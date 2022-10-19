|
|
|DUKE
|MIAMI
With newfound energy, Duke takes on Miami
With newfound energy, Duke takes on Miami
After already eclipsing its win total from last season, Duke is clearly showing improvement.
But the Blue Devils are hungry for more, and they'll look to continue boosting their stock on Saturday when they visit Miami for an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown.
Duke (4-3, 1-2 ACC) finished last season with just three wins against nine losses. Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator and first-year head coach Mike Elko has already lit a fire under the Blue Devils, and it was apparent in their game against North Carolina last Saturday.
Duke nearly knocked off UNC, but the Tar Heels scored the go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds left, winning the game 38-35. Despite the loss, the Blue Devils still showed a lot of fight.
"Couldn't be more proud with the way we battled," Elko said. "We knew we were going to have to. We knew it was going to be that kind of game where we were just going to have to keep trying to make plays to keep up with them."
Miami's situation is different considering it entered the season as Coastal Division favorites and with top-10 expectations in the national polls.
A three-game losing streak shattered the latter, and a home loss to North Carolina two weeks ago put a huge dent in Miami's plan to take the Coastal.
However, Miami snapped their losing skid last week with a 20-14 road win over Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes led 20-0 before the Hokies finally scored in the fourth quarter.
Miami coach Mario Cristobal raved about how his team has overcome injuries to several starters, including running back Henry Parrish Jr., wide receivers Key'Shawn Smith, Michael Redding III and Xavier Restrepo, and linebacker Waynmon Steed Jr.
In addition, star tight end Will Mallory left the Virginia Tech game due to a possible concussion.
"To be on the road and still find a way to win, those guys in there deserve all the credit," Cristobal said of his players. "They deserve all the credit. They deserve the praise for it."
The Canes will rely heavily on quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who struggled earlier this season. He is now on a roll, though, averaging 419 passing yards over his past two contests.
Van Dyke's top target is currently Colbie Young, who had nine catches for 110 yards and one touchdown against the Hokies. Running back Jaylan Knighton could also be a factor on Saturday.
Duke sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard is having a breakout season. He is completing 66.0 percent of his passes and thrown for nine touchdowns against four interceptions. He has also rushed for a team-high 420 yards and five TDs.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|11
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|2
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|110
|141
|Total Plays
|31
|41
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|26
|Rush Attempts
|19
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|1.4
|Yards Passing
|41
|115
|Comp. - Att.
|4-12
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.5
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|10
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|41
|PASS YDS
|115
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|26
|
|
|110
|TOTAL YDS
|141
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|4/12
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|3
|28
|0
|18
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|9
|23
|2
|9
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
T. Moore 23 RB
|T. Moore
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|2
|2
|32
|0
|20
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Peebles 92 DT
|A. Peebles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 0 DB
|C. Rivers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joiner 1 DB
|D. Joiner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dillon 35 LB
|C. Dillon
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Davis 13 DB
|T. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Anthony Jr. 19 DE
|V. Anthony Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reese 59 DE
|M. Reese
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hall 96 DT
|A. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 8 LB
|D. Mausi
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DT
|J. Franklin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 26 DB
|J. Pickett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Pelino 29 K
|T. Pelino
|1/1
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|4
|40.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|11/16
|81
|1
|0
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|4/6
|34
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|7
|39
|0
|15
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|4
|11
|0
|5
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
L. Stanley 24 RB
|L. Stanley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|2
|-8
|0
|0
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|2
|-25
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|7
|5
|56
|1
|20
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|3
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Brantley 18 TE
|K. Brantley
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Brinson 0 WR
|R. Brinson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Skinner 23 TE
|J. Skinner
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 0 S
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 13 DL
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bissainthe 31 LB
|W. Bissainthe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson Jr. 6 DL
|D. Jackson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 DL
|M. Agude
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|2
|46.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|3
|23.7
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(0:13 - 2nd) R.Leonard kneels at the DUK 17.
|Int
2 & 13 - DUKE 38(0:18 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass INTERCEPTED at DUK 18. Intercepted by J.Stinson at DUK 18. J.Stinson ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 5 - DUKE 30(0:25 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at DUK 38 for -8 yards (B.Johnson)
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(0:29 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to DUK 35. Catch made by W.Mallory at DUK 35. Gain of yards. W.Mallory ran out of bounds. PENALTY on DUK-V.Anthony Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - DUKE 46(0:50 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by F.Ladson at DUK 46. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Rivers at DUK 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(0:55 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 46. Catch made by K.Brantley at MFL 46. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pickett at DUK 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 45(1:14 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Reese; D.Mausi at MFL 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 40(1:40 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Reese at MFL 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(2:04 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi; V.Anthony at MFL 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIAMI 25(2:16 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 49 yards to MFL 26 Center-E.Deckers. J.George returned punt from the MFL 26. Tackled by J.Stinson at MFL 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 20(2:27 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at DUK 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 17(3:02 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at DUK 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(3:41 - 2nd) T.Moore rushed to DUK 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at DUK 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - DUKE 40(3:50 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 44 yards to DUK 16 Center-C.James. Fair catch by S.Hagans.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DUKE 40(4:34 - 2nd) J.Garcia rushed to MFL 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Peebles at MFL 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 32(5:07 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by J.George at MFL 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at MFL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(5:12 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 31(5:46 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Anthony at MFL 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 24(6:17 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 24. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at MFL 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(6:48 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at MFL 24.
