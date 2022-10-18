|
|
|TXAM
|SC
After bye, South Carolina aims for first win in series vs. Texas A&M
South Carolina is seeking its first four-game winning streak since 2013 while Texas A&M will try to halt a two-game losing skid when they meet Saturday night in a Southeastern Conference matchup in Columbia, S.C.
The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2 SEC) beat Kentucky 24-14 on the road in their last outing while the Aggies (3-3, 1-2) lost 24-20 at Alabama when Haynes King's pass into the end zone on their final play fell incomplete.
Both teams are coming off bye weeks, which might seem to favor the Gamecocks. They are 14-3 after open dates since 2009 while the Aggies are 9-9 after open dates in the same stretch.
But the Aggies lead the series 8-0, with one of the wins after a bye in 2019.
"They've been better and we need to play and coach a lot better than we have in the past," South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said. "Certainly, any time when you have the opportunity to do something you haven't done, that's motivation."
The time away from playing games could help the Gamecocks get some players back from nagging injuries, but Beamer said that receiver Corey Rucker (foot) remains out. The Arkansas State transfer has played in only one game and has just one catch, but it was for a 52-yard touchdown.
Beamer also confirmed that safety R.J. Roderick, who has been limited to three games (one start) because of an arm injury, is no longer with the team.
The Aggies began the year with high hopes after being ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll, but losses to Appalachian State and Mississippi State quickly knocked them out of the Top 25. Coach Jimbo Fisher doesn't consider the close loss to then No. 1 Alabama as a "moral victory" but does see some good in it.
"I think it shows you what we're capable of and how we can do things," Fisher said. "But we have to find a way to make those plays to get over the hump in any of the three phases of what we do."
South Carolina leads the nation in blocked punts with five.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|3
|Rushing
|7
|1
|Passing
|6
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|250
|115
|Total Plays
|45
|26
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|35
|Rush Attempts
|19
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|151
|80
|Comp. - Att.
|14-26
|6-16
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-18
|2-22
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.5
|3-47.7
|Return Yards
|5
|59
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-59
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|80
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|35
|
|
|250
|TOTAL YDS
|115
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|14/26
|151
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|13
|75
|0
|30
|
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Johnson Jr. 34 RB
|L. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|7
|4
|73
|0
|25
|
M. Wright 42 TE
|M. Wright
|3
|2
|21
|1
|12
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|5
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|3
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Marshall 10 WR
|C. Marshall
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Chappell 7 DB
|T. Chappell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 1 DB
|B. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rush 32 WR
|J. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 11 DB
|D. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nolen 88 DL
|W. Nolen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. White 6 DL
|E. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gilbert 20 DB
|J. Gilbert
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Raikes 34 DL
|I. Raikes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|2/2
|51
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|2
|2.5
|3
|0
|
A. Smith 0 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|6/16
|80
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|3
|28
|0
|20
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|5
|11
|1
|6
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|3
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|4
|2
|26
|0
|18
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 19 LB
|B. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blanton 52 LB
|S. Blanton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spaulding 29 DB
|D. Spaulding
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sanders 90 DL
|T. Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Edmond 8 LB
|G. Edmond
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|1/1
|23
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|3
|47.7
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|100.0
|100
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - SC 39(12:55 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 32 yards to SC 7 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SC 39(13:01 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Marshall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 39(13:06 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Lane.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 39(13:20 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - SC 49(13:44 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by M.Wright at TXAM 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 39.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SC 49(13:58 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 42(14:39 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 42. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori; J.Burch at TXAM 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at TXAM 42.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 60 yards from SC 35 to the TXAM 5. Fair catch by D.Price.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 40 yards from SC 35 to the TXAM 25. Fair catch by D.Price.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXAM 45(1:01 - 2nd) K.Kroeger punts 45 yards to TXAM End Zone Center-SC. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 45(1:10 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 45(1:19 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(1:21 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner.
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 29(1:33 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 29. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXAM 29(1:38 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(2:00 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at SC 29.
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(2:00 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.King steps back to pass. Catch made by E.Stewart at SC 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - SC 9(2:09 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to SC 9. Catch made by M.Wright at SC 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.Wright for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SC 9(2:52 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to SC 9. Catch made by D.Achane at SC 9. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 9.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - SC 6(3:32 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to SC 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at SC 9.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - SC 13(3:41 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad. PENALTY on SC-D.Reed Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 19(4:22 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to SC 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Burch; D.Rush at SC 13.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - SC 23(4:51 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to SC 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Blanton at SC 19.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - SC 35(5:31 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to SC 35. Catch made by D.Achane at SC 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at SC 23.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SC 30(5:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXAM-R.Fatheree False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 30(6:24 - 2nd) H.King rushed to SC 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Blanton at SC 30.
|+30 YD
2 & 3 - SC 40(6:51 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to SC 30 for 30 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at SC 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 33(7:39 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 33. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at TXAM 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - SC 31(8:15 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori; J.Burch at TXAM 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 22(8:50 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at TXAM 31.
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - SC 4(9:24 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 4. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 4. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SC at TXAM 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 13 - SC 3(10:04 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond; T.Sanders at TXAM 4.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 6(10:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXAM-T.Zuhn False Start 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXAM 48(10:15 - 2nd) K.Kroeger punts 49 yards to TXAM 3 Center-SC. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 3. Tackled by D.Rush at TXAM 6.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXAM 48(10:23 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 44(11:10 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at SC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 44(11:21 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+20 YD
3 & 11 - TXAM 24(12:01 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 24. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 24. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at SC 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - TXAM 23(12:46 - 2nd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Russell; A.White at SC 24.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(13:30 - 2nd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at SC 23.
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SC 16(13:33 - 2nd) R.Bond 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SC 9(14:15 - 2nd) L.Johnson rushed to SC 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at SC 9.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - SC 17(15:00 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to SC 17. Catch made by C.Lane at SC 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 17(0:21 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to SC 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; M.Webb at SC 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - SC 22(0:52 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to SC 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Webb at SC 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29(1:25 - 1st) H.King pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by C.Lane at SC 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 22.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(1:25 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at SC 29. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. J.McDowell rushed to SC 29 for -4 yards. J.McDowell FUMBLES forced by B.Anderson. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-B.Anderson at SC 29. Tackled by SC at SC 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - SC 20(2:06 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 47 yards to SC 33 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - SC 25(2:06 - 1st) PENALTY on TXAM-S.Mathews False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SC 25(2:11 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Lane.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 25(2:16 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 25(2:27 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Marshall.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - SC 17(3:07 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at TXAM 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 12(3:42 - 1st) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond; S.Greene at TXAM 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXAM 40(3:54 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 49 yards to TXAM 11 Center-SC. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 11. M.Muhammad FUMBLES forced by D.Rush. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-M.Muhammad at TXAM 12. Tackled by SC at TXAM 12.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXAM 39(4:42 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at SC 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 31(5:28 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 31. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.White at SC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(5:37 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for M.Lloyd.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - TXAM 28(5:47 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 28. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at SC 46. PENALTY on SC-J.Gwyn Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:21 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at SC 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:28 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SC 41(6:34 - 1st) R.Bond 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SC 34(6:42 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SC 36(7:26 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to SC 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens; T.Hemingway at SC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 36(7:34 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47(8:07 - 1st) H.King pass complete to SC 47. Catch made by D.Green at SC 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - SC 46(8:37 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to SC 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 38(9:08 - 1st) H.King rushed to TXAM 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at TXAM 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(9:51 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Spaulding at TXAM 38.
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 1st) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 5(10:07 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to TXAM End Zone for 5 yards. C.Beal-Smith for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - TXAM 11(10:17 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to TXAM 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell J.Gilbert at TXAM 5.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 16(10:38 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to TXAM 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.White at TXAM 11.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(11:35 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to TXAM 16 for 20 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson I.Raikes at TXAM 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 36(11:46 - 1st) TXAM rushed to TXAM 36 for 0 yards. H.King FUMBLES forced by SC. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-T.Hemingway at TXAM 36. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 36(11:55 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(12:22 - 1st) H.King rushed to TXAM 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at TXAM 36.
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXAM 13(12:25 - 1st) M.Jeter 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SC Holder-SC.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 5(12:25 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 5(12:32 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 5(13:12 - 1st) S.Rattler scrambles to TXAM 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Rush at TXAM 5.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - SC 50(13:27 - 1st) H.King pass INTERCEPTED at SC 36. Intercepted by D.Rush at SC 36. Tackled by E.White at TXAM 5.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - SC 25(14:03 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at TXAM 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - SC 20(14:41 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 20. Catch made by C.Lane at TXAM 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at TXAM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SC 20(14:46 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Wright.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 25(14:46 - 1st) PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
-
BOISE
AF
19
7
3rd 0:00 CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
24
3rd 4:32 ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
10
17
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
TXAM
SC
14
17
3rd 12:55 SECN
-
UCF
ECU
10
17
3rd 6:41 ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
3
21
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
28
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
7
7
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
27
33
Final ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
29
27
Final ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
27
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
38
20
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
17
24
Final BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
54
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
23
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
24
48
Final CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
24
65
Final SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
45
21
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH
34
18
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
27
34
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
20
16
Final ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
17
24
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
21
44
Final PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
42
41
Final/OT ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
48
Final FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
15
43
Final ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
14
41
Final ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
34
15
Final ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
28
23
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
28
38
Final ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
20
45
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
26
12
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
31
Final
-
NWEST
MD
24
31
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
24
35
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
34
41
Final ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
30
45
Final FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
16
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
14
15
Final PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
21
24
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
13
17
Final
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
14
17
Final SECN
-
ARKST
UL
18
38
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
20
14
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
41
9
Final FS2
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF