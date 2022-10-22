Drive Chart
|
|
|KANSAS
|BAYLOR
+2 YD
0 BAYLOR 2
14:33
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for KAN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
KANSAS
6 Pass
7 Rush
96 YDS
4:07 POS
+24 YD
2ND & 3 BAYLOR 24
14:39
J.Bean pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by Q.Skinner at BAY 24. Gain of 24 yards. Q.Skinner for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 BAYLOR 31
15:00
D.Neal rushed to BAY 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 24.
+16 YD
3RD & 13 BAYLOR 47
0:08
J.Bean pass complete to BAY 47. Catch made by L.Arnold at BAY 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 31.
Sack
2ND & 10 BAYLOR 44
0:22
J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean sacked at BAY 47 for -3 yards (A.Walcott)
No Gain
1ST & 10 BAYLOR 44
0:28
J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
+22 YD
3RD & 2 KANSAS 34
0:46
J.Bean pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 34. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAY at BAY 44.
+6 YD
2ND & 8 KANSAS 28
1:29
J.Bean scrambles to KAN 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at KAN 34.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 KANSAS 26
1:48
D.Neal rushed to KAN 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at KAN 28.
+20 YD
3RD & 9 KANSAS 6
2:07
J.Bean pass complete to KAN 6. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 6. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at KAN 26.
plays
yds
pos
16
28
Touchdown 14:33
J.Bean pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by Q.Skinner at BAY 24. Gain of 24 yards. Q.Skinner for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
96
yds
4:07
pos
16
28
Touchdown 7:35
D.Neal rushed to BAY End Zone for 2 yards. D.Neal for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
9
yds
1:07
pos
9
28
Touchdown 0:42
J.Nabors rushed to KAN End Zone for 10 yards. J.Nabors for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
99
yds
7:23
pos
3
27
Touchdown 11:18
K.Drones rushed to KAN End Zone for 4 yards. K.Drones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
16
plays
83
yds
6:55
pos
3
20
Field Goal 3:13
J.Borcila 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hosford Holder-R.Vernon.
12
plays
47
yds
7:02
pos
3
14
Touchdown 10:15
R.Reese rushed to KAN End Zone for 14 yards. R.Reese for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
25
yds
00:40
pos
0
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|23
|Rushing
|1
|15
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|181
|307
|Total Plays
|37
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|42
|182
|Rush Attempts
|18
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|139
|125
|Comp. - Att.
|12-19
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-16
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-34.7
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|18
|22
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|139
|PASS YDS
|125
|
|
|42
|RUSH YDS
|182
|
|
|181
|TOTAL YDS
|307
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|12/19
|139
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|8
|25
|1
|7
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|6
|18
|0
|10
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|4
|4
|66
|1
|24
|
J. Casey 47 TE
|J. Casey
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|4
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Wilson 7 WR
|T. Wilson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Scott 3 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Emilien 5 WR
|D. Emilien
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Robinson 90 DE
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Westmoreland 46 DL
|D. Westmoreland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 DE
|H. Hatcher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 13 LB
|E. Gilyard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DE
|M. Lee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 11 DL
|E. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wilson 7 WR
|T. Wilson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|14/23
|125
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|21
|121
|1
|14
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|6
|38
|0
|12
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|2
|13
|1
|10
|
K. Drones 15 QB
|K. Drones
|2
|9
|1
|5
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|7
|-5
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|4
|3
|36
|0
|17
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|3
|2
|29
|1
|17
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|3
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
D. Dabney 89 TE
|D. Dabney
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|2
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|5
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|4
|2
|3
|0
|6
|
J. Gipson 19 WR
|J. Gipson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Neal 14 S
|D. Neal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 3 CB
|M. Milton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 41 LB
|B. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 35 LB
|J. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 95 DL
|G. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Allen 12 S
|A. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bobby 28 S
|D. Bobby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 1 P
|I. Power
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(14:33 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for KAN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+24 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 24(14:39 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by Q.Skinner at BAY 24. Gain of 24 yards. Q.Skinner for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(15:00 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to BAY 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 24.
|+16 YD
3 & 13 - KANSAS 47(0:08 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to BAY 47. Catch made by L.Arnold at BAY 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 31.
|Sack
2 & 10 - KANSAS 44(0:22 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean sacked at BAY 47 for -3 yards (A.Walcott)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(0:28 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 34(0:46 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 34. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAY at BAY 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 28(1:29 - 3rd) J.Bean scrambles to KAN 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at KAN 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(1:48 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at KAN 28.
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 6(2:07 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 6. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 6. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at KAN 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - KANSAS 2(2:46 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 2. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 2. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAY at KAN 6.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - KANSAS 3(2:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on KAN-M.Ford False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 5(3:40 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 5. Catch made by D.Neal at KAN 5. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at KAN 3.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 49(3:51 - 3rd) I.Power punts 46 yards to KAN 5 Center-G.Grimes. Downed by M.Milton.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 49(3:57 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 48(4:35 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 48. Catch made by Q.Jones at KAN 48. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by KAN at BAY 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(5:07 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 50. Catch made by G.Holmes at KAN 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 45(5:46 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson; L.Phelps at KAN 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(6:13 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at BAY 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(6:55 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at BAY 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(7:35 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher at BAY 30.
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 2(7:43 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to BAY End Zone for 2 yards. D.Neal for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 3(8:04 - 3rd) J.Bean scrambles to BAY 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 2.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 9(8:42 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to BAY 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 3.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 27(9:00 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at KAN 42 for -15 yards (J.Robinson) B.Shapen FUMBLES forced by J.Robinson. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-J.Robinson at KAN 42. Tackled by H.Presley; B.Shapen at BAY 9.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(9:28 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 27 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Gervin at KAN 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 41(9:58 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to KAN 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(10:41 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 50. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KAN 41.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 48(11:19 - 3rd) D.Doyle rushed to BAY 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lee; K.Logan at BAY 50.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 47(12:02 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill; E.Wilson at BAY 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 44(12:41 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill; H.Hatcher at BAY 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(13:17 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 39. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Burroughs at BAY 44.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(13:41 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 32. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 32. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at BAY 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(14:18 - 3rd) J.Nabors rushed to BAY 32 for 3 yards. J.Nabors ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps; T.Berryhill at BAY 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 13(0:13 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 4. Intercepted by C.Young at KAN 4. Tackled by B.Sims at KAN 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 13(0:18 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(0:26 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to KAN 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at KAN 13.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(0:39 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 32. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 32. Gain of 20 yards. Q.Skinner FUMBLES forced by D.Neal. Fumble RECOVERED by BAY-D.Lemear at KAN 32. Pushed out of bounds by D.Neal at KAN 14. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 45 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN 20. T.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Hamilton at KAN 22. PENALTY on KAN-D.Downing Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(0:49 - 2nd) J.Nabors rushed to KAN End Zone for 10 yards. J.Nabors for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(1:23 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 20. Catch made by H.Presley at KAN 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KAN 10.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(1:58 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 20 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 20.
|+12 YD
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 46(2:04 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 46. Catch made by M.Baldwin at KAN 46. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KAN at KAN 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 49(2:19 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by J.Cameron at KAN 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(3:09 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(3:10 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 43(3:44 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at BAY 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 40(4:26 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at BAY 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(4:57 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at BAY 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 25(5:27 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Westmoreland at BAY 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19(6:02 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 25 for 6 yards. B.Shapen ran out of bounds.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 3(6:44 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 3. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 3. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at BAY 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 2(7:27 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at BAY 3.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 1(8:05 - 2nd) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at BAY 2.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - KANSAS 42(8:15 - 2nd) J.Bean punts 41 yards to BAY 1 Center-L.Hosford. Downed by L.Arnold.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KANSAS 42(8:22 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Emilien.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 45(8:59 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to BAY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(9:05 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for J.Casey.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 42(9:14 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 50. Intercepted by R.Dotson at KAN 50. Tackled by H.Presley at BAY 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(9:46 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BAY 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - KANSAS 32(10:00 - 2nd) R.Vernon punts 49 yards to BAY 19 Center-L.Hosford. G.Holmes returned punt from the BAY 19. Tackled by T.Fletcher; M.Fairchild at BAY 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 27(10:36 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by T.Wilson at KAN 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Allen at KAN 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KANSAS 27(10:43 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Wilson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(11:18 - 2nd) S.Morrison rushed to KAN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Miller at KAN 27.
