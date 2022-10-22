Drive Chart
NILL
OHIO

Preview not available

Preview not available
OHIO
2 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
2:33 POS
No Gain
3RD & 9 OHIO 25
5:16
K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 16 for -9 yards (M.Kennedy; D.Rayner)
+1 YD
2ND & 10 OHIO 24
5:59
K.Rourke rushed to OHI 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner; J.White at OHI 25.
No Gain
1ST & 10 OHIO 24
6:34
K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
+5 YD
3RD & 3 OHIO 19
6:46
K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 19. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at OHI 24.
+6 YD
2ND & 9 OHIO 13
7:09
K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 13. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at OHI 19.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 12
7:31
M.Cross rushed to OHI 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ester; C.Haberman at OHI 13.
NILL
0 Pass
63 Rush
33 YDS
3:34 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 NILL 41
7:48
T.Foley punts 49 yards to OHI 10 Center-NIL. S.Wiglusz returned punt from the OHI 10. Tackled by M.Travis at OHI 12.
Penalty
4TH & 2 NILL 46
7:48
PENALTY on NIL-NIL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
+1 YD
3RD & 3 NILL 45
8:19
J.Lynch rushed to NIL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan; K.Thompson at NIL 46.
No Gain
2ND & 3 NILL 45
8:24
J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 11:05
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:05
K.Rourke pass complete to NIL 8. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at NIL 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Wiglusz for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
84
yds
3:55
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 2 4
Rushing 2 1
Passing 0 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-1 3-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 33 88
Total Plays 7 15
Avg Gain 4.7 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 33 11
Rush Attempts 6 7
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 1.6
Yards Passing 0 77
Comp. - Att. 0-1 5-8
Yards Per Pass 0.0 7.6
Penalties - Yards 1-5 0-0
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-49.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 2
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
N. Illinois 2-5 0---0
Ohio 4-3 7---7
Peden Stadium Athens, OH
 0 PASS YDS 77
33 RUSH YDS 11
33 TOTAL YDS 88
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Lynch  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 8 0 0 167.2
J. Lynch 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Brown  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 415 6
A. Brown 2 21 0 14
H. Waylee  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 630 5
H. Waylee 1 12 0 12
J. Lynch  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 160 2
J. Lynch 3 0 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Tewes  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 39 2
T. Tewes 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Rayner  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
D. Rayner 2-3 0.5 0
D. Lafayette  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Lafayette 1-0 0.0 0
K. Pugh  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Pugh 1-1 0.0 0
J. Gandy  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Gandy 1-1 0.0 0
I. Davis  52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
J. White  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. White 0-1 0.0 0
M. Kennedy  5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
M. Kennedy 0-3 0.5 0
J. Ester  1 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Ester 0-1 0.0 0
C. Haberman  51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Haberman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Foley  98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 0 0
T. Foley 1 49.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Dozier  10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 42 0
B. Dozier 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 77 1 0 184.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.0% 2208 14 3 161.4
K. Rourke 5/8 77 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Bangura  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 433 7
S. Bangura 3 15 0 9
N. McCormick  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 189 1
N. McCormick 1 3 0 3
M. Cross  19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Cross 1 1 0 1
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 125 3
K. Rourke 2 -8 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Bostic  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 357 1
J. Bostic 1 1 38 0 38
S. Wiglusz  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 510 5
S. Wiglusz 3 3 33 1 20
S. Bangura  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 136 1
S. Bangura 3 1 6 0 6
M. Cross  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 302 1
M. Cross 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. McCrory  40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McCrory 2-0 0.0 0
T. Cox Jr.  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Cox Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
B. Houston  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Houston 1-0 0.0 0
A. Floyd  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Floyd 0-1 0.0 0
T. Drake  11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Drake 0-1 0.0 0
B. Dugan  52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Dugan 0-1 0.0 0
K. Thompson  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Vakos  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/11 26/27
N. Vakos 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Wilburn  3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 98 1
K. Wilburn 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 11 0
S. Wiglusz 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:05 NILL 14 3:34 7 28 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 16 3:55 9 84 TD
7:31 OHIO 12 2:33 6 4

OHIO
Bobcats

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 9 - OHIO 25
(5:16 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 16 for -9 yards (M.Kennedy; D.Rayner)
+1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 24
(5:59 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner; J.White at OHI 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 24
(6:34 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 19
(6:46 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 19. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at OHI 24.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 13
(7:09 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 13. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at OHI 19.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 12
(7:31 - 1st) M.Cross rushed to OHI 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ester; C.Haberman at OHI 13.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 41
(7:48 - 1st) T.Foley punts 49 yards to OHI 10 Center-NIL. S.Wiglusz returned punt from the OHI 10. Tackled by M.Travis at OHI 12.
Penalty
4 & 2 - NILL 46
(7:48 - 1st) PENALTY on NIL-NIL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 45
(8:19 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan; K.Thompson at NIL 46.
No Gain
2 & 3 - NILL 45
(8:24 - 1st) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38
(9:13 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at NIL 45.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25
(9:39 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; A.Floyd at NIL 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(10:01 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at NIL 25.
+12 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 13
(10:12 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at NIL 25.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 14
(10:59 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 13 for -1 yards. J.Lynch FUMBLES forced by J.McCrory. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 13. Tackled by OHI at NIL 13.
Kickoff
(11:05 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the NIL End Zone. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Brawley; K.Kelly at NIL 14.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 84 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:05 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
+8 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 8
(11:13 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to NIL 8. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at NIL 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Wiglusz for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIO 8
(11:17 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 10
(12:00 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to NIL 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; I.Davis at NIL 8.
+20 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 30
(12:23 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to NIL 30. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at NIL 30. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; J.Gandy at NIL 10.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 33
(13:06 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to NIL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 33
(13:10 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 37
(13:37 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to NIL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 33.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46
(14:21 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to NIL 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; D.Rayner at NIL 37.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 16
(14:54 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 16. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 16. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at NIL 46.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 61 yards from NIL 35 to the OHI 4. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Alvarado; D.Shinhoster at OHI 16.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores