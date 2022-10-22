Drive Chart
|
|
|NILL
|OHIO
OHIO
2 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
2:33 POS
No Gain
3RD & 9 OHIO 25
5:16
K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 16 for -9 yards (M.Kennedy; D.Rayner)
+1 YD
2ND & 10 OHIO 24
5:59
K.Rourke rushed to OHI 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner; J.White at OHI 25.
No Gain
1ST & 10 OHIO 24
6:34
K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
+5 YD
3RD & 3 OHIO 19
6:46
K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 19. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at OHI 24.
+6 YD
2ND & 9 OHIO 13
7:09
K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 13. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at OHI 19.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 12
7:31
M.Cross rushed to OHI 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ester; C.Haberman at OHI 13.
NILL
0 Pass
63 Rush
33 YDS
3:34 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 NILL 41
7:48
T.Foley punts 49 yards to OHI 10 Center-NIL. S.Wiglusz returned punt from the OHI 10. Tackled by M.Travis at OHI 12.
Penalty
4TH & 2 NILL 46
7:48
PENALTY on NIL-NIL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
+1 YD
3RD & 3 NILL 45
8:19
J.Lynch rushed to NIL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan; K.Thompson at NIL 46.
No Gain
2ND & 3 NILL 45
8:24
J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
Touchdown 11:05
K.Rourke pass complete to NIL 8. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at NIL 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Wiglusz for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
84
yds
3:55
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|4
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|0
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|33
|88
|Total Plays
|7
|15
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|11
|Rush Attempts
|6
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|0
|77
|Comp. - Att.
|0-1
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-49.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|77
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|11
|
|
|33
|TOTAL YDS
|88
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tewes 82 TE
|T. Tewes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 52 DE
|I. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 23 S
|J. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haberman 51 DT
|C. Haberman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|1
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Dozier 10 RB
|B. Dozier
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|5/8
|77
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|2
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bostic 18 WR
|J. Bostic
|1
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|3
|3
|33
|1
|20
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McCrory 40 DE
|J. McCrory
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cox Jr. 7 CB
|T. Cox Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Drake 11 S
|T. Drake
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dugan 52 DE
|B. Dugan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos 90 K
|N. Vakos
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Wilburn 3 WR
|K. Wilburn
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OHIO 25(5:16 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 16 for -9 yards (M.Kennedy; D.Rayner)
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 24(5:59 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner; J.White at OHI 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(6:34 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 19(6:46 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 19. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at OHI 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 13(7:09 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 13. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at OHI 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(7:31 - 1st) M.Cross rushed to OHI 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ester; C.Haberman at OHI 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 41(7:48 - 1st) T.Foley punts 49 yards to OHI 10 Center-NIL. S.Wiglusz returned punt from the OHI 10. Tackled by M.Travis at OHI 12.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - NILL 46(7:48 - 1st) PENALTY on NIL-NIL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 45(8:19 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan; K.Thompson at NIL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NILL 45(8:24 - 1st) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38(9:13 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at NIL 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(9:39 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; A.Floyd at NIL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(10:01 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at NIL 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 13(10:12 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at NIL 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 14(10:59 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 13 for -1 yards. J.Lynch FUMBLES forced by J.McCrory. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 13. Tackled by OHI at NIL 13.
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the NIL End Zone. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Brawley; K.Kelly at NIL 14.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 8(11:13 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to NIL 8. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at NIL 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Wiglusz for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIO 8(11:17 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 10(12:00 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to NIL 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; I.Davis at NIL 8.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 30(12:23 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to NIL 30. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at NIL 30. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; J.Gandy at NIL 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 33(13:06 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to NIL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(13:10 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 37(13:37 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to NIL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(14:21 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to NIL 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; D.Rayner at NIL 37.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 16(14:54 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 16. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 16. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at NIL 46.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 61 yards from NIL 35 to the OHI 4. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Alvarado; D.Shinhoster at OHI 16.
