Memories of 2017 reverberate as No. 2 Ohio State meets Iowa
Ohio State's powerful offense might get a stern test from one of the nation's best defenses on Saturday when the No. 2 Buckeyes host Iowa in a rare matchup of the conference opponents.
The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0) and Hawkeyes (3-3, 1-2) had last weekend off, so they've had plenty of time to prepare for their first encounter since Iowa's 55-24 upset in 2017 and only the teams' second meeting in 11 years.
Iowa has not played at Columbus since a 34-24 loss in 2013, and the most recent Hawkeyes' victory in Ohio Stadium was 16-9 in 1991.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is not unlike the fan base that has been waiting five years for another crack at Iowa. He was an assistant coach for Urban Meyer when the No. 6 Buckeyes were knocked from the one-loss ranks in 2017, allowing the program's fifth-most points ever.
"It's a scar that doesn't go away. I've felt it this week, for sure," Day said Tuesday. "It was a tough day for all of us. We've talked a lot about it to our staff, we've talked a lot about it to our players."
Now that he's in charge, Day has the offense humming. Led by quarterback C.J. Stroud (24 touchdown passes), the Buckeyes lead the country in scoring offense (48.8 points per game) and yards per play (8.07). They are second in total offense (543.7 yards).
They've done it mostly without injured top receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba while running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams have missed games because of injuries. Day provided no updates Tuesday.
"I think Ohio State has had great players since I was a little kid," said Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, a Lorain, Ohio, native. "They have athletes that they can get the ball to, a dynamic quarterback that can get the ball to them. They have good running backs. They have a good offensive line. I don't know what they're averaging, something maybe around 50 points a game. ... I think they're a really good football team. It's what we've seen on the film."
Iowa will counter with the nation's third-ranked scoring defense (9.8 points per game) and No. 7 total defense (265 yards per game). The Hawkeyes are third against the pass (154 yards) and have given up just two rushing TDs.
"They're very good at what they do," Day said. "There's a reason they're ranked so high, and year in and year out they're one of the best defenses in the country.
"They feel like they know their defense better than you know your offense."
The problem for Iowa is its offense. It is last among 131 FBS schools in total offense (238.7 yards) and 127th in scoring (14.7). The Hawkeyes have seven points or less in three games this season.
Still, Day said he is wary of Iowa playing keep-away with the Ohio State offense.
"Their style is similar to some of the teams we've played. They want to control the game," he said.
Ohio State has touchdowns on 30 of its past 38 possessions, and for the season, the Buckeyes are 29 of 29 in the red zone (27 touchdowns, two field goals).
-- Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|7
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-6
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|68
|148
|Total Plays
|33
|42
|Avg Gain
|2.1
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|33
|Rush Attempts
|18
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|49
|115
|Comp. - Att.
|6-15
|12-20
|Yards Per Pass
|2.4
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-6
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|2-47.5
|Return Yards
|0
|42
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-26
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|49
|PASS YDS
|115
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|33
|
|
|68
|TOTAL YDS
|148
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|6/14
|49
|0
|2
|
A. Padilla 8 QB
|A. Padilla
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|8
|21
|0
|8
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|4
|4
|0
|3
|
A. Padilla 8 QB
|A. Padilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|3
|-7
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|5
|3
|31
|0
|17
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Vines 0 WR
|D. Vines
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostick 15 WR
|J. Bostick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Black 94 DL
|Y. Black
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lee 8 DB
|D. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|1/1
|49
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|3
|40.7
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|4
|22.0
|33
|0
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|12/20
|115
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|8
|25
|0
|9
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|10
|19
|1
|13
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|2
|-13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|7
|4
|40
|0
|13
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|6
|3
|27
|0
|16
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuimoloau 44 DE
|J. Tuimoloau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Curry 92 DE
|C. Curry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martinez 13 S
|C. Martinez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burke 10 CB
|D. Burke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Simon 30 LB
|C. Simon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 86 DT
|J. Cage
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hall Jr. 51 DT
|M. Hall Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 15 S
|T. McCalister
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|4/4
|46
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|2
|47.5
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 63 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW 2. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by OSU at IOW 35.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - OHIOST 6(9:43 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 6. Catch made by M.Harrison at IOW 6. Gain of 6 yards. M.Harrison for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 7(10:28 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to IOW 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at IOW 6.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 11(11:03 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to IOW 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Moss; Q.Schulte at IOW 7.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(11:44 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 15. Catch made by E.Egbuka at IOW 15. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at IOW 11.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & Goal - IOWA 7(11:52 - 3rd) A.Padilla pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 13. Intercepted by T.McCalister at IOW 13. Tackled by S.LaPorta at IOW 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 6(12:32 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer at IOW 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - OHIOST 50(12:43 - 3rd) J.Mirco punts 44 yards to IOW 6 Center-OSU. Fair catch by A.Bruce.
|Sack
3 & 5 - OHIOST 50(13:09 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud sacked at IOW 50 for 0 yards (L.Van Ness)
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 46(14:05 - 3rd) T.Henderson rushed to IOW 50 for -4 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at IOW 50.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - OHIOST 49(14:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on IOW-IOW Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(14:49 - 3rd) E.Egbuka rushed to OSU 49 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at OSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - IOWA 49(0:47 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 29 yards to OSU 22 Center-IOW. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - IOWA 49(0:53 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|Sack
2 & 10 - IOWA 47(1:32 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 49 for -4 yards (J.Jean-Baptiste)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(1:45 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(2:17 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 38. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 38. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Martinez at OSU 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - IOWA 32(2:47 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 32. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OSU at IOW 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(3:25 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by A.Bruce at IOW 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Martinez; J.Sawyer at IOW 32.
