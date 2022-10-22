Drive Chart
KANSAS
BAYLOR

Key Players
J. Bean 17 QB
139 PaYds, PaTD, 18 RuYds
R. Reese 29 RB
121 RuYds, RuTD
+2 YD
0 BAYLOR 2
14:33
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for KAN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
KANSAS
6 Pass
7 Rush
96 YDS
4:07 POS
+24 YD
2ND & 3 BAYLOR 24
14:39
J.Bean pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by Q.Skinner at BAY 24. Gain of 24 yards. Q.Skinner for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 BAYLOR 31
15:00
D.Neal rushed to BAY 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 24.
+16 YD
3RD & 13 BAYLOR 47
0:08
J.Bean pass complete to BAY 47. Catch made by L.Arnold at BAY 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 31.
Sack
2ND & 10 BAYLOR 44
0:22
J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean sacked at BAY 47 for -3 yards (A.Walcott)
No Gain
1ST & 10 BAYLOR 44
0:28
J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
+22 YD
3RD & 2 KANSAS 34
0:46
J.Bean pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 34. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAY at BAY 44.
+6 YD
2ND & 8 KANSAS 28
1:29
J.Bean scrambles to KAN 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at KAN 34.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 KANSAS 26
1:48
D.Neal rushed to KAN 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at KAN 28.
+20 YD
3RD & 9 KANSAS 6
2:07
J.Bean pass complete to KAN 6. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 6. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at KAN 26.
4th Quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:33
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for KAN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
16
28
Touchdown 14:33
J.Bean pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by Q.Skinner at BAY 24. Gain of 24 yards. Q.Skinner for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
96
yds
4:07
pos
16
28
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 7:35
J.Borcila extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 7:35
D.Neal rushed to BAY End Zone for 2 yards. D.Neal for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
9
yds
1:07
pos
9
28
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:42
J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 0:42
J.Nabors rushed to KAN End Zone for 10 yards. J.Nabors for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
99
yds
7:23
pos
3
27
Point After TD 11:18
J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 11:18
K.Drones rushed to KAN End Zone for 4 yards. K.Drones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
16
plays
83
yds
6:55
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
Field Goal 3:13
J.Borcila 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hosford Holder-R.Vernon.
12
plays
47
yds
7:02
pos
3
14
Point After TD 10:15
J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 10:15
R.Reese rushed to KAN End Zone for 14 yards. R.Reese for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
25
yds
00:40
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:05
J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:05
B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 17. Catch made by M.Baldwin at KAN 17. Gain of 17 yards. M.Baldwin for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
41
yds
2:52
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 23
Rushing 1 15
Passing 6 8
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-9 7-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-3
Total Net Yards 181 307
Total Plays 37 63
Avg Gain 4.9 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 42 182
Rush Attempts 18 40
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 4.6
Yards Passing 139 125
Comp. - Att. 12-19 14-23
Yards Per Pass 6.8 4.1
Penalties - Yards 3-16 3-30
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 3-34.7 1-46.0
Return Yards 18 22
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-22
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-18 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas 5-2 307616
Baylor 3-3 14140028
McLane Stadium Waco, TX
 139 PASS YDS 125
42 RUSH YDS 182
181 TOTAL YDS 307
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bean  17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 139 1 0 142.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.2% 551 8 3 190.0
J. Bean 12/19 139 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Neal  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 505 5
D. Neal 8 25 1 7
J. Bean  17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 94 1
J. Bean 6 18 0 10
S. Morrison  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 151 1
S. Morrison 2 3 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Q. Skinner  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 239 3
Q. Skinner 4 4 66 1 24
J. Casey  47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 94 1
J. Casey 2 1 20 0 20
M. Fairchild  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 206 5
M. Fairchild 4 2 19 0 15
L. Arnold  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 348 3
L. Arnold 2 1 16 0 16
S. Morrison  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
S. Morrison 1 1 12 0 12
T. Wilson  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Wilson 2 1 5 0 5
T. Scott  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 0
T. Scott 1 1 3 0 3
D. Emilien  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Emilien 1 0 0 0 0
D. Neal  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 1
D. Neal 2 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Miller  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Miller 5-1 0.0 0
K. Logan Jr.  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Logan Jr. 4-3 0.0 0
L. Phelps  47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
L. Phelps 4-2 0.0 0
C. Sampson  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Sampson 3-0 1.0 0
M. Grant  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Grant 3-1 0.0 0
O. Burroughs  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Burroughs 3-0 0.0 0
C. Young  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
C. Young 2-1 0.0 1
J. Robinson  90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Robinson 2-0 1.0 0
R. Dotson  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
R. Dotson 2-1 0.0 1
D. Neal  4 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Neal 1-0 0.0 0
D. Westmoreland  46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Westmoreland 1-0 0.0 0
H. Hatcher  37 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Hatcher 1-1 0.0 0
E. Gilyard  13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Gilyard 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gervin  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gervin 1-0 0.0 0
L. McCaskill  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
L. McCaskill 1-2 0.0 0
S. Burt  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Burt 1-0 0.0 0
M. Lee  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Lee 1-1 0.0 0
T. Berryhill  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Berryhill 0-2 0.0 0
E. Wilson  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Wilson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borcila  83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/6 38/38
J. Borcila 1/1 30 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Vernon  24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 31.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 0 0
R. Vernon 2 31.5 0 49
J. Bean  17 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 1
J. Bean 1 41.0 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Wilson  7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
T. Wilson 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Shapen  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 125 1 2 103.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.5% 1444 11 3 162.1
B. Shapen 14/23 125 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Reese  29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 121 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 457 7
R. Reese 21 121 1 14
Q. Jones  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 206 4
Q. Jones 6 38 0 12
J. Nabors  18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Nabors 2 13 1 10
K. Drones  15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 38 1
K. Drones 2 9 1 5
D. Doyle  5 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Doyle 2 6 0 4
B. Shapen  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 32 2
B. Shapen 7 -5 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Sims  8 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 157 2
B. Sims 4 3 36 0 17
M. Baldwin  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 303 3
M. Baldwin 3 2 29 1 17
H. Presley  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 191 2
H. Presley 3 2 26 0 16
D. Dabney  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 147 0
D. Dabney 1 1 14 0 14
J. Cameron  34 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
J. Cameron 2 2 10 0 7
G. Holmes  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 390 3
G. Holmes 5 2 7 0 5
Q. Jones  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 77 0
Q. Jones 4 2 3 0 6
J. Gipson  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Gipson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Neal  14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Neal 3-0 0.0 0
M. Milton  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Milton 3-0 0.0 0
D. Doyle  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Doyle 3-0 0.0 0
A. Walcott  13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Walcott 2-1 1.0 0
G. Randolph  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Randolph 2-0 0.0 0
D. Lemear  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lemear 1-0 0.0 0
H. Presley  16 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Presley 1-1 0.0 0
B. Sims  8 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Sims 1-0 0.0 0
B. Miller  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
J. Marshall  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
G. Hall  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jones  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
C. Morgan  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
A. Allen  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bobby  28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Bobby 0-1 0.0 0
B. Shapen  12 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Shapen 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers  95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
4/4 19/21
J. Mayers 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Power  1 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 0 0
I. Power 1 46.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Holmes 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 14.4 115 1
G. Holmes 1 22.0 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 25 1:03 3 2 Punt
11:05 KANSAS 25 0:10 1 0 Fumble
10:15 KANSAS 25 7:02 12 62 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 KANSAS 25 1:32 3 6 Punt
9:05 BAYLOR 45 1:00 3 3 Punt
0:42 KANSAS 12 0:16 1 20 Fumble
0:02 KANSAS 17 0:02 1 -2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:42 BAYLOR 9 1:07 3 9 TD
3:40 KANSAS 5 4:07 11 95 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 KANSAS 41 2:52 7 41 TD
10:55 KANSAS 25 0:40 2 25 TD
3:13 BAYLOR 25 6:55 16 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:46 BAYLOR 41 0:41 2 1 INT
8:05 BAYLOR 1 7:23 15 99 TD
0:26 KANSAS 14 0:24 3 1 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAYLOR 25 6:18 11 33 Fumble
7:35 BAYLOR 25 3:55 7 24 Punt