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 39 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN 26. Fair catch by T.Kardell.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 4(11:24 - 2nd) K.Drones rushed to KAN End Zone for 4 yards. K.Drones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 9(11:56 - 2nd) K.Drones rushed to KAN 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 4.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(12:36 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 9.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 16(13:13 - 2nd) D.Doyle rushed to KAN 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 12.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 16(13:51 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; R.Miller at KAN 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 18(14:26 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 18.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(0:20 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 35. Catch made by B.Sims at KAN 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Grant; L.McCaskill at KAN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(0:25 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Gipson.
|+17 YD
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 48(0:52 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 48. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 48. Gain of 17 yards. B.Sims ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 48(0:57 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 45(1:22 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at KAN 42. PENALTY on BAY-K.Keith Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(1:58 - 1st) B.Shapen scrambles to KAN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(2:27 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 38. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 38. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Grant at KAN 48.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(3:05 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Young; K.Logan at BAY 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(3:13 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 38 yards from KAN 35 to the BAY 27. Fair catch by G.Yates.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - KANSAS 20(3:18 - 1st) J.Borcila 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hosford Holder-R.Vernon.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - KANSAS 18(3:37 - 1st) PENALTY on BAY-C.Ogbonnaya Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - KANSAS 13(3:47 - 1st) PENALTY on KAN-B.Cabeldue False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 11(4:34 - 1st) KAN rushed to BAY 13 for -2 yards. KAN FUMBLES forced by BAY. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-M.Fairchild at BAY 13. Tackled by BAY at BAY 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 15(5:10 - 1st) J.Bean rushed to BAY 11 for 4 yards. J.Bean ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(5:53 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to BAY 18. Catch made by T.Scott at BAY 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 15.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 28(6:30 - 1st) J.Bean scrambles to BAY 18 for 10 yards. J.Bean ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(6:49 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to BAY 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at BAY 28.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(7:27 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to BAY 41. Catch made by S.Morrison at BAY 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at BAY 29.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - KANSAS 44(7:27 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold. PENALTY on BAY-M.Milton Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 42(8:17 - 1st) S.Morrison rushed to KAN 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at KAN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(8:55 - 1st) J.Bean scrambles to KAN 42 for 0 yards. J.Bean ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - KANSAS 27(9:31 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at KAN 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(9:38 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild (L.Johnson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(10:15 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott; D.Bobby at KAN 27.
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(10:23 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN End Zone for 14 yards. R.Reese for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(10:55 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(11:05 - 1st) J.Bean pass short middle complete to KAN 25. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 25. Gain of 0 yards. Q.Skinner FUMBLES forced by J.Marshall. Fumble RECOVERED by BAY-J.Marshall at KAN 25. Tackled by KAN at KAN 25.
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 17(11:10 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 17. Catch made by M.Baldwin at KAN 17. Gain of 17 yards. M.Baldwin for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - BAYLOR 23(11:47 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 17.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(12:19 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at KAN 23 for -7 yards (C.Sampson)
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 25(12:49 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 16.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 25(12:55 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(13:30 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 25.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(13:57 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - KANSAS 27(14:07 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 14 yards to KAN 41 Center-L.Hosford. Downed by KAN.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KANSAS 27(14:16 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(14:57 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at KAN 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