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:25 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Int
1 & 10 - IOWA 13(3:33 - 2nd) S.Petras pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 18. Intercepted by T.Eichenberg at IOW 18. T.Eichenberg for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW End Zone. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Trayanum at IOW 13.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OHIOST 16(3:42 - 2nd) N.Ruggles 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OSU Holder-OSU.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OHIOST 8(3:46 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIOST 8(3:56 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11(4:26 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to IOW 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; Y.Black at IOW 8.
|+13 YD
4 & 2 - OHIOST 24(4:53 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 24. Catch made by E.Egbuka at IOW 24. Gain of 13 yards. E.Egbuka ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - OHIOST 24(5:33 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to IOW 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 29(6:07 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 29. Catch made by C.Stover at IOW 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness; S.Benson at IOW 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(6:38 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to IOW 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWA 3(6:51 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 45 yards to IOW 48 Center-IOW. E.Egbuka returned punt from the IOW 48. Tackled by D.Hilson at IOW 32.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWA 3(6:55 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for J.Bostick.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 2(7:35 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Simon; L.Ransom at IOW 3.
|+1 YD
1 & 11 - IOWA 1(8:18 - 2nd) S.Petras rushed to IOW 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; J.Cage at IOW 2.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 2(8:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on IOW-N.DeJong False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OHIOST 47(8:31 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 51 yards to IOW 2 Center-OSU. Downed by J.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OHIOST 47(8:36 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIOST 47(8:40 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Smith-Njigba.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(9:21 - 2nd) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Craig; J.Campbell at OSU 47.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 29(9:49 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 29. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 29. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at OSU 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:07 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by T.Henderson at OSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Castro at OSU 29.
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - IOWA 39(10:13 - 2nd) D.Stevens 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IOW Holder-IOW.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - IOWA 30(10:55 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to OSU 30. Catch made by S.LaPorta at OSU 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at OSU 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 28(11:39 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to OSU 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Simon at OSU 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(12:12 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to OSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; L.Ransom at OSU 28.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - IOWA 48(12:41 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to OSU 48. Catch made by S.LaPorta at OSU 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at OSU 31.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(13:21 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to OSU 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 48.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - IOWA 39(13:26 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini. PENALTY on OSU-T.McCalister Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWA 39(13:32 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(14:06 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at IOW 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 30(14:30 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 38 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Eichenberg at IOW 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by D.Vines at IOW 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OSU at IOW 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - OHIOST 24(0:04 - 1st) N.Ruggles 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OSU Holder-OSU.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OHIOST 17(0:14 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Smith-Njigba.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 14(0:53 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to IOW 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Lee at IOW 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - OHIOST 23(1:30 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to IOW 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 18(1:51 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 18. Catch made by C.Stover at IOW 18. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Campbell at IOW 9. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(2:24 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 34. Catch made by M.Harrison at IOW 34. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moss at IOW 18.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
4 & 6 - IOWA 30(2:28 - 1st) T.Taylor rushed to IOW 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Curry at IOW 34.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 33(3:16 - 1st) A.Bruce rushed to IOW 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison at IOW 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 32(3:51 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers; M.Hall at IOW 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(4:24 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau at IOW 32.
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 56 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW 9. G.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Styles at IOW 21. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Offside on Free Kick 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - OHIOST 31(4:44 - 1st) N.Ruggles 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OSU Holder-OSU.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 20(5:23 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IOW 23 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 27(6:07 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 27. Catch made by J.Smith-Njigba at IOW 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Y.Black at IOW 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(6:40 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IOW 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at IOW 27.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 5 - IOWA 31(6:51 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 27 for -4 yards (Z.Harrison) S.Petras FUMBLES forced by OSU. Fumble RECOVERED by OSU-L.Ransom at IOW 27. Tackled by IOW at IOW 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 28(7:31 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cage; T.Eichenberg at IOW 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(8:09 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Vincent at IOW 28.
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 64 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW 1. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Hicks at IOW 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 2(8:18 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IOW End Zone for 2 yards. M.Williams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - OHIOST 12(9:10 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 12. Catch made by E.Egbuka at IOW 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; Q.Schulte at IOW 2.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 8(9:22 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IOW 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon; J.Campbell at IOW 12.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(10:11 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to IOW 34. Catch made by J.Fleming at IOW 34. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 8.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(10:41 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IOW 34 for 13 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; S.Benson at IOW 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 47(11:24 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 47. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at IOW 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(11:42 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness at OSU 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 34(12:05 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at OSU 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 29(12:34 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 29. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moss; Q.Schulte at OSU 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(13:00 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at OSU 29.
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 1st) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(13:07 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud sacked at OSU 11 for -13 yards (J.Evans) C.Stroud FUMBLES forced by J.Evans. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-J.Evans at OSU 11. J.Evans for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWA 28(13:14 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 48 yards to OSU 24 Center-IOW. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWA 28(13:19 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(13:57 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer; C.Simon at IOW 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(14:02 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - OHIOST 36(14:06 - 1st) N.Ruggles 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OSU Holder-OSU.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OHIOST 28(14:11 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OHIOST 28(14:19 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(14:46 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to IOW 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 28.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(14:55 - 1st) S.Petras pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 39. Intercepted by T.McCalister at IOW 39. Tackled by N.Ragaini at IOW 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the IOW End Zone. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ballard at IOW 17. PENALTY on OSU-OSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
