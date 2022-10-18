|
Riding momentum from fourth-quarter comeback, Houston faces Navy
Coming off a massive comeback in its last game, Houston will try to make it two straight road wins in conference when it faces Navy on Saturday in Annapolis, Md.
Houston (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) trailed Memphis 26-7 at the beginning of the fourth quarter of its last game Oct. 7, but thanks to Jayce Rogers' 100-yard kick return touchdown and three passing touchdowns from Clayton Tune, the Cougars stormed back for a 33-32 road win.
Tune's 2-yard pass to KeSean Carter with 18 seconds left was the game-winner.
Coach Dana Holgorsen had hinted before the Memphis game that Houston wanted to get more aggressive on offense, and it produced points with an up-tempo style late in that contest. But he hesitated to commit to more of that style.
"We've won a lot of games around here with controlling the ball, controlling the clock, keeping our defense fresh, keeping them off the field, not putting them in bad situations," Holgorsen said Monday. "I'm not gonna stop doing that just for the sake of people wanting to see an up-tempo offense. ... If we're sputtering doing what we're doing, then that's an opportunity to be able to pick things up."
Navy (2-4, 2-2) came close to a fourth-quarter rally of its own last Friday, but it wasn't enough to stop host SMU from securing a 40-34 win.
The Midshipmen scored 20 points on three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, drawing within six points in the final nine seconds, but they couldn't recover an onside kick. SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai burned Navy for 336 yards and three touchdowns.
Navy still gained a season-high 510 yards, including 372 on 77 rushing attempts.
"I don't know if I've ever been involved with a game like that," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "We had 101 plays, we had the ball for over 40 minutes, rushed for 370, over 30 points but I feel like we should've had 50. It's just tough. ... 80 percent of the time we play good on defense, but we can't give up big plays."
Houston has won each of the last two meetings with Navy and leads the all-time series 6-2.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|11
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|9
|1
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|350
|225
|Total Plays
|42
|44
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|168
|Rush Attempts
|19
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|213
|57
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|2-5
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|3-18
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-45.0
|Return Yards
|28
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-28
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|213
|PASS YDS
|57
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|350
|TOTAL YDS
|225
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|15/23
|213
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|9
|73
|0
|35
|
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|4
|38
|0
|28
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|6
|26
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|7
|5
|67
|2
|23
|
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|4
|3
|62
|0
|40
|
M. Byrnes 82 TE
|M. Byrnes
|2
|2
|34
|1
|31
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
A. Audu 21 DB
|A. Audu
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
S. Brown 13 WR
|S. Brown
|4
|2
|11
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Owens 2 DB
|G. Owens
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ceaser 9 DL
|N. Ceaser
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Brooks 20 DB
|A. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 17 DL
|A. Bell
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Rogers 6 DB
|J. Rogers
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Caldwell 93 DL
|J. Caldwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 25 LB
|J. Morris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Ajijolaiya 92 DL
|H. Ajijolaiya
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garner 36 LB
|J. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nunnery 14 LB
|M. Nunnery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cheeks 30 LB
|T. Cheeks
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Payne 29 LB
|T. Payne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Ramsey 51 K
|K. Ramsey
|1/1
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 6 DB
|J. Rogers
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|2/5
|57
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|17
|77
|1
|25
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|3
|34
|0
|23
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|3
|31
|0
|22
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|12
|22
|0
|9
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|3
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Jones 29 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|1
|1
|52
|0
|52
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gibbons 11 LB
|E. Gibbons
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lane III 18 S
|R. Lane III
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodson-Brooks 52 LB
|J. Woodson-Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Collins V 5 CB
|W. Collins V
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ramos 44 LB
|C. Ramos
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 LB
|J. Marshall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Busic 95 DE
|J. Busic
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harbour 54 LB
|W. Harbour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Berniard Jr. 90 NT
|D. Berniard Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fletcher 0 LB
|T. Fletcher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Straw 51 LB
|N. Straw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutson 16 LB
|J. Hutson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams Jr. 7 CB
|M. Williams Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Davies 47 P
|D. Davies
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 36(5:42 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at NAV 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 35(6:04 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo; A.Bell at NAV 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 30(6:19 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Garner at NAV 35.
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 55 yards from HOU 35 to the NAV 10. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Hypolite; T.Payne at NAV 30.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - HOU 14(6:30 - 3rd) K.Ramsey 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Beal Holder-HOU.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - HOU 2(6:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU-C.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 7(7:20 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to NAV 7. Catch made by A.Audu at NAV 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hutson; M.Williams at NAV 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - HOU 7(7:43 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - HOU 7(7:45 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - HOU 13(7:54 - 3rd) C.Tune rushed to NAV 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Woodson-Brooks at NAV 7.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 14(8:00 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to NAV 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons; R.Lane at NAV 13.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - HOU 14(9:28 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22(9:46 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to NAV 22. Catch made by K.Carter at NAV 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons at NAV 14.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 43(9:05 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to NAV 22 for 35 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons at NAV 22.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(9:16 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons at HOU 43.