KAN
Jayhawks
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 95 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(14:33 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for KAN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
+24 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 24
(14:39 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by Q.Skinner at BAY 24. Gain of 24 yards. Q.Skinner for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31
(15:00 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to BAY 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 24.
+16 YD
3 & 13 - KANSAS 47
(0:08 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to BAY 47. Catch made by L.Arnold at BAY 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 31.
Sack
2 & 10 - KANSAS 44
(0:22 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean sacked at BAY 47 for -3 yards (A.Walcott)
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44
(0:28 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
+22 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 34
(0:46 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 34. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAY at BAY 44.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 28
(1:29 - 3rd) J.Bean scrambles to KAN 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at KAN 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26
(1:48 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at KAN 28.
+20 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 6
(2:07 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 6. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 6. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at KAN 26.
+4 YD
2 & 13 - KANSAS 2
(2:46 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 2. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 2. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAY at KAN 6.
Penalty
2 & 12 - KANSAS 3
(2:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on KAN-M.Ford False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 5
(3:40 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 5. Catch made by D.Neal at KAN 5. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at KAN 3.

BAY
Bears
 - Punt (7 plays, 24 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 49
(3:51 - 3rd) I.Power punts 46 yards to KAN 5 Center-G.Grimes. Downed by M.Milton.
No Gain
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 49
(3:57 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
-3 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 48
(4:35 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 48. Catch made by Q.Jones at KAN 48. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by KAN at BAY 49.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50
(5:07 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 50. Catch made by G.Holmes at KAN 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 48.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 45
(5:46 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson; L.Phelps at KAN 50.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39
(6:13 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at BAY 45.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 30
(6:55 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at BAY 39.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(7:35 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher at BAY 30.
Kickoff
(7:35 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.

KAN
Jayhawks
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:35 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 2
(7:43 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to BAY End Zone for 2 yards. D.Neal for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 3
(8:04 - 3rd) J.Bean scrambles to BAY 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 2.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 9
(8:42 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to BAY 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 3.

BAY
Bears
 - Fumble (11 plays, 33 yards, 6:18 poss)

Result Play
Sack
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 27
(9:00 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at KAN 42 for -15 yards (J.Robinson) B.Shapen FUMBLES forced by J.Robinson. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-J.Robinson at KAN 42. Tackled by H.Presley; B.Shapen at BAY 9.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35
(9:28 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 27 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Gervin at KAN 27.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 41
(9:58 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to KAN 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 35.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50
(10:41 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 50. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KAN 41.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 48
(11:19 - 3rd) D.Doyle rushed to BAY 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lee; K.Logan at BAY 50.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 47
(12:02 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill; E.Wilson at BAY 48.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 44
(12:41 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill; H.Hatcher at BAY 47.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39
(13:17 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 39. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Burroughs at BAY 44.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32
(13:41 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 32. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 32. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at BAY 39.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 29
(14:18 - 3rd) J.Nabors rushed to BAY 32 for 3 yards. J.Nabors ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps; T.Berryhill at BAY 29.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.

KAN
Jayhawks
 - End of Half (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:02 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 17
(0:02 - 2nd) J.Bean kneels at the KAN 15.

BAY
Bears
 - Interception (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 13
(0:13 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 4. Intercepted by C.Young at KAN 4. Tackled by B.Sims at KAN 17.
No Gain
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 13
(0:18 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14
(0:26 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to KAN 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at KAN 13.

KAN
Jayhawks
 - Fumble (1 plays, 20 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12
(0:39 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 32. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 32. Gain of 20 yards. Q.Skinner FUMBLES forced by D.Neal. Fumble RECOVERED by BAY-D.Lemear at KAN 32. Pushed out of bounds by D.Neal at KAN 14. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
Kickoff
(0:42 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 45 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN 20. T.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Hamilton at KAN 22. PENALTY on KAN-D.Downing Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

BAY
Bears
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 99 yards, 7:23 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:42 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10
(0:49 - 2nd) J.Nabors rushed to KAN End Zone for 10 yards. J.Nabors for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20
(1:23 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 20. Catch made by H.Presley at KAN 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KAN 10.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34
(1:58 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 20 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 20.
+12 YD
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 46
(2:04 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 46. Catch made by M.Baldwin at KAN 46. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KAN at KAN 34.
+3 YD
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 49
(2:19 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by J.Cameron at KAN 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 46.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 50
(3:09 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50
(3:10 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 43
(3:44 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at BAY 50.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 40
(4:26 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at BAY 43.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37
(4:57 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at BAY 40.
+12 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 25
(5:27 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Westmoreland at BAY 37.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19
(6:02 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 25 for 6 yards. B.Shapen ran out of bounds.
+16 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 3
(6:44 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 3. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 3. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at BAY 19.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 2
(7:27 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at BAY 3.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 1
(8:05 - 2nd) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at BAY 2.

KAN
Jayhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - KANSAS 42
(8:15 - 2nd) J.Bean punts 41 yards to BAY 1 Center-L.Hosford. Downed by L.Arnold.
No Gain
3 & 7 - KANSAS 42
(8:22 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Emilien.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 45
(8:59 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to BAY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45
(9:05 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for J.Casey.

BAY
Bears
 - Interception (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 42
(9:14 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 50. Intercepted by R.Dotson at KAN 50. Tackled by H.Presley at BAY 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41
(9:46 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BAY 42.

KAN
Jayhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - KANSAS 32
(10:00 - 2nd) R.Vernon punts 49 yards to BAY 19 Center-L.Hosford. G.Holmes returned punt from the BAY 19. Tackled by T.Fletcher; M.Fairchild at BAY 41.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 27
(10:36 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by T.Wilson at KAN 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Allen at KAN 32.
No Gain
2 & 9 - KANSAS 27
(10:43 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Wilson.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26
(11:18 - 2nd) S.Morrison rushed to KAN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Miller at KAN 27.
Kickoff
(11:18 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 39 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN 26. Fair catch by T.Kardell.

BAY
Bears
 - Touchdown (16 plays, 73 yards, 6:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:18 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 4
(11:24 - 2nd) K.Drones rushed to KAN End Zone for 4 yards. K.Drones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 9
(11:56 - 2nd) K.Drones rushed to KAN 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 4.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12
(12:36 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 9.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 16
(13:13 - 2nd) D.Doyle rushed to KAN 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 12.
No Gain
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 16
(13:51 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; R.Miller at KAN 16.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 18
(14:26 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 16.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(15:00 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to KAN 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 18.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35
(0:20 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 35. Catch made by B.Sims at KAN 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Grant; L.McCaskill at KAN 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35
(0:25 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Gipson.
+17 YD
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 48
(0:52 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 48. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 48. Gain of 17 yards. B.Sims ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 48
(0:57 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 45
(1:22 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at KAN 42. PENALTY on BAY-K.Keith Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48
(1:58 - 1st) B.Shapen scrambles to KAN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 45.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38
(2:27 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 38. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 38. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Grant at KAN 48.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 27
(3:05 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Young; K.Logan at BAY 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27
(3:13 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
Kickoff
(3:13 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 38 yards from KAN 35 to the BAY 27. Fair catch by G.Yates.

KAN
Jayhawks
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 62 yards, 7:02 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - KANSAS 20
(3:18 - 1st) J.Borcila 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hosford Holder-R.Vernon.
Penalty
4 & 10 - KANSAS 18
(3:37 - 1st) PENALTY on BAY-C.Ogbonnaya Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
4 & 5 - KANSAS 13
(3:47 - 1st) PENALTY on KAN-B.Cabeldue False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 11
(4:34 - 1st) KAN rushed to BAY 13 for -2 yards. KAN FUMBLES forced by BAY. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-M.Fairchild at BAY 13. Tackled by BAY at BAY 13.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 15
(5:10 - 1st) J.Bean rushed to BAY 11 for 4 yards. J.Bean ran out of bounds.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18
(5:53 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to BAY 18. Catch made by T.Scott at BAY 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 15.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 28
(6:30 - 1st) J.Bean scrambles to BAY 18 for 10 yards. J.Bean ran out of bounds.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29
(6:49 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to BAY 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at BAY 28.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41
(7:27 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to BAY 41. Catch made by S.Morrison at BAY 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at BAY 29.
Penalty
3 & 8 - KANSAS 44
(7:27 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold. PENALTY on BAY-M.Milton Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 42
(8:17 - 1st) S.Morrison rushed to KAN 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at KAN 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42
(8:55 - 1st) J.Bean scrambles to KAN 42 for 0 yards. J.Bean ran out of bounds.
+15 YD
3 & 8 - KANSAS 27
(9:31 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at KAN 42.
No Gain
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27
(9:38 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild (L.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(10:15 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott; D.Bobby at KAN 27.
Kickoff
(10:15 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.

BAY
Bears
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 25 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:15 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14
(10:23 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN End Zone for 14 yards. R.Reese for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(10:55 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 14.

KAN
Jayhawks
 - Fumble (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(11:05 - 1st) J.Bean pass short middle complete to KAN 25. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 25. Gain of 0 yards. Q.Skinner FUMBLES forced by J.Marshall. Fumble RECOVERED by BAY-J.Marshall at KAN 25. Tackled by KAN at KAN 25.
Kickoff
(11:05 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.

BAY
Bears
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 41 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:05 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
+17 YD
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 17
(11:10 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to KAN 17. Catch made by M.Baldwin at KAN 17. Gain of 17 yards. M.Baldwin for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2 & 17 - BAYLOR 23
(11:47 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 17.
Sack
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16
(12:19 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at KAN 23 for -7 yards (C.Sampson)
+9 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 25
(12:49 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 16.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 25
(12:55 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28
(13:30 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to KAN 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 25.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41
(13:57 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KAN 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 28.

KAN
Jayhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - KANSAS 27
(14:07 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 14 yards to KAN 41 Center-L.Hosford. Downed by KAN.
No Gain
3 & 8 - KANSAS 27
(14:16 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(14:57 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at KAN 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
NCAA FB Scores