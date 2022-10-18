|
|
|UCF
|ECU
High-powered QBs headline tilt between UCF, East Carolina
UCF is aiming for its fifth straight victory on Saturday when it travels to Greenville, N.C., to face East Carolina.
The Knights (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) are coming off their highest-scoring showing of the season, a 70-13 thrashing of Temple.
UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee completed 18 of 22 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for 37 yards and three scores. His seven total touchdowns tied a program record, and the performance earned him AAC Offensive Player of the Week and a Manning Award Star of the Week.
On the season, Plumlee -- who transferred to UCF from Ole Miss -- has 1,516 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 468 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. His 157.5 passer rating is the second-best in the conference.
Plumlee is the key to an offensive unit that is putting up 41.3 points per game, which is 13th best in FBS.
"The offense is starting to get into rhythm," second-year UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. "It's all coming together. We have a chance to be a really good offense."
East Carolina (4-3, 2-2) has a talented quarterback of its own in Holton Ahlers.
The fifth-year senior has thrown for 2,124 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 108 yards and two scores. Ahlers owns career records in the American for completions and passing yards, and he needs just four more touchdowns through the air to tie former Memphis quarterback Brady White for the all-time lead in passing scores.
Ahlers is coming off a quadruple-overtime win over Memphis, in which he passed for 304 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score.
"Short memory, though, because we've got another very challenging game coming up against a very talented UCF team who is off to a great start this year," ECU coach Mike Houston said this week. "UCF's offense is explosive with Plumlee and his surrounding cast there. It's probably our biggest challenge of the year so far."
UCF and ECU are tied 10-10 in the head-to-head series, but the Knights have six straight wins over the Pirates in a streak that dates back to 2016.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|18
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-7
|7-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|280
|343
|Total Plays
|36
|50
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|90
|Rush Attempts
|22
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|176
|253
|Comp. - Att.
|11-14
|22-28
|Yards Per Pass
|11.2
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-16
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-7
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|253
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|90
|
|
|280
|TOTAL YDS
|343
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|11/14
|176
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|10
|60
|1
|30
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|7
|33
|0
|19
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|5
|3
|68
|0
|37
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|3
|3
|56
|0
|30
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|2
|2
|29
|0
|16
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Griffin 18 WR
|J. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bullard 37 S
|Q. Bullard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 18 WR
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alexander 56 DT
|M. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hunter 2 DT
|L. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 WR
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 99 DE
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|2
|13.5
|14
|0
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|22/28
|253
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|12
|52
|1
|21
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|8
|26
|0
|6
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|2
|12
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|11
|9
|120
|1
|39
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|4
|4
|60
|0
|29
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|3
|3
|33
|0
|15
|
T. Savage 9 TE
|T. Savage
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|4
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson 1 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Lewis 11 LB
|J. Lewis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 22 CB
|A. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wood 32 S
|J. Wood
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bates 40 LB
|C. Bates
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilk 9 S
|T. Wilk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 5 S
|J. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
X. Smith 10 LB
|X. Smith
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stephens 13 DL
|C. Stephens
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 46 K
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. D'Abreu 15 DL
|R. D'Abreu
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Lampley 99 DL
|J. Lampley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Stringer 7 S
|G. Stringer
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 56 DL
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Edwards III 38 LB
|M. Edwards III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dourseau 27 S
|S. Dourseau
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Conrad 95 K
|A. Conrad
|1/2
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 18(6:41 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 18. Catch made by I.Winstead at UCF 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 13. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Personal Foul / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 22(7:34 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 18.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 33(8:11 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 22 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 22.
|+25 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 42(8:38 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 42. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at UCF 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 36(9:15 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 36. Catch made by J.Hatfield at ECU 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at ECU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 36(9:17 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 29(9:48 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at ECU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(10:28 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at ECU 29.
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 3rd) C.Boomer extra point is good. PENALTY on ECU-ECU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 3(10:33 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to ECU End Zone for 3 yards. I.Bowser for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 4(11:12 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to ECU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; J.Wood at ECU 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 6(11:46 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to ECU 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at ECU 4.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 36(12:08 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 36. Catch made by A.Holler at ECU 36. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at ECU 6.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 40(12:28 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to ECU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Smith; C.Stephens at ECU 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 41(13:12 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to ECU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens; J.Wood at ECU 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 49(13:49 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 49. Catch made by J.Baker at ECU 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at ECU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 49(14:18 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to ECU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at ECU 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(14:34 - 3rd) J.Plumlee scrambles to ECU 49 for 11 yards. J.Plumlee ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 26(14:54 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at UCF 40.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 63 yards from ECU 35 to the UCF 2. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Powell at UCF 26.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
3 & 51 - UCF 17(0:02 - 2nd) C.Boomer 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Ward Holder-A.Osteen.
|+37 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 46(0:10 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 46. Catch made by K.Hudson at ECU 46. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; J.Wilson at ECU 9.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49(0:16 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at ECU 46.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 28(0:23 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 28. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 28. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by X.Smith at UCF 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 21(0:44 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 21. Catch made by I.Bowser at UCF 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; G.Stringer at UCF 28.
