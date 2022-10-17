|
|
|PITT
|LVILLE
Louisville, Pittsburgh meet coming off of successful stretches
Pittsburgh and host Louisville bring plenty of momentum into play when they square off on Saturday evening.
Both the Panthers (4-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the Cardinals (3-3, 1-3) had last weekend off after producing solid wins on Oct. 8. Pittsburgh last visited Louisville in 2011 when the teams played in the Big East. The Panthers won that contest 21-14.
Pittsburgh was the talk of the conference after a 45-29 win at home over hapless Virginia Tech two weeks ago. Israel Abanikanda led that chatter after rushing for 320 yards and scoring six touchdowns, including an 80-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
Abanikanda's performance broke the program's single-game rushing record set by Tony Dorsett in 1975 and tied the school and ACC records for touchdowns in a contest. Abanikanda leads the FBS with an average of 186.2 all-purpose yards per game.
Pittsburgh's two losses, in OT at now-No. 3 Tennessee and to Georgia Tech, are by a combined 12 points.
"Probably the best 60 minutes we've put together as a team," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after the win over Virginia Tech. "I just love the way our kids hang in there, continue to fight and believe. ... We've got more ACC games to go, and we've got to take them one at a time."
Louisville heads home after ambushing Virginia 34-17 in Charlottesville, Va., in the Cardinals' most recent outing. Junior Brock Domann made his first career start for the Cardinals, throwing for 275 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 71 yards and another score, racking up his first career passing and rushing TDs.
The Cardinals trailed 10-0 eight minutes into the game but answered with the ensuing 20 points. The Louisville defense shrugged off a ragged start and held Virginia to just 6 rushing yards.
"Our guys settled down in the second quarter, we started making some plays," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. You can't say enough about the resiliency of our guys, and I'm really proud of them and the way they came out and finished this game."
Quarterback Malik Cunningham was held out of the Virginia game because of "concussion-like symptoms." Cunningham's availability for the Pitt game is to be determined.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|8
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-4
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|217
|162
|Total Plays
|34
|32
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|63
|Rush Attempts
|21
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|112
|99
|Comp. - Att.
|9-13
|8-18
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|2-23
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-31.0
|4-43.0
|Return Yards
|2
|29
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|112
|PASS YDS
|99
|
|
|105
|RUSH YDS
|63
|
|
|217
|TOTAL YDS
|162
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|9/13
|112
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|16
|72
|1
|15
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|4
|34
|0
|29
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|2
|2
|45
|0
|37
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan III 6 DL
|J. Morgan III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Zubovic 68 OL
|B. Zubovic
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|1
|31.0
|0
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|7/15
|92
|1
|0
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|1/3
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|7
|37
|0
|30
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Cloyd 23 LB
|K. Cloyd
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|5
|3
|33
|0
|15
|
C. Bell 80 WR
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|2
|2
|27
|1
|25
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Carter 88 WR
|J. Carter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Griffin 26 DB
|M. Griffin
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Riley 3 CB
|Q. Riley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee 12 DB
|J. Brownlee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Williams 19 LB
|P. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 DB
|K. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 5 DB
|J. Minkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reiger 95 DL
|M. Reiger
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 40 DB
|D. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gillotte 9 DL
|A. Gillotte
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Perry 10 DB
|B. Perry
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reiger 43 LB
|J. Reiger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 91 DL
|T. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|4
|43.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:23 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 47 yards to PIT 8 Center-J.Williams. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 8. Tackled by LOU at PIT 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:33 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for LOU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:41 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:45 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Cooley.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 30(1:00 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 30. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at LOU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(1:05 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Cooley.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - PITT 28(1:15 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at LOU 1. Intercepted by M.Griffin at LOU 1. Pushed out of bounds by B.Zubovic at LOU 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 32(1:29 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(1:56 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins; M.Reiger at LOU 32.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - PITT 44(1:59 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on LOU-Y.Abdullah Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 44(2:15 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 44(2:33 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Reiger; M.Sanogo at PIT 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 43(2:43 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Gillotte; M.Sanogo at PIT 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 39(3:03 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at PIT 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 34(3:19 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby; M.Griffin at PIT 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - LVILLE 34(3:25 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LVILLE 34(3:30 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for J.Mitchell.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - LVILLE 34(3:35 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(4:17 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to PIT 41. Catch made by T.Hudson at PIT 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at PIT 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 43(4:50 - 2nd) J.Mitchell rushed to PIT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre; T.Wiltz at PIT 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 45(5:29 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to PIT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.Dennis at PIT 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(6:30 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 48. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 45.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(7:08 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 48 for 30 yards. M.Cunningham ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(7:02 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to LOU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; M.Reiger at LOU 18. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. R.Hammond rushed to LOU 18 for 0 yards. R.Hammond FUMBLES forced by M.Reiger. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-M.Sanogo at LOU 18. Tackled by PIT at LOU 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - LVILLE 22(8:00 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to LOU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(8:34 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; B.Perry at LOU 22.
|+29 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 41(9:11 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to LOU 30 for 29 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at LOU 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(9:46 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Williams at PIT 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - LVILLE 27(9:52 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 33 yards to PIT 40 Center-J.Williams. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LVILLE 27(9:59 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 26(10:33 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; H.Baldonado at LOU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(10:43 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - PITT 43(10:48 - 2nd) S.Vander Haar punts 31 yards to LOU 26 Center-B.Floyd. Out of bounds.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 35(11:31 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 35. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at PIT 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at PIT 43.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 38(12:13 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at PIT 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35(12:53 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at PIT 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(13:25 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by V.Davis at PIT 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones at PIT 35.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - PITT 13(14:06 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 13. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at PIT 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - PITT 8(14:51 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Perry; D.Jones at PIT 13.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PITT 12(14:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-J.Kradel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 13(14:55 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 5(14:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on LOU-LOU Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by M.Ford at PIT 25. Gain of 25 yards. M.Ford for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - LVILLE 34(0:05 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to PIT 25 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Woods at PIT 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(0:39 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to PIT 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by H.Baldonado at PIT 34.
|+29 YD
3 & 9 - LVILLE 39(1:03 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 39. Catch made by C.Bell at LOU 39. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Hill at PIT 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 38(1:30 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at LOU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(2:09 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at LOU 38.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 27(2:39 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 27. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at LOU 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(3:12 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; T.Bentley at LOU 27.
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:12 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 12(3:21 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU End Zone for 12 yards. I.Abanikanda for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+37 YD
2 & 14 - PITT 49(4:04 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to LOU 49. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at LOU 49. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at LOU 12.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 45(4:48 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 49 for -4 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at LOU 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - PITT 46(5:28 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 46. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - PITT 41(6:16 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 41. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; J.Reiger at PIT 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 46(4:21 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 46. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 49. PENALTY on PIT-K.Johnson Offensive Low Block 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43(7:33 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at PIT 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - LVILLE 9(7:47 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 48 yards to PIT 43 Center-J.Williams. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 43. Pushed out of bounds by T.Quinn at PIT 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 6(8:24 - 1st) K.Cloyd rushed to LOU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at LOU 9.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 3(9:01 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 3. Catch made by T.Cooley at LOU 3. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at LOU 6. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Offensive Low Block 15 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 2(9:24 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at LOU 3.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - PITT 29(9:28 - 1st) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at LOU 2. Intercepted by Y.Abdullah at LOU 2. Tackled by PIT at LOU 2.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 29(10:13 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at LOU 29.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 44(10:39 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at LOU 29.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 38(11:17 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 38. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 28(11:55 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at PIT 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 20(12:37 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 20. Catch made by D.Carter at PIT 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at PIT 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - LVILLE 44(12:45 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 44 yards to PIT End Zone Center-J.Williams. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LVILLE 44(12:51 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Carter.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - LVILLE 47(13:41 - 1st) K.Cloyd rushed to PIT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; D.Danielson at PIT 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(14:32 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at PIT 47 for -3 yards (S.Simon)
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 27(14:42 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 41 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at LOU 41. PENALTY on PIT-B.Hill Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at LOU 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