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 3rd) E.Warren kicks 43 yards from NAV 35 to the HOU 22. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. J.Rogers FUMBLES forced by NAV. Fumble RECOVERED by HOU-L.Compton at HOU 25. Tackled by NAV at HOU 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 3rd) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Sack
1 & 25 - HOU 15(10:14 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 5 for -10 yards (J.Busic) C.Tune FUMBLES forced by J.Busic. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-J.Woodson-Brooks at HOU 5. J.Woodson-Brooks for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - HOU 20(10:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU-T.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 30(11:05 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 30. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons at HOU 30. PENALTY on HOU-HOU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 8 - NAVY 37(11:52 - 3rd) D.Davies 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Williams Holder-NAV.
|-2 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 28(11:48 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to HOU 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Caldwell at HOU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NAVY 28(12:07 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to HOU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo; A.Bell at HOU 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 32(12:58 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to HOU 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo; J.Neal at HOU 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NAVY 32(14:11 - 3rd) R.Riethman punts 45 yards to HOU 23 Center-C.Williams. Fair catch by N.Dell.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NAVY 26(14:38 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser; T.Cheeks at NAV 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(14:47 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at NAV 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; T.Cheeks at NAV 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 50(0:03 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to NAV 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at NAV 38.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 50(0:13 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 50(0:19 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 44(0:25 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by A.Audu at HOU 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at NAV 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(0:30 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at HOU 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24(0:33 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by W.Collins at HOU 38.
|Result
|Play
4 & 8 - NAVY 31(0:46 - 2nd) D.Davies 41 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-C.Williams Holder-NAV. HOU blocked the kick. NAV recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by HOU at HOU 24.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NAVY 24(0:52 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for V.Terrell.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 21(0:57 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to HOU 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at HOU 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(1:26 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to HOU 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 28(1:45 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to HOU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 32(2:21 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to HOU 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(2:52 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to HOU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 32.
|+23 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 40(3:03 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to HOU 37 for 23 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(3:43 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Morris T.Payne at NAV 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 34(4:20 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at NAV 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 32(4:57 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at NAV 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(5:18 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Neal D.Mutin at NAV 32.
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 2nd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 3(5:23 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to NAV 3. Catch made by M.Byrnes at NAV 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Byrnes for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - HOU 6(5:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on NAV-NAV Illegal Formation 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 4(6:10 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to NAV 6 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons at NAV 6.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 6(6:54 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to NAV 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall R.Lane at NAV 4.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 13(7:40 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to NAV 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons at NAV 6.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - HOU 23(7:48 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter. PENALTY on NAV-E.Gibbons Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 30(8:28 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to NAV 30. Catch made by S.Brown at NAV 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at NAV 23.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39(8:58 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 39. Catch made by M.Byrnes at HOU 39. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at NAV 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 34(9:29 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Woodson-Brooks at HOU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - HOU 34(9:38 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:20 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Woodson-Brooks at HOU 34.
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 2nd) E.Warren kicks 48 yards from NAV 35 to the HOU 17. Fair catch by P.Sawyer.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:20 - 2nd) D.Davies extra point is good.
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 25(10:26 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to HOU End Zone for 25 yards. D.Fofana for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 28(11:02 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to HOU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 25.
|+52 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 20(11:36 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 20. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 20. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at HOU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(11:41 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(11:50 - 2nd) B.Campbell rushed to NAV End Zone for 28 yards. B.Campbell FUMBLES forced by E.Gibbons. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-J.Hutson at NAV End Zone. Tackled by HOU at NAV End Zone.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 32(12:20 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 32. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 32. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 28.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - NAVY 34(12:26 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to HOU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser J.Morris at HOU 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 39(13:09 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to HOU 39. Catch made by V.Terrell at HOU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Brooks at HOU 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 38(13:43 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to HOU 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Neal T.Cheeks at HOU 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(14:21 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to HOU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser at HOU 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 45(15:00 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to HOU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Ajijolaiya T.Cheeks at HOU 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 46(0:43 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to HOU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Caldwell at HOU 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(1:37 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to HOU 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin J.Rogers at HOU 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 43(1:55 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at NAV 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 38(2:39 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser M.Nunnery at NAV 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(3:20 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo A.Bell at NAV 38.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 28(4:01 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at NAV 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - NAVY 21(4:40 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at NAV 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - NAVY 18(5:23 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at NAV 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(5:23 - 1st) PENALTY on NAV-M.Haywood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 64 yards from HOU 35 to the NAV 1. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Payne at NAV 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:29 - 1st) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 11(5:36 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to NAV 11. Catch made by N.Dell at NAV 11. Gain of 11 yards. N.Dell for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 11(5:41 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 20(5:54 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to NAV 11 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Lane T.Fletcher at NAV 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(6:17 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to NAV 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Collins at NAV 20.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 29(6:58 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to NAV 29. Catch made by S.Brown at NAV 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard R.Lane at NAV 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 31(7:37 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to NAV 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons at NAV 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(8:02 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to NAV 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 31.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 11 - NAVY 49(8:17 - 1st) T.Lavatai pass INTERCEPTED at HOU 37. Intercepted by J.Rogers at HOU 37. Tackled by T.Lavatai at NAV 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 50(8:55 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to NAV 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Brooks at NAV 49.
|+22 YD
2 & 18 - NAVY 28(9:33 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to HOU 50 for 22 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(10:16 - 1st) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai sacked at NAV 28 for -8 yards (N.Ceaser; A.Bell)
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 31(10:47 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Brooks D.Mutin at NAV 36.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NAVY 31(11:28 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at NAV 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(12:06 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin N.Ceaser at NAV 31.
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:06 - 1st) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 6(12:13 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to NAV 6. Catch made by N.Dell at NAV 6. Gain of 6 yards. N.Dell for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 8(12:48 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to NAV 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons at NAV 6.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 18(13:09 - 1st) C.Tune rushed to NAV 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons at NAV 8.
|+28 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 46(13:51 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to NAV 46. Catch made by C.Trahan at NAV 46. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 48(14:31 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to NAV 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 48(14:36 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for C.Trahan.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour at HOU 48.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 62 yards from NAV 35 to the HOU 3. Fair catch by P.Sawyer.