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 57 yards from ECU 35 to the UCF 8. I.Bowser returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Edwards; J.Powers at UCF 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 39(0:57 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 39. Catch made by C.Johnson at UCF 39. Gain of 39 yards. C.Johnson for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+19 YD
3 & 12 - ECU 42(1:16 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 42. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 42. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at UCF 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - ECU 39(1:23 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 39. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at ECU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ECU 39(1:29 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 44(1:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on ECU-I.Winstead False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 33(2:29 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 33. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at ECU 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 32(3:10 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 32. Catch made by M.Gunn at ECU 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at ECU 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 28(3:43 - 2nd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar; A.Montalvo at ECU 32.
|Result
|Play
|Int
4 & 5 - UCF 37(3:47 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at ECU 24. Intercepted by M.Fleming at ECU 24. Tackled by J.Plumlee; A.Holler at ECU 28.
|+13 YD
3 & 18 - UCF 50(4:28 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 50. Catch made by R.Harvey at ECU 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by E.Morris; S.Dourseau at ECU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 42(5:12 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at ECU 50 for -8 yards (J.Lampley; R.D'Abreu)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 42(5:44 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to ECU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bates; X.Smith at ECU 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 46(6:09 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to ECU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at ECU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 49(6:49 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to ECU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Edwards; C.Stephens at ECU 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46(7:19 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to ECU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dourseau; M.Edwards at ECU 49.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(7:46 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by ECU at UCF 46.
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 2nd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ECU 3(7:53 - 2nd) H.Ahlers scrambles to UCF End Zone for 3 yards. H.Ahlers for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - ECU 1(8:34 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 3.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 10(9:07 - 2nd) H.Ahlers scrambles to UCF 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; Q.Bullard at UCF 1.
|+24 YD
2 & 12 - ECU 34(9:51 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 34. Catch made by T.Savage at UCF 34. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 10.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 32(10:26 - 2nd) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 34.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - ECU 44(10:56 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 44. Catch made by C.Johnson at UCF 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ECU 44(11:41 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter at UCF 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 49(12:06 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 49. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 44.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - ECU 39(12:07 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU. PENALTY on UCF-R.Barber Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 41(12:33 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Alexander at ECU 39.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20(13:07 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 41 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ECU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
2 & 11 - UCF 36(13:21 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to ECU 17 for 19 yards. J.Plumlee FUMBLES forced by J.Wood. Fumble RECOVERED by ECU-J.Wilson at ECU 17. Tackled by R.O'Keefe at ECU 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(14:02 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to ECU 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at ECU 36.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 42(14:31 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to ECU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 41(15:00 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to ECU 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; M.Fleming at ECU 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49(0:15 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to ECU 49. Catch made by J.Richardson at ECU 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer; X.Smith at ECU 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(0:47 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 35. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 49.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - UCF 25(1:07 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at UCF 35.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 28(1:28 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by X.Smith; R.D'Abreu at UCF 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 24(1:56 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; J.Wood at UCF 28.
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 55 yards from ECU 35 to the UCF 10. I.Bowser returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.King at UCF 24.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ECU 18(2:03 - 1st) A.Conrad 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Harper Holder-L.Larsen.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ECU 11(2:09 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 11(2:43 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 11(3:25 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 11. Catch made by M.Gunn at UCF 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ECU 15(4:01 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; K.Perry at UCF 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 18(4:38 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 24(5:13 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; J.Johnson at UCF 18.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - ECU 29(5:41 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; T.Morris-Brash at UCF 24.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - ECU 36(6:00 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 36. Catch made by I.Winstead at UCF 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 28. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 36. Catch made by I.Winstead at UCF 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ECU 36(6:20 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 38(7:03 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 38. Catch made by J.Hatfield at UCF 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; T.Morris-Brash at UCF 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 41(7:34 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at UCF 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 17 - ECU 45(8:08 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at UCF 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 48(8:31 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to UCF 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at UCF 29. PENALTY on ECU-A.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 45(9:02 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 39(9:30 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 39. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; J.Jean-Baptiste at ECU 45.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - UCF 41(9:36 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at ECU 36. Intercepted by J.Wilson at ECU 36. Tackled by A.Holler at ECU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 41(9:45 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|+30 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 29(10:04 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to ECU 41 for 30 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UCF 29(10:43 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens at UCF 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(10:55 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at UCF 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - ECU 15(10:59 - 1st) A.Conrad 25 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Harper Holder-L.Larsen.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ECU 8(11:00 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 10(11:40 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 8.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 11(12:26 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to UCF 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Barber; J.Johnson at UCF 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - ECU 20(13:03 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 20. Catch made by C.Johnson at UCF 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 11.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 28(13:36 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to UCF 28. Catch made by C.Johnson at UCF 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 20.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43(14:08 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 43. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 43. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 28.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 28(14:27 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 28. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ECU 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 25(14:56 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at ECU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