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 2nd) J.Hubbard kicks 61 yards from DUK 35 to the MFL 4. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Shelton at MFL 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MIAMI 18(6:57 - 2nd) T.Pelino 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Deckers Holder-J.Hubbard.
|Sack
3 & Goal - MIAMI 4(7:38 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at MFL 11 for -7 yards (C.Johnson)
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 7(8:22 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to MFL 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor; C.Johnson at MFL 4.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(8:58 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to MFL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; K.Kinchens at MFL 7.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 4 - DUKE 27(9:06 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 10 for -17 yards (C.Dillon) T.Van Dyke FUMBLES forced by C.Dillon. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-B.Johnson at MFL 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 22(9:48 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 22. Catch made by J.George at MFL 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at MFL 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(10:15 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at MFL 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIAMI 45(10:22 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 34 yards to MFL 21 Center-E.Deckers. Fair catch by J.George.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAMI 45(10:27 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 45(10:31 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(10:40 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - DUKE 7(10:52 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 48 yards to DUK 45 Center-C.James. Downed by K.Kinchens.
|Sack
3 & 10 - DUKE 15(11:40 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 7 for -8 yards (B.Johnson)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 15(11:49 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 15(11:54 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Skinner.
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 2nd) J.Hubbard kicks 60 yards from DUK 35 to the MFL 5. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hubbard at MFL 38. PENALTY on MFL-A.Huff Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 2nd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 5(12:07 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to MFL End Zone for 5 yards. R.Leonard for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 4(12:56 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to MFL 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison-Hunte at MFL 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIAMI 4(13:00 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for N.Dalmolin.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(13:37 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to MFL 4 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg; D.Ivey at MFL 4.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:45 - 2nd) J.Hubbard kicks 63 yards from DUK 35 to the MFL 2. K.Smith returns the kickoff. K.Smith FUMBLES forced by C.Bergeron. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-J.Watkins at MFL 22. Tackled by MFL at MFL 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:45 - 2nd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - DUKE 9(13:51 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to MFL End Zone for 9 yards. R.Leonard for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DUKE 9(14:01 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 8(14:38 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to MFL 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at MFL 9.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 14(15:00 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to MFL 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens; A.Mesidor at MFL 8.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(0:05 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to MFL 14 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at MFL 14.
|Result
|Play
|-11 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 40(0:16 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by J.Knighton at DUK 40. Gain of -11 yards. J.Knighton FUMBLES forced by A.Peebles. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-S.Heyward at MFL 49. Tackled by J.Knighton at MFL 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(0:48 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to DUK 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Franklin at DUK 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(1:24 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to DUK 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at DUK 46.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(1:54 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 30. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 30. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Davis at MFL 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 22(2:26 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 22. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at MFL 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(2:54 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Peebles at MFL 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - DUKE 41(3:02 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 39 yards to MFL 20 Center-E.Deckers. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - DUKE 41(3:07 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - DUKE 49(3:32 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to MFL 49. Catch made by J.Calhoun at MFL 49. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Couch at MFL 43. PENALTY on DUK-J.Pickett Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 47(4:15 - 1st) T.Moore rushed to MFL 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MFL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(4:34 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 42(4:57 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 42. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at DUK 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(5:32 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to DUK 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Agude; K.Smith at DUK 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 23(6:03 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 23. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at DUK 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(6:07 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MIAMI 23(6:14 - 1st) L.Stanley rushed to DUK 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hall at DUK 23. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - MIAMI 31(6:53 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 31. Catch made by J.Skinner at DUK 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAMI 31(6:58 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(7:30 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to DUK 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi at DUK 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(7:48 - 1st) K.Smith rushed to DUK 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at DUK 47. PENALTY on DUK-DUK Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(8:20 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 26. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 26. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at MFL 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - DUKE 34(8:27 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 40 yards to MFL 26 Center-E.Deckers. Fair catch by J.George.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 30(9:12 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at DUK 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 26(10:04 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 26. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at DUK 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(10:28 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at DUK 26.
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 1st) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 7(10:34 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 7. Catch made by C.Young at DUK 7. Gain of 7 yards. C.Young for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIAMI 7(10:38 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MIAMI 8(11:15 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to DUK 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Franklin; D.Mausi at DUK 7.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - MIAMI 14(11:54 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 14. Catch made by J.George at DUK 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 8.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAMI 14(12:02 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(12:36 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to DUK 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 14.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(12:54 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to DUK 17 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 40(13:15 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by R.Brinson at DUK 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 13 - MIAMI 49(13:57 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 49. Catch made by J.Brown at DUK 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at DUK 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(14:16 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by J.Knighton at DUK 46. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Joiner at DUK 32. PENALTY on MFL-C.Young Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 26(14:24 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 26. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 26. Gain of 20 yards. J.Calhoun FUMBLES forced by MFL. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-J.Williams at DUK 46. Tackled by DUK at DUK 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 26 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Stevenson at DUK 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
-
AKRON
KENTST
17
30
3rd 6:33 ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
23
14
3rd 9:48 ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
10
3rd 4:53 ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
24
14
3rd 5:19 ESPU
-
IND
RUT
14
10
3rd 1:22 BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
33
3rd 9:29 FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
16
28
4th 14:33 ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
17
31
3rd 0:12 CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
7
58
3rd 9:58 SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
17
7
3rd 15:00
-
BGREEN
CMICH
16
3
2nd 0:25 ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
20
7
2nd 1:19 ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
0
1st 6:15 ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
0
7
1st 4:34 ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
0
046.5 O/U
-26
Sat 2:30pm PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
-5
Sat 3:00pm FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
0
060 O/U
-20
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
0
066 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
0
064 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
0
050.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
073 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MD
0
051.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
0
051.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
0
058.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
0
071 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
0
052 O/U
-3
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
0
046 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
UL
0
051.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
0
043 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
040.5 O/U
+10
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
BOISE
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
0
043 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
SC
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UCF
ECU
0
063 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
0
047.5 O/U
-23
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
-1
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF