauling
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 LB
|J. Thomas
|4-3
|2.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Corleone 58 DL
|D. Corleone
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 5 S
|J. Sheppard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DL
|E. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|3/3
|52
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|2
|70.5
|1
|84
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|14/24
|109
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|7
|47
|0
|19
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|3
|8
|1
|4
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|5
|-35
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kerley 1 WR
|J. Kerley
|5
|3
|44
|1
|43
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
R. Maryland 82 TE
|R. Maryland
|4
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|6
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Redding 81 TE
|B. Redding
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Haskin 89 TE
|G. Haskin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phillips Jr. 6 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 22 S
|N. Roberts
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 9 DE
|N. Paul
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Reid 12 LB
|S. Reid
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roberson Jr. 13 S
|R. Roberson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 S
|B. Crossley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Wright 92 DT
|S. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moses 16 S
|A. Moses
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 45 DE
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newman 91 DT
|T. Newman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 3 DE
|G. Wiley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Westfall 26 CB
|S. Westfall
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sandjo-Njiki 98 DT
|M. Sandjo-Njiki
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|5
|42.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|2
|9.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - SMU 16(9:54 - 3rd) R.Bujcevski punts 39 yards to CIN 45 Center-W.Benton. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - SMU 16(10:00 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
3 & 19 - SMU(10:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on SMU-R.Rice Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on CIN-I.Pace Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - SMU 16(10:05 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SMU 25(10:20 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 16 for -9 yards (I.Pace) PENALTY on SMU-J.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CINCY 42(10:25 - 3rd) R.Coe 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - CINCY 29(10:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-J.Huber False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 31(11:26 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to SMU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson J.Phillips at SMU 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - CINCY 41(12:19 - 3rd) L.Taylor rushed to SMU 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 31.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CINCY 36(12:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-J.Cooper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(13:05 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts T.Newman at SMU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(13:08 - 3rd) B.Bryant scrambles to CIN 47 for yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at CIN 47. PENALTY on SMU-G.Wiley Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 46(13:54 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Reid G.Wiley at CIN 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 43(14:27 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia N.Roberts at CIN 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(14:57 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Wright at CIN 43.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 48 yards from SMU 35 to the CIN 17. C.McClelland returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Johnson at CIN 37.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-A.Bush Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 1(0:24 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to CIN 1. Catch made by J.Kerley at CIN 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Kerley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(0:39 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to CIN 1 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 1.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 31(0:56 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by R.Daniels at CIN 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Pace J.Thomas at CIN 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 34(1:08 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to CIN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace J.Briggs at CIN 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(1:17 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by R.Daniels at CIN 46. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thomas at CIN 34.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 45(1:33 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to CIN 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas B.Threats at CIN 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 44(1:59 - 2nd) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at SMU 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 36(2:21 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at SMU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 36(2:31 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 32(2:38 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Pace J.Thomas at SMU 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 27(3:16 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 27. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at SMU 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 23(3:39 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 23. Catch made by C.Wheaton at SMU 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Pace J.Sheppard at SMU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 23(3:59 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 23. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at SMU 23.
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 53 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU 12. B.Massey returns the kickoff. B.Massey FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-C.Wheaton at SMU 12. Tackled by J.Dingle E.Wright at CIN 35.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CINCY 15(4:09 - 2nd) R.Coe 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CINCY 8(4:16 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for CIN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CINCY 8(4:56 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 8.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 13(5:35 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips D.Levelston at SMU 8.
|+34 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 47(6:04 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to SMU 47. Catch made by J.Thompson at SMU 47. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 13. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 47(6:07 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.McClelland.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(6:15 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 42(6:51 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 42. Catch made by N.Mardner at CIN 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts S.Westfall at SMU 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 36(7:33 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Moses at CIN 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(7:43 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(8:08 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Massey B.Crossley at CIN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(8:12 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 3(8:15 - 2nd) T.McDaniel rushed to CIN End Zone for 3 yards. T.McDaniel for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(8:37 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by J.Kerley at CIN 46. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 3.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CINCY 46(8:42 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CIN 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 40(9:26 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 40. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman S.Westfall at CIN 46.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CINCY 40(9:30 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for W.Pauling.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(10:05 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at CIN 40.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - CINCY 19(10:27 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 19. Catch made by B.Smith at CIN 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SMU at CIN 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 15(11:01 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips S.Wright at CIN 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(11:08 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for W.Pauling.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - SMU 34(11:15 - 2nd) R.Bujcevski punts 51 yards to CIN 15 Center-W.Benton. Downed by W.Benton.
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - SMU 32(12:06 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 32. Catch made by A.Upshaw at SMU 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CIN at SMU 34.
|Sack
2 & 8 - SMU 40(12:47 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 32 for -8 yards (J.Thomas)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 38(13:15 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Pace J.Thomas at SMU 40.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SMU 23(13:25 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 21 for yards (I.Pace) PENALTY on CIN-I.Pace Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 23(13:28 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 61 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU 4. B.Massey returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jones J.Dingle at SMU 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - SMU 25(13:58 - 2nd) R.Bujcevski punts 53 yards to CIN 22 Center-W.Benton. R.Montgomery returned punt from the CIN 22. Tackled by T.Knox at CIN 24.
|Sack
3 & 11 - SMU 34(14:36 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 25 for -9 yards (J.Thomas)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SMU 34(14:40 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.McDaniel.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35(15:00 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 35. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at SMU 34.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(0:33 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at SMU 35.
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 1st) R.Coe extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 1(0:44 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to SMU End Zone for 1 yards. R.Montgomery for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CINCY 2(1:22 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to SMU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 1.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 4(1:36 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to SMU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia J.Jones at SMU 2.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 26(2:07 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to SMU 4 for 22 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 4.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 29(2:45 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to SMU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(3:21 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia M.Sandjo-Njiki at SMU 29.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 47(3:40 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to SMU 47. Catch made by N.Mardner at SMU 47. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Roberts at SMU 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - CINCY 47(4:16 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 47.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CINCY 48(4:31 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-N.Mardner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(5:01 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 48. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 48. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Paul at SMU 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 43(5:29 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 43. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at CIN 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(6:11 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at CIN 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - SMU 29(6:18 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 33 yards to CIN 38 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SMU 24(6:32 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts yards to CIN 35 Center-W.Benton. R.Montgomery returned punt from the CIN 35. Tackled by W.Benton at SMU 49. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SMU 24(7:12 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 24. Catch made by T.McDaniel at SMU 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at SMU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SMU 24(7:22 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for G.Haskin.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(7:44 - 1st) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone D.Pace at SMU 24.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 10(7:50 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 10. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 10. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Bush at SMU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - CINCY 35(8:05 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 57 yards to SMU 8 Center-C.Pfeiffer. R.Daniels returned punt from the SMU 8. Tackled by J.Hicks T.Van Fossen at SMU 10.
|Sack
3 & 4 - CINCY 44(8:45 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 35 for -9 yards (D.Levelston)
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 38(9:17 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson at CIN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(9:23 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - SMU 24(9:28 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 38 yards to CIN 38 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|-7 YD
3 & 4 - SMU 31(10:14 - 1st) T.Mordecai rushed to SMU 24 for -7 yards. T.Mordecai FUMBLES forced by CIN. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-T.Mordecai at SMU 24. Tackled by CIN at SMU 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 28(10:40 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs T.Van Fossen at SMU 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(10:55 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Huber J.Briggs at SMU 28.
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - CINCY 20(11:02 - 1st) R.Coe 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Sack
3 & Goal - CINCY 9(11:41 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at SMU 13 for -4 yards (N.Paul)
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 10(12:16 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to SMU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 10(12:20 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 12 - SMU 18(12:31 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass INTERCEPTED at SMU 25. Intercepted by A.Bush at SMU 25. Tackled by R.Rice at SMU 10.
|Sack
2 & 10 - SMU 20(13:00 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 18 for -2 yards (D.Corleone)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 20(13:03 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - CINCY 16(13:13 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 84 yards to SMU End Zone Center-C.Pfeiffer. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CINCY 16(13:15 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for CIN.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 16(13:17 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 16(13:28 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - SMU 49(13:34 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 35 yards to CIN 16 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SMU 49(13:45 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 42(14:16 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 42. Catch made by B.Redding at SMU 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at SMU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 42(14:22 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 34(14:27 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at SMU 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 32(14:51 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Huber E.Phillips at SMU 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sheppard at SMU 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
